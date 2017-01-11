JOSHUA LOTT / Getty Images

Obama’s farewell speech was a greatest hits package—plus an epic subtweet of Donald Trump.

Although delivered with brio, especially in its last 15 minutes, the president’s farewell speech mainly covered familiar ground, recycling lines from earlier speeches (like the shoutout to “Selma and Stonewall” and the closing refrain, “Yes we can”). But one section stood out: when he warned of the “lure of fascism” and threats against democracy.

Here is the most disquieting section of the speech, one that must be read with Trump in mind:

It’s that spirit – a faith in reason, and enterprise, and the primacy of right over might, that allowed us to resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression, and build a post-World War II order with other democracies, an order based not just on military power or national affiliations but on principles – the rule of law, human rights, freedoms of religion, speech, assembly, and an independent press.

That order is now being challenged – first by violent fanatics who claim to speak for Islam; more recently by autocrats in foreign capitals who see free markets, open democracies, and civil society itself as a threat to their power. The peril each poses to our democracy is more far-reaching than a car bomb or a missile. It represents the fear of change; the fear of people who look or speak or pray differently; a contempt for the rule of law that holds leaders accountable; an intolerance of dissent and free thought; a belief that the sword or the gun or the bomb or propaganda machine is the ultimate arbiter of what’s true and what’s right.... Democracy can buckle when we give in to fear. So just as we, as citizens, must remain vigilant against external aggression, we must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are. That’s why, for the past eight years, I’ve worked to put the fight against terrorism on a firm legal footing. That’s why we’ve ended torture, worked to close Gitmo, and reform our laws governing surveillance to protect privacy and civil liberties. That’s why I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans who are just as patriotic as we are. That’s why we cannot withdraw from global fights – to expand democracy, and human rights, women’s rights, and LGBT rights – no matter how imperfect our efforts, no matter how expedient ignoring such values may seem.

Barack Obama is the last reasonable man in a world gone to hell.

Obama will be remembered for his soaring, Lincoln-esque speeches, but his farewell address was a little bloodless—and more than a little professorial. Even his account of his successes was often tinged by the sense that he could only do so much and that there is still much work to be done. “Yes our progress has been uneven, the work of democracy has always been hard, it’s always been contentious,” Obama said. “Sometimes it’s been bloody. For every two steps forward it feels like we take two steps back.”

Like many of Obama’s speeches, it will likely age gracefully, because it was a sober and mature response to the most pressing issues facing America. He spoke of the dangers of a changing, fracturing world. He warned against living in bubbles in which people only engage with others like themselves. He reiterated his fundamental belief that reason and decency will ultimately overcome petty partisanship. “Democracy requires a basic sense of solidarity,” Obama said. His speech was a plea for Americans to work together “regardless of our party affiliation or particular interests,” and to “restore the sense of common purpose we so badly need right now.”

But, in being wise and perhaps even prescient, he also seemed out of step with his operatic times. It was telling that the most well-received parts of the speech involved him tearing up and showing emotion—though in Obama’s case, these uninhibited moments were devoted to Michelle, his daughters, Joe Biden (who flashed Obama the Shooter signal), and his staff.

It was a farewell speech in the tradition of Eisenhower: a celebration of his accomplishments, but also a warning of the path that the country is on. It was a speech about accepting change, even when it’s scary, and rejecting illiberalism and hate. More than anything, the speech presented a contrast that may help define its legacy in the months and years to come: Donald Trump certainly won’t give anything like it.

There was reportedly a “continuing exchange of information” between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence in 2016.

On Tuesday evening, CNN published a bombshell report alleging that a former British intelligence officer provided the United States with information suggesting that the Russian government may have “compromising personal and financial” information on Donald Trump. Shortly after CNN published its piece, BuzzFeed published the documents themselves, which revealed that the “compromising” information included a video of Donald Trump paying prostitutes to urinate on a bed that Barack and Michelle Obama had slept in, while he watched. (Mother Jones first published a piece about the dossier one week before the election, though it did not mention the golden showers.)

