Trump’s investigation into “voter fraud” could start with his inner circle.
Earlier today the president tweeted, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Voting in a federal election in multiple states is, of course, a crime, but there is nothing illegal about being registered to vote in two or more states.
In fact, if Trump wanted to crack down on this practice, he’d have to start with those near and dear, including his daughter Tiffany. She is registered to vote in New York and Pennsylvania. Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor, is registered to vote in New York and Florida. Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s nominee to head the Treasury, is registered to vote in New York and California. In sum, Trump could thoroughly investigate this problem simply by inviting his inner circle over for dinner.
James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, emphasized that the overarching goal for the party is to stop the Trump agenda. And to do that, the party needs to ensure that “20 percent of congressional Republicans find it in their interest not to be with this guy.” You can’t make that case, Carville said, “if you’re against everything; then you are for nothing. You’ve got to pick and say, ‘This is what [Trump] is’ and drive that home.”
“We can’t very well be at a fever pitch on everything,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “The door swings both ways in Washington. At some point we’re going to want a Democratic president to stand up a Cabinet. So we’re trying to be reasonable when the nominees are reasonable.”
On one hand, being the party of obstruction doesn’t fit as neatly into pro-government Democratic ideology as it does for Republicans. Democrats want government to work. But when the government is building walls, registering Muslims, and destroying the environment, obstruction is clearly the best option. It signals that this government is corrupt, bigoted, and stuffed with incompetents. It is a way to make the Trump administration as unpopular as possible. It is good politics and policy.
Democrats believe that by fulfilling a slogan—“when they go low, we go high”—they will somehow preserve the decorum and norms of U.S. politics. It is pure fantasy: These norms have been demolished over the last eight years and Republicans certainly won’t start adhering to them just because Democrats are. As this election has clearly shown, when we go high, we lose.
Moore, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80, was a trailblazer for women, and single women in particular. She essentially created the modern family sitcom and the workplace comedy on The Dick Van Dyke Show and the Mary Tyler Moore Show, respectively. Every scripted comedy on TV follows in their path.
But Moore was also simply funnier than everyone else, before or since. On Dick Van Dyke, Moore was often relegated to the role of straight man, so to speak. But she still found hilarious ways to make something new out of what could have been a cliched role, the housewife who has to put up with her husband’s antics. Moore’s performances made episodes like “That’s My Boy?” into television classics. (She also got to show off her underrated skill as a dancer.)
But it was on The Mary Tyler Moore show where Moore broke new ground playing a neurotic, intelligent, single, professional woman who worked as a news producer on a television show. A kind of proto–Liz Lemon, Moore’s character Mary Richards was neither straight man nor comic force, but a little bit of both—a fully rounded-out human whose struggles in the workplace and outside it felt real. Richards showed Moore’s range as an actress (she would be nominated for an Oscar three years after The Mary Tyler Moore Show ended) and her effortless ability to steal scenes. Nowhere is that more clear than in what is probably the greatest episode of television ever, Chuckles Bites The Dust, where Richards and the news team attend the funeral of a local clown. Richards starts as a straight man, scolding her male coworkers for mocking the clown’s death, before she quickly becomes the center of the action, absolutely losing it during the funeral.
A couple Donald Trump controversies Jason Chaffetz is definitely not going to ignore.
First, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, President Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone during play time.
Mr. Trump has the television — and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides — to keep him company.
Second, according to Bloomberg, Trump Hotels wants to expand into all major urban markets, contradicting his lawyers’ pledge that the organization would propose “severe restrictions” on domestic “deals.” Apparently by assuring the president would not be “taking any actions that could be perceived as exploiting the office of the presidency,” what his lawyer meant was, “f*ck you.”
The good news is that the House’s top investigator, Jason Chaffetz, spent years probing Hillary Clinton’s information-security practices, and, before the election, promised years-long inquiries into her charitable foundation and potential conflicts of interest, should she win. Surely he isn’t so weaselly and shameless to simply ignore much more clear cut evidence of recklessness and corruption, just because the winner happened to be a member of his own party.
Donald Trump is clearly mentally stable and mature enough for this job.
