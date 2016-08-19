Facing the prospect of electoral defeat, Republicans might just try impeachment.

Any suspense in the presidential election is fizzling out, with Hillary Clinton almost certain to defeat Donald Trump. So what’s a House Republican to do?

The Hill reports that the House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing next month with FBI officials, as part of an effort to build a case that Clinton perjured herself during that epic 11-hour hearing before the Benghazi Committee last October. Republicans intend to zero in on statements Clinton made about the handling of classified information in her emails, some of which were later shown to be false by the FBI. The move is seen as an effort by the GOP to keep the email controversy alive through the election, and it’s easy to see how it could be stretched well beyond that.

According to experts cited in the article, any inconsistencies in Clinton’s statements would not realistically lead to any criminal charges that could result in conviction. But this story is a very useful reminder that, assuming Republicans keep the House, a Hillary Clinton presidency will not pave the way for an era of political reconciliation. Instead, it’s far more likely that we’ll see an effort to impeach another President Clinton.