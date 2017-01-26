Donald Trump likes WikiLeaks only when its leaks benefit him.
Trump, who does not read books, loves to watch TV. And, like many Americans, he likes to tweet about what he’s watching. On Thursday morning, he plagiarized a Fox News broadcast about a recent op-ed published by Chelsea Manning, who leaked classified U.S. cables to Wikileaks and was recently pardoned by President Obama.
It’s abundantly clear that Trump didn’t read the article, which is actually about how Obama compromised his progressive vision. It’s also clear that Trump thought he had a winning issue in condemning Manning’s alleged treason.
But if anything Trump’s tweet showcases his convoluted relationship with Wikileaks. He was effusive in his praise for the organization during the campaign, after it published thousands of hacked emails from the DNC and John Podesta. Trump has no guiding set of beliefs about anything beyond what is good for him in the short-term.
How much could institutional memory possibly matter to the conduct of superpower diplomacy?
Washington Post’s Josh Rogin reports the entire senior leadership of the State Department has resigned abruptly.
“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” said David Wade, who served as State Department chief of staff under Secretary of State John Kerry. “Department expertise in security, management, administrative and consular positions in particular are very difficult to replicate and particularly difficult to find in the private sector.”
Donald Trump likes to boast about breaking records, now he can do it without lying.
State election records show the president’s 23-year-old daughter is currently registered to vote in both New York City and Philadelphia, NBC News reported. (Until Wednesday, Steve Bannon was similarly registered in New York as well as Florida.)
The relevance here is that Trump has pledged to investigate the nonexistent problem of widespread voter fraud in the United States, singling out “those registered to vote in two states”:
But being registered to vote in two states isn’t illegal. It doesn’t suggest you’re voting in two states, which is against the law. Trump is trying to make double registration sound nefarious, and the media shouldn’t follow his lead.
Donald Trump is going at a blistering pace. How long can he keep it up?
Judging by the flood of executive actions coming out of the White House—on immigration, torture, Obamacare, and a host of other controversial issues—you would have thought Trump had won the popular vote by ten million votes, instead of losing it by three million. The barrage of executive actions, most of which attempt to turn back the tide of the Obama years, tell us two things about Trump’s presidency.
The first is that, however plagued he might be by a sense of illegitimacy—and it seems to have become a Lady Macbeth-ish obsession—his inner circle is acting as if he has a mandate and they see the executive action as an important tool even though they control both houses of Congress. Trump himself has been burning the candle at both ends to keep up. But though he might be coming out of the gate strong, it seems unlikely that this pace will continue. Trump seems to be checking off boxes before getting bogged down in the two fights that will likely define his first year as president: the repeal of Obamacare and the nomination of a Supreme Court justice. It’s also highly likely that many of his executive actions will run into trouble in the courts, as many of Obama’s did, which means that the speed at which they’re being signed may not be a reflection of the speed with which he is rolling back the Obama years.
Which leads us to the second thing. Trump’s executive actions are sloppy. They’re poorly written—it’s often difficult to parse exactly what they mean—and they’re apparently being signed without the consultation of key cabinet members. According to Politico, Trump didn’t consult the State Department before authorizing the Keystone XL pipeline, and Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo were “blindsided” by a draft executive order that would reinstate black sites and torture:
“The break-neck pace of Trump’s executive actions might please his supporters, but critics are questioning whether the documents are being rushed through without the necessary review from agency experts and lawmakers who will bear the burden of actually carrying them out. For example, there are legal questions on how the country can force companies building pipelines to use materials manufactured domestically, which might not be available or which could violate trade treaty obligations. There’s also the question of whether the federal government take billions from cities who don’t comply with immigration actions — legal experts said it was unclear.”
Trump and his closest advisers have almost no experience in government, executive actions are very new to them, and they seem not to be asking for help. That sums up Trump’s first week in office: a mix of frantic activity and ineptitude.
Donald Trump is his very own North Korean anchorwoman.
