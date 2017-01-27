Menu
Even Trump’s illegal voter conspiracy theorist doesn’t know if his conspiracy is true.

Early this morning, CNN’s Chris Cuomo interviewed Gregg Phillips, the founder of VoteStand and originator of the “three million illegal voters” claim, a conclusion he came to only five days after the election.

Phillips told Cuomo that his group needs “a little more time” but that “we know we have the answer” although “the number is actually bigger.” He’s planning on showing the public the truth “when the time is right.” When pushed by Cuomo on his methodology, Phillips said, “We are as precise as we need to be.” When Cuomo drilled down further, Phillips seemed to confuse even himself.

CHRIS: You already said you had the answer.

GREGG: We do.

CHRIS: You understand logically that doesn’t go together. If I know the answer to something it’s because I’ve concluded my process of analysis not because I’m in the middle of it.

GREGG: Not necessarily. You can reach a conclusion and then still verify it. You can still go back and double-check and check.

CHRIS: Then how do you know if you’re right?

GREGG: That’s exactly what we’re doing.

Inevitably, less than an hour later, Trump tweeted a reference to Phillips and his claims.

We know that Trump’s morning TV time—before he has to do important president business things—is between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Maybe networks should save the conspiracy theorist interviews until midday.

MANDEL NGAN/Getty

Reince Preibus and his buddies thought they could keep Steve Bannon in check.

One of the most notable aspects of Trump’s transition was how well Trump’s Team of Rivals™ seemed to be getting along. Trump’s cabinet is one of factions—most notably the alt-right Steves (Bannon and Miller) and the party faithful (Preibus). Balancing Bannon and Preibus was what Trump had to do to rally the Republican Party behind him, so the relationship between the two is a barometer of sorts for Trump’s White House.

In retrospect, that may have been because there was little power to wield between November 9 and January 20. It seems that both Bannon and Preibus thought that they would be holding the reins once Trump was inaugurated. According to Axios Presented By Bank of America BP, Preibus thought that he had Bannon and Miller in his pocket only a few days ago.

A conservative leader told Axios’ Jonathan Swan that Reince Priebus’ people were feeling like they “won November and December,” having filled the White House with so many loyalists. The spin was that Reince was outmaneuvering Bannon and would be the real power source. But now it’s dawning on them, as Trump makes his early moves, that maybe they spoke too soon.

But Bannon and Miller have had their mitts on nearly every decision Trump has made over the past week. They are the brains behind Trump’s (sometimes incoherent) executive actions, and seem to be calling the shots on everything from Trump’s relationship to the press to his foreign policy. The recruitment of Preibus—along with the selection of Heritage Foundation lab creation Mike Pence as vice president—helped quiet many conservative critics during a rancorous summer and fall. Once again, the Republican Party thought it could outflank the alt-right nationalists. Once again they got played.

January 26, 2017

Steve Bannon wants to turn the press into the new Hillary.

It’s no secret that the former executive chair of Breitbart News hates the media. His career as both a media executive and as the brains behind the Trump operation has been defined by opposition to the mainstream media, which he regards as an organ of the elite consensus that has ineffectively run the country for decades. But on Thursday in an interview published by The New York Times, Bannon went a step further. “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Bannon told Times reporter Mike Grynbaum.“I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

Bannon characteristically expressed his distaste for the media in populist terms—as part of the establishment that he and Trump are trying to tear down. But by labeling the media—and not, say, the Democratic Party—as “the opposition party,” Bannon is also nodding to the Trump White House’s strategy. Trump’s approval rating is incredibly low for an incoming president, currently sitting below 40 percent. Over the past eighteen months, Trump has always had a foil: First, 17 wishy-washy establishment Republicans, then a Democratic challenger he was able to successfully brand as being corrupt and out of touch with the concerns of (predominantly) white middle and lower-class families.

Trump does not have a well-defined foil now—it’s certainly not Chuck Schumer, or any of the other Senate Democrats. Bernie Sanders remains an effective opposition figure, but he doesn’t represent the “establishment” that Trump has so successfully run against. Bannon’s gamble going forward is that the media can be that foil—this has the added benefit of discrediting the dozens of damaging reports about the Trump administration that are issued every day. The problem is that the press is an abstraction, not a flesh-and-blood political opponent. The idea that this will win over the majority of the country that is skeptical of Trump’s new regime seems far-fetched.

