Menu
Magazine

Joe Raedle/Getty

Team Clinton is blaming Obama for losing the election. This is insane.

One of America’s proudest democratic traditions is the blame game that follows a losing presidential campaign. John McCain blamed Sarah Palin (despite picking her). Mitt Romney blamed Obamaphones. And Hillary Clinton’s team has blamed pretty much everyone except Hillary Clinton and her team, which largely took August off, never campaigned in key states, and made a host of tactical errors.

To be fair, a lot of that blame is well-earned! James Comey deserves more than a little—so do Vladimir Putin, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Donna Brazille, John Podesta (though only for not using two-step verification), and pneumonia. And while Obama deserves some blame in the abstract—for not jailing any bankers in the wake of the financial collapse and overseeing the decline of the Democratic Party at the local level—pinning blame on him directly is foolish. And yet—surprise, surprise—that is exactly what some members of Clinton’s inner circle are doing. Per Axios Presented By LexCorp:

The worst-kept secret inside Democratic circle is how bitter Hillary Clinton’s team is at President Obama over her election loss. We have heard from numerous, anguished people in Clinton-land blaming Obama—more than Putin, FBI Director James Comey or, um, Hillary herself—for the defeat.

The reason: Clintonites feel that if Obama had come out early and forcefully with evidence of Russian interference in the campaign, and perhaps quicker sanctions, she might be president today. His caution, they argue, allowed the public to have a foggy sense of clear, calculated, consistent Russian meddling in the campaign. We can’t stress enough how upset some Democrats are. It’s testing relationships between Clinton and Obama loyalists. It’s making efforts to form a new Trump opposition coalition harder.

This is, to put it lightly, crazy. The most amazing thing is that a Clinton campaign official essentially spells out why it’s nuts to Axios Presented By LexCorp, but doesn’t quite piece it together. “The White House was like everyone else: They thought she’d win anyway. ... If he had done more, it might have lessened a lot of aggrieved feelings, although I don’t think it would have altered the outcome. The Russia thing was like a spy novel, and anything he said or did would have helped get people to believe it was real.”

Obama didn’t go harder on Russia because he didn’t want the government to be seen as tipping the scales in Clinton’s favor—something that Trump would have seized on and that could have backfired. This was exactly the kind of risk that the Clinton campaign itself spent much of the summer and fall avoiding. The campaign went to great lengths to avoid anything that could taint their seemingly inevitable victory. Remember, for instance, that the campaign spent more resources in New Orleans and Chicago than in parts of the Upper Midwest because it feared losing the popular vote.

In other words, Obama not blasting Putin early and often was part of the Clinton campaign’s strategy. President Obama didn’t lose the election. Hillary Clinton did.


Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Did Sally Yates choose to get fired to make Donald Trump own his racism?

Two former government lawyers with directly relevant experience, Jack Goldsmith and Marty Lederman, have different views about whether Sally Yates, the acting Attorney General whom Trump fired Monday night, acted appropriately when she announced the Justice Department, under her leadership, would not defend Trump’s executive order on immigration. Goldsmith says she should’ve just resigned; Lederman says she was within her rights to be insubordinate, knowing she’d be fired. 

That’s the crux of the argument I find most interesting. As Lederman notes, “It’s not clear why they think the particular form of Yates’s dissent is so important. Yates knew full well that she would not be the Acting AG today (or within a few days, at latest), whether by way of resignation or removal.”

Indeed, reporting by the New York Times suggests Yates’ decision to get herself fired stemmed at least in part from the desire to get the DOJ and the White House on the same page as quickly as possible. If she’d resigned, she’d have been succeeded automatically by another Obama official who would have faced the same conundrum. Getting herself fired allowed Trump to select a non-conflicted replacement. 

But on top of any practical considerations, it really looks like Yates took this route so she could place the onus on Trump to make clear he is intent on implementing an executive order that senior government officials believe to be unconstitutionally bigoted. She could have included that basic rationale in a resignation letter, but that would have allowed Trump to passively press ahead. 

When Yates wrote in her memo to DOJ that a full legal analysis would “take account of statements made by an administration or it[s] surrogates close in time to the issuance of an Executive Order that may bear on the order’s purpose,” she was very clearly referring to statements by Trump and Rudy Giuliani, who recently admitted Trump asked for help instituting a “Muslim ban” that was drafted “legally.” This speaks to intent, which might in turn speak to whether the order is ultimately struck down in part or in full by the Supreme Court. She put Trump on notice that she couldn’t defend the order because the order is discriminatory in a way that makes it unlawful. And he chose to say, in effect, Fuck your feelings. Intentionally or not, she showed there’s a difference between slinking away and sticking your head up, knowing it will be cut off.  

