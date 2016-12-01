Menu
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is shaping up to be a public health disaster.

According to surgeon David Gorski, prospective HHS Secretary Tom Price belongs to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. The name is anodyne, but the group is anything but:

Perhaps he was so attracted to the AAPS vision of doctors as special and “outside of the herd” to the point that he ignored its simultaneous promotion of dangerous medical quackery, such as antivaccine pseudoscience blaming vaccines for autism, including a view that is extreme even among antivaccine activists, namely that the “shaken baby syndrome” is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury; its HIV/AIDS denialism; its blaming immigrants for crime and disease; its promotion of the pseudoscience claiming that abortion causes breast cancer using some of the most execrable “science” ever; its rejection of evidence-based guidelines as an unacceptable affront on the godlike autonomy of physicians; or the way the AAPS rejects even the concept of a scientific consensus about anything.

As Gorski notes, it’s possible Price doesn’t fully agree with the organization’s positions. He also hasn’t publicly expressed any doubts about the efficacy of vaccines or denied the existence of AIDS. Nevertheless, Gorski is correct to be concerned about the implications of Price’s AAPS affiliation.

But this isn’t the first time Trump and his inner circle have invited accusations of vaccine skepticism. According to Stat News, our future president met with anti-vaccine activists this summer—and they’re optimistic about his views:

“For the first time in a long time, I feel very positive about this, because Donald Trump is not beholden to the pharmaceutical industry,” movement leader Andrew Wakefield told STAT in a phone interview.

Wakefield is a discredited quack. There is no evidence vaccines typically cause anything but a bit of soreness in the arm. It may sound reasonable to allow parents to “space out” vaccines or exempt their healthy children from receiving them at all, but these practices harm herd immunity and put young babies, the elderly, and immunocompromised people in serious danger.

June 06, 2018

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Trump is not entirely wrong about the War of 1812.

In late May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a crotchety phone argument about trade with President Donald Trump. As CNN reports, Trudeau objected to the idea that Canada was a “national security” problem (the legal justification for the tariffs Trump was introducing). Trump responded, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?” Trump was referring to the famous burning of Washington conducted during the War of 1812. (The event actually took place in 1814.)

Pedants immediately jumped in to accuse Trump of an error. After all, wasn’t the torching of the White House conducted by British troops, under the command of Admiral George Cockburn?

Canada as an independent nation didn’t exist until 1867. What is now Canada was then known as British North America. When the United States fought a war with Britain from 1812-1815, it was, by definition, also fighting with Canada.

In fact, one of the American goals during the war was to conquer Canada and incorporate it into the United States. In the course of the war, American troops burned the city of York (now known as Toronto). While many of the troops on the British side were from the United Kingdom and other parts of the globe, there were also many Canadian-born troops as well as Native allies (most famously the Mohawks under the leadership of John Brant).

Conservative writer Dan McLaughlin provided a useful corrective to the over-zealous fact-checkers:

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sam Zell promotes for merit, not because “we gotta get more pussy on the block.”

Speaking at an investors conference in New York, the billionaire real estate magnate patted himself on the back for his enlightenment on gender issues. “I never promoted a woman because she was a woman,” Zell boasted. “I never demoted a woman because she was a woman. My issue is what do you do, what do you produce, how do you interrelate to the rest of the business.”

Then, as Bloomberg reports, Zell went a little farther. “I don’t think there’s ever been a, ‘We gotta get more pussy on the block, OK?’” He spluttered, before realizing he might have made a mistake. “Those things can get me in trouble, right?”

In the age of Donald Trump and Samantha Bee, Zell’s words shouldn’t really be a concern. What he deserves criticism for is the underlying attitude behind those words, a combination of thinking he’s someone who treats women fairly while also seeing them in terms of their genitalia.

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

New thread in Russia investigation entangles Ivanka Trump.

Until now, Donald Trump’s favorite daughter has avoided the shadow cast by the ongoing investigation into the campaign’s Russian ties. But on Wednesday, BuzzFeed broke the story that Ivanka Trump connected her father’s lawyer Michael Cohen with Russian wrestler Dmitry Klokov, who tried to orchestrate a meeting in 2015 between candidate Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“There is no evidence that Ivanka Trump’s contact with the athlete—the former Olympic weightlifter Dmitry Klokov—was illegal or that it had anything to do with the election,” BuzzFeed notes. “Nor is it clear that Klokov could even have introduced Trump to the Russian president. But congressional investigators have reviewed emails and questioned witnesses about the interaction, according to two of the sources, and so has special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to the other two.”

