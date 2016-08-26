Hillary Clinton is close to receiving the world’s most worthless endorsement.

Interviewed by Der Spiegel, Paul Wolfowitz, the Iraq War architect, was intent on defending his legacy. He argued that the current mess in the Middle East stemmed not from the invasion he advocated for as deputy secretary of defense in the Bush administration, but from the failures of the Obama era. He blamed the Bush administration’s false claims about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction on the intelligence community.

But when he was done with the blame game, Wolfowitz admitted that Donald Trump was a danger to national security. Using the worst insult he could come up with, Wolfowitz said Trump “is going to be ‘Obama squared,’ a more extreme version of the same thing.”

Given the dangers of Trump, Wolfowitz finally settled on an extremely half-hearted hint that he might vote for Obama’s former secretary of state. “I wish there were somebody I could be comfortable voting for,” Wolfowitz said. “I might have to vote for Hillary Clinton, even though I have big reservations about her.”

Even though Clinton is courting disaffected Republicans, she might want to write a note to Wolfowitz saying that his endorsement is the last thing her campaign needs.