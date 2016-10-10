With 28 days until the election, Mike Pence is publicly reassuring people that he isn’t about to bolt.

For much of the weekend—almost certainly the craziest in the history of American presidential politics—the glare was on Donald Trump, his comments about women, and what he would do about them. But the spotlight would occasionally pan to Pence. For 36 hours or so, with Republicans bailing on Trump left and right, it looked like the GOP ticket could collapse. Pence and his wife were reportedly “apoplectic” about Trump, and his aides were leaking to the media that if the debate did not go well, Pence might jump ship.



It’s possible that it was never a serious possibility, that Pence was trying to exert influence over Trump and get him to do what he wanted—specifically, to apologize effusively for his awful treatment of women. But Trump didn’t really do that, and instead spent 90 minutes threatening to lock Hillary up, talking about women who had accused her husband of sexual assault, and looming behind her. He even contradicted Pence, who had attacked Vladimir Putin during the VP debate. Still, he got positive reviews from some pundits because as long as Trump didn’t defecate on stage or pull out his penis he would clear the low bar that had been set for him. (He didn’t do either of those things.)

So, with a wink to the reports of intra-ticket discord, Pence made it clear immediately after the debate that he wasn’t going anywhere:

Congrats to my running mate @realDonaldTrump on a big debate win! Proud to stand with you as we #MAGA. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 10, 2016

On Monday morning, he told CNN that he had never even for a minute considered leaving the ticket.

Pence: "It's absolutely false to suggest at any time we considered dropping off this ticket. It's the greatest honor of my life." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 10, 2016

Pence proved his loyalty by mentioning Hillary Clinton’s husband’s alleged history of abuse whenever the tape of Trump bragging about sexual assault came up. He did it with a particularly Pence-ian touch, however:

Pence on Clinton infidelity/accusers: "I have no interest in dredging up all of this stuff any more than Donald Trump does." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 10, 2016

And he also seemed to have no problem with Trump’s promise to use the office of the presidency to hound his political rivals:

Mike Pence says on MSNBC that jail threat was one of Trump's best moments in the debate. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 10, 2016

Still, the fact that Pence has to reassure the public that he’s not going to ditch Trump is, to put it lightly, not a very good sign for Trump’s hopes in the election’s final month.