The New York Times reported today that the president—despite overnight-summer-camp apprehensions otherwise—is finding the White House quite to his taste. Here is Trump on the White House phones:
“These are the most beautiful phones I’ve ever used in my life,” Mr. Trump said in a telephone interview on Tuesday evening.
“The world’s most secure system,” he added, laughing. “The words just explode in the air.” What he meant was that no one was listening in and recording his words.
He has more board rooms to do important meetings than ever before! (Unfortunately, they start early now—9 a.m.—which “significantly curtails his television time.”)
“They have a lot of board rooms,” he said of the White House, an apparent reference to the Cabinet Room and the Roosevelt Room.
He can’t quite wrap his head around what a unique space the Oval Office is, and he likes to stare dreamily off in the distance in between signing environmentally disastrous pipeline executive orders.
His preference during the day is to work in the Oval Office. And to stare at it, still. So do his staff members and relatives. “I’ve had people come in, they walk in here and they just want to stare for a long period of time,” Mr. Trump said.
Staff have made sure that the pantries are stocked with his favorite snacks, which the Times reports are Lay’s potato chips and Doritos. It is very clear that Donald Trump, president of the United States, is three kids stacked in a trench coat.
The Trump alarmists were right: Our worst fears about his presidency are coming true.
Ross Douthat wrote a column for Sunday’s New York Times about his great “worry” about mainstream journalism in the age of Donald Trump: that “the press may be tempted toward—and richly rewarded for—a kind of hysterical oppositionalism, a mirroring of Trump’s own tabloid style and disregard for truth.” He added:
The problem is that all of this alarmist journalism, no less than the really fake news churned out by pro-Trump trolls and cynics, has commercial imperatives behind it. There is a large and frightened readership looking for confirmation of its darkest fears in every “unprecedented” (but often, not really) move that Trump and his administration make. These readers trust liberal-leaning mainstream outlets to deliver them the truth. But their clicks and shares will reward those outlets when they make rumor seem like certainty, or make the truth more alarming than it is.
This argument has been overtaken by events, as they say. After Trump and his lackeys spent the weekend trying to redefine truth, the president is signaling that he will enact his most extreme campaign proposals. On Wednesday, he will sign an executive order for the construction of a wall along the entire length of the U.S. border with Mexico. Several draft orders also under consideration would: halt refugees from Syria and suspend them from other majority-Muslim nations; consider whether to bring back enhanced interrogation techniques; whether to reopen CIA black sites, secret foreign locations where such techniques was used; whether to keep open the Guantanamo Bay prison; and whether to designate the Muslim Brotherhood, whose leader won a democratic election in Egypt before being ousted in a military coup, as a foreign terrorist organization.
Many pundits and politicians said Trump, as president, wouldn’t attempt such things—that he would be normalized by the seriousness of his job, and by the influence of the Republicans around him. The alarmists among us warned otherwise, and they were right. Not even a week into his presidency, Trump is proving just as “unprecedented” as we imagined. Our “darkest fears” are coming true. If you’re not “frightened,” you’re not paying attention.
Trump’s investigation is most notable for what it isn’t: an actual investigation aimed at uncovering three million to five million illegal votes. Instead, it’s a much broader—and, for anyone concerned about democracy, more frightening—investigation meant to uncover things that Republicans can point to and claim as evidence of the possibility of voter fraud.
Outdated voting rolls, people who are registered in two states—none of these things mean that voter fraud has occurred. But Republicans—especially very cynical ones like Kansas’s Kris Kobach—have seized on them because they suggest that voter fraud could occur. They then use those claims to ram through voter ID laws that dramatically restrict access to voting by poorer and nonwhite voters, who tend to vote for Democrats.
That’s ultimately what Trump’s investigation will be about: surfacing just enough information to destabilize the truth, which is that practically nobody voted for Clinton illegally. At the same time, it will give Republicans at the state level and in Congress the ammunition to try to make sure Trump doesn’t lose the popular vote again in 2020.
The Trump administration’s war on truth continues with that old voter-fraud lie.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday reiterated President Donald Trump’s baseless belief that millions of people voted illegally in last November’s presidential election—a stunning and deeply dangerous claim that threatens to undermine the legitimacy of American democracy itself:
“I think he stated his concerns—voter fraud and people voting illegally—during the campaign, and he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him,” Spicer said. He provided no specific evidence to support the assertion. When asked whether the government would investigate such a dramatic claim, he replied, “Maybe we will.”
