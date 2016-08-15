How many Trump supporters would fail his own ideology test?

In his foreign policy speech today, Donald Trump is set to announce a proposal that would’ve driven conservative activists up the wall if a liberal had proposed it: New immigrants seeking entry to the U.S. would have to answer on a questionnaire that they support gay rights. The Associated Press reports:

Trump is also expected to propose creating a new, ideological test for admission to the country that would assess a candidate’s stances on issues like religious freedom, gender equality and gay rights. Through questionnaires, searching social media, interviewing friends and family or other means, applicants would be vetted to see whether they support American values like tolerance and pluralism.

Doesn’t the Republican Party platform, both nationally and in states like Texas, actually stand at odds with this test? These documents variously condemn gay marriage or even homosexuality itself. And Republican support for “religious freedom” often amounts to anti-gay discrimination or calling for the display of Christian symbols on government property.

Also, does anybody think that a determined terrorist infiltrator wouldn’t lie on the forms in order to get in?