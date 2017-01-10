It may be cold outside during Trump’s inauguration, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be hot.

Aw, yeah:

There might be some clarification forthcoming about “soft sensuality,” but I have absolutely no idea what could possibly make it less icky. Maybe it’s Trump’s team’s way of acknowledging that no one remotely famous wants anything to do with his inauguration, with “soft sensuality” being an adventurous euphemism for “boring and filled with people you have never heard of.” Or maybe Trump will deliver his speech while lying on a leopard-print bedspread with a rose between his teeth, as syrupy smooth jazz plays softly in the background.

We haven’t had an inauguration this sensuous in years, baby. This is gonna be a 300-thread-count inauguration, a chocolate-covered-strawberries inauguration, a Kenny- -“Babyface”-Edmonds inauguration, a take-the-kids-to-your-parents inauguration, a Ricky-Martin-candle-wax inauguration.  

Molly Riley/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions says Jeff Sessions is the real victim here.

In what was supposed to be the toughest confirmation hearing of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations, Sessions counted on the collegiality of the Republican members of the Judiciary Committee to smooth his path to the attorney general’s office. There was a lot of smirking and eye-twinkling and jokes about college football. But the biggest assist he received was on the allegations of racism that have dogged the Alabama senator and former U.S. attorney for decades—allegations that scuttled a federal judgeship all the way back in 1986. GOP senators at his confirmation hearing today championed Sessions’s “good heart” and his—widely challenged—civil rights record. And they attempted to cast those allegations as part of an unfounded smear campaign, which Sessions and his colleagues repeatedly referred to as a “caricature” of his actual beliefs.

In a touching display of genteel southern white dude solidarity, Lindsay Graham of South Carolina made a point to ask Sessions how being confronted with claims of racism made him feel. Sessions said it was “painful.” They commiserated over the allegedly unfair association between white Southern conservatism and racism. With the help of Graham and others, Sessions painted himself as the victim: of stereotype, political correctness, Democratic hardball. Stereotype, they suggested, was to blame for his association with racism, not the KKK joke he made that contributed to costing him that district court position in 1986, or the accusations that he called a black subordinate “boy.”

In fact, the hearing served as a kind of long-overdue public rehabilitation program. The claims made against him then were “damnable falsehoods,” he said. The statements he made against Dominican immigrants and the ACLU were taken out of context to bolster that “caricature.” His notorious prosecution of black voting rights activists in 1984 was actually a defense of voting rights. And on it went.

To have any hope of stopping Sessions, Democrats needed to convince at least a few Republicans to switch sides. They likely failed to accomplish that—in fact, Sessions is probably less toxic than he was before the hearing. And it doesn’t bode well for the rest of the hearings to come.

Allison Shelley/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton’s cabinet would have been bad.

Noted access-seeker and Axios founder Mike Allen has released Clinton’s so-called “ghost cabinet,” the individuals her campaign likely would have nominated to fill key administration roles.

Here’s the list courtesy of Axios Presented By The Bank Of America, which I have decided will be its full name from now on:

This list contains no surprises, which is exactly why it’s so troubling. Politico initially reported in October that Clinton was considering Sheryl Sandberg for Treasury secretary. Progressives opposed that at the time, and for good reason: Sandberg’s only qualifications for that position are that she is wealthy and friendly with Clinton. Those two characteristics, wealth and loyalty, constitute the same low standard Donald Trump has applied to his own cabinet nominees. See also: Howard Schultz (of Starbucks) for labor secretary and Anna Wintour (of Vogue) for ambassador to the U.K. And then there’s Cory Booker, who has been criticized by progressives for his ties to Wall Street and his support for school vouchers—a position he shares with Trump education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

If Allen’s list is accurate, Clinton viewed the presidency as an opportunity to empower her wealthy, centrist allies. There’s no evidence at all, in fact, that she learned anything from the anti-establishment sentiment that propelled Bernie Sanders’s popular challenge to her candidacy.

Stephen B. Thornton/The New York Times/Redux

David Brock has written a creepy letter to Bernie Sanders.

Since her loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has kept a low profile. The running joke is that she has been wandering around the woods of Westchester, hanging with her dogs and engaging in reflection. The same cannot be said for Brock, Clinton’s ally and fundraising vanguard. After Clinton’s surprise loss, you would think that Brock, whose entire career has revolved around either working to destroy or elect the Clintons, would take this time to reevaluate his life choices. Instead, it’s been full-steam ahead.

Since November 8, Brock has announced that his super PAC American Bridge is launching a war room dedicated to holding Trump accountable, with “a rapid response team that will fact-check Trump’s claims in real time.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brock went into detail about his plans to turn his social media platform, Shareblue, into a “Breitbart of the left.” Today, Brock published a letter to Bernie Sanders, imploring for a unified front against Trump. He states, “I will do all I can to fight the Trump Administration, but I need help from those in the position to resist through our democratic institutions.” Brock asks Sanders to assist in American Bridge’s fight to “expose conflicts of interest in the administration.”