John Moore/Getty Images

Donald Trump is going to build a wall and American consumers are going to pay for it.

It looks like the president will be keeping one of his promises, but not in the way that many of his supporters are expecting. Trump is forging ahead with the construction of a wall along the Mexican-American border, which he promised Mexico would pay for. But now White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has indicated that the money for the wall will come from a 20 percent tariff on goods from Mexico. The political question will be how Trump supporters respond to a regressive consumption tax that will hurt the poor and working class the hardest.

Mexico is America’s third-largest trading partner, after Canada and China. The supply chain for many industries, notably car manufacturing, depends on exports from Mexico. To build his wall, Trump is taking a drastic step that will cause incalculable economic damage.

Update: Because the Trump administration still has no appreciation for the weight its word carries, and/or because it is just now understanding how tariffs work, it is now running back its initial claim. Spicer tells NBC that the tariff is just “an example” of the options available to them to pay for the wall.

What is the gmail address for Donald Trump’s Twitter account? Here are our best guesses.

It was recently reported that Trump is using a private gmail account to run the @POTUS Twitter handle. Many believe that the account belongs to his social media chief, Dan Scavino, because of the initials “ds” at the beginning.

Twitter

But here are 7 options that we believe are much more likely.

  • dsmallhandshaver_NOT@gmail.com
  • dsuccessinauguration@gmail.com
  • dsexmachine6969trump@gmail.com
  • dsecretemailDONThack@gmail.com
  • dsouza_numberone_fan@gmail.com
  • dsnintendo_lover_420@gmail.com
  • dsberniewouldhavewon@gmail.com

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former ACA administrator sounds off on the GOP’s “unpatriotic” attempted Obamacare “sabotage.”

Andy Slavitt, the former acting director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers Obamacare, is a pretty even-keeled guy, as you’ll hear when you listen to the episode of Primary Concerns we just recorded. But even he couldn’t overlook just how unhinged the law’s opponents have been these past seven years.

“We’ve dealt with probably an unprecedented level of not just overheated rhetoric, but I would say borderline sabotage of the law,” Slavitt told me. “There’s been a, one could even say an unpatriotic level of uncooperation in making the ACA work.”

Obamacare, he added, “had a pitted set of very vocal opposition, that for whatever reason took every opportunity they could to not just exploit things that weren’t working, but to actually cause damage.”

The entire episode is highly informative, but this struck me as both unusually scathing and the god’s honest truth. The full episode is below.

How much could institutional memory possibly matter to the conduct of superpower diplomacy?

Washington Post’s Josh Rogin reports the entire senior leadership of the State Department has resigned abruptly.

“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” said David Wade, who served as State Department chief of staff under Secretary of State John Kerry. “Department expertise in security, management, administrative and consular positions in particular are very difficult to replicate and particularly difficult to find in the private sector.”

Donald Trump likes to boast about breaking records, now he can do it without lying.

John Moore/Getty Images

Who cares about Tiffany Trump’s voter registration?

A day after President Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders on major issues—and appeared in an ABC News interview in which he justified lying about voter fraud and served as his own state television propagandist—the cable networks are focused on perhaps the least significant news item of the past 24 hours: Tiffany Trump’s voter registration status.

State election records show the president’s 23-year-old daughter is currently registered to vote in both New York City and Philadelphia, NBC News reported. (Until Wednesday, Steve Bannon was similarly registered in New York as well as Florida.)

The relevance here is that Trump has pledged to investigate the nonexistent problem of widespread voter fraud in the United States, singling out “those registered to vote in two states”:

But being registered to vote in two states isn’t illegal. It doesn’t suggest you’re voting in two states, which is against the law. Trump is trying to make double registration sound nefarious, and the media shouldn’t follow his lead.

Donald Trump likes WikiLeaks only when its leaks benefit him.

Trump, who does not read books, loves to watch TV. And, like many Americans, he likes to tweet about what he’s watching. On Thursday morning, he plagiarized a Fox News broadcast about a recent op-ed published by Chelsea Manning, who leaked classified U.S. cables to Wikileaks and was recently pardoned by President Obama.

It’s abundantly clear that Trump didn’t read the article, which is actually about how Obama compromised his progressive vision. It’s also clear that Trump thought he had a winning issue in condemning Manning’s alleged treason.

