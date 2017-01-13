Report: Michael Flynn is even shadier than you thought.
There were already plenty of reasons to be worried about President-elect Donald Trump’s national security advisor: He’s an Islamophobe who has lobbied for the Turkish government, taken money from Kremlin-funded Russia Today, and was a leader in the pitchforks-and-torches brigade to lock up Hillary Clinton.
According to a senior U.S. government official, Flynn phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking. ... The Logan Act (though never enforced) bars U.S. citizens from correspondence intending to influence a foreign government about “disputes” with the United States. Was its spirit violated? The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Team Trump long ago abandoned the norm that the president-elect shouldn’t contradict the outgoing one. But now Flynn may have broken the law—and further emphasized Trump’s troubling ties to Russia in the process.
Paul Ryan’s town hall wasn’t impressive—it was awkward.
Ryan was himself at last night’s CNN town hall, which is to say that he was personable and folksy (“Go Packers!”) and used the word “percent” a lot. There are people who cover politics who seem to labor under the impression that a politician can be wonkish or charming but never both, and Paul Ryan is both, albeit to a very moderate degree, which can make him seem very impressive indeed. Ryan had one goal at the town hall, which is the same goal he will have every day for the next four years: to square the circle between whatever Donald Trump has said in the last two weeks with his own myopic, libertarian ideas about government spending.
Much of the town hall revolved unsurprisingly around Trump’s incoming administration. It started with a question that set the tone for the entire evening: A former Reagan campaign worker asked about the future of Obamacare, which he credited for “saving his life.”
Ryan pivoted to the Republican Party’s favorite talking point: that premiums are rising exponentially in a few states, like Arizona. Ryan even brought a prop—an index card with the figures written on them—that he pulled out of his jacket to great effect. And then he told the man that the law that saved his life was “destroying the rest of the health care system for everybody else” (it’s not) and the “worst is yet to come” from Obamacare (maybe, but Ryan’s party would be at fault for this as much, if not more, than the law itself). Ryan promised the man that a replacement would happen at the same time as repeal, and that the new law will simultaneously fix Obamacare and America’s larger health insurance market without affecting people like him. There is no evidence that this will happen, but Ryan plowed through it nevertheless.
The next awkward moment resulted from a question asked by an undocumented immigrant who came to America as a child, is protected from deportation by DACA, and now has a family of her own. She asked Ryan what he would do about families like hers, who are justifiably terrified because of everything Trump has said over the past 18 months. (Her question is at the 10:30 mark in the video above.)
This time Ryan stuttered and stumbled a bit, at one point nervously giggling while saying that a “deportation force” is not being assembled, despite what Donald Trump has said. Once again, Ryan tried to make the case that he and the incoming president were on the same page—that they only wanted to push policies that would affect undocumented immigrants who had committed crimes, not law-abiding ones like the woman who asked the question. But once again, Ryan’s tap dance just didn’t work.
This is as easy as it’s going to get for Ryan. Trump isn’t president yet, so Ryan can go ahead and say that he and the president-elect are on the same page because they haven’t had to actually work together yet. But at last night’s town hall you saw considerable dissonance between the concerns of citizens, Ryan’s own political philosophy, and Trump’s words and proposed policies.
The former New York City mayor showed up on Sean Hannity’s show Thursday night, where he and the host gleefully celebrated Donald Trump’s disgraceful first press conference as president-elect. Countering his Fox News colleague Shepard Smith—who rightly knocked Trump for “belittling and delegitimizing” CNN correspondent Jim Acosta at the Wednesday event—Hannity heaped praise on the “pretty big beatdown” of the media. Par for the course for the president-elect’s biggest cable cheerleader.
Yet it was Giuliani, telling war stories about insults he used to hurl at reporters when he ran city hall, who had the most galling assessment of Trump’s behavior. “It is refreshing and it is very good for out democracy that we have a president that it trying to get us back to the free press,” the former mayor said.
This, of course, is straight-up Orwellian—four-legs-good-two-legs-better stuff. Trump’s contempt for the free press is unprecedented in modern presidential politics. He blacklisted a host of leading news organizations during his campaign and threatened to “open up” libel laws to sue them for coverage he dislikes, though experts say he’d have a real hard time doing it. In general Trump has no respect for the rights of reporters to tough questions—and, indeed, cover him critically—without repercussions.
The question is how much this will bother Americans in the next four years. Trust in the press is at a historic low, and the Sean Hannitys of the world have been whipping up conservatives against the media for decades. They finally have a president willing to do the same.
Cory Booker’s explanation for voting against cheap prescription drugs doesn’t track.
Booker has deservedly taken a lot of heat for voting against an amendment sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders that would have created a reserve fund to allow Americans to buy cheap prescription drugs from Canada. Booker was far from alone—12 other Democrats, including Mark Warner and Patty Murray, voted against the bill—but Booker has received the bulk of the attention, partly because of his profile (dude is definitely running in 2020) and partly because Booker often casts himself as a progressive.