For his part, Klokov denies sending emails to Cohen (despite the fact that copies of these emails have been viewed by BuzzFeed). “I don’t understand why you ask me about this,” Klokov complained in a text message to BuzzFeed. “I’m weightlifter, not a political.”

Many details of the story remain murky, but the new facts solidify some key narrative points in the Russia investigation: The Trump Organization was hungry to set up a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, Trump’s family and cronies competed to help facilitate this deal, and Michael Cohen served as go-between for outside interests and the Trump family. Whether or not there was any wrongdoing remains to be seen, but we are getting a clearer picture of the interests in play as the head of the clan ran for president.

YouTube

The judge in the Brock Turner case has been recalled.

The recall in California’s Santa Clara County comes two years after Judge Aaron Persky dealt a lenient six-month sentence to Turner, a former Stanford swimmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault and attempted rape.

In 2015, Turner sexually assaulted an unconscious female student near a campus dumpster. The subsequent case sparked national outrage when the survivor published her court statement in full on BuzzFeed. Addressing Turner, she wrote, “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Turner was found guilty of three felony charges for a maximum sentence of 14 years. But Persky, who said that “a prison sentence would have a severe impact on him,” ultimately sentenced Turner to six months. As reason for a lighter sentence, the probation report cited that Turner had already “surrendered a hard-earned swimming scholarship.” After serving three months, Turner was released for “good behavior.” (He also received three years of probation, was expelled from school, and was required to register as a sex offender.)

Persky and his supporters claim that the recall endangers judicial independence. But activists point out that Persky, also a former athlete at Stanford, has a history of favoring privileged athletes who have committed sexual assault and domestic violence. In one 2015 case criticized by even his supporters, Persky offered to greatly reduce the felony charge of an athlete, who had choked and beat his ex-girlfriend, to a misdemeanor. He also agreed to delay sentencing so the man could play football at the University of Hawaii.

Though Persky was cleared of official misconduct for the Turner case, California lawmakers responded by enacting mandatory minimum sentences in sexual assault cases and closing a loophole that allowed lighter punishment for penetrative sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Imminent retirement has stiffened Paul Ryan’s spine.

The speaker of the House is finally taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s “spygate” conspiracy theories and presidential pardon claims. “Speaker Paul D. Ryan agreed on Wednesday that the F.B.I. did nothing wrong by using a confidential informant to contact members of the Trump campaign as it investigated its ties to Russia, contradicting President Trump’s assertions of a broad conspiracy by federal law enforcement,” The New York Times reports. “And he warned that Mr. Trump should not try to pardon himself, despite Mr. Trump’s assertion two days earlier that the president has the power to take such a step.”

Asked about the pardon by reporters, Ryan said, “I don’t know the technical answer to that question, but I think obviously the answer is he shouldn’t. And no one is above the law.”

Ryan’s willingness to break with the president stands in contrast to the way the Republican lawmaker has waffled on Trump’s transgressions in the past, often indicating he gives minimal attention to the president’s tweets.

On the “spygate” matter, Ryan is following the lead of House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy, who is retiring from Congress. Ryan himself is preparing to leave public life. Republicans who will continue in congress, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are notably more reticent on criticizing Trump. One of the lessons of the Trump era is that Republicans are capable of standing up to a lawless president if they are on the verge of exiting active politics. In effect, knowing that they are leaving public life is the only thing that gives them the courage to live up to their constitutional duties to check the presidency.

Youtube

Will New Mexico give America its first Native American congresswoman?

It looks likely. As HuffPost reported on Tuesday night, Deb Haaland won her Democratic primary to represent New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. The district is deeply Democratic, and Haaland is expected to win the general election with relative ease.

As HuffPost explains:

Haaland, a single mom based in Albuquerque, is an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. She chaired New Mexico’s Democratic Party from 2015 to 2017 and was the Native American vote director for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2012. That’s in addition to her nearly two decades of volunteering on Democratic campaigns and her failed bid for lieutenant governor in 2014.

