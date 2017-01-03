Get ready for a new era of corruption in Washington.
Donald Trump’s slogan “drain the swamp” has already become a bad joke, thanks to the many conflicts of interest the president-elect has created during his transition to the White House. Now his fellow Republicans are making the promise of a more ethical Washington even more ironic by eviscerating the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), which was done in a closed-room vote without a roll call in the dead of a holiday Monday.
The initiative was spearheaded by Republican congressman Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Under the new rules, the OCE would no longer be an independent agency. Instead, it would answer to the House Ethics Committee, putting Congress in charge of policing itself. The House Ethics Committee would be able to end investigations at will. The OCE would no longer be able to take tips from anonymous whistleblowers or turn over evidence of criminal wrongdoing to law enforcement.
The move reportedly came over the objections of Speaker Paul Ryan. A full vote on the new rules is scheduled in the House for later today, which means they could be overturned, particularly as a backlash develops. But the message House Republicans are sending is clear: Donald Trump’s Washington will be as disdainful of ethical governance as the president-elect himself.
The DNC really shouldn’t staff its Trump war room with former Clinton aides.
Today’s dispatch from the alternate reality where Clinton staffers did not flub their own campaign against Trump comes via The WashingtonPost:
The DNC’s new communications and research operation, to be staffed by former aides to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, will be one of several efforts from across the Democratic firmament to take on Trump, including the office of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Center for American Progress and American Bridge.
The Post also reports that the DNC intends to focus on Trump’s conflicts of interest and Russia’s alleged election interference. This is not a good idea: Trump’s dirty deals didn’t sway voters, and Democratic rhetoric on Russia has become increasingly hyperbolic.
Party leaders have repeatedly demonstrated a stubborn reluctance to adjust to our anti-establishment climate. It’s partially why they lost the election. And they still can’t, or won’t, hold the party’s centrist inner circle accountable for its failures. Instead, they’ve further entrenched that inner circle’s power.
Towing the Fox line helped Kelly’s career. As she told The Daily Beast, “I’m a soulless lawyer. Give me any opinion and I can argue it.” But Kelly in recent months had also embarked on a gradual shift from the right of the political spectrum toward its center, casting herself—with the help of Trump, Roger Ailes’s sexual harassment scandal, and a new book deal—as a relatable feminist. She appears to have achieved a longstanding goal: She once said her ideal TV show would be “a little Charlie Rose, a little Oprah, and a little me all together.” That’s what it sounds like she’s getting at NBC.
Meanwhile, the network will milk her “credibility” from Fox News for all it’s worth, making the case that her hire is proof positive that NBC isn’t part of the liberal media. It’ll be a little disingenuous, sure. But disingenuous is what Megyn Kelly does best.
According to The New York Times, Cuomo’s plan is fairly similar to the one offered by Hillary Clinton: “Under the governor’s plan, any college student who has been accepted to a state or city university in New York—including two-year community colleges—will be eligible provided they or their family earn $125,000 or less annually.” Of course, this is just a proposal: There is no indication that it will pass, in part because New York’s legislature is hopelessly divided.
The whole point, though, may be to make Andrew Cuomo look good. He got quite an ovation when he announced the plan with liberal hero Bernie Sanders.
Trump to Congressional GOP: Be craftier about gutting your ethics watchdog.
Republicans on Capitol Hill are facing severe backlash for agreeing in principle to strip the Office of Congressional Ethics of its power. But now that these Republicans are essentially agents of President-elect Donald Trump, they can no longer maintain the campaign-time fiction that Trump is Trump, Republicans are Republicans, and their various controversies are purely incidental. The House GOP’s decision to preemptively coverup congressional corruption reflects on Trump, and Trump can’t easily ignore it. But what he can do is teach these amateurs how best to engineer a huge swindle without getting caught.
A number of politicos are interpreting this statement as a scolding. And it is a scolding of a sort, but not for “proposing that independent ethics watchdog be gutted,” as CNN’s breaking news alert had it. Trump is specifically upset that House Republicans have made this ethics end-run “their number one act and priority.”
