Donald Trump might be the first TV producer to gloat over the low ratings of his own show.
The president-elect has a busy day. He’s scheduled to meet intelligence officials who will brief him on evidence that Russia interfered with the election, an assessment he has disputed. He’s also got a sit-down with Vanity Fair editor Grayden Carter, who famously called him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the 1980s.
So how does Trump spend the morning? By tweeting about how much better his ratings were on Celebrity Apprentice when he hosted the show:
While there is justified worry that Trump will rule as a kleptocrat, these tweets reveal that there is something our egomaniac-in-chief loves more than money: glory. Trump is addicted to the narrative that his brilliance alone makes success happen. Hence he’s willing to denigrate a TV show for which he’s an executive producer. And if he can get a jab in at a fellow celebrity-turned-politician—who supported John Kasich in the GOP primary and then vowed not to vote for Trump in the general election—that’s all the better.
But the former California governor has got some punch of his own:
The world’s most famous publisher of secret information suddenly appears quite concerned about such disclosures—now that they’re to the detriment of Donald Trump:
This is pretty rich coming from the group that has spent a decade disseminating documents from the State Department and other government organizations.
It’s just the latest example of how the politics surrounding WikiLeaks has changed dramatically, after the organization leaked emails from Hillary Clinton’s inner circle to the benefit of Trump’s presidential campaign. Prominent voices in the Republican Party started to sound sympathetic to the group, and Trump at one point openly declared his love for the organization. Earlier this week, the group’s founder, Julian Assange, was interviewed and promoted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who declared, “I believe every word he says.” Sarah Palin, who once called Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands,” apologized to him this week. The president-elect tweeted his agreement with Assange about the dishonesty of U.S. media companies, only to subsequently deny that same publicly professed agreement. Apparently no one is quite sure where they stand on WikiLeaks these days.
Can the NFL’s Rooney Rule help make Congress less white?
According to the Washington Post, pressure from a combination of party members and their own employees have forced Democrats—a party that benefits from a strong minority coalition—to do more to address their lack of diversity on the Hill. To that end, Senate Minority Leader Chuck wants his colleagues to adopt the Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching and other senior positions.
“The more diverse the Senate is, the better it can serve the American people,” Schumer told the Post. “Expanding the diversity initiative, following the Rooney rule, and dedicating ourselves to increasing diversity will be good for the Senate and for the country.”
The goal of the rule, created in 2003, was to force NFL hiring managers to think more broadly about their network of candidates. But it has garnered mixed reviews. Some champion it as a necessary next step in correcting years of exclusive hiring practices. In the 12 seasons before the rule, the NFL had six non-white head coaches; after the rule was instituted, the league added 14 minority head coaches. But others say these numbers are disappointing given the period of time, and that minority hiring has stalled in recent years as teams follow the letter of the rule, but not its spirit.
“The good thing about the Rooney Rule was not that you had to interview a minority candidate but that it slowed the process down and made you do some research,” former head coach Tony Dungy told ESPN, “but now it seems like in the last few years, people haven’t really done what the rule was designed for. It has become, ‘Just let me talk to a couple minority coaches very quickly so I can go about the business of hiring the person I really want to hire anyway.’”
Implementing the Rooney Rule in Congress certainly can’t hurt, though it’s worth noting that Schumer can’t force anyone to adopt it. But well-intentioned diversity initiatives of this sort often fail because they treat inclusion cosmetically instead of at its root. Interviewing minority candidates could easily become a box to check instead of a thoughtful process. Increasing diversity requires more than just new rules; it requires an honest commitment.
The president-elect’s transition team signaled to Capitol Hill Republicans that he will ask Congress to fund the construction of the wall through the traditional appropriations process. Trump insisted on Friday that he’s not breaking his promise:
In fairness to Trump, he has made this claim about reimbursement before. But that doesn’t make it less preposterous.
Either Trump thinks his supporters are stupid—that they’re willing to believe Mexico would have any incentive to pay back the United States for a project previously funded by our own federal government—or the man who wrote The Art of the Deal truly doesn’t understand how political negotiation works.
A Democratic rising star just shook up the race for DNC chair.
Pete Buttigieg, the 34-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is making a late play to run the Democratic Party, injecting some rising star power into a contest that was shaping up as a Bernie Sanders–Hillary Clinton proxy battle between the two leading contenders thus far—Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison and Labor Secretary Thomas Perez.
Buttigieg is unknown nationally, but in this moment of Democratic desperation some influential party voices see him as a new, young hope from the heartland—the kind of leader who could help them win back ground they lost to President-elect Donald Trump. He’s a Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and Afghanistan veteran from the Rust Belt. The Washington Post called him the “most interesting mayor you’ve never heard of,” and New York Times columnist Frank Bruni thinks he might even be the first gay president.
