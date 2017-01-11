Tom Williams/Getty Images

McConnell: Jeff Sessions is a civil rights exemplar because he once stood in close proximity to John Lewis.

Civil rights hero and Georgia congressman John Lewis took the noteworthy, symbolic step of testifying against Senator Jeff Sessions at his confirmation hearing to be the next Attorney General. Sessions’ views and record on civil rights and other racially charged issues is troubling to liberals, and particularly troubling to members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which dispatched Lewis and other black Democrats to voice their concerns.

To dispel their criticisms, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who enthusiastically supports the Sessions nomination, tweeted this.

Republicans might object that the picture exculpates Sessions because it was taken during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the march on Selma. But a) that still doesn’t do any argumentative work, and b) it was clearly intended to neutralize the impact of Lewis’ testimony specifically.

This pre-election gem notwithstanding, McConnell’s tweet may be the first official GOP use of the “some of (my/his/her) best friends are black” fallacy since Trump won the presidency, and inauguration is still nine days away.

Donald Trump’s plan to avoid conflicts of interests only makes the problem worse.

On Wednesday, after weeks of waiting, Trump finally revealed his plan. As expected, the plan itself does almost nothing to prevent Trump from profiting from his presidency. Instead, Trump will retain ownership of his businesses, which his adult sons will run as a trust. He claimed he will not know what they are doing, but Trump’s close relationship to his children means that is insignificant. To avoid violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, Trump pledged that money from all foreign visitors staying at his hotels will be donated to the Treasury, effectively melding his business with the U.S. government—which is precisely what he is supposed to avoid. This actually encourages foreign governments to stay in Trump hotels because he can then take credit for the amount of money he has raised for the Treasury.

To be fair, the attorney overseeing Trump’s transition argued that Trump liquidating his assets would also create conflicts of interest. But the overall argument was straightforward: Trump won’t sell his businesses because it’s inconvenient and could cause him to lose money.

Trump’s argument that he is acting in the public interest actually made things worse:. Here’s Trump crowing about his ethical behavior:

“Now, I have to say one other thing. Over the weekend, I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai with a very, very, very amazing man, a great, great developer from the Middle East, Hussein Damack, a friend of mine, great guy. And I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai–a number of deals and I turned it down. I didn’t have to turn it down, because as you know, I have a no-conflict situation because I’m president, which is—I didn’t know about that until about three months ago, but it’s a nice thing to have.”

Far from showing that Trump is above conflicts, this shows that foreign entities are already trying to use his business empire to gain access to his administration. Moreover, Trump here makes quite a logical leap. He’s right that there are no laws governing conflicts of interest for the president (unlike in Congress, which has such laws). But that is because this is an unprecedented situation. Trump interprets this to mean that conflicts of interest are impossible because of the office he holds. It’s his version of Nixon’s famous line:When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”

On the history of piss.

What, do you suppose, was once called in French pissenlit, in English piss-a-bed? It was nothing of a sexual nature. The piss-a-bed was, in fact, the simple dandelion. An innocent flower, the piss-a-bed thrives everywhere. The dandelion was not so called for its color, or its tendency to blow in the wind. No: the dandelion is a diuretic.

The connection between the words leak and piss is interesting. Henry Miller’s Tropic of Cancer seems to contain the first use of leak as an act of urination, i.e. a thing that one may take. However, leak has been used as a verb meaning to piss since the 1590s. In Act II of Shakespeare’s Henry IV (Part I), a carrier exclaims: “Why, you will allow vs ne’re a Iourden [chamber-pot], and then we leake in your Chimney.”

To piss in somebody’s chimney is impolite, but not so impolite perhaps as to reveal sensitive information. That meaning of leak is young—since the ‘50s only—and appears to derive from simple analogy to the ordinary meaning, of stuff escaping through a hole. By contrast, the verb to piss is as old as the 13th century; as a noun, piss is a slightly younger sister, dating only to the 14th.

