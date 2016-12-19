It’ll only cost you half a million dollars to go hunting with the Trump boys.

Are you looking for something to do the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president? TMZ reports that the Trump family is planning an “opening day” fundraiser whereby donors can get face time (and shooting time) with the new president’s family. There are two deals on offer:
-- BALD EAGLE PACKAGE ... a private reception for 16 guests to rub elbows with Donald J. Trump. The package includes a “multi-day hunting and/or fishing excursion for 4 guests with Donald Trump Jr. and/or Eric Trump.” You also get 85 VIP guest tickets to the event. Price: $1 MILLION.
-- GRIZZLY BEAR PACKAGE ... private reception for 8 people to meet and greet Donald J. Trump. The hunting/fishing trip is also part of the package. It’s a scaled-down version of the Bald Eagle Package. Price: $500,000.
This invitation, which you can view here, unites many of the worries people have about the incoming administration: the outsized role of the Trump kids (who are both overseeing their father’s business and shaping the transition), the administration’s open door to the obscenely wealthy, and the general air of cheesy scamming. The Trump family is about to move into the White House, and their motto remains “always be grifting.”