I support the importation of prescription drugs as a key part of a strategy to help control the skyrocketing cost of medications. Any plan to allow the importation of prescription medications should also include consumer protections that ensure foreign drugs meet American safety standards. I opposed an amendment put forward last night that didn’t meet this test. The rising cost of medications is a life-and-death issue for millions of Americans, which is why I also voted for amendments last night that bring drug prices down and protect Medicare’s prescription drug benefit. I’m committed to finding solutions that allow for prescription drug importation with adequate safety standards.
The safety argument has been used before, a favorite of the American drug industry and its allies in Congress—but it’s especially egregious after the Cures Act, which was passed last fall and undermines the FDA’s ability to enforce drug safety. Bills to lower the cost of drugs have been routinely killed using this argument, but it is premised on the idea that imported drugs don’t meet American safety standards. This is silly, given that Americans already import drugs from Canada illegally and it hasn’t resulted in a public health emergency. Similarly, the Canadian drug industry doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being dangerous. In many cases, Canadian drugs are made in the same places as ones sold in the United States, except here they are sold for a significantly higher price. Killing the amendment also prevented debate that could have led to the kind of safety structures that Booker wanted to include—if he wanted to fight for drug safety, he could have waited.
James Comey may finally be held accountable for helping elect Donald Trump.
The Justice Department announced Thursday that it is investigating the FBI’s interference in the 2016 campaign. The inspector general will look into the FBI’s decision, eleven days before November’s presidential election, to announce it was reviving its probe of Hillary Clinton’s emails—an unprecedented action that returned a Clinton scandal to the headlines and may well have tipped the scales in Trump’s favor.
“It’s entirely appropriate and very necessary,” Clinton’s former press secretary Brian Fallon said of the Justice Department’s move, speaking on MSNBC. He said top FBI officials, including James Comey, have to be held accountable for their intrusion. “There is no question in my mind that it was decisive,” he added.
Fallon is right, in that any number of factors may have been decisive in an election decided by a small number of votes in key swing states. We deserve to know more about how Comey came to make such a colossal blunder.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
The incoming Trump administration is already sending dangerous mixed messages to Russia.
John McCain used the nomination hearings for retired General James “Mad Dog” Mattis to challenge Trump’s friendliness with Russia, saying, “Putin wants to be our enemy.” Mattis, Trump’s choice for defense secretary, basically agreed, arguing that Moscow’s actions were “raising grave concerns on several fronts.” Mattis further claimed that Putin’s Russia was trying to break up NATO and disrupt the “world order,” which is facing its “biggest attack since War War Two.”
The problem with these hawkish words is that they are in direct conflict with the positions of the man Mattis will work for. They also go against the more pro-Russian sentiments voiced by the nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.
The incoming administration is sending mixed messages to Russia, which could create misunderstandings that could easily spin out of control. What if Putin thinks Trump is setting a dovish policy, but then finds that Mattis’s pro-NATO policy actual sets the agenda? Wars have been started over lesser confusions.
Fresh off a rousing speech against Jeff Sessions’s nomination to become attorney general, Booker voted against an affordable drug proposal from Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders on Wednesday evening. Had it passed, the bill would have created a reserve fund to allow Americans to import inexpensive prescription drugs from Canada. Booker was one of 13 Democrats to reject it, a boon to Big Pharma.
“Senator Sessions has not demonstrated a commitment to a central requirement of the job—to aggressively pursue the congressional mandate of justice for all,” he said. “At numerous times in his career, he has demonstrated a hostility toward these convictions, and has worked to frustrate attempts to advance these ideals.”
Booker is exactly right about Sessions’s record, and his decision to violate Senate norms is admirable. But his rejection of the Sanders-Klobuchar proposal is the latest entry in a legislative record that should worry progressives.
As Newark mayor, he accepted a $100 million donation from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to implement a series of drastic reforms in city schools. According to investigative reporter Dale Russakoff, the people of Newark found out about it from Oprah: Zuckerberg and Booker appeared on the show to announce the grant. Most of the funds later went to charter schools. He’s long been a proponent of school vouchers, despite evidence that voucher programs don’t actually create better educational outcomes for students.
He also has close ties to Silicon Valley and Wall Street. In 2013, this magazine reported that Booker had been late to disclose the extent of his stake in Waywire, a tech startup he helped found during his tenure as mayor. There were other troubles; Waywire also employed Booker’s associates, and CNN’s Jeff Zucker’s then-14 year old child sat on its board. (Booker eventually stepped down from the startup.)
And he handed Mitt Romney an unexpected favor in 2012. On Meet the Press, he called attacks on Romney’s ties to Bain Capital and private equity “nauseating.” It apparently paid off: In 2014, WNYC reported that Booker received more Wall Street funding than any other U.S. senator that election cycle.