To piss derives ultimately from the Vulgar Latin verb pissiare. The proper Latin verb meaning to urinate was mingere, which gives us medical words like micturition. Via the medieval French verb pissier (12th century), to piss crops up in many medieval English texts. For example, in Chaucer’s “Wife of Bath’s Tale,” he writes of Xanthippe pouring a chamberpot upon the head of her husband Socrates: “Xantippa caste pisse vpon his heed.” After this episode Socrates is supposed to have mused, “After the thunder, comes the rain.”

Despite sharing a majority of letters, the words “piss” and “pussy” are not etymological relations. Pussy (n) may derive from the Old Norse puss meaning pocket, or pouch.

President Obama may be Chelsea Manning’s last hope.

NBC News reports that Obama has put the whistleblower on a shortlist for commutation in the final days of his presidency. This could be Manning’s last chance for freedom from a 35-year sentence, of which she has served six years—already the longest any whistleblower in American history has served. And if she remains in prison, her living conditions would likely deteriorate once Donald Trump takes office.

As Megan Carpentier reported for The New Republic in November, Trump has threatened to reverse recent decisions that allow transgender soldiers to serve in the military and ensure coverage for their medical treatment for gender dysphoria. On the campaign trail in October, he derided the decisions as contributing to a “politically correct military.” This, as Carpentier identified, is the policy that has allowed Manning to—slowly—begin her transition while a military prisoner, and is responsible for the decision to allow her gender reassignment surgery (after a weeklong hunger strike). All this crucial progress in Manning’s treatment is now at risk.

Her situation has already become increasingly dire—Manning has attempted suicide twice this year and through her lawyers has impressed that she cannot survive “another five years in prison, much less another 30.”

Manning’s initial appeal for clemency was not considered by the Department of Justice, which claimed that it would need to be handled by the military. JAG—the military office that handles cases like Manning’s—rejected it on the grounds that sentences of 30 years or more cannot be considered for commutation until at least ten years had been served. So, Obama is in the unique position of having the power to free Manning before her case becomes a human rights disaster under Trump.

Donald Trump’s first press conference as president-elect was a disgrace.

At his first press conference since late July—when he infamously called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton—he praised Vladimir Putin, attacked Clinton and the DNC, argued that Russian hacking was ultimately a good thing, mocked those who want him to disclose his tax returns, said he legally couldn’t have conflicts of interest, bragged about turning down a $2 billion bribe, effectively melded his company with the United States government, repeatedly attacked American intelligence agencies, and shouted down CNN reporter Jim Acosta, telling him his organization was “fake news” for posting a story about intelligence reports claiming that members of Trump’s inner circle were in contact with Russian intelligence officials. (Trump’s strategy seemed to be to use BuzzFeed’s story, which included allegations of Trump paying prostitutes to pee on a bed, as cover to attack CNN’s more solid story.)

It was, in short, a circus—the polar opposite of Barack Obama’s dignified farewell address last night. Trump was borderline incoherent, steamrolling reasonable questions and routinely dismissing every concern about the links between his businesses and his presidency and Russia. He badgered, he pushed back, and he deflected, but he rarely answered any question in a satisfying way, instead treating the media as hostile actors bent on undermining his presidency. At one point he called BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage,” saying that they will “suffer the consequences.” He was petty and tyrannical—every open question about his presidency is still open.

Trump’s press conference was also, however, a lesson for the media, which largely did a poor job. Members of the press often asked two- or three-part questions, allowing Trump to avoid answering tougher questions and focus on easier ones. When Acosta was shouted down, the rest of the press let him flounder and moved on. Acosta’s question was asked by an ABC reporter, but that doesn’t necessarily excuse the response from the rest of the scrum. In the future, those covering Trump need to ask simpler and more direct questions and to provide cover for one another to prevent him from playing favorites. That will be difficult given the makeup of the press corps—Trump took a question from a Breitbart reporter—but the media has to adjust.

Trump should avoid using the word “asset” when talking about his relationship with Putin.

In the jargon of the intelligence community, an “asset” is someone who is being spied upon so that they can be used as leverage against a third party. There are allegations circulating in the press, based on leaks from the intelligence community, that Russia has cultivated Donald Trump as an asset, keeping tabs on him and developing ties with his staff. So it was, at the very least, a poor choice of words when he said at his press conference on Wednesday morning, “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia.”