But if anything Trump’s tweet showcases his convoluted relationship with Wikileaks. He was effusive in his praise for the organization during the campaign, after it published thousands of hacked emails from the DNC and John Podesta. Trump has no guiding set of beliefs about anything beyond what is good for him in the short-term.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Donald Trump is going at a blistering pace. How long can he keep it up?

Judging by the flood of executive actions coming out of the White House—on immigration, torture, Obamacare, and a host of other controversial issues—you would have thought Trump had won the popular vote by ten million votes, instead of losing it by three million. The barrage of executive actions, most of which attempt to turn back the tide of the Obama years, tell us two things about Trump’s presidency.

The first is that, however plagued he might be by a sense of illegitimacy—and it seems to have become a Lady Macbeth-ish obsession—his inner circle is acting as if he has a mandate and they see the executive action as an important tool even though they control both houses of Congress. Trump himself has been burning the candle at both ends to keep up. But though he might be coming out of the gate strong, it seems unlikely that this pace will continue. Trump seems to be checking off boxes before getting bogged down in the two fights that will likely define his first year as president: the repeal of Obamacare and the nomination of a Supreme Court justice. It’s also highly likely that many of his executive actions will run into trouble in the courts, as many of Obama’s did, which means that the speed at which they’re being signed may not be a reflection of the speed with which he is rolling back the Obama years.

Which leads us to the second thing. Trump’s executive actions are sloppy. They’re poorly written—it’s often difficult to parse exactly what they mean—and they’re apparently being signed without the consultation of key cabinet members. According to Politico, Trump didn’t consult the State Department before authorizing the Keystone XL pipeline, and Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo were “blindsided” by a draft executive order that would reinstate black sites and torture:

“The break-neck pace of Trump’s executive actions might please his supporters, but critics are questioning whether the documents are being rushed through without the necessary review from agency experts and lawmakers who will bear the burden of actually carrying them out. For example, there are legal questions on how the country can force companies building pipelines to use materials manufactured domestically, which might not be available or which could violate trade treaty obligations. There’s also the question of whether the federal government take billions from cities who don’t comply with immigration actions — legal experts said it was unclear.”

Trump and his closest advisers have almost no experience in government, executive actions are very new to them, and they seem not to be asking for help. That sums up Trump’s first week in office: a mix of frantic activity and ineptitude.

YouTube

Donald Trump is his very own North Korean anchorwoman.

Dictators have traditionally relied on state media to cast even their most quotidian accomplishments in hagiographic terms. The most famous state propagandist might be Ri Chun-hee, the North Korean television anchor who lards her pronouncements with breathless paeans to leader and country. Here is how she described her country’s fourth nuclear test in 2016: “There took place a world-startling event to be specially recorded in the national history spanning 5,000 years in the exciting period when all service personnel and people of [North Korea] are making a giant stride, performing eye-catching miracles and exploits day-by-day after turning out as one in the all-out charge to bring earlier the final victory of the revolutionary cause!”

Fortunately, the United States has not quite yet devolved into abject Stalinism, which means our authoritarian president cannot reliably depend on the media to do the embellishing for him. In his interview last night with ABC’s David Muir, Trump took it upon himself to convey the smashing success of the speech he gave earlier this week to the CIA, which was widely panned for its petty obsession with the size of his inauguration crowd and was dogged by reports that Trump had brought in a claque of supporters to ensure there was plenty of applause. In so doing, he channeled Ri and her kind to eerie perfection.

That speech was a home run. That speech, if you look at Fox, OK, I’ll mention you—we see what Fox said. They said it was one of the great speeches. They showed the people applauding and screaming and—and they were all CIA...

I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time. What you do is take—take out your tape—you probably ran it live. I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it...

People loved it. They loved it. They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time. They never even sat down, most of them, during the speech. There was love in the room. You and other networks covered it very inaccurately. I hate to say this to you and you probably won’t put it on but turn on Fox and see how it was covered. And see how people respond to that speech...

That speech was a good speech. And you and a couple of other networks tried to downplay that speech. And it was very, very unfortunate that you did. The people of the CIA loved the speech. If I was going to take a vote in that room, there were, like, 300, 350 people, over 1,000 wanted to be there but they couldn’t. They were all CIA people. I would say I would’ve gotten 350 to nothing in that room. That’s what the vote would’ve been. That speech was a big hit, a big success—success.