Booker clearly has national ambitions. His connections and public image could translate to a viable run for the presidency in 2020. But unless he drastically rethinks his politics, he isn’t the progressive candidate America will need after four years of Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is trying to lie his way out of the Russian dossier controversy and it might just work.
Late Wednesday night, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper released a statement about the bombshell reports published by CNN and BuzzFeed that both hinged on a dossier of unconfirmed allegations regarding Trump’s relationship to Russia. Referring to a conversation with Trump, Clapper said that he “expressed [his] profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press,” and that he and Trump agree the leaks are “extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security.”
But that wasn’t the entire statement. Here’s the meat:
We also discussed the private security company document, which was widely circulated in recent months among the media, members of Congress and Congressional staff even before the IC became aware of it. I emphasized that this document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC. The IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions. However, part of our obligation is to ensure that policymakers are provided with the fullest possible picture of any matters that might affect national security.
This largely lines up with the reporting done by CNN. Clapper is saying what we already know: That the dossier did not come from American intelligence and that, because of that fact, American intelligence is not sure if it’s reliable or not. Clapper isn’t saying that the information in the dossier isn’t “reliable,” just that he doesn’t know if it is or not.
But here’s what Trump tweeted about their conversation early Thursday morning:
This is not at all what Clapper’s statement says. He didn’t denounce the report as “false and fictitious,” but instead denounced its publication. He did not say it was “illegally circulated” because it was not illegally circulated—Trump regularly and ominously refers to leaks as “illegal” when they have First Amendment protections. He does not say that the items in the report are “made up” or “phony” just that he doesn’t know how credible they are.
Trump and his team’s strategy is to conflate CNN’s careful reporting with BuzzFeed’s publication of the dossier, which contained the “golden showers” allegation. They are using the salacious report to undermine the more careful and credible one. Similarly, Trump and his team are twisting the nature of the report to dismiss it as “fake news.” But if even some of the allegations in the dossier can be proved, that changes everything.
At Wednesday’s Senate confirmation hearing for the secretary of state nominee, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon asked whether he considers climate change a national security issue. Tillerson, until recently the CEO of Exxon Mobil, replied, “I don’t see it as the eminent national security threat that perhaps others do.”
Merkley noted that the Syrian civil war was hastened by climate change through drought and displacement. When he brought up the increased likelihood of severe storms, Tillerson said, “There’s some literature out there that suggest that. There’s other literature out there that says it’s inconclusive.”
This is only accurate if you consider the Daily Mail to be literature.
Even if Pee-gate isn’t true, Donald Trump is stuck with it.
You may have heard that some controversial documents were leaked last night by BuzzFeed, the juiciest of which alleges that Trump likes to get peed on. Or likes to pee on women. Something with piss.
The actual report, which is unconfirmed, states that Trump hired prostitutes in Russia to perform a “golden showers urination show” for him, which Russian authorities planned to use as “compromising material” to blackmail him. The details have been the subject of some amused debate on Twitter—was Trump actually showered upon? or did he just watch? is urine sterile?—but they don’t really matter. What matters is that the connection between Trump and kinky pee is now seared into our collective consciousness.
The scandal tracks closely with this famous “would you rather” conundrum: Would you rather have sex with a goat but have nobody know, or not and have everyone think you did? David Cameron is a real-life exemplar of this query. An unsubstantiated allegation was published last year alleging that he had stuck his nob in a pig’s gob. The chances that Trump or Cameron actually did these salacious acts are small, but that doesn’t change the fact that everyone can’t stop seeing and talking about it.
Trump did his best to discredit the report, signaling in a rare use of all-caps that this was a Drudge siren–level offense: “FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Trump’s Twitter feed is fake news incarnate, but (and it pains me to say it) he was not wrong to label Pee-gate a kind of fake news. The paradox is that in the era of fake news, the term “fake news” has lost any real meaning, in no small part due to Trump. News is as partisan as anything else, a blunt weapon to be used against political opponents. And whether the story is true or not, Trump has to live with it.
McConnell: Jeff Sessions is a civil rights exemplar because he once stood in close proximity to John Lewis.
Civil rights hero and Georgia congressman John Lewis took the noteworthy, symbolic step of testifying against Senator Jeff Sessions at his confirmation hearing to be the next attorney general. Sessions’s views and record on civil rights and other racially charged issues is troubling to liberals, and particularly troubling to members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which dispatched Lewis and other black Democrats to voice their concerns.
To dispel their criticisms, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who enthusiastically supports the Sessions nomination, tweeted this.
Republicans might object that the picture exculpates Sessions because it was taken during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the march on Selma. But a) that still doesn’t do any argumentative work, and b) it was clearly intended to neutralize the impact of Lewis’s testimony specifically.
Thispre-election gemnotwithstanding, McConnell’s tweet may be the first official GOP use of the “some of (my/his/her) best friends are black” fallacy since Trump won the presidency, and inauguration is still nine days away.