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Did Merrick Garland die so Democrats might live?

OK, Garland is not dead. He is enjoying a comfortable and intellectually rewarding life as the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. But for a moment last year, he was on the cusp of entering a very exclusive historical pantheon, only to be waylaid by an unprecedented boycott by the Republican-controlled Senate. He seemed destined to become a quirk in American history, a footnote, a question in Trivial Pursuit: the Supreme Court nominee who didn’t even get a hearing.

But as Democrats finally start to wise up, they are pursuing hardball tactics as well. This morning, Democrats said they would boycott the hearings for two of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin and Tom Price. The Republicans are besides themselves, with Senator Orrin Hatch wailing that Democrats have committed a “dereliction of duty.” Hatch, who may have taken the prize for biggest hypocrite in the Garland affair, actually said, “I don’t remember us treating their nominees that way.” He added, “It’s a total abrogation of their duties as senators. ... It’s pathetic.”

As a result, seemingly against all odds, the words “Merrick Garland” have taken on a talismanic quality. The unassuming judge has become the great martyr of scuttled nominations, prodding Democrats to forge ahead with their own righteous obstructionism. You will live forever in our hearts, Merrick Garland.

Win McNamee/Getty

Obstruction is the Democrats’ best play right now. They should run it again and again.

In the wake of Trump’s immigration ban and the subsequent protests nationwide, congressional Democrats, at long last, seem to have woken up. They’re still doing typical Democrat things—they haven’t quite committed to filibustering any Supreme Court nominee who isn’t Merrick Garland. Still, slowly but surely, they’re blocking Trump’s most damaging cabinet nominees.

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats blocked committee votes on Steve Mnuchin and Tom Price by boycotting them—for a vote to take place, one Democrat must be present. Democrats are blocking Mnuchin because he seems to have lied about the use of automated foreclosures by his former bank, OneWest, which famously once foreclosed on a 90-year-old woman who owed the bank 27 cents. Price’s committee vote was boycotted because he may have had insider information before acquiring stock in an Australian medical company—and because sketchy financial dealings with medical companies have emerged as something of a pattern for Price.

Obstruction is the only way to stop Trump’s radical cabinet picks from taking office. It also builds on a narrative that is gaining momentum—that Trump is already a total disaster for the country.

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Betsy DeVos is the latest evidence that Team Trump has a serious plagiarism problem.

DeVos looks likely to be confirmed as the nation’s next secretary of education Tuesday, but she evidently had time for one more controversy following her disastrous confirmation hearing earlier this month. The Washington Post reports that, in written answers she submitted to questions from senators, DeVos “appears to have used several sentences and phrases from other sources without attribution—including from a top Obama administration civil rights official.”

Parts of the nominee’s answers were reportedly similar to language used by the educational leadership group ASCD. “In other instances, answers that DeVos submitted ... used text verbatim from federal statutes and Education Department materials without direct quotation,” the Post reports.

In fact, these errors pale in comparison to previous Trump plagiarism controversies. Melania Trump famously lifted passages of her Republican National Convention speech from one of Michelle Obama’s. Would-be administration official Monica Crowley bowed out after revelations that she plagiarized both in a book and her Ph.D. dissertation.

Crowley’s chronic problem is all her own. The DeVos debacle—like the Melania Trump mess—says more about the shoddy, slapdash culture surrounding this president than anything else.

Alex Wong/Getty

Donald Trump is fast becoming a low-rent Nixon.

The parallels between Trump and Nixon have been around a while. Some seemed to be self-consciously evoked—the “secret plan” to defeat ISIS and Trump’s dark and stormy version of Nixon’s “law and order” address at the RNC, for instance, were both straight out of the Nixon playbook. His attacks on the media also evoke Nixon—same goes for the paranoia, the martyrdom complex, and the consuming fear of illegitimacy. There are important differences between the two men—as Rick Perlstein wrote earlier this month, Nixon, unlike Trump, was introspective—but they share a win-at-all-costs mentality and a consuming sense of vengeance.