It is clear that Brock is working hard to position himself as a leader of the left in a post-Clinton order. Whether it’s because of the “American values” he claims to share with Sanders or the need to shore up his constellation of formerly pro-Clinton organizations is another question.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Donald Trump’s impending presidency isn’t all bad.

The president-elect is surrounded by bigots, bomb-throwers, and plutocrats. He will most likely profit handsomely from his presidency without even lifting a finger. He has expressed enthusiasm for torturing detainees, committing war crimes, and profiling people based on their race or religion. His attorney general will almost certainly roll back civil rights for nonwhite Americans. Income inequality will continue to rapidly rise. Nothing will be done about climate change.  The post-World War II order will continue to fray. War with Iran is very much on the table. Nuclear catastrophe is more of an actual possibility than it has been in decades. Things fall apart; the center cannot hold. 

But it’s not all bad—or it’s not at least it’s not as bad as it could be. U2 had nearly finished a record in early November and was set to loose it on the world when Donald Trump was elected. But that changed everything. “We just went, ‘Hold on a second—we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world,’” U2 guitarist and beanie enthusiast the Edge told Rolling Stone. “That’s because it was written mostly, I mean, 80 percent of it was started before 2016, but most of it was written in the early part of 2016, and now, as I think you’d agree, the world is a different place.” 

The Edge did say that U2 may write songs about Trump, which is surely worse than whatever they had planned for a Clinton presidency: “We may even write a couple of new songs because that’s the very position we’re in. We’ve given ourselves a little bit of breathing space for creativity.” Still, in these trying times, we need to take small victories where we can get them and Donald Trump delaying the release of an album from the last of the rock stars when hip hop drove the big car shows in the time when new media was the big idea” shows that there is still light in this dark, dark world. 

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Obama’s farewell address sounds promising.

Lynn Sweet of The Chicago Sun-Times was one of the reporters briefed on the big speech Obama is slated to give on Tuesday night, with senior adviser Valerie Jarrett telling them that the president plans to “motivate people to get involved and fight for their democracy.” Days before the Trump era dawns, he’ll talk about the need for Americans to be “vigilant” and continue working for change even in the face of setbacks, exhorting a new generation of leaders to take up this charge. “Obama’s speech is intended to be a rallying cry for despondent Democrats,” Sweet reported.

Let’s hope so. As I argued Monday, the best tradition of the presidential farewell address is a warning about dangers to democracy, from George Washington foreseeing the perils of partisanship to Dwight Eisenhower cautioning against the “military-industrial complex.” To uphold this tradition, Obama should disregard the norm that holds that presidents should not take on their successors in their farewell speech. He should make his final stand against Trumpism as leader of the free world, even if he decides against challenging the president-elect by name.

Given the framing the White House described, the president will also be well-positioned to talk about the kind of work he and his supporters should do in resistance. He’s set to collaborate with former Attorney General Eric Holder on redistricting—a key priority for progressive electoral success in the future. Democrats need to rebuild their party, including at the state level.

In the short term, though, the president has a game-changing, legacy-defining opportunity when he takes the stage at McCormick Place. Here’s hoping he seizes it.

Mitch McConnell’s usual tricks aren’t working when it comes to repealing Obamacare.

The Senate majority leader is in a curious position. In an increasingly partisan Senate, McConnell is hardly an ideologue—instead, he has consolidated power by forging crafty alliances designed to make and hold on to incremental power gains. His career has been defined, more than anything, by political expedience. But a number of Senate Republicans are now openly defecting from the plan to repeal and delay the replacement of Obamacare largely for pragmatic reasons—disrupting the insurance industry, which makes up a significant portion of the economy, and removing health insurance from 20 million Americans, they wager, will not serve them well.

As of Monday night, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Tom Cotton, Lamar Alexander, Bob Corker, Rob Portman, Bill Cassidy, and Lisa Murkowski—all Republicans—have said that, at the very least, they are skeptical of McConnell’s “repeal and delay” strategy. Already, McConnell and Paul Ryan have caved a bit, saying that, while they plan to push ahead with repeal, they may include some “replacement provisions” in the repeal bill. Per Politico, “One option being considered for the repeal bill is to expand the use of health savings accounts and allow states to set up high-risk pools for chronically sick patients. Republicans are also planning to take up less controversial replacement bills as soon as repeal passes and are discussing an effort to unite the party around a set of health-care principles before the repeal vote.”

But this won’t quite assuage the concerns of Republicans who are getting cold feet. They want to make sure that none of Obamacare’s most popular provisions are lost and that no one who has health insurance loses it during the repeal process.

