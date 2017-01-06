American taxpayers are going to pay for Donald Trump’s border wall.

The president-elect’s transition team signaled to Capitol Hill Republicans that he will ask Congress to fund the construction of the wall through the traditional appropriations process. Trump insisted on Friday that he’s not breaking his promise:
In fairness to Trump, he has made this claim about reimbursement before. But that doesn’t make it less preposterous.
Either Trump thinks his supporters are stupid—that they’re willing to believe Mexico would have any incentive to pay back the United States for a project previously funded by our own federal government—or the man who wrote The Art of the Deal truly doesn’t understand how political negotiation works.
A Democratic rising star just shook up the race for DNC chair.
Pete Buttigieg, the 34-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is making a late play to run the Democratic Party, injecting some rising star power into a contest that was shaping up as a Bernie Sanders–Hillary Clinton proxy battle between the two leading contenders thus far—Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison and Labor Secretary Thomas Perez.
Buttigieg is unknown nationally, but in this moment of Democratic desperation some influential party voices see him as a new, young hope from the heartland—the kind of leader who could help them win back ground they lost to President-elect Donald Trump. He’s a Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and Afghanistan veteran from the Rust Belt. The Washington Post called him the “most interesting mayor you’ve never heard of,” and New York Times columnist Frank Bruni thinks he might even be the first gay president.
Buttigieg clearly wants to frame the DNC race as the past versus the future, and cast himself as untainted by the divisions of last year’s presidential primary campaigns. There’s some merit in that. But Buttigieg also runs the risk of further splintering the party just six weeks before the vote.
China already generates more solar power than any other country, and in 2015 they spent over $100 billion on renewable energy, more than twice what the U.S. spent. As the world’s largest energy market, China has a lot to gain from cheap energy, and even more to gain from clean energy. The energy agency’s announcement follows the national observatory’s first-ever national red alert for severe smog. High levels of air pollution have been a source of criticism for the communist government, as the country continues to be the world’s top coal consumer and CO2 emitter.
China’s transition to renewables is slow. Even with the $361 billion pledge, Reuters reports, “renewables will still only account for just 15 percent of overall energy consumption by 2020... More than half of the nation’s installed power capacity will still be fueled by coal over the same period.” It isn’t just China, though: Only about a quarter of the Paris Climate Agreement’s $1 trillion renewable energy goal has been met.
Planned Parenthood should not rest its hopes on Donald Trump supporters.
Yesterday, the ominously named Congressional Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives was disbanded, concluding an investigation that was spurred in 2015 by widely debunked videos alleging to document the illegal sale of fetal tissue by Planned Parenthood. The resulting nearly 500-page report predictably recommends stripping federal funding from Planned Parenthood and proposes a 20-week abortion ban. Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan confirmed that language targeting the organization’s funding would be included in the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
In response, Planned Parenthood has announced that it’s launching a new campaign to combat the legislation, which will include an effort to highlight a significant number of Trump supporters who claim to back the organization. In its press release, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund cited data from an October 2016 Politico-Harvardstudy that “nearly half of self-identified Trump supporters” showed “overwhelming support for Planned Parenthood.” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards also pointed to this finding when asked in a Rolling Stone interview on Tuesday if there was anything giving her hope for the fight to come, citing “the number of Trump voters who are deeply concerned now about losing access to Planned Parenthood.” Andindividuals interviewed inpost-election Trump voter focus groupsheld by Planned Parenthood seemed generally flustered and upset by the fervent anti-choice records of Trump’s chosen political allies like Mike Pence.
But if Planned Parenthood is counting on Trump voters to pressure the president-elect or engage in some meaningful show of disapproval to their legislators, the outlook seems pretty grim. It’s hard to imagine that even an enormous bipartisan display of discontent could change the course of entrenched Republican lawmakers who’ve been going after the organization for years. Furthermore, asSlate’s Michelle Goldberg noted, Trump voters who supported federal funding for Planned Parenthood apparently did not care enough to not vote for Trump, despite his repeatedly stated intention to undermine the organization. There’s no reason to believe they’d care enough now to pick an abortion fight with their chosen candidate.
Watching Trump’s tweets is now a full-fledged job in South Korea.
Governments all over the world are trying to figure out what Donald Trump’s presidency will mean for their own nation. South Korea has a novel solution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tasked an officer with the job of monitoring Trump’s Twitter feed, with an eye to any signs of policy that might affect the country. Even during the transition, this is a necessary job because Trump is using Twitter to outline his agenda. On Monday, he tweeted:
As the Korea JoongAng Daily reports, tweets like this are being carefully parsed for policy implications:
In the past, statements by Washington on key policies would involve the Korean Embassy in Washington writing a report to send back to Seoul.
These days, Seoul was able to learn of Trump’s take on North Korea immediately and directly via Twitter.
Analysts tentatively suggest that Trump’s tweets suggest that North Korea will be a key national security issue for his administration - along with Beijing’s role in reining Pyongyang in.
Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se himself does not use Twitter, but any key policy issues tweeted by Trump are reported to him right away.