If Trump has recognized anything it’s that politicians can escape sustained scrutiny for all kinds of gross behavior, so long as the political press is distracted by something more of-the-moment. He isn’t telling congressional Republicans to save the OCE. He’s telling them to gut it later, under the cover of bigger news.
Trump’s rebuttal is that his own judgment matters more than that of so-called “experts.” (Also, computers are complicated, man.) He seems especially sensitive to the hacks because they add weight to the argument that his presidency is illegitimate—not only did he lose the popular vote, but a foreign power may have pushed him into the White House.
Enter Sean Hannity and Julian Assange. In a rare interview with Hannity, Assange reiterated that his source for the Podesta emails was not Russian.
HANNITY: Can you say to the American people, unequivocally, that you did not get this information about the DNC, John Podesta’s emails, can you tell the American people 1,000 percent that you did not get it from Russia or anybody associated with Russia?
JULIAN ASSANGE: Yes. We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party.
Later in the interview, Assange argues that the sole purpose of the alleged Siberian connection is to delegitimize Trump—that Trump’s enemies have cooked up this story to undermine his presidency.
There are also plenty of reasons to doubt Assange here. One is simply that the hacks may not have been conducted by his “source.” But it’s a story that perfectly fits Trump’s paranoid worldview. He won’t be bothered with the veracity of Assange’s statement because he apparently isn’t concerned with the truth when it comes to Russian hacking. Instead, he’ll use the interview to protect himself from the charge that he’s too soft on Russia. In fact, he may have already started.
Donald Trump really does not want to hear about Russian hacking.
When Trump finally released a statement Thursday evening on President Barack Obama’s newly announced sanctions, the president-elect’s remarks were every bit as reluctant and perfunctory as you’d expect. “It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” he said. “Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”
Substantively, this is a galling response from the next president of the United States, who should of course take seriously the mountain of evidence from the American government, the private sector and the press pointing to Russian hacking. And yet, it’s also unsurprising. Trump’s response to Russian hacking has been remarkably consistent: Regardless of the evidence, Trump has argued that it doesn’t really matter who hacked John Podesta and the DNC. That may be because of his alleged coziness (or aspiring coziness) with Russian President Vladimir Putin or because Trump is sensitive about what the hacks and his popular vote loss have done to his presidential legitimacy. In any case, the “move on” line is a recycling of what he told reporters yesterday.
Trump’s Thursday statement differed substantially from those of congressional Republicans who begrudgingly backed the Obama administration’s action. “Sanctions against the Russian intelligence services are a good initial step, however late in coming,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who stressed that “The Russians are not our friends.” House Speaker Paul Ryan similarly said Obama’s move was “overdue” but “an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia.” McConnell, it’s worth adding, had previously blocked the release of information about the hacking out of fear that it would influence the presidential election.
These Republicans—and others in the Senate like John McCain and Lindsey Graham—are clearly committed to investigating the hacking issue. How Trump handles this friction with his own party is a huge challenge and an open question. Things could get interesting fast.
Barack Obama is striking back at Russia—and putting Donald Trump in a bind.
The Obama administration on Thursday announced its retaliation for Russia’s alleged hacking this year, leveling sanctions against top Russian intelligence services and giving 35 Russian diplomats in the United States three days to leave the country. President Obama also said his government would close two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York, and issue a report to Congress on Russian hacking in the days to come. “All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama said in a statement.
For its part, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in London responded thusly:
This followed a threatening tweet from from the Russian Embassy in the United States earlier in the day:
Politically, Obama’s action puts pressure on President-elect Donald Trump—whose fondness for Russian President Vladamir Putin is well known—to condemn the alleged hacking. (Trump has thus far rejected the conclusion of intelligence agencies that Russia is at fault.)
Asked on Wednesday about the potential of sanctions against Russia, Trump told reporters, “I think we ought to get on with our lives,” even as he conceded, “I’m not sure we have the kind, the security we need.”