On Monday, the tenth day of Donald Trump’s already excruciatingly long presidency, Trump went full Nixon. After it emerged that acting attorney general (and Obama appointee) Sally Q. Yates ordered the Justice Department not to defend Trump’s executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Trump administration canned her. The move was reminiscent—if, it must be said, on a much-smaller scale—of the famous “Saturday night massacre,” when Nixon ordered the firing of the special prosecutor investigating Watergate and both the attorney general and deputy attorney general refused in protest. The Saturday night massacre was a constitutional crisis—Trump’s low-rent approximation isn’t, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t disturbing.

The Trump-ian language of the release announcing Yates’s firing was bombastic—it accused Yates of “betraying” her government and suggested she was “very weak” on immigration. It’s a remarkable document, one that suggests that the Trump administration has no taste whatsoever for dissenters of any stripe.

One possible explanation for the heated response was that Yates’s refusal to comply with the order clashed with the administration’s justification for it. Stephen Miller, who helped write the order with Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and congressional staffers who quietly signed NDAs, had told officials to ignore the “hysterical” response to the order and insisted that it was deeply popular with the American people. The spontaneous protests that have erupted nationwide and Yates’s response suggest otherwise. Miller lashed out at Yates on MSNBC on Monday night, saying without any self-awareness or irony, “It’s sad that our politics have become so politicized, that you have people refusing to enforce our laws.”

Firing an attorney general who wouldn’t comply with an executive order does not a constitutional crisis make. But we’re apparently headed for one, and Nixonian moves of the kind we saw on Monday suggest it may come sooner rather than later.

January 30, 2017

Alex Wong/Getty

Senate Democrats will filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Good.

Over the last several weeks, Senate Democrats have played it coy when it comes to Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. On Fox News Sunday, for instance, Dick Durbin effectively refused to comment on whether or not Democrats are prepared to filibuster a nominee, which has not happened since Abe Fortas was blocked by Senate Republicans in 1968.

But on Monday afternoon—a day before Trump is set to announce his Supreme Court nominee—Politico reported that Senate Democrats are prepared to use the filibuster to block any nominee brought by Donald Trump. “This is a stolen seat. This is the first time a Senate majority has stolen a seat,” Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley told Politico. “We will use every lever in our power to stop this.” So, unless Trump nominates Merrick Garland—which, uh, is not going to happen tomorrow or any other day ever—expect a filibuster of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

This posture is markedly different than the one offered by Democrats just a few weeks ago, when they quickly confirmed Donald Trump’s national security team. But moves to appease Trump have been met with thousands of calls, emails, and letters. In the wake of Trump’s executive order blocking people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country and Saturday’s spontaneous nationwide protests at airports, Democrats seemed to finally get the message: Their constituents want them to block Trump at every turn.

On Monday, Democrats rejected unanimous consent on the committee vote for Treasury nominee and foreclosure enthusiast Steven Mnuchin, suggesting that they may have finally united in opposition to Trump and his extreme cabinet picks. It’s not yet clear who Trump will nominate for the Supreme Court, but given his list of Heritage-approved nominees, it’s safe to say it won’t be a Garland-esque judge. It took three months, but Democrats are finally figuring out that obstructing Trump is what their constituents want.

Jim Watson/Getty

It only took ten days for President Obama to speak out against President Trump.

The Trump administration has defended its executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries by making three arguments. They claim that it makes America safer, even though there is no evidence that it does. They underplay the number of people affected by the order—emphasizing that around 100 were detained, when its effects are more far-reaching. And they claim that there is precedent—that President Obama restricted travel from Iraq in 2011 and that the seven countries were first identified by Obama and Congress as being sources of terrorism in 2015. On Sunday afternoon, after protests raged at airports across the country and a federal judge blocked the order from being implemented, Trump released this statement:

“My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror.”

On Monday, Obama released a statement—his first since Trump’s inauguration—to speak out against the travel ban. “With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Obama’s spokesman said. He’s right. There are serious differences between what Obama did in 2011 and what Trump is doing now—the Obama administration did not ban visas; issued the order in response to a specific threat; and consulted federal agencies prior to issuing the order. Obama promised to speak out “where I think our core values may be at stake.” So far, he’s keeping that promise.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Is Trump’s botched handling of the Holocaust controversy incompetence or Orwellian malevolence? The answer is “yes.”