Dictators have traditionally relied on state media to cast even their most quotidian accomplishments in hagiographic terms. The most famous state propagandist might be Ri Chun-hee, the North Korean television anchor who lards her pronouncements with breathless paeans to leader and country. Here is how she described her country’s fourth nuclear test in 2016: “There took place a world-startling event to be specially recorded in the national history spanning 5,000 years in the exciting period when all service personnel and people of [North Korea] are making a giant stride, performing eye-catching miracles and exploits day-by-day after turning out as one in the all-out charge to bring earlier the final victory of the revolutionary cause!”
Fortunately, the United States has not quite yet devolved into abject Stalinism, which means our authoritarian president cannot reliably depend on the media to do the embellishing for him. In his interview last night with ABC’s David Muir, Trump took it upon himself to convey the smashing success of the speech he gave earlier this week to the CIA, which was widely panned for its petty obsession with the size of his inauguration crowd and was dogged by reports that Trump had brought in a claque of supporters to ensure there was plenty of applause. In so doing, he channeled Ri and her kind to eerie perfection.
That speech was a home run. That speech, if you look at Fox, OK, I’ll mention you—we see what Fox said. They said it was one of the great speeches. They showed the people applauding and screaming and—and they were all CIA...
I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time. What you do is take—take out your tape—you probably ran it live. I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it...
People loved it. They loved it. They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time. They never even sat down, most of them, during the speech. There was love in the room. You and other networks covered it very inaccurately. I hate to say this to you and you probably won’t put it on but turn on Fox and see how it was covered. And see how people respond to that speech...
That speech was a good speech. And you and a couple of other networks tried to downplay that speech. And it was very, very unfortunate that you did. The people of the CIA loved the speech. If I was going to take a vote in that room, there were, like, 300, 350 people, over 1,000 wanted to be there but they couldn’t. They were all CIA people. I would say I would’ve gotten 350 to nothing in that room. That’s what the vote would’ve been. That speech was a big hit, a big success—success.
Donald Trump says it’s okay for him to lie since “people agree with me.”
In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday night, the president doubled down on his “belief,” completely unsupported by evidence, that there were millions of illegal votes cast in last year’s presidential election:
Referencing a series of high-profile Republicans who rebuked Trump’s bogus claim, World News Tonight anchor David Muir asked the obvious question: “Do you think that talking about millions of illegal votes is dangerous to this country, without presenting the evidence?”
Trump’s response? “No, not at all, because many people feel the same way that I do.” He also said: “Millions of people agree with me when I say that. If you would have looked on one of the other networks, and all of the people that were calling in, they’re saying ‘We agree with Mr. Trump. We agree.’ They’re very smart people.”
Trump might be right about public opinion. A Washington Post-ABC News poll in September showed almost half of Americans believe voter fraud happens often, and a Qualtrics research survey in December showed half of Republicans incorrectly believe Trump won the popular vote over Hillary Clinton.
But instead of correcting this misinformation, Trump is exploiting it by pushing a conspiracy theory that he thinks will redound to his political benefit. His only metric for public speaking is whether he can get away with lies or not.
It is now the Trump administration’s official policy to politicize science.
“The Trump administration is mandating that any studies or data from scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency undergo review by political appointees before they can be released to the public,” the Associated Press reported Wednesday night. Also subject to sanitizing: “content on the federal agency’s website, including details of scientific evidence showing that the Earth’s climate is warming and man-made carbon emissions are to blame.”
Doug Ericksen, spokesman for Trump’s EPA transition team, said even routine practices like tracking air and water pollution will be “subject to review” by political personnel.
This news comes amid confusion about a government gag order on scientists that instructs them “not to speak to the press, and informing them that there would be an immediate halt on press releases,” Scientific American reported. Christopher Bentley, director of communications for the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, told the publication it was all a misunderstanding and that the government was just restating existing rules—a claim disputed by watchdogs.
Whether or not torture “works” is beside the point. (Also, it doesn’t work.)
In an interview with ABC News that will air on Wednesday evening, Trump returned to a campaign pledge he had previously backed away from: to not only lift the ban on torture, but encourage its use. In the interview, Trump reportedly told ABC that “absolutely I feel [torture] works” and that the U.S. must “fight fire with fire” when dealing with ISIS.