Leading Republicans rebuked Trump over this madness on Tuesday, with House Speaker Paul Ryan reiterating that he’s seen “no evidence” for millions of fraudulent votes. “I am begging the president,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said. “Share with us the information you have about this or please stop saying it.”
The petty intent of Trump’s claim is to undermine Hillary Clinton’s national popular vote victory of more than two million votes, but the consequences could be severe: Many Americans might refuse to accept the outcome of U.S. elections and begin to question the legitimacy of all elected officials. Or maybe it will backfire, and Americans will question the legitimacy of just one elected official in particular.
Donald Trump is doing a very strange pro-Israel, anti-Semitic dance.
On Tuesday Israel, emboldened by the inauguration of President Trump, approved the construction of 2,500 new housing units in settlements in the West Bank. The move comes in defiance of widespread international opposition, which was underscored less than ten days ago at a conference of world leaders in Paris arguing for a two-state solution and in a December U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an end to settlement building, which the U.S.—in a pointed departure from precedent—refused to veto. Trump had criticized the U.N. resolution, pledged greater support for Israel, and chose an ambassador to Israel who is not only virulently pro-settlement, but also ran the fundraising branch of an organization that financially backs settlements.
This creates a curious duality. Trump has made much of his support for Israel, a position that allows him to paint himself as a friend to Jews. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has even said that Trump feels “very warmly” about the Jewish people. And yet Trump entertains a degree of anti-Semitism unparalleled in recent American administrations. At home, Trump is responsible for stoking a resurgent white nationalist movement that’s still divided over the “Jewish Question”—whether or not Jews are tolerable in a nationalist America—as the New Republic reported yesterday. He galvanized these anti-Semites when he suggested the existence of a globalist Jewish conspiracy during his campaign, and his election may offer them unprecedented access to the political establishment. During the campaign, Jewish journalists reported facing a wave of anti-Semitic harassment, and since his election hate crimes against Jews have spiked. He also chose to elevate Steve Bannon, head of white nationalist favorite Breitbart News, to chief strategist.
Despite giving a platform to anti-Semitic rhetoric, Bannon, like Trump, is also a staunch Israel supporter. That position is not as contradictory as it might seem. Their support for Israel is not about Jews—it’s about signaling hawkishness and, perhaps most importantly, pursuing anti-Islamic policy in the Middle East. Support for Israel isn’t even necessarily contradictory with the new white nationalism, which advocates for separate ethnic nations—a Jewish state in a separate, strategic position as an ally against a perceived Arab enemy is one thing, the safety of Jews from persecution at home is another.
CBO confirms Republicans own the health care system and if Obamacare collapses, it will be their fault.
For years now, but with more urgency since winning the election, Republicans have claimed that the Affordable Care Act marketplaces are collapsing. House Speaker Paul Ryan recently told a cancer patient who credits Obamacare with saving his life that Obamacare is in the midst of a “death spiral. “
Separately, the Trump administration has taken steps to sow uncertainty within these same marketplaces—quite possibly with the intent of turning their fictive death spiral into a self-fulfilling prophecy, and then blaming it on Barack Obama and Democrats.
The professional analysts at the Congressional Budget Office offer a corrective today in their annual budgetary and economic forecast. In projections completed “before the new Administration took office on January 20, 2017,” that, “do not incorporate any effects of executive orders or other actions taken by that Administration,” they concluded
10 million people per month, on average, will have insurance purchased through the marketplaces in 2017; that number is projected to grow to 13 million by 2027. Not all nongroup coverage is purchased through the marketplaces. In total, CBO and JCT estimate that 18 million people will have nongroup coverage in 2017 and that 20 million people would have such coverage in 2027.
In other words, were the Trump GOP to just leave Obamacare as they inherited it, and run it in the same spirit of good faith as the outgoing Democratic administration did, it wouldn’t collapse; indeed its risk pools would remain basically stable for the next decade. If the marketplaces do start to backslide later this year, keep in mind that intentional mismanagement—i.e. “executive orders or other actions taken by [Trump’s] administration”—will be the culprit, no matter how much Republicans try to deny it.