In America, politicians like House Speaker Paul Ryan are trying to downplay the significance of Trump’s tweets, as if they were just an eccentric hobby. But the words of a U.S. president will always carry weight, so we had better be prepared for a world where Trump’s erratic tweeting drives global foreign relations.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
An elusive Republican admits that tax cuts aren’t more important than fighting fascism.
For this week’s episode of Primary Concerns, I sat down with former GOP operative and presidential candidate Evan McMullin—one of few high-profile Republicans who hasn’t decided that the spoils of a Trump presidency (tax cuts, repealing Obamacare) are more important than democracy.
As the Trump era ramps up, bear in mind that many Republican elected officials who are ignoring his authoritarian tendencies would abandon him immediately if he proposed tax increases. Then compare that to what McMullin told me.
We can have these policy disagreements: that’s a luxury to have those policy disagreements! ...
There will continue to be conservative versus liberal versus progressive policy differences, right? And those are healthy and that’s good and let’s continue to have those debates. But that’s been the defining characteristic of our political paradigm in the United States for the last few decades at least. If Donald Trump governs the way he says he’s going to govern, if he governs as an authoritarian, if he aligns with Vladimir Putin as president, then we may find ourselves entering into a new political paradigm that’s akin to what we see in some places in Europe and in Latin America where it’s pro-authoritarian versus anti-authoritarian. And in that case it’s sort of a realignment where you’re going to find people on the right and the left traditionally in the anti-authoritarian camp, knowing that they have differences on these other traditional policy issues that are important, but also seeing that there is organic common ground, and nobody has to compromise anything.
If you’re a journalist, chances are you’ve had some pretty low moments in the last few years, as your industry has imploded all around you. But, in your darkest hours, you were always able to console yourself with one thought: At least I’m not Tucker Carlson.
Carlson left CNN not long after Stewart destroyed his credibility and that of Crossfire, which was canceled shortly thereafter. He went to MSNBC and hosted another show that was canceled after two years. He then went to our nation’s greatest rehabilitation project, Dancing with the Stars, where he somehow failed to be rehabilitated, largely because he only lasted one episode. He then founded The Daily Caller, where he served as editor-in-chief until November of last year. Ostensibly founded as a new online hub of conservative journalism, The Daily Caller almost immediately became known for publishing garbage listicles like “13 Syrian Refugees We’d Take Immediately.”
But now, after only a couple short months filling in for Fox News’s Greta Van Sustren, Carlson is back, and in a huge way. Fox News has given him Megyn Kelly’s coveted 9pm slot. “The dramatic move caps Carlson’s rapid rise at the nation’s top-rated cable channel,” Matt Drudge wrote, recasting the one-time has-been as a rising star.
This is undoubtedly a step down for the network from Kelly, who despite her race-baiting was a genuine star. What they’ll get instead in Carlson is a smarmier and younger (though admittedly less angry) O’Reilly. Though Carlson was once a gifted magazine writer, his TV work is notable only for its profound disingenuousness, as Carlson’s interview of Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca will testify. But the Carlson move also says that Fox News in the Trump era may not be so different than the old Fox News—which is to say very white and very disingenuous.
The Virginia governor’s race is the next front in the Democratic Party’s internal war.
Just a few days ago, Virginia’s Democratic Party thought it knew who its nominee for governor would be. Though not particularly well-known outside of Virginia (or inside of it, for that matter), the party establishment had cleared the field for Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, who had endorsements from outgoing Governor Terry McAuliffe, former Governor and current Senator Mark Warner, and harmonica-loving dad Tim Kaine in his pocket. A centrist who has made attempts to woo progressives, he also had raised millions of dollars—crucial to win in Virginia, which comprises multiple media markets, including the very expensive northern Virginia market.
But on Wednesday evening, it was reported that Tom Perriello, who served one memorable term in the House and is beloved by many Democrats and progressives across the country, announced that he would be entering the race. He made it official on Thursday morning, when he sent out an email informing recipients, “I’m running for Governor of Virginia because our state must be a firewall against hate, corruption, and an assault on the Virginia values of decency and progress. That is a wall worth building!”
The race for the nomination may end up looking quite a bit like the 2016 primary, where a candidate who was given every opportunity by the party’s establishment is forced to grapple with a plucky, populist upstart with a strong grassroots organization and a command of the economic issues facing voters. (Perriello’s team, no doubt, would probably rather point to the 2008 primary as an analogy.) Perriello’s message when he ran and won in 2008—defeating the bigoted conservative Virgil Goode—was, in many ways, ahead of its time. Perriello ended up winning a district that was heavily Republican by four points by emphasizing economic issues. Perriello, a former human rights lawyer, is also a particularly strong advocate against hate and discrimination—something that should come in handy in moments when the Virginia governor’s race becomes a referendum on national politics, as it sometimes does. Perriello lost in 2010 after being targeted by big money donors, particularly the Kochs.