“President Putin and Russia put out a statement today that this fake news was fake news,” Trump said. “I respected the fact that he said that.” He argued that it was implausible that the Russians would’ve taped him doing anything compromising in 2013 since he was well aware that he could’ve been taped, and thus would have been careful. Plus, he’s a “germaphobe,” so the story of him hiring sex workers to urinate on him was equally unlikely. In sum, Trump concluded, “If they had something, they would have released it.”

This ignores the fact that the intelligence community believes Putin wanted Trump to win, and that Russia is in a better position to use whatever information they have on him once he is president.

Marco Rubio takes Rex Tillerson to the woodshed over Russia.

President-elect Donald Trump has a serious Russian problem with many sides to it. He wants to have friendlier relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia but it’s not clear that his party is onboard. In the background to this policy dispute are allegations, circulating in the intelligence community and press, that the Trump campaign benefited from Russian assistance in the election. The potential fissure between Trump and the GOP started to burst open in the hearings this morning to confirm Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobile CEO, as secretary of state.

Marco Rubio took the lead in grilling Tillerson, asking if Vladimir Putin is “a war criminal.” Tillerson responded, “I would not use that term.” Rubio responded with a grandstanding oration describing Russian targeting of civilians in Syria and Chechnya. Rubio concluded that he found Tillerson’s “inability” to use the term war criminal “discouraging.” The exchange makes clear that, along with fellow Senators Lindsay Graham and John McCain, Marco Rubio could become one of the leaders of a hawkish senatorial faction within the Republican Party that will make Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda hard to achieve, starting with hurting Tillerson’s credibility.

Two-thirds of our cops are in denial about police violence against black Americans.

“Two-thirds of police officers (67%) say the highly publicized fatal encounters between police and blacks are isolated incidents, while 31% describe them as signs of a broader problem,” according to a new national Pew Research Center survey published Wednesday. While most black officers recognize these encounters as “evidence of a broader problem between police and blacks,” only about a quarter of their white and Hispanic colleagues believe the same.

Pew also found that more than nine-in-ten officers see protests against police misconduct as driven primarily or partially by “long-standing bias against the police”—but here, too, most black officers disagree. And a consistently smaller share of black officers than their white or Hispanic colleagues say the police have a positive relationship with minorities. Roughly a third of all black officers (32%) characterize relations with blacks in their community as either excellent or good, while majorities of white and Hispanic officers (60% for both) offer a positive assessment.”

These findings underscore the challenge, faced by everyone from Black Lives Matter to the U.S. attorney general, of combatting systemic racism in the criminal justice system. To solve the problem, it can’t only be black officers who recognize the tension between law enforcement and the black community—a who acknowledge the source of it.

The fight between Donald Trump and the intelligence community is getting very, very real.

On Tuesday CNN and BuzzFeed published bombshell stories about an unverified intelligence report that alleged that the president-elect had been “compromised” by Russia, which planned on using financial information and a video of Trump watching prostitutes peeing on a bed that the Obamas had slept on to potentially blackmail him. The report also claimed that Russian intelligence and people very close to Trump communicated regularly, and that Trump had agreed “to sideline Russian intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue and to raise defense commitments in the Baltics and Eastern Europe to deflect attention away from Ukraine” in exchange for Russia helping him win the election.

Trump responded shortly after the reports went live, tweeting that they were “FAKE NEWS” and linking to a story published in Laura Ingraham’s Lifezette website, which ironically is probably best known for publishing fake news. And early Wednesday morning he returned to the subject without, sadly, ever mentioning the word “pee”:

With the exception of Trump’s confusing reference to “Nazi Germany,” which is not historically accurate in any way (who is Trump supposed to be in this analogy?), this is the Trump playbook in a nutshell. He dismisses reporting—which was, it’s worth noting, very upfront about its flaws—as “fake news.” He argues that it’s meant to not just discredit him, but his supporters as well. And he does this by claiming that highly dubious sources (Russia, in this case) are more trustworthy and accurate than American intelligence.

