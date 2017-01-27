The British are rightly laughing at the Trump administration’s confusion over date formats.
In the United States, we represent the date with the month first, followed by the day and the year, which is illogical. No wonder we’re the only English-speaking nation to do so (our territories, commonwealths, and associated states abroad have dutifully followed suit). Most of the rest of the world, including Europe, uses day-month-year, which is logical.
This distinction apparently has baffled the new occupants of the White House.
Some momentary confusion over this unfamiliar date format is to be expected. But to not even be aware of this much more common format is perfectly symbolic of the Trump administration, for whom “America First” is not just a statement of nationalistic priority but a willful ignorance of the rest of the world.
John McCain is spitting mad about Trump’s Russia policy, but he’s all bark and no bite.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, and Arizona Senator John McCain has issued a righteous statement condemning any moves to lift sanctions (which Trump is considering):
President Donald Trump’s call with Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place amid widespread speculation that the White House is considering lifting sanctions against Russia. For the sake of America’s national security and that of our allies, I hope President Trump will put an end to this speculation and reject such a reckless course. If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law....
Each of our last three presidents had high hopes for building a partnership with the Russian government. Each attempt failed, not for lack of good faith and effort on the U.S. side, but because Putin wants to be our enemy. He needs us as his enemy. He will never be our partner, including in fighting ISIL. He believes that strengthening Russia means weakening America. President Trump should remember this when he speaks to Vladimir Putin. He should remember that the man on the other end of the line is a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn. For our commander-in-chief to think otherwise would be naïve and dangerous.
As strongly worded as McCain’s statement is, it carries little force. He has so far shown no willingness to stand up to Trump in any meaningful way. For instance, McCain is going to vote to confirm Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, the recipient of an Order of Friendship award from Putin. Will McCain carry through his threat of trying to pass a law to codify anti-Russian sanctions? To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, our assumption should be: “Don’t trust until you can verify.”
Why doesn’t Trump’s Holocaust Remembrance Day statement mention Jews?
The president issued a statement Friday to “remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust.”
“It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror,” he said.
Yet nowhere in the statement did Trump actually mention the Jewish people, and the omission didn’t go unnoticed. Here is a statement from the Anti-Defamation League:
The omission is troubling because, as my colleague Juliet Kleber recently pointed out, the Trump administration “entertains a degree of anti-Semitism unparalleled in recent American administrations,” most notably in the figure of Steve Bannon, whose former website Breitbart has been accused of running anti-Semitic articles.
Congressional Republicans want to keep doing Benghazi.
Congressional Republicans are currently attending a couples retreat with their new spouse, President Donald Trump, to see if they can work it all out. But while Trump’s agenda has been pretty clear—in a terrifying way—over the past week, the congressional GOP is lagging behind. If Trump has spent the last week turning his Greatest Hits into laws—banning Muslims, building walls, gutting regulations and federal agencies—than the congressional GOP also want to play their Greatest Hits.
At the GOP retreat here in Philadelphia, a handful of the House’s most conservative lawmakers peppered Pence with questions on topics ranging from the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack to the 2013 IRS tea party-targeting scandal. One member also applauded President Donald Trump’s insistence that widespread voter fraud occurred during the 2016 election, offering up congressional help in any investigation....
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) spoke during the meeting, and said the intelligence community lied about what happened in Benghazi, Libya. Sources in the room said it was hard to follow, but Pence politely thanked him and suggested he and Trump would look into it.
If you’ve ever listened to Gohmert guest host Sean Hannity’s radio show, you’ll know that “hard to follow” is as big an understatement as it gets. But as Politico notes, “it’s a sign that while Republicans might control the levers of power in Washington, some are having trouble moving on from old run-ins with the Obama administration.” This is hilarious because these scandals were exaggerated and inflated for the sole purpose of damaging President Obama and Presumptive President Hillary Clinton. But somewhere in the mix they apparently forgot that these investigations weren’t about uncovering the sordid truth, they were cynical political exercises designed to produce one outcome: To win the presidency and both houses of Congress. Which they did.