Buttigieg clearly wants to frame the DNC race as the past versus the future, and cast himself as untainted by the divisions of last year’s presidential primary campaigns. There’s some merit in that. But Buttigieg also runs the risk of further splintering the party just six weeks before the vote.
China already generates more solar power than any other country, and in 2015 they spent over $100 billion on renewable energy, more than twice what the U.S. spent. As the world’s largest energy market, China has a lot to gain from cheap energy, and even more to gain from clean energy. The energy agency’s announcement follows the national observatory’s first-ever national red alert for severe smog. High levels of air pollution have been a source of criticism for the communist government, as the country continues to be the world’s top coal consumer and CO2 emitter.
China’s transition to renewables is slow. Even with the $361 billion pledge, Reuters reports, “renewables will still only account for just 15 percent of overall energy consumption by 2020... More than half of the nation’s installed power capacity will still be fueled by coal over the same period.” It isn’t just China, though: Only about a quarter of the Paris Climate Agreement’s $1 trillion renewable energy goal has been met.
Planned Parenthood should not rest its hopes on Donald Trump supporters.
Yesterday, the ominously named Congressional Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives was disbanded, concluding an investigation that was spurred in 2015 by widely debunked videos alleging to document the illegal sale of fetal tissue by Planned Parenthood. The resulting nearly 500-page report predictably recommends stripping federal funding from Planned Parenthood and proposes a 20-week abortion ban. Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan confirmed that language targeting the organization’s funding would be included in the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
In response, Planned Parenthood has announced that it’s launching a new campaign to combat the legislation, which will include an effort to highlight a significant number of Trump supporters who claim to back the organization. In its press release, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund cited data from an October 2016 Politico-Harvardstudy that “nearly half of self-identified Trump supporters” showed “overwhelming support for Planned Parenthood.” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards also pointed to this finding when asked in a Rolling Stone interview on Tuesday if there was anything giving her hope for the fight to come, citing “the number of Trump voters who are deeply concerned now about losing access to Planned Parenthood.” Andindividuals interviewed inpost-election Trump voter focus groupsheld by Planned Parenthood seemed generally flustered and upset by the fervent anti-choice records of Trump’s chosen political allies like Mike Pence.
But if Planned Parenthood is counting on Trump voters to pressure the president-elect or engage in some meaningful show of disapproval to their legislators, the outlook seems pretty grim. It’s hard to imagine that even an enormous bipartisan display of discontent could change the course of entrenched Republican lawmakers who’ve been going after the organization for years. Furthermore, asSlate’s Michelle Goldberg noted, Trump voters who supported federal funding for Planned Parenthood apparently did not care enough to not vote for Trump, despite his repeatedly stated intention to undermine the organization. There’s no reason to believe they’d care enough now to pick an abortion fight with their chosen candidate.
Watching Trump’s tweets is now a full-fledged job in South Korea.
Governments all over the world are trying to figure out what Donald Trump’s presidency will mean for their own nation. South Korea has a novel solution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tasked an officer with the job of monitoring Trump’s Twitter feed, with an eye to any signs of policy that might affect the country. Even during the transition, this is a necessary job because Trump is using Twitter to outline his agenda. On Monday, he tweeted:
As the Korea JoongAng Daily reports, tweets like this are being carefully parsed for policy implications:
In the past, statements by Washington on key policies would involve the Korean Embassy in Washington writing a report to send back to Seoul.
These days, Seoul was able to learn of Trump’s take on North Korea immediately and directly via Twitter.
Analysts tentatively suggest that Trump’s tweets suggest that North Korea will be a key national security issue for his administration - along with Beijing’s role in reining Pyongyang in.
Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se himself does not use Twitter, but any key policy issues tweeted by Trump are reported to him right away.
In America, politicians like House Speaker Paul Ryan are trying to downplay the significance of Trump’s tweets, as if they were just an eccentric hobby. But the words of a U.S. president will always carry weight, so we had better be prepared for a world where Trump’s erratic tweeting drives global foreign relations.
An elusive Republican admits that tax cuts aren’t more important than fighting fascism.
For this week’s episode of Primary Concerns, I sat down with former GOP operative and presidential candidate Evan McMullin—one of few high-profile Republicans who hasn’t decided that the spoils of a Trump presidency (tax cuts, repealing Obamacare) are more important than democracy.
As the Trump era ramps up, bear in mind that many Republican elected officials who are ignoring his authoritarian tendencies would abandon him immediately if he proposed tax increases. Then compare that to what McMullin told me.
We can have these policy disagreements: that’s a luxury to have those policy disagreements! ...