One reason that this report took so long to be published is that it’s very hard to verify: There is no smoking gun showing communications between Trump and Russia, for instance, and you can’t prove a negative—that is, you can’t prove that Russia doesn’t have this information. Of course, Trump’s claim that he has “NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” should also be treated with skepticism because it would be easy for him to prove—all he has to do is release his tax returns. Until he does, Trump’s financial connections to Russia should be treated as an open question. The other allegations in the report should also be treated with skepticism, but they should also be investigated by Congress.

The leaked report also means that Trump’s war with the intelligence community may only be getting started. Trump resents leaks that damage his reputation and legitimacy, while intelligence agencies resent Trump’s disdain for their work and the damage he is doing to their credibility. Every action thus far has provoked an equal and opposite reaction. Of course, Trump’s team will be taking over the reins very soon, which could have a chilling effect. But right now it looks like the first weeks of Trump’s presidency could be defined by a mutually damaging feud.

Obama’s farewell speech was a greatest hits package—plus an epic subtweet of Donald Trump.

Although delivered with brio, especially in its last 15 minutes, the president’s farewell speech mainly covered familiar ground, recycling lines from earlier speeches (like the shoutout to “Selma and Stonewall” and the closing refrain, “Yes we can”). But one section stood out: when he warned of the “lure of fascism” and threats against democracy.

Here is the most disquieting section of the speech, one that must be read with Trump in mind:

It’s that spirit – a faith in reason, and enterprise, and the primacy of right over might, that allowed us to resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression, and build a post-World War II order with other democracies, an order based not just on military power or national affiliations but on principles – the rule of law, human rights, freedoms of religion, speech, assembly, and an independent press.

That order is now being challenged – first by violent fanatics who claim to speak for Islam; more recently by autocrats in foreign capitals who see free markets, open democracies, and civil society itself as a threat to their power. The peril each poses to our democracy is more far-reaching than a car bomb or a missile. It represents the fear of change; the fear of people who look or speak or pray differently; a contempt for the rule of law that holds leaders accountable; an intolerance of dissent and free thought; a belief that the sword or the gun or the bomb or propaganda machine is the ultimate arbiter of what’s true and what’s right.... Democracy can buckle when we give in to fear. So just as we, as citizens, must remain vigilant against external aggression, we must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are. That’s why, for the past eight years, I’ve worked to put the fight against terrorism on a firm legal footing. That’s why we’ve ended torture, worked to close Gitmo, and reform our laws governing surveillance to protect privacy and civil liberties. That’s why I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans who are just as patriotic as we are. That’s why we cannot withdraw from global fights – to expand democracy, and human rights, women’s rights, and LGBT rights – no matter how imperfect our efforts, no matter how expedient ignoring such values may seem.

Barack Obama is the last reasonable man in a world gone to hell.

Obama will be remembered for his soaring, Lincoln-esque speeches, but his farewell address was a little bloodless—and more than a little professorial. Even his account of his successes was often tinged by the sense that he could only do so much and that there is still much work to be done. “Yes our progress has been uneven, the work of democracy has always been hard, it’s always been contentious,” Obama said. “Sometimes it’s been bloody. For every two steps forward it feels like we take two steps back.”

Like many of Obama’s speeches, it will likely age gracefully, because it was a sober and mature response to the most pressing issues facing America. He spoke of the dangers of a changing, fracturing world. He warned against living in bubbles in which people only engage with others like themselves. He reiterated his fundamental belief that reason and decency will ultimately overcome petty partisanship. “Democracy requires a basic sense of solidarity,” Obama said. His speech was a plea for Americans to work together “regardless of our party affiliation or particular interests,” and to “restore the sense of common purpose we so badly need right now.”

But, in being wise and perhaps even prescient, he also seemed out of step with his operatic times. It was telling that the most well-received parts of the speech involved him tearing up and showing emotion—though in Obama’s case, these uninhibited moments were devoted to Michelle, his daughters, Joe Biden (who flashed Obama the Shooter signal), and his staff.

It was a farewell speech in the tradition of Eisenhower: a celebration of his accomplishments, but also a warning of the path that the country is on. It was a speech about accepting change, even when it’s scary, and rejecting illiberalism and hate. More than anything, the speech presented a contrast that may help define its legacy in the months and years to come: Donald Trump certainly won’t give anything like it.