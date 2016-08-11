Not even Republicans can possibly believe Obama is the “founder” of ISIS. Right?

At a rally in Fort Lauderdale last night, Donald Trump unveiled a new point of attack on the president: “In fact, in many respects, you know they honor President Obama. ISIS is honoring President Obama. He is the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder of ISIS, okay? He’s the founder! He founded ISIS! And I would say the co-founder would be Crooked Hillary Clinton—co-founder, Crooked Hillary Clinton.” At that point, the audience began chanting, “Lock her up!”

At Florida rally, Donald Trump tells supporters Pres. Obama is the “founder of ISIS.” https://t.co/eUS0DW3dJO https://t.co/JUrm7gZibc — ABC News (@ABC) August 11, 2016

And this morning on CNBC, he dug in even further, pinning it on Obama’s original pullout from Iraq: “He was the founder, absolutely the founder. In fact, he gets the—in sports they have awards. He gets the Most Valuable Player award—him and Hillary.” Trump even took issue with Obama referring to ISIS as “ISIL,” supposedly because the president “probably wants to bother people by using a different term.”

Trump, asked if calling Pres. Obama the “founder of ISIS” is appropriate: “He is the founder of ISIS, absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/VrtkDhvIgz — CNBC (@CNBC) August 11, 2016

Also notable: Trump repeatedly stated his dishonest assertion that he had opposed the Iraq War from the start. But with so much flim-flam coming this rapidly, it’s hard for news anchors to keep up.