George Michael’s best song is his cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”
There will be partisans of ’80s hits like “Careless Whisper” and “I Want Your Sex.” His most ubiquitous song may be “Last Christmas,” that rare holiday classic, along with “Christmastime Is Here,” that captures the season’s melancholy undercurrent. (The fact that he died on Christmas Day will only enhance the song’s strange mystique.) But these songs, whose cheesiness has been fuzzed over with nostalgia, don’t do justice to Michael’s many gifts. Just watch his rendition of “Somebody to Love” at the 1992 tribute concert to Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium, accompanied by the surviving members of Queen and the London Community Gospel Choir. It is a kind of total pop performance. He sounds great—so great that it’s hard to imagine anyone else doing this song besides Mercury himself. He looks great—hot pink blazer, a sheen of perfect stubble, and a single gold hoop through one ear. And coming at the peak of the AIDS awareness movement in the early 1990s, the performance has an emotional weight that he himself lamented was often missing from his best-known hits. RIP, George Michael.
The mainstream media’s main problem is polarization.
In his latest column on the media, Jim Rutenberg of The New York Times tries to draw some lessons from the terrible year that was. While acknowledging the media’s failures—particularly its reliance on polls showing a victory for Hillary Clinton and its disconnect from Trump’s America—he also notes that the media had some extraordinary successes, citing investigative reports that uncovered Trump had bragged about sexually assaulting women and likely avoided paying income taxes for decades. Rutenberg ends up affirming the traditional role of “mainstream, non-opinion” news media: that it should not “determine outcomes,” and that it should “be true to the facts in a way that helps voters envision what the candidates will be like in the nation’s highest office.”
The larger question, however, is whether media consumption even works this way in a post-truth environment. Rutenberg is right: The Times and The Washington Post and others broke blockbuster stories about Trump that, just an election cycle ago, would have sunk his candidacy. But this time they didn’t, partly because his supporters didn’t care and partly because the mainstream media itself has become discredited in the eyes of partisan voters. As the Timesreported in a separate article today, conservative news outlets have appropriated the term “fake news”—originally applied to intentionally false news stories spread online—to smear fact-based stories coming out of the mainstream media.
The media, in other words, has fallen prey to the hyper-polarization that has disintegrated governing norms in Congress and abetted the election of Donald Trump. The challenge for the Times and other non-opinion outlets is to figure out how to stay relevant in a political landscape in which no institution is broadly recognized as a neutral, authoritative source of what is and isn’t true.
Donald Trump has become the de facto spokesman for KFC—sorry Colonel Sanders—bragging about eating their soggy chicken on television and posting pictures of himself eating an entire bucket by himself, with a knife and fork.
And now, Edward Snowden, who on Thursday was accused of being in league with Russian intelligence (he adamantly denies it), has gotten in on the action, tweeting this warm and fuzzy moment he shared with his girlfriend and a big ole bucket of chicken.
In an alternate universe, Snowden isn’t an international fugitive—he’s a forgettable fast food ad model.
Newt Gingrich committed the classic mistake of telling the truth.
Yesterday while interviewed by NPR, the former House speaker said that Donald Trump wasn’t really serious about his promise to drain the swamp. “I’m told he now just disclaims that,” Gingrich told Morning Edition. “He now says it was cute, but he doesn’t want to use it anymore.” But now Gingrich is walking back his claim. He tweeted today, “I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried.” Trump himself sub-tweeted Gingrich, reducing his prominent surrogate to the level of an anonymous “someone”:
Former New Republic editor Michael Kinsley famously wrote in 1988, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth—some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” It looks like Gingrich’s sin was committing a Kinsley Gaffe.
Countries update their nuclear arsenals, but they usually do so in careful ways. They are careful in the language that they use (Putin’s statement is cagey in this regard, at least compared to Trump’s) and careful in how and when they decide to announce such changes. And they’re careful for good reason: Just between the U.S. and Russia there are more than enough nuclear bombs to wipe out humanity. But Trump’s tweet doesn’t take any of this into account. Instead, he made a blanket statement that we need more nuclear weapons, without any context about what that would mean or how it would be accomplished. That statement alone will also tip off other countries with nuclear weapons (and, perhaps, those that would like some) that a new arms race is coming. And, to top it all off, the U.S. is already spending $1 trillion to “modernize” its nuclear weapons program—it’s unclear if Trump is even aware that’s happening.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Bolton, one of Washington’s most belligerent hawks, sports a hairy caterpillar over his upper lip that makes him look like an escapee from a 1970s porn film. According to The Washington Post, Bolton’s mustache might have cost him the secretary of state job because President-elect Donald Trump is fastidious about the grooming of his employees:
Several of Trump’s associates said they thought that John R. Bolton’s brush-like mustache was one of the factors that handicapped the bombastic former United Nations ambassador in the sweepstakes for secretary of state.
