This is a not a joke. Pamela Anderson, whose credits include Baywatch, Playboy, Barb Wire, and a nautically themed home movie, has co-written an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, whose credits include Kosher Adultery: Seduce and Sin with Your Spouse, TLC’s Shalom in the Home, and befriending Michael Jackson. The subject of this commentary: Stop watching pornography or you’ll end up like Anthony Weiner.

If anyone still had doubts about the addictive dangers of pornography, Anthony Weiner should have put paid to them with his repeated, self-sabotaging sexting.

That’s the lead sentence, after which this unlikely duo laments “pornography’s corrosive effects on a man’s soul” and the “terrifying” statistics about porn consumption in America. And it’s only getting worse, they claim: Today’s children “are the crack babies of porn.”

But Boteach and Anderson never explain what makes porn so allegedly dangerous. They note precisely one study that found some men report “less satisfactory intimate lives with their wives or girlfriends as a result of [porn] consumption. By contrast, many female fans of pornography tend to prefer a less explicit variety, and report that it improves their sexual relationships.” Sounds like a wash, then?

The article also never explains what Weiner has to do with all of this.

Among the flaws in this piece: suggesting Weiners problems have direct link to porn. He sexted. It's different: https://t.co/0MprZOWTq8 — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 1, 2016

Weiner has made a lot of mistakes that make him worthy of derision. We have no evidence, though, that he sexted women because he’s addicted to porn, and this fact undermines the entire premise of the op-ed. But hey, Boteach got the attention he craves, Anderson reminded us of her existence, and the Journal got those delicious hate-clicks.

I can’t believe I’m about to write this but: Anthony Weiner has been victimized by the Wall Street Journal.