Obama’s move could also put Trump at odds with congressional Republicans, many of whom are eager to investigate the Russian hacking issue. Following the administration’s announcement on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a statement suggesting he supports the move. “While today’s action by the administration is overdue,” he said, “it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia.”
Update: Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have issued a joint statement: “The retaliatory measures announced by the Obama Administration today are long overdue. But ultimately, they are a small price for Russia to pay for its brazen attack on American democracy. We intend to lead the effort in the new Congress to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.”
A Milo Yiannopoulos book deal could cost Simon & Schuster more than $250,000.
On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Milo Yiannopoulous—a man who was deemed too bigoted for Twitter—had received a book deal from Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster (which is itself a division of CBS) worth a quarter of a million dollars. Dangerous will be rushed to print and will be available in March of next year.
I’ve reached out to Threshold to ask why the book is being crashed—something that’s usually done for books that are particularly newsworthy or time-sensitive, neither of which apply to a memoir by an alt-right leader with a long history of racist and sexist remarks. But, whether it’s intentional or not, rushing the book to print may be a strategy for trying to mitigate inevitable controversy: At the very least, it’s harder (or at least more costly) to pull a book that is in the middle of a production cycle than it is to pull one that’s still being edited.
In any case, in the grand scheme of book publishing $250,000 is not a particularly large advance, and it suggests that Threshold Editions expects the book to sell modestly, but not set the world on fire. Selling 20-25,000 copies would mean breaking even, so 50,000 copies would vastly exceed expectations. And, while that would bring in significant revenue (over $500,000), it’s a drop in the bucket as far as Simon & Schuster and more importantly CBS are concerned. Milo’s advance suggests that Threshold doesn’t think it has a New York Times bestseller on its hands.
The worst case scenario, however, is that publishing Milo could cost Simon & Schuster more than the revenue Dangerous would bring in. For one thing, there are already signs that retailers like Barnes & Noble are going to be pressured to drop the book.
It strikes me as unlikely that Barnes & Noble (to say nothing of Amazon) will want to pick a fight with the alt-right, which is what would result from refusing to stock Milo’s book would do, but if they were, it would be extremely damaging to the book.
But it’s not just Milo’s book that will face a backlash. There are already (a great many) calls to boycott Simon & Schuster, suggesting the deal is damaging its reputation with non-conservative book buyers. Something more organized than people tweeting the word “boycott” again and again—perhaps akin to the #StopBeck drive that eventually got him booted from the airwaves—could be incredibly costly.
In any case, if they are disciplined—never a safe bet—liberal book buyers could use Milo’s book as a wedge to pressure Simon & Schuster into dropping the book, by effectively holding its other imprints hostage. This is something that Milo would inevitably exploit for his own gain, something that Simon & Schuster should have considered before offering him a book deal. (Donald Trump is fond of a story about what happens when you invite a snake into your house.) Simon & Schuster is between an alt-right rock and a hard place: They pissed off a lot of people by offering Milo a book deal, and will piss off a lot of other people if they drop him. Ultimately that could cost the publisher a lot more than $250,000.
Kellyanne Conway is playing martyr and the press is a willing accomplice.
This morning the New York Post carried a headline that perfectly encapsulates the incoming Trump administrations successful attempt to portray themselves as victims of the culture wars: DC Private Schools Giving Kellyanne Conway the Brush-off. Reading the headline, you’d think that Conway, who is slated to take the position counsellor to the President, had been trying to find schools for her children and was told to go away. Here’s a story that is perfect fuel for Trumpian populist resentment: those elitists at their private schools, they are giving the high hat to the the President-elect’s most trusted advisor! Those elitists! They need to be put in their place.
The only problem with this story is that it isn’t true. In fact, Conway hasn’t even approached any schools yet, she just thinks that they might do this: No DC private school has given Kellyanne Conway “the brush-off.” Her fears are purely speculative, and the Post, along with other publications, is giving it a headline to make it look like it really happened.