Perriello will certainly face opposition, particularly on his record on abortion (he’s a Catholic who supported the Stupak amendment while in Congress) and guns (he was once endorsed by the NRA). But Perriello was also representing a particularly conservative district at the time, suggesting he will likely gravitate towards the left on these issues while running for a statewide office. Watching Barack Obama over the next few months will also be interesting—he has praised Perriello effusively as a “committed populist progressive,” but will likely sit out the race in deference to Kaine and the Democratic establishment. Whoever wins will likely face former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie, who will certainly be the underdog. In any case, because of its national significance and its relevance to ongoing debates about the party’s future, the Virginia race is certain to get quite a bit of national attention. The ads will probably be pretty good too.
Republicans think this might be the year for criminal justice reform, maybe.
It was meant to be the bipartisan success story of 2016, but a combination of congressional dysfunction and the election of Donald Trump—who ran on a “law and order” platform—caused a bill spearheaded by Iowa’s Chuck Grassley to flounder. “Criminal justice reform will be one of the legislative bills I plan to bring up early on,” Grassley said in a statement to Politico. “It cleared the committee with a broad bipartisan majority in the last Congress, and I don’t expect that to change.”
Several factors could contribute to the new bill’s success. First, Jeff Sessions, one of the legislation’s leading opponents on the Judiciary Committee, is expected to be the next attorney general, meaning it will face less resistance in the Senate. Second, forthcoming partisan battles over key cabinet nominations and Obamacare might leave the Trump administration and Congress desperate for a win. Like last year’s bill, Grassley’s proposal will reportedly focus on reducing the mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent crimes and preventing recidivism.
While this is potentially good news, one must acknowledge the roots of recent Republican enthusiasm for criminal justice reform. Many fiscally conservative members of the GOP have started to realize that the overwhelming cost of maintaining prisons and a prison population no longer make sense, particularly in the midst of a decades-long drop in crime.
And while many GOP lawmakers have cited “common sense” and compassion as reasons to revisit harsh criminal laws, there are also more sinister motives. For example, the Koch brothers’ recent partnership with reform advocates like Van Jones and the Center for American Progress are cosmetically positive. But Jane Mayer has reported that their interest in criminal justice began only after they were charged with environmental crimes. After spending years fighting, and eventually settling with, the Justice Department, the Koch brothers began advocating against what they called the overcriminalization of America. And so while 2017 might be the year of criminal justice reform, those changes might come with strings attached.
In an op-ed today in the Guardian, Al From, the architect of Bill Clinton’s New Democrat centrism and founder of the Democratic Leadership Council, put his foot down on the populist forces that have taken over American politics, arguing that “as reactionary populism continues to tap into the frustration of many voters, anger won’t improve our nation.” Instead, he called for Democrats to “rededicate ourselves to the core New Democrat principles—opportunity, responsibility, community—the first principles of the Democratic Party.”
If there is a wrong way to kick off 2017, it’s by listening to From.
Opportunity and responsibility are fine until they come at the expense of social security and equality. For example, during the Bill Clinton welfare reform era, the principle of “personal responsibility” was utilized to take cash benefits away from the poor. In return Clinton increased work-based tax credits, which From cites in his piece, like the EITC. And while such credits did indeed help millions of working families, they left the most precarious in our society, mainly women and children in deep poverty, worse off. It is these types of policies, along with other From-backed ideas like NAFTA and the 1994 crime bill, that have resulted in a lot of frustration and anger. Meanwhile, the myriad opportunities seemingly provided by the 90s dot-com boom didn’t lead to the kind of widespread advancement Democrats had imagined.
Bill Clinton used his political talents to speak to a eclectic coalition of voters, winning states that have now gone thoroughly red, like Arkansas and West Virginia. In an anti-establishment era, the challenge for Democrats going forward is to create a coalition of voters around a set of policies that will reduce economic and racial inequality—and that very much includes tapping into the populist groundswell.
The Supreme Court could have eight (or fewer!) justices for the foreseeable future.
Merrick Garland’s nomination expired on Tuesday and Mitch McConnell wasted no time in patting himself on the back for doing absolutely nothing for ten months. “I’ve been clear throughout that the next president would name the next Supreme Court justice,” McConnell gloated. “Now, the president who won the election will make the nomination, and the Senate the American people just re-elected will consider that nomination.” With 16 days until Donald Trump’s inauguration, McConnell appears to have outfoxed Barack Obama one final time.
But McConnell’s machinations may backfire yet. Appearing on Rachel Maddow’s show last night, Chuck Schumer said that Democrats plan on using the exact same playbook the GOP used to block their attempt to fill Antonin Scalia’s crucial ninth seat on the Court. “We are not going to settle on a Supreme Court nominee,” Schumer told Maddow. “If they don’t appoint someone who’s really good, we’re gonna oppose him tooth and nail.” Republicans will need eight Democrats to join them to fill Scalia’s empty seat.
This is heartening, even if it points to what we already know—that the gridlock that has characterized Congress for much of the last decade is not only not going anywhere, but will likely create gridlock in the judicial branch as well. But Democrats have struggled with the hardball tactics that Republicans have excelled at, and Schumer seems to slowly be getting the message: Democrats (and many others!) do not want his caucus to cave to Trump.
Still, this will be a messaging issue. With four years left until the next election, they will have to make the case that the ninth Supreme Court seat belongs to them, while fighting to keep Republicans from filling it.