The report also alleges that the “Russian regime has been cultivating, supporting and assisting TRUMP for at least 5 years. Aim, endorsed by PUTIN, has been to encourage splits and divisions in western alliance”; that the regime had fed Trump and his team intelligence meant to discredit Hillary Clinton; and that it aimed to use compromising information on him for the purpose of blackmail. It is not clear if the former British intelligence officer knows that Russia actually possesses this information or if Russia is merely rumored to possess it.

The allegation that Trump’s close advisers and the Russian government were in contact, however, is just as damaging, if not quite as juicy. According to CNN, the report alleges that “there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government,” meaning that Trump’s campaign effectively colluded with an attempt by a foreign power to undermine Americans faith in democracy and its institutions. The report itself is extremely thin—and, as the BuzzFeed report notes, it contains errors. But if even one of the details in it is true, it will be explosive. If their positions were reversed, the Republicans would almost certainly call for the immediate impeachment of Hillary Clinton and try to cancel the inauguration.

The good news is that Donald Trump finally found a Democrat to partner with.

The bad news is that the Democrat is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the partnership is based on their shared distrust of vaccines.

Trump tweeted about his distrust of vaccines two years ago:

He also made the (debunked) link between vaccines and autism a feature of his campaign, discussing it in debates (where Ben Carson, of all people, shut him down) and meeting with anti-vaccination activists. Robert Kennedy Jr., meanwhile, has been a longtime skeptic, going as far as to describe vaccinations as “a Holocaust.”

This is largely in keeping with Trump’s larger program, which is to enable conspiracy theorists, destabilize widely held orthodoxies, and trample on claims of scientific expertise. But it’s also literally destructive. There have already been massive public health incidents that resulted from parents not vaccinating their children. A measles outbreak in California should have stopped the anti-vaccination movement in its tracks, but with Trump’s election it is resurgent.

It may be cold outside during Trump’s inauguration, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be hot.

Aw, yeah:

There might be some clarification forthcoming about “soft sensuality,” but I have absolutely no idea what could possibly make it less icky. Maybe it’s Trump’s team’s way of acknowledging that no one remotely famous wants anything to do with his inauguration, with “soft sensuality” being an adventurous euphemism for “boring and filled with people you have never heard of.” Or maybe Trump will deliver his speech while lying on a leopard-print bedspread with a rose between his teeth, as syrupy smooth jazz plays softly in the background.

We haven’t had an inauguration this sensuous in years, baby. This is gonna be a 300-thread-count inauguration, a chocolate-covered-strawberries inauguration, a Kenny-“Babyface”-Edmonds inauguration, a take-the-kids-to-your-parents inauguration, a Ricky-Martin-candle-wax inauguration.  

Jeff Sessions says Jeff Sessions is the real victim here.

In what was supposed to be the toughest confirmation hearing of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations, Sessions counted on the collegiality of the Republican members of the Judiciary Committee to smooth his path to the attorney general’s office. There was a lot of smirking and eye-twinkling and jokes about college football. But the biggest assist he received was on the allegations of racism that have dogged the Alabama senator and former U.S. attorney for decades—allegations that scuttled a federal judgeship all the way back in 1986. GOP senators at his confirmation hearing today championed Sessions’s “good heart” and his—widely challenged—civil rights record. And they attempted to cast those allegations as part of an unfounded smear campaign, which Sessions and his colleagues repeatedly referred to as a “caricature” of his actual beliefs.

In a touching display of genteel southern white dude solidarity, Lindsay Graham of South Carolina made a point to ask Sessions how being confronted with claims of racism made him feel. Sessions said it was “painful.” They commiserated over the allegedly unfair association between white Southern conservatism and racism. With the help of Graham and others, Sessions painted himself as the victim: of stereotype, political correctness, Democratic hardball. Stereotype, they suggested, was to blame for his association with racism, not the KKK joke he made that contributed to costing him that district court position in 1986, or the accusations that he called a black subordinate “boy.”