Trump’s statement puts him at odds with his own secretary of defense, James Mattis, who banned torture from a Marine-run prison in Iraq and court-martialed Marines who had tortured inmates. Mattis had previously swayed Trump against torture by saying, “Give me a pack of cigarettes and a couple of beers and I do better with that than I do with torture.” The Torture Report conducted by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence also conclusively found that the use of torture post-9/11 was not effective.
Of course, Trump likes torture not because it’s effective but because it’s reactionary. Speaking about waterboarding at a rally, Trump said, “If it doesn’t work, they deserve it anyway.”
But the efficacy of torture is beside the point. Torture is morally horrible and antithetical to human rights. Thankfully, torture is now against U.S. law, as Senator Mark Warner pointed out in a statement. But we all know what Trump thinks of U.S. law.
James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, emphasized that the overarching goal for the party is to stop the Trump agenda. And to do that, the party needs to ensure that “20 percent of congressional Republicans find it in their interest not to be with this guy.” You can’t make that case, Carville said, “if you’re against everything; then you are for nothing. You’ve got to pick and say, ‘This is what [Trump] is’ and drive that home.”
“We can’t very well be at a fever pitch on everything,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “The door swings both ways in Washington. At some point we’re going to want a Democratic president to stand up a Cabinet. So we’re trying to be reasonable when the nominees are reasonable.”
On one hand, being the party of obstruction doesn’t fit as neatly into pro-government Democratic ideology as it does for Republicans. Democrats want government to work. But when the government is building walls, registering Muslims, and destroying the environment, obstruction is clearly the best option. It signals that this government is corrupt, bigoted, and stuffed with incompetents. It is a way to make the Trump administration as unpopular as possible. It is good politics and policy.
Democrats believe that by fulfilling a slogan—“when they go low, we go high”—they will somehow preserve the decorum and norms of U.S. politics. It is pure fantasy: These norms have been demolished over the last eight years and Republicans certainly won’t start adhering to them just because Democrats are. As this election has clearly shown, when we go high, we lose.
Moore, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80, was a trailblazer for women, and single women in particular. She essentially created the modern family sitcom and the workplace comedy on The Dick Van Dyke Show and the Mary Tyler Moore Show, respectively. Every scripted comedy on TV follows in their path.
But Moore was also simply funnier than everyone else, before or since. On Dick Van Dyke, Moore was often relegated to the role of straight man, so to speak. But she still found hilarious ways to make something new out of what could have been a cliched role, the housewife who has to put up with her husband’s antics. Moore’s performances made episodes like “That’s My Boy?” into television classics. (She also got to show off her underrated skill as a dancer.)
But it was on The Mary Tyler Moore show where Moore broke new ground playing a neurotic, intelligent, single, professional woman who worked as a news producer on a television show. A kind of proto–Liz Lemon, Moore’s character Mary Richards was neither straight man nor comic force, but a little bit of both—a fully rounded-out human whose struggles in the workplace and outside it felt real. Richards showed Moore’s range as an actress (she would be nominated for an Oscar three years after The Mary Tyler Moore Show ended) and her effortless ability to steal scenes. Nowhere is that more clear than in what is probably the greatest episode of television ever, Chuckles Bites The Dust, where Richards and the news team attend the funeral of a local clown. Richards starts as a straight man, scolding her male coworkers for mocking the clown’s death, before she quickly becomes the center of the action, absolutely losing it during the funeral.
Trump’s investigation into “voter fraud” could start with his inner circle.
Earlier today the president tweeted, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Voting in a federal election in multiple states is, of course, a crime, but there is nothing illegal about being registered to vote in two or more states.
In fact, if Trump wanted to crack down on this practice, he’d have to start with those near and dear, including his daughter Tiffany. She is registered to vote in New York and Pennsylvania. Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor, is registered to vote in New York and Florida. Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s nominee to head the Treasury, is registered to vote in New York and California. In sum, Trump could thoroughly investigate this problem simply by inviting his inner circle over for dinner.