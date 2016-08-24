Donald Trump may be teaming up with the real Mr. Brexit.

Former UK Independence Party leader and lead Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says he will appear tonight at Donald Trump’s rally in Jackson, Mississippi, where he will discuss “the Brexit story”—though Trump campaign officials would only tell Sky News that they “highly doubt” the two will share a stage.

Either way, the really fascinating thing is just how easily Farage would fit in with the Trump crowd. Just last week, Trump posted a tweet dubbing himself “MR. BREXIT!” And the campaign’s recruitment of Steve Bannon from Breitbart, which has praised right-wing nationalist movements in Europe, signals the morphing of the GOP under Trump into a far-right vehicle.