In fact, the hearing served as a kind of long-overdue public rehabilitation program. The claims made against him then were “damnable falsehoods,” he said. The statements he made against Dominican immigrants and the ACLU were taken out of context to bolster that “caricature.” His notorious prosecution of black voting rights activists in 1984 was actually a defense of voting rights. And on it went.

To have any hope of stopping Sessions, Democrats needed to convince at least a few Republicans to switch sides. They likely failed to accomplish that—in fact, Sessions is probably less toxic than he was before the hearing. And it doesn’t bode well for the rest of the hearings to come.

Hillary Clinton’s cabinet would have been bad.

Noted access-seeker and Axios founder Mike Allen has released Clinton’s so-called “ghost cabinet,” the individuals her campaign likely would have nominated to fill key administration roles.

Here’s the list courtesy of Axios Presented By The Bank Of America, which I have decided will be its full name from now on:

This list contains no surprises, which is exactly why it’s so troubling. Politico initially reported in October that Clinton was considering Sheryl Sandberg for Treasury secretary. Progressives opposed that at the time, and for good reason: Sandberg’s only qualifications for that position are that she is wealthy and friendly with Clinton. Those two characteristics, wealth and loyalty, constitute the same low standard Donald Trump has applied to his own cabinet nominees. See also: Howard Schultz (of Starbucks) for labor secretary and Anna Wintour (of Vogue) for ambassador to the U.K. And then there’s Cory Booker, who has been criticized by progressives for his ties to Wall Street and his support for school vouchers—a position he shares with Trump education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

If Allen’s list is accurate, Clinton viewed the presidency as an opportunity to empower her wealthy, centrist allies. There’s no evidence at all, in fact, that she learned anything from the anti-establishment sentiment that propelled Bernie Sanders’s popular challenge to her candidacy.

David Brock has written a creepy letter to Bernie Sanders.

Since her loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has kept a low profile. The running joke is that she has been wandering around the woods of Westchester, hanging with her dogs and engaging in reflection. The same cannot be said for Brock, Clinton’s ally and fundraising vanguard. After Clinton’s surprise loss, you would think that Brock, whose entire career has revolved around either working to destroy or elect the Clintons, would take this time to reevaluate his life choices. Instead, it’s been full-steam ahead.

Since November 8, Brock has announced that his super PAC American Bridge is launching a war room dedicated to holding Trump accountable, with “a rapid response team that will fact-check Trump’s claims in real time.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brock went into detail about his plans to turn his social media platform, Shareblue, into a “Breitbart of the left.” Today, Brock published a letter to Bernie Sanders, imploring for a unified front against Trump. He states, “I will do all I can to fight the Trump Administration, but I need help from those in the position to resist through our democratic institutions.” Brock asks Sanders to assist in American Bridge’s fight to “expose conflicts of interest in the administration.”

It is clear that Brock is working hard to position himself as a leader of the left in a post-Clinton order. Whether it’s because of the “American values” he claims to share with Sanders or the need to shore up his constellation of formerly pro-Clinton organizations is another question.

Donald Trump’s impending presidency isn’t all bad.

The president-elect is surrounded by bigots, bomb-throwers, and plutocrats. He will most likely profit handsomely from his presidency without even lifting a finger. He has expressed enthusiasm for torturing detainees, committing war crimes, and profiling people based on their race or religion. His attorney general will almost certainly roll back civil rights for nonwhite Americans. Income inequality will continue to rapidly rise. Nothing will be done about climate change.  The post-World War II order will continue to fray. War with Iran is very much on the table. Nuclear catastrophe is more of an actual possibility than it has been in decades. Things fall apart; the center cannot hold. 