Of course, there’s no real reason for Trump and Pence to acquiesce and let Congressional Republicans investigate the chem trails that were reportedly spotted over Benghazi—at least not right now. The purpose of these investigations was to distract and damage, and with Trump in the White House, priorities have shifted. But there are signs of a divide between Trump and GOP leaders—if one emerges, it’s possible that Trump and Bannon will throw a couple old-ass bones their way. Benghazi now, Benghazi forever!
Insured Republicans want you to forego health coverage so that they’ll have an easier time repealing Obamacare.
On Thursday night, the Trump administration pulled paid-for television advertising and other forms of official public notice (social media, etc) about the looming deadline to sign up for insurance through Obamacare’s state exchanges. Here’s the ad that’s been taken down.
The potential consequences of this are plain and speak to intent. Open-enrollment ends on January 31; signups tend to surge near the deadline, and the composition of late enrollees tend to be younger and healthier; fewer reminders mean fewer signups, an older, sicker risk pool, and higher 2018 premiums, which will be announced in March. If the increases are greater than expected, Republicans will cite it as evidence that they inherited from Democrats a failing program that must be dismantled. They will turn their intentional mismanagement into misfortune for millions of Americans. Sabotage.
The good news is the law’s supporters are so rightly outraged by this that they’re taking on promotion duties themselves, and, with a little organizing, will limit the damage the Trump administration’s trying to do.
If anything, though, the level of outrage is insufficient. Consider:
Most members of Congress and their staffs must, by law, get insurance through the ACA, typically via Washington, DC’s health exchange. Does it strike you as likely that they—Republicans on Capitol Hill—will forego insurance, in order to weaken the market and trigger premium spikes? Do you imagine that they’ll tell friends and family members to miss the deadline, go without insurance for a year, to make the law easier to unwind? If the goal is to minimize enrollment, won’t they lead by example?
The answer is obviously no. This is about endangering your family in pursuit of political leverage. They want you to take very serious risks with your life so that it’s easier for them to get revenge for Obamacare. The purpose of pulling ads is to weaken the market by placing the risks of going uninsured (bankruptcy, death, etc) on to other people. It’s more disgusting than it looks.
Donald Trump is about to do Putin a huge favor and get nothing in return.
Ahead of his scheduled phone call with the Russian president on Saturday, Trump is considering unilaterally lifting sanctions imposed on the country by the Obama administration, Politico editor Susan Glasser reported Thursday.
On Friday, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox and Friends to confirm “all of that is under consideration”:
It’s further evidence of Trump’s unusually cozy relationship with Russia, whose alleged hacking of last year’s American presidential election on Trump’s behalf prompted former President Barack Obama to take a series of retaliatory actions against the foreign power in December.
Even Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade appeared a little apprehensive about the new administration’s posture Friday, asking Conway if the Russians would have to “change their behavior in order to get those sanctions lifted—like not carving up other countries, and not destroying families and towns indiscriminately like they’re doing in Syria.”
Conway offered Kilmeade a half-hearted responses—“Yes, he will call out other nations when he believes it’s not in the American interest or the interest of humanity”—but nothing to dispel the notion that Trump is beginning to be exactly what Hillary Clinton accused him of being: Putin’s puppet. If one of the Russian president’s longterm strategic goals is to sow distrust in American democracy, Trump is doing more than his part to help with that as well.
Reince Preibus and his buddies thought they could keep Steve Bannon in check.
One of the most notable aspects of Trump’s transition was how well Trump’s Team of Rivals™ seemed to be getting along. Trump’s cabinet is one of factions—most notably the alt-right Steves (Bannon and Miller) and the party faithful (Preibus). Balancing Bannon and Preibus was what Trump had to do to rally the Republican Party behind him, so the relationship between the two is a barometer of sorts for Trump’s White House.
A conservative leader told Axios’ Jonathan Swan that Reince Priebus’ people were feeling like they “won November and December,” having filled the White House with so many loyalists. The spin was that Reince was outmaneuvering Bannon and would be the real power source. But now it’s dawning on them, as Trump makes his early moves, that maybe they spoke too soon.