“Donald was not going to like that mustache,” said one associate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly. “I can’t think of anyone that’s really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes.”
Can this be true? The fact is, Bolton’s extreme views, such as his repeated calls for the bombing of Iran, have raised the hackles of even Republican senators like Rand Paul (who threatened to block Bolton if he were nominated). Isn’t it more likely that Bolton’s mustache, far from being a deal-breaker, was just an excuse the Trump transition team cooked up to justify not pushing forward a nominee they knew would lose?
Donald Trump and his friends are making of a mockery of the media staking out Trump Tower.
For the last six weeks, all of the comings and goings at Trump Tower have been dutifully reported and dissected by the press, whose job it is to report and dissect the president-elect’s various comings and goings. Will disgraced ex-North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory nab a key post? Will Kanye West run in 2020 or 2024? What is Jim Brown doing?
But, while Trump doesn’t have enough time to take daily security briefings, he does seem to have time to meet with any old Joe—provided they either already know him or are famous—that wanders into Trump Tower. According to a report from Politico, some of the “meetings” Trump has had are little more than practical jokes. Here’s the best anecdote from the piece, which comes from ex-Dallas Cowboys coach Barry Switzer:
Media widely reported Trump met with Barry Switzer, the former University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys coach who has known Trump for decades. But Switzer said he was shopping with his wife and daughter on Fifth Avenue and decided to walk into the Trump Tower lobby after seeing the Naked Cowboy. He had no meeting scheduled.
“All the media people said, ‘Coach what are you doing here,’” Switzer said in an interview. “I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else.” Switzer said he instead went upstairs in Trump Tower, bought a coffee at Starbucks and came back downstairs.
“I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again,” he said. “I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field.”
“Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off,” he said, still laughing this week. “It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”
There are a couple of lessons here. The first is to be skeptical of any preliminary report coming out of Trump Tower about Trump’s schedule and who he’s meeting—Switzer proved that it’s very easy to pull the press’s strings, so long as you’re famous and/or have an existing relationship with Trump. The second is that this gives yet another window into Trump’s lack of seriousness—something that could, perhaps, explain his head-scratching calls with Pakistan and Taiwan. Trump will seemingly talk to anyone who wanders in or calls, without really thinking about it. It’s funny when Switzer does it, but it’s a habit that can have very serious repercussions.
North Carolina is now America’s most dysfunctional state.
New York and California have long tussled over the title—one for its corrupt and incompetent parties and the other for its referendums (and its corrupt and incompetent parties). But there can be no doubt that North Carolina is now firmly in possession of the championship belt. But unlike in New York and California, in North Carolina only one party bears responsibility for the mess the state finds its in.
Here are some things that have happened in North Carolina in the last two weeks: First, Republican Governor Pat McCrory, famous for passing discriminatory laws that tell trans people which bathroom they can use, finally admitted defeat after weeks of clawing on to his job; Democrat Governor-elect Roy Cooper will take over in January. But shortly after McCrory gave up the fight, Republican members of North Carolina’s state legislature called a surprise session and staged a coup, of sorts—stripping the incoming governor of key powers, including the office’s control of election boards and cabinet, and ability to appoint trustees to the University of North Carolina, while making it so hundreds of managers in state agencies report to the legislature, rather than the governor. McCrory went along with all of it, standing with his party, rather than his office.
On Wednesday, things went from worse to even worse in North Carolina. Cooper had negotiated a compromise with Republicans in the state legislature regarding the state’s odious bathroom bill: The Charlotte city council would repeal protections put in place for LGBT people and the legislature would repeal the bathroom bill, known as HB2. The city council complied (after dallying a bit), but when it came time for the Republican legislature to hold up its end of the bargain, it stalled.
Instead of moving to complete the repeal of HB2, the legislature devoted its attention to a bill that would impose a “six-month cooling-off period” in which local governments would not be allowed to amend any “ordinance regulating employment practices or regulating public accommodations or access to restrooms, showers or changing facilities.” In other words, Charlotte would not be able to reinstall its protections for LGBT people for six months. Then they broke and went home, still without upholding their end of the bargain.
