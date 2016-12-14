Donald Trump is mad at Twitter for rejecting a “Crooked Hillary” emoji.

The president-elect had a meeting today with executives from the top tech companies—Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Tesla were all present. Notably absent was any representative of Twitter. This is odd because Trump has been so successful at using Twitter to push his political brand. According to Politico, Trump is mad at the social network over an ad deal that fell through:
The incident at issue was detailed in a Medium post last month by Gary Coby, director of digital advertising and fundraising for the Trump campaign. According to Coby, [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey] personally intervened to block the Trump operation from deploying—as part of a $5 million deal between the social media company and the campaign—an emoji showing, in various renderings, small bags of money being given away or stolen. That emoji would have been offered to users as a replacement for the hashtag #CrookedHillary, a preferred Trump insult for his Democratic opponent.
The lesson is clear: Any social media firm that wants to stay in the good graces of the incoming commander-in-chief has to give him any emoji he wants.