As with everything these days, the Trump administration has managed to mess up what is meant to be routine. On Friday, the White House released a statement in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day that failed to mention the genocide of six million Jews. At best, it was a really stupid mistake; at worst, a signal to the many anti-Semites who have cottoned to Trump’s presidency. The statement, which failed to recognize that Jews were the intended targets of a state-sanctioned persecution, drew significant backlash.

In response, the Trump administration has refused to admit error. On Sunday, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus took to Meet the Press to defend the statement. “I mean, everyone’s suffering in the Holocaust including obviously, all of the Jewish people affected and the miserable genocide that occurred—it’s something that we consider to be extraordinarily sad,” he said. “If we could wipe it off of the history books, we would. But we can’t.”

Priebus first posits an alternative history in which the Holocaust was not primarily about the Jews, then declares that this alternative history can’t be erased—this is, for lack of a better term, Orwellian. Administration officials then doubled down, with Press Secretary Sean Spicer telling reporters on Monday that “by and large” Trump has “been praised” for his administration’s statement. As many noted, the only media organs that praised the statement were on the fringe and racist right.

Getty Images

This Definitely-Not-a-Muslim-Ban ban looks an awful lot like a Muslim ban.

The White House is clinging to the pretense that President Trump’s “extreme vetting” executive order isn’t a Muslim ban, but stuff keeps happening that makes it look an awful lot like a Muslim ban. For instance, if it’s not a ban, why did the president call it a “ban”?

Then along came Israel seeking clarification that the not-in-any-way-religion-based order exempts Jewish people.

Benjamin Netanyahu is just another liberal elitist who took Trump literally, but not seriously.

Pool/Getty Images

We’re one terrorist attack away from Donald Trump doing something really crazy.

Brian Beutler today makes the “dispassionate” case for why we should be pessimistic about Trump’s presidency, arguing that his discriminatory refugee and immigration ban has already left “a permanent scar on the country’s credibility” and that there is more where that came from. Beutler is right in warning liberals to resist the kind of hyperbole that characterized the GOP’s unhinged response to Barack Obama, lest they discredit themselves. But I think there is some use, too, in briefly sketching an alarmist case for why we should not only be pessimistic about the future of the Trump administration, but deeply worried.

We know that the gravity of the office will not restrain him, as some had hoped. Neither will establishment figures like Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who has apparently been swiftly muscled out by former Breitbart head Steve Bannon, newly inducted to the National Security Council. We know that Trump’s incompetence is only matched by his malevolence—that he has no compunction targeting some of the planet’s most vulnerable people, and that he is using executive orders with all the care and precision of a giant vindictive child. We know that he has shown little interest in broadening his appeal beyond his revanchist base, and that his habit is to double down on his mistakes and wildly pillory the media in response. Lost in all the furor surrounding the Muslim ban, for example, was the fact that the White House neglected to specifically cite Jewish victims on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Instead of simply correcting its statement, the administration trotted Priebus out onto the Sunday shows to defend it. He claimed that it addressed “everyone’s suffering in the Holocaust including, obviously, all of the Jewish people.” As many have noted, including Senator Tim Kaine, this is borderline Holocaust denialism.

As Beutler wrote, the institutions of civil society responded with alacrity to Trump’s Muslim ban, ensnaring his executive order in the courts. But the institutions of government are withering, starting with the moribund and morally decrepit Republican Party, the wound that allowed Trump to enter the body politic and hijack it. Meanwhile, the Western world is being buffeted by immense forces, from the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis to upheaval in the Middle East—the very forces that propelled Trump to the White House and continue to upend liberal democracy as we know it. The lesson of the 2016 election is that the system failed us utterly. If President Trump can happen, anything can happen.

All of this is to say that there’s a lot of gasoline lying around and it won’t take much to spark it. This is not to say we’re looking at some imminent version of the Reichstag Fire. Like everyone else, I took heart from the demonstrations at JFK and around the country; it was evidence that America is full of good people and that we are not doomed to some Trumpian dystopia. But just consider what would have happened if the terror attack in Quebec City had occurred in the United States (even if the attack targeted Muslims). With the ban already in place, wouldn’t such an attack become instantly politicized? Would such an attack not justify the ban in the eyes of the Trump administration, and give it grounds to expand it? Can anyone say, with any certainty, that we wouldn’t see tanks in the streets? I don’t think we should succumb to hysteria. But should we be afraid? Absolutely.

Update: The Trump administration is indeed using the attack to justify its immigration ban—even though the lone suspect so far is a French-Canadian.