Over the last eight years, McConnell has often proved to be a master of these moments. But McConnell is now presiding not just over a Senate majority, but a majority in a unified Republican government. He excelled at playing defense during the Obama years, but now he’s finally going to be forced to choose between political expedience and ideologically driven changes that are sweeping and risky. So far, McConnell seems to be trying to split the difference. And it isn’t working.

January 09, 2017

Chuck Schumer trolls Mitch McConnell with clever act of unabashed plagiarism.

As noted this morning, back in 2009, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell insisted on a rigorous standard of disclosure and vetting for all of President Obama’s senate-confirmable appointments. Now that Donald Trump is president, he’s imposing a much laxer standard. Fortunately, McConnell committed his old requirements to writing, and sent them off to Democratic leaders eight years ago.

Today, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made a few minor adjustments to that old McConnell missive and stamped it “return to sender.”


McConnell has no good, on-the-level response here, but might just be shameless enough to pull from the Trump/Pence playbook and just pretend he never sent the original letter in the first place.

Wikimedia Commons

If Jared Kushner sees himself as a real-life Count of Monte Cristo, we should all be afraid.

Flouting nepotism laws, Donald Trump is making his son-in-law special adviser to the president. This title merely formalizes the well-documented power that Kushner has in Trump’s inner circle. Aside from the massive conflicts of interest that a Kushner appointment poses, there’s also the question of how he’ll respond to being one of the most powerful men in Washington.

A well-timed profile in New York magazine has a telling anecdote about Kushner courtesy of Peter Kaplan, the late fabled editor of the New York Observer, which Kushner now owns: “Kaplan told friends that Kushner’s favorite book was The Count of Monte Cristo, the story of a wronged man who escapes prison, becomes rich, and uses his wealth to stealthily visit vengeance upon his unsuspecting enemies.”

Like Edmond Dantès, the hero of The Count of Monte Cristo, Kushner suffered what he sees as a terrible wrong. In 2005, Kushner’s father Charles was convicted of tax evasion, illegal campaign spending, and witness tampering. The prosecuting attorney was Chris Christie. Many of the humiliations Christie suffered as an ally of Trump, notably being pushed off the transition team, have reportedly come from the fact that Jared Kushner nurses an undying hatred of the man who jailed his father.

If you have ever angered Kusher in any way, you should be scared. Very scared.

Getty

After the Golden Globes, the Oscars race is still (fairly) wide open.

After last year’s Globes, the Oscars race slimmed down considerably. Carol, The Big Short, and Spotlight were all big losers at the 2016 Globes and, while Spotlight took Best Picture at the Oscars, all three struck out in the acting categories. (Carol was shut out completely, while The Big Short and Spotlight both won in writing categories.)

This year’s Globes also had its share of losers. The (actually pretty good, he says before quickly ducking) Mel Gibson redemption project Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water, one of the year’s three best films, lost all three of their nominations. Both will probably still be nominated for Best Picture but are even darker dark horses than they would have been before. To be fair, every movie that wasn’t La La Land could probably be considered a loser—despite having a host of diverse and powerful movies to choose from (most notably Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures), Hollywood once again rewarded a very white movie about how Hollywood is the best. But, while La La Land may emerge from the Globes as the Best Picture favorite, the race for Best Picture still seems to be neck and neck between La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea.

Casey Affleck, despite being a monster, remains the frontrunner for Best Actor for his performance in Manchester, but the other acting categories also seem wide open. While Isabelle Huppert won for Elle and Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the Supporting Actor statue for Nocturnal Animals, it’s hard not to attribute both victories to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Meanwhile, the Globes’ political undercurrent should carry over to the Oscars, pushing Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea in the Best Picture race and the other acting categories.

So, while the Globes had some clear losers—the biggest being Jimmy Fallon, who was awful—the Oscars were going to be dominated by a three-movie race before Sunday and they still are going forward.

Trump’s spokeswoman says you should ignore what Trump says.

The president-elect was already having a bad news cycle on Monday, taking Meryl Streep’s bait and once again pretending he didn’t mock disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski during the campaign. But in addition to reviving one of his most egregious episodes of 2016, Trump put incoming presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway in the uncomfortable, if wholly familiar, position of having to mount a ludicrous defense of him on national television.

Sparring with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Conway was incredulous that the host wouldn’t give her boss “the benefit of the doubt”—that Trump was mocking Kovaleski’s “groveling,” not the impaired movement of the reporter’s arms:

“Why don’t you believe him?” Conway asked. “Why is everything taken at face value?” She later added, “You always want to go by what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.”

Conway’s essential argument here is that Trump’s words shouldn’t be taken seriously, and that Americans should discern the good intentions he’s routinely proven to lack. It’s a version of the similarly untenable idea that the president of the United States should be taken “seriously but not literally,” which is at best insulting to citizens and at worst a national security threat.