There are currently two Native American representatives in the House — both are men from Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the voters of Idaho may elect the nation’s first Native governor this year. Paulette Jordan won the Democratic primary in May, and will face Republican Brad Little in the general. Idaho is conservative, but as Vox noted at the time of Jordan’s victory, the state’s demographics are changing, and Jordan represents a new, left-leaning populist wave within the Democratic Party that could play well with voters.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Primary voters, especially Democrats, love female candidates.

As results from the primaries and special elections came in on Tuesday night, one pattern became clear. Voters, especially Democrats, were leaning heavily towards female candidates. The Twitter account of G. Elliot Morris, data journalist for The Economist, served as a seismograph for the political earthquake:

Other analysts agreed:

If 2018 is shaping up to be the biggest “Year of the Woman” ever, a major reason is the lingering impact of the 2016 election, where the first female major party nominee was defeated by a crude misogynist. That election might have been a setback for women, but it’s clear that the lesson Democrats have taken from it is not to avoid female candidates but to embrace them.

KIM WON-JIN/AFP/Getty Images

Dennis Rodman could help avert nuclear annihilation.

The New York Post is reporting that the summit in Singapore between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un will have a special interloper, retired basketball great Dennis Rodman. Sources told the Post that Rodman “could even play some sort of role in the negotiations.” Rodman has a longstanding interest in Korean peninsular diplomacy. He’s visited the isolated communist dictatorship five times since 2013.

In the past, Trump has been critical of these visits. In 2015, Trump tweeted:

Arguably, Rodman has already been an unofficial conduit. During a 2017 visit, Rodman gave Kim Jong-Un a copy of Donald Trump’s ghost-written business guide The Art of the Deal as a birthday present. “I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him,” Rodman told the website TMZ. “Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same.”

“No matter what you might think about his presence. One thing’s for sure the ratings will be huge,” a source told The New York Post. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill and whether you agree with it or not Dennis Rodman fits the bill.”

It’s possible to dismiss Rodman’s Singapore visit as a publicity stunt. But perhaps the outsized Rodman is just the man needed to help make the equally outlandish Trump and Kim feel comfortable.

June 05, 2018

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump is pardon-giddy. Is that a constitutional problem?

At the behest of his new celebrity pal Kim Kardashian, the president is leaning towards pardoning Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life-sentence for drug possession and money laundering. As The Washington Post notes, this is the latest example of Trump’s newfound fascination with the pardon power.

“Trump has recently become intensely focused on his ability to grant pardons, asking his lawyers to compile a list of candidates,” the newspaper reports. “A White House official this week said Trump is ‘obsessed’ with pardons, describing them as the president’s new ‘favorite thing’ to talk about. He may sign a dozen or more in the next two months, this person added.”

The danger, of course, is that Trump will use the pardon power to thwart special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Trump could pardon his cronies or even (as he has suggested) himself.

Trump’s pardon fixation has sparked a conversation on Twitter between Brookings Institution fellow Susan Hennessey and Vox writer Matthew Yglesias.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Social Security and Medicare troubles could be winning issue for Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Social Security program is running into a rough patch thanks to Republican tax cuts that went overwhelmingly to the wealthy and anemic wage growth. “The Social Security program’s cost will exceed its income this year for the first time since 1982, forcing the program to dip into its nearly $3 trillion trust fund to cover benefits,” the newspaper notes. By 2034, those reserves will be depleted and Social Security will no longer be able to send it its full scheduled benefits, according to the latest annual report by the trustees of Social Security and Medicare released Tuesday.” Medicare’s hospital insurance fund is facing a similar crisis and could be depleted by 2026.  

Democrats have been arguing about how to craft a winning message in the midterms given the strong economy. Polls show that health care tops the list of issues voters care most about.

Republicans suffered an erosion of popular support when they tried to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act. A recent poll revealed that 67% of Americans agree with the statement “the economy may be growing but wealthy people at the top are getting so much more of the benefit than middle class and working people.” These sentiments, combined with arguments about Social Security and Medicare becoming imperilled through reckless tax cuts, could give Democrats a winning formula for the 2018 midterms. 