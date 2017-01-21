The Women’s March is yuge, and it must be driving President Donald Trump crazy.

Saturday’s march in Washington is in full swing, and its organizers have more than doubled their crowd estimate to 500,000. That should be taken with a grain of salt, given the source, but images from EarthCam suggest that many more people have turned out for the march than did for Trump’s inauguration.

Here’s what Friday’s crowd looked like at its peak:

And here’s Saturday’s at around noon:

What’s more, the march is still growing, as many thousands of marchers are still en route. Metro reports that subway ridership is significantly higher than on Friday. This is to say nothing of the millions more who are marching around the country and world.

It was embarrassing enough for Trump that his inauguration crowd was a fraction of the size of Barack Obama’s in 2009. That Saturday’s march is also dwarfing his turnout must be giving him a very itchy Twitter finger. He has refrained from criticizing the protesters thus far, tweeting only the following:

I am honored to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2017

But the day is young. There’s still plenty of time for Trump to whine about the unfairness of it all.