But Bannon and Miller have had their mitts on nearly every decision Trump has made over the past week. They are the brains behind Trump’s (sometimes incoherent) executive actions, and seem to be calling the shots on everything from Trump’s relationship to the press to his foreign policy. The recruitment of Preibus—along with the selection of Heritage Foundation lab creation Mike Pence as vice president—helped quiet many conservative critics during a rancorous summer and fall. Once again, the Republican Party thought it could outflank the alt-right nationalists. Once again they got played.
Even Trump’s illegal voter conspiracy theorist doesn’t know if his conspiracy is true.
Early this morning, CNN’s Chris Cuomo interviewed Gregg Phillips, the founder of VoteStand and originator of the “three million illegal voters” claim, a conclusion he came to only five days after the election.
Phillips told Cuomo that his group needs “a little more time” but that “we know we have the answer” although “the number is actually bigger.” He’s planning on showing the public the truth “when the time is right.” When pushed by Cuomo on his methodology, Phillips said, “We are as precise as we need to be.” When Cuomo drilled down further, Phillips seemed to confuse even himself.
CHRIS: You already said you had the answer.
GREGG: We do.
CHRIS: You understand logically that doesn’t go together. If I know the answer to something it’s because I’ve concluded my process of analysis not because I’m in the middle of it.
GREGG: Not necessarily. You can reach a conclusion and then still verify it. You can still go back and double-check and check.
CHRIS: Then how do you know if you’re right?
GREGG: That’s exactly what we’re doing.
Inevitably, less than an hour later, Trump tweeted a reference to Phillips and his claims.
We know that Trump’s morning TV time—before he has to do important president business things—is between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Maybe networks should save the conspiracy theorist interviews until midday.
Steve Bannon wants to turn the press into the new Hillary.
It’s no secret that the former executive chair of Breitbart News hates the media. His career as both a media executive and as the brains behind the Trump operation has been defined by opposition to the mainstream media, which he regards as an organ of the elite consensus that has ineffectively run the country for decades. But on Thursday in an interview published by The New York Times, Bannon went a step further. “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Bannon told Times reporter Mike Grynbaum.“I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”
Bannon characteristically expressed his distaste for the media in populist terms—as part of the establishment that he and Trump are trying to tear down. But by labeling the media—and not, say, the Democratic Party—as “the opposition party,” Bannon is also nodding to the Trump White House’s strategy. Trump’s approval rating is incredibly low for an incoming president, currently sitting below 40 percent. Over the past eighteen months, Trump has always had a foil: First, 17 wishy-washy establishment Republicans, then a Democratic challenger he was able to successfully brand as being corrupt and out of touch with the concerns of (predominantly) white middle and lower-class families.
Trump does not have a well-defined foil now—it’s certainly not Chuck Schumer, or any of the other Senate Democrats. Bernie Sanders remains an effective opposition figure, but he doesn’t represent the “establishment” that Trump has so successfully run against. Bannon’s gamble going forward is that the media can be that foil—this has the added benefit of discrediting the dozens of damaging reports about the Trump administration that are issued every day. The problem is that the press is an abstraction, not a flesh-and-blood political opponent. The idea that this will win over the majority of the country that is skeptical of Trump’s new regime seems far-fetched.
Donald Trump is going to build a wall and American consumers are going to pay for it.
It looks like the president will be keeping one of his promises, but not in the way that many of his supporters are expecting. Trump is forging ahead with the construction of a wall along the Mexican-American border, which he promised Mexico would pay for. But now White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has indicated that the money for the wall will come from a 20 percent tariff on goods from Mexico. The political question will be how Trump supporters respond to a regressive consumption tax that will hurt the poor and working class the hardest.
Mexico is America’s third-largest trading partner, after Canada and China. The supply chain for many industries, notably car manufacturing, depends on exports from Mexico. To build his wall, Trump is taking a drastic step that will cause incalculable economic damage.
Update: Because the Trump administration still has no appreciation for the weight its word carries, and/or because it is just now understanding how tariffs work, it is now running back its initial claim. Spicer tells NBC that the tariff is just “an example” of the options available to them to pay for the wall.
What is the gmail address for Donald Trump’s Twitter account? Here are our best guesses.
It was recently reported that Trump is using a private gmail account to run the @POTUS Twitter handle. Many believe that the account belongs to his social media chief, Dan Scavino, because of the initials “ds” at the beginning.
