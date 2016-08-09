With Roger Stone and Julian Assange in cahoots, Hillary Clinton should prepare for an October surprise.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has made no secret of his distaste for Clinton. As Robert Mackey noted in The Intercept, “In recent months, the WikiLeaks Twitter feed has started to look more like the stream of an opposition research firm working mainly to undermine Hillary Clinton than the updates of a non-partisan platform for whistleblowers.” If Assange is acting like an oppo researcher, then it’s not a surprise that he’s hooked up with someone who knows all the secrets of playing dirty political tricks: Roger Stone, who is Donald Trump’s unofficial adviser and a legendary “rat-fucker” with a history of campaign shenanigans going back to the Nixon years.

As Media Matters reports, in a speech at the Southwest Broward Republican Organization yesterday, the following exchange took place between Roger Stone and an audience member:

QUESTIONER: With regard to the October surprise, what would be your forecast on that given what Julian Assange has intimated he’s going to do? ROGER STONE: Well, it could be any number of things. I actually have communicated with Assange. I believe the next tranche of his documents pertain to the Clinton Foundation but there’s no telling what the October surprise may be.

WikiLeaks is good at ferreting out information and Roger Stone is good at presenting that information in the worst possible light. The alliance between Assange and Stone should keep the Clinton campaign worried until election day.