But it’s not all bad—or it’s not at least it’s not as bad as it could be. U2 had nearly finished a record in early November and was set to loose it on the world when Donald Trump was elected. But that changed everything. “We just went, ‘Hold on a second—we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world,’” U2 guitarist and beanie enthusiast the Edge told Rolling Stone. “That’s because it was written mostly, I mean, 80 percent of it was started before 2016, but most of it was written in the early part of 2016, and now, as I think you’d agree, the world is a different place.” 

The Edge did say that U2 may write songs about Trump, which is surely worse than whatever they had planned for a Clinton presidency: “We may even write a couple of new songs because that’s the very position we’re in. We’ve given ourselves a little bit of breathing space for creativity.” Still, in these trying times, we need to take small victories where we can get them and Donald Trump delaying the release of an album from the last of the rock stars when hip hop drove the big car shows in the time when new media was the big idea” shows that there is still light in this dark, dark world. 

President Obama’s farewell address sounds promising.

Lynn Sweet of The Chicago Sun-Times was one of the reporters briefed on the big speech Obama is slated to give on Tuesday night, with senior adviser Valerie Jarrett telling them that the president plans to “motivate people to get involved and fight for their democracy.” Days before the Trump era dawns, he’ll talk about the need for Americans to be “vigilant” and continue working for change even in the face of setbacks, exhorting a new generation of leaders to take up this charge. “Obama’s speech is intended to be a rallying cry for despondent Democrats,” Sweet reported.

Let’s hope so. As I argued Monday, the best tradition of the presidential farewell address is a warning about dangers to democracy, from George Washington foreseeing the perils of partisanship to Dwight Eisenhower cautioning against the “military-industrial complex.” To uphold this tradition, Obama should disregard the norm that holds that presidents should not take on their successors in their farewell speech. He should make his final stand against Trumpism as leader of the free world, even if he decides against challenging the president-elect by name.

Given the framing the White House described, the president will also be well-positioned to talk about the kind of work he and his supporters should do in resistance. He’s set to collaborate with former Attorney General Eric Holder on redistricting—a key priority for progressive electoral success in the future. Democrats need to rebuild their party, including at the state level.

In the short term, though, the president has a game-changing, legacy-defining opportunity when he takes the stage at McCormick Place. Here’s hoping he seizes it.

Mitch McConnell’s usual tricks aren’t working when it comes to repealing Obamacare.

The Senate majority leader is in a curious position. In an increasingly partisan Senate, McConnell is hardly an ideologue—instead, he has consolidated power by forging crafty alliances designed to make and hold on to incremental power gains. His career has been defined, more than anything, by political expedience. But a number of Senate Republicans are now openly defecting from the plan to repeal and delay the replacement of Obamacare largely for pragmatic reasons—disrupting the insurance industry, which makes up a significant portion of the economy, and removing health insurance from 20 million Americans, they wager, will not serve them well.

As of Monday night, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Tom Cotton, Lamar Alexander, Bob Corker, Rob Portman, Bill Cassidy, and Lisa Murkowski—all Republicans—have said that, at the very least, they are skeptical of McConnell’s “repeal and delay” strategy. Already, McConnell and Paul Ryan have caved a bit, saying that, while they plan to push ahead with repeal, they may include some “replacement provisions” in the repeal bill. Per Politico, “One option being considered for the repeal bill is to expand the use of health savings accounts and allow states to set up high-risk pools for chronically sick patients. Republicans are also planning to take up less controversial replacement bills as soon as repeal passes and are discussing an effort to unite the party around a set of health-care principles before the repeal vote.”

But this won’t quite assuage the concerns of Republicans who are getting cold feet. They want to make sure that none of Obamacare’s most popular provisions are lost and that no one who has health insurance loses it during the repeal process.

Over the last eight years, McConnell has often proved to be a master of these moments. But McConnell is now presiding not just over a Senate majority, but a majority in a unified Republican government. He excelled at playing defense during the Obama years, but now he’s finally going to be forced to choose between political expedience and ideologically driven changes that are sweeping and risky. So far, McConnell seems to be trying to split the difference. And it isn’t working.