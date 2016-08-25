Ann Coulter is furious at Donald Trump—and for good reason.

Trump has had no bigger media boaster, not even the lick-spittling Sean Hannity, than Coulter. Over the last year, Coulter has lent her considerable polemical power to the cause of defending Trump from Republican doubters. She even has a new book out titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! In this tome, she says, “There’s nothing Trump can do that won’t be forgiven. Except change his immigration policies.” So what does Trump do? Change his immigration policies, dropping hints that he’ll accept the very type of amnesty that he once denounced when it was advocated by Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio.

What’s an author to do when the hero she champions in her book betrays her on the very eve of publication? Especially when your book launch is, by all appearances, a sad affair?

After the launch, Coulter went on a Twitter tirade:



Only part he left out was the "hoops" they'll have to jump through! Trump:"No citizenship. Let me go a step further—they'll pay back-taxes" — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 25, 2016

Trump: "they have to pay taxes, there's no amnesty" [Pro Tip: "Back taxes" means we pay illegals $30k apiece in EITC.} — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 25, 2016

It's not "amnesty." It's "comprehensive immigration reform"!!!! Trump: "they have to pay taxes, there's no amnesty." — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 25, 2016

Well, if it's "hard," then nevermind. Trump: "... to take a person who's been here for 15 or 20 years ....It's a very, very hard thing." — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 25, 2016

But Coulter is a quick, enterprising writer. Maybe before the election is over she can churn out a sequel: In Trump We Distrust: E Pluribus Awful!