There will continue to be conservative versus liberal versus progressive policy differences, right? And those are healthy and that’s good and let’s continue to have those debates. But that’s been the defining characteristic of our political paradigm in the United States for the last few decades at least. If Donald Trump governs the way he says he’s going to govern, if he governs as an authoritarian, if he aligns with Vladimir Putin as president, then we may find ourselves entering into a new political paradigm that’s akin to what we see in some places in Europe and in Latin America where it’s pro-authoritarian versus anti-authoritarian. And in that case it’s sort of a realignment where you’re going to find people on the right and the left traditionally in the anti-authoritarian camp, knowing that they have differences on these other traditional policy issues that are important, but also seeing that there is organic common ground, and nobody has to compromise anything.
If you’re a journalist, chances are you’ve had some pretty low moments in the last few years, as your industry has imploded all around you. But, in your darkest hours, you were always able to console yourself with one thought: At least I’m not Tucker Carlson.
Carlson left CNN not long after Stewart destroyed his credibility and that of Crossfire, which was canceled shortly thereafter. He went to MSNBC and hosted another show that was canceled after two years. He then went to our nation’s greatest rehabilitation project, Dancing with the Stars, where he somehow failed to be rehabilitated, largely because he only lasted one episode. He then founded The Daily Caller, where he served as editor-in-chief until November of last year. Ostensibly founded as a new online hub of conservative journalism, The Daily Caller almost immediately became known for publishing garbage listicles like “13 Syrian Refugees We’d Take Immediately.”
But now, after only a couple short months filling in for Fox News’s Greta Van Sustren, Carlson is back, and in a huge way. Fox News has given him Megyn Kelly’s coveted 9pm slot. “The dramatic move caps Carlson’s rapid rise at the nation’s top-rated cable channel,” Matt Drudge wrote, recasting the one-time has-been as a rising star.
This is undoubtedly a step down for the network from Kelly, who despite her race-baiting was a genuine star. What they’ll get instead in Carlson is a smarmier and younger (though admittedly less angry) O’Reilly. Though Carlson was once a gifted magazine writer, his TV work is notable only for its profound disingenuousness, as Carlson’s interview of Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca will testify. But the Carlson move also says that Fox News in the Trump era may not be so different than the old Fox News—which is to say very white and very disingenuous.
The Virginia governor’s race is the next front in the Democratic Party’s internal war.
Just a few days ago, Virginia’s Democratic Party thought it knew who its nominee for governor would be. Though not particularly well-known outside of Virginia (or inside of it, for that matter), the party establishment had cleared the field for Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, who had endorsements from outgoing Governor Terry McAuliffe, former Governor and current Senator Mark Warner, and harmonica-loving dad Tim Kaine in his pocket. A centrist who has made attempts to woo progressives, he also had raised millions of dollars—crucial to win in Virginia, which comprises multiple media markets, including the very expensive northern Virginia market.
But on Wednesday evening, it was reported that Tom Perriello, who served one memorable term in the House and is beloved by many Democrats and progressives across the country, announced that he would be entering the race. He made it official on Thursday morning, when he sent out an email informing recipients, “I’m running for Governor of Virginia because our state must be a firewall against hate, corruption, and an assault on the Virginia values of decency and progress. That is a wall worth building!”
The race for the nomination may end up looking quite a bit like the 2016 primary, where a candidate who was given every opportunity by the party’s establishment is forced to grapple with a plucky, populist upstart with a strong grassroots organization and a command of the economic issues facing voters. (Perriello’s team, no doubt, would probably rather point to the 2008 primary as an analogy.) Perriello’s message when he ran and won in 2008—defeating the bigoted conservative Virgil Goode—was, in many ways, ahead of its time. Perriello ended up winning a district that was heavily Republican by four points by emphasizing economic issues. Perriello, a former human rights lawyer, is also a particularly strong advocate against hate and discrimination—something that should come in handy in moments when the Virginia governor’s race becomes a referendum on national politics, as it sometimes does. Perriello lost in 2010 after being targeted by big money donors, particularly the Kochs.
Perriello will certainly face opposition, particularly on his record on abortion (he’s a Catholic who supported the Stupak amendment while in Congress) and guns (he was once endorsed by the NRA). But Perriello was also representing a particularly conservative district at the time, suggesting he will likely gravitate towards the left on these issues while running for a statewide office. Watching Barack Obama over the next few months will also be interesting—he has praised Perriello effusively as a “committed populist progressive,” but will likely sit out the race in deference to Kaine and the Democratic establishment. Whoever wins will likely face former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie, who will certainly be the underdog. In any case, because of its national significance and its relevance to ongoing debates about the party’s future, the Virginia race is certain to get quite a bit of national attention. The ads will probably be pretty good too.