Cooper and Charlotte got played. They should have seen it coming—North Carolina Republicans have made it clear again and again that they never intended to fully repeal HB2. Worse, North Carolina Republicans are trying to spin the situation to blame Cooper, Charlotte, and Democrats.
Of course, the only ones playing politics here are the Republicans. But they won’t pay—the people of North Carolina will.
Donald Trump is never going to definitively drop his Muslim ban proposal.
By the time the president-elect won the White House last month, he was no longer talking about one of his signature campaign pledges, issued shortly after the San Bernardino attack last December, for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” That proposed policy, which remains on his website to this day, was pitched as a temporary measure “until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.” But when Trump was asked about the ban in the second presidential debate, he shied away from it. “The Muslim ban is something that in some form has morphed into extreme vetting from certain areas of the world,” he said.
“In some form has morphed” is vague. It doesn’t indicate a clear change—what it does indicate, however, is wiggle room. And Trump’s vagueness on this issue is continuing now that he’s president-elect.
Asked Wednesday about the ban—and the notion of a registry from Muslims—in the context of the Berlin terrorist attack, Trump said, “You know my plans.” This isn’t confirmation that he’s returning to December’s proposal, but it does say something about Trump’s thinking. Trump has had plenty of opportunities to kill the Muslim ban—he nearly did it at the second debate—but instead he’s kept it on the table, even as he’s occasionally tried to distance himself from it. By doing so, Trump is giving himself just enough room to bring it back to life at a time when he thinks it’s politically useful.
Did Donald Trump read his own statement about the Berlin terror attack?
On Wednesday, Trump stepped outside of Mar-a-Lago and took a few questions from his press pool. A few of the questions were about Monday’s horrific terror attack in Berlin, where a tractor trailer crashed into a Christmas market, killing 12.
One of those questions related to a statement that Trump released after the attack, which read, in part, “Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday. ISIS and other Islamic terrorists continuously slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad.”
But when asked specifically about that statement, Trump seemed confused, asking the reporter “Who said that? When did—when was that said?” Then, when told that he was the one who said it, in a statement, Trump seemed to edit the remark, saying “It’s an attack on humanity. That’s what it is. It’s an attack on humanity and it has to be stopped.”
Trump’s statement was inflammatory—it framed the attack as being part of a larger clash of civilizations, and as part of the so-called War on Christians. But Trump himself seemed to bristle at this framing and instead told reporters what you’d expect from a president—he called it an attack on humanity and left it at that. This is disturbing on a number of levels—Trump should be aware of statements being widely-distributed with his name on them, especially inflammatory ones. But it’s also one that complicates the way Trump is typically understood, as an impulsive hot-head surrounded by advisers who try their best (and usually fail) to temper his worst instincts. The first part of that is still true, or at least mostly true, but the second part should be revisited by those who haven’t already—it seems like Trump’s inner circle is just as hot-headed and impulsive as he is.
A “half-blind trust” does nothing to stop Donald Trump’s massive conflict of interest problem and also isn’t a thing.
Trump—who canceled a scheduled December 15 press conference where he was supposed to explain how he was going to deal with conflicts of interest as president—is considering a “discretionary trust” to manage his business affairs as president. This is being called a “half-blind trust”—a reference to the “blind trust” that many of Trump’s critics are demanding.
In a typical blind trust arrangement approved by federal ethics authorities, an incoming official’s investments are transferred to an institutional financial manager who oversees them without reporting details to the owner. Assets that risk a conflict of interest are sold off over time and replaced with assets the official is not informed about.
Even with a blind trust, the conflicts are not considered resolved until the original problem-creating assets are sold off.
But with a discretionary trust, the conflicts almost magically disappear because the investments aren’t considered to belong to the incoming official at all — even if they’re producing a steady stream of income for the official. Instead, the assets are held in a trust that is often overseen by a family member who can, but is not legally required to, send revenues from the assets to the government official. Another benefit: there’s no explicit prohibition on the official talking with the trustee about the financial holdings.
The problem here is right there in the name. A “half-blind” trust also half-sees (albeit with less depth perception, I guess), and seeing anything is a huge conflict of interest—a “half-blind” trust is not a blind trust in any meaningful way. George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer Richard Painter referred to it as “baby-sitting” which is appropriate—someone (a family member or two, it seems) will watch over Trump’s assets, but there will never be any doubt as to who they belong to and Trump can check-in whenever he wants to. The biggest reason for a “discretionary trust” isn’t to obviate conflicts of interest, it’s to do the bare minimum to disguise the appearance of conflicts of interest, which is clearly all Trump and his aides care about.