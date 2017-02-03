Menu
Magazine

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Republicans are quietly moving from “repeal and replace” to “repair.” But that doesn’t mean they know what they’re doing.

Much like the secret plan to defeat ISIS, Trump’s plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare was entirely fictional—it sounded good, sure, but there was no substance behind the buzz-y facade. Of course, congressional Republicans had been pitching “repeal and replace” for years, without ever presenting a coherent replacement plan. In so doing, Republicans have put themselves between a rock and a hard place—anything short of repeal could turn them into RINOs, but repealing, especially without a replacement, could cost them in the midterm elections because it would affect a lot of their constituents.

Republicans have glommed onto “repair” not because it’s a precise description of what they are planning to do, but because of “death tax” guru Frank Luntz. Luntz told Bloomberg that Republicans should switch from “repeal and replace” to “repair” because it “captures exactly what the large majority of the American people want. ... The public is particularly hostile about skyrocketing costs, and they demand immediate change. Repair is a less partisan but no less action-oriented phrase that Americans overwhelmingly embrace.”

This is the predicament that Republicans are in: Voters don’t want the thing they’ve been promising for six years. And “repair” may be “action-oriented” but right now there’s no action associated with it: Republicans still have no idea what to do about Obamacare. By switching to “repair,” Republicans are at least acknowledging that voters want better health care. But the switch also suggests that they are becoming increasingly unwilling to do anything—especially anything that would jeopardize tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires—about it.

Pool/Getty Images

It’s too late for the media to take a stand against the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The New York Times reported Friday that both The New Yorker and Vanity Fair are pulling out of the late-April weekend’s festivities. The former has cancelled its kickoff party, while the latter won’t be co-sponsoring what the Times calls “the dinner’s most exclusive after-party, a celebrity-studded affair ... that is considered the capital’s hottest ticket of the year.” Vanity Fair’s straightlaced co-sponsor, Bloomberg L.P., reportedly plans to host the party on its own.

While The New Yorker apparently didn’t provide the Times with a reason for pulling out, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter gave this explanation: “Trump, and the fish.” (He intends to spend the weekend fishing in Connecticut instead.) Some journalists are celebrating these legacy magazines for their brave stand.

The WHCD has long been a sleazy affair where political journalists get drunk and pig out with the politicians, lobbyists, fundraisers, and other operatives whom they cover. Under President Barack Obama, the cliquish “nerd prom” became one of the flashiest annual cultural events in the country. But it was still a sleazy affair under Obama, perhaps even more so because of how popular and exclusive it became.

Now that Donald Trump is president, though, these two progressive publications have decided to opt out. Is it because of Trump’s hostility toward the establishment press? The poor optics of hosting elitist bashes at a time of resurgent populism? The unseemliness of partying in D.C. under a cloud of authoritarian ethno-nationalism? Maybe it’s just because this year won’t be as much star-studded fun.

I’m not saying The New Yorker and Vanity Fair are wrong to pull out, but their doing so now is conveniently late. The New York Times, for instance, stopped sending journalists to the dinner in 2008. If these latest cancellations are part of a broader, permanent movement not to participate in the WHCD, then it will have been worth it.

Don’t forget: The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is the reason Trump ran for president in the first place.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Apparently the Trump administration is still getting its news from email chain letters.

On Thursday evening, Kellyanne Conway told Chris Matthews on Hardball that no one knows about the “Bowling Green Massacre,” because the “media didn’t cover it.” The reason, it turns out, was not bias, but rather that this alleged massacre never happened.

Conway was trying to justify Trump’s Muslim ban by claiming that Barack Obama paused the processing of Iraqi refugees in 2011 in response to a massacre carried out by Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (The White House’s attempt to connect the Muslim ban to Obama’s 2011 move has been criticized by fact-checkers.) What actually happened was that two Iraqis in Bowling Green were indicted after they attempted to send weapons and cash to Al Qaeda in Iraq.

The two men did not carry out any such massacre, nor did they even plan one. In fact, a study by the Cato Institute of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and 2015 found that zero Americans have been killed by foreigners from any of the seven countries under Trump’s ban.

Conway tweeted this morning to explain that she had meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists.” Okay. But we might want to cut her some slack—Rand Paul, who lives in Bowling Green, also thought the massacre had occurred.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Donald Trump can’t even exploit a terrorist attack without first trashing Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The president responded to Friday’s suspected terrorist attack in Paris about as you’d expect him to—by sending a tweet stoking fear about our own safety in America:

Earlier in the morning he lashed out against leftist demonstrators here at home, as if to remind his followers there’s plenty for them to be afraid of already:

Demagogue that he is, Trump is likely to seize every opportunity to paint his portrait of a world on fire. But Friday reminded us of another trend likely to persist in his presidency, one that hardly inspires confidence.

Before Trump tweeted about Paris or protesters or his upcoming meeting with business leaders or even the nasty “FAKE NEWS” media, the president of the United States kept us up to date on his most pressing priority—his latest feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger:

Trump’s tiff with his successor as host of NBC’s The Apprentice isn’t surprising. Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, announced publicly that he wouldn’t vote for Trump in last year’s election, and Trump has been needling him ever since. There’s also speculation that this celebrity feuding might be designed to boost the show’s ratings, which have dipped under Schwarzenegger’s tenure. (Trump remains an executive producer on the show.)

Either way, it’s hard to take the commander-in-chief seriously if his first move in the morning is to mix it up with television’s latest boardroom boss.

February 02, 2017

KENA BETANCUR/Getty

Donald Trump is only slightly more popular than his (very unpopular) executive orders.

Trump’s inner circle has defended his incompetent and far-reaching executive orders by arguing that they have the broad support of the public. For instance, White House policy director Stephen Miller, the executive order architect, reportedly told officials from the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol, and Department of Homeland Security “that the president is deeply committed to the executive order and the public is firmly behind it.” He also urged them “not to get distracted by what he described as hysterical voices on TV.”

But, at best, polling has suggested that there isn’t a clear majority of Americans who feel one way or the other about the Muslim ban. At worst, the polling shows that a clear majority of Americans dislike not only the executive orders, but also Trump’s presidency. According to a Gallup poll released on Thursday, the executive orders are slightly less popular than Trump himself, but that isn’t saying much.

The polling suggests that Trump’s actions were never as popular as his allies claimed, and that the massive protests that erupted nationwide over the last two weeks have been effective in shaping public opinion. That Trump is marginally more popular than his actions is something that his administration should hold on to, but that’s bound to change if Trump keeps doing things that are deeply unpopular. Which he will.

Nancy Pelosi (and CNN) should be more interested in the central division in the Democratic Party.

The standout moment of Tuesday’s CNN town hall with the House minority leader was her exchange with New York University sophomore Trevor Hill, who asked about last year’s Harvard University polling showing 51 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 aren’t supportive of capitalism. After applauding her party’s shift left on social issues, he asked Pelosi if there’s anywhere you feel the Democrats could move farther left to a more populist message” and “make a more stark contrast to right-wing economics.”

The heart of Hill’s question is reasonable. A loud-and-proud democratic socialist was just a serious contender in last year’s Democratic primary, and the polling on capitalism shows what it shows. So it’s perplexing why Pelosi would so quickly laugh this off, chuckling, “I have to say we’re capitalists. That’s just the way it is.”

On some level she may be talking past Hill and trying to avoid controversy. He explicitly said he wasn’t asking her to “make a radical statement about capitalism,” and she went on to make a broad acknowledgment that the system isn’t working well for many Americans. But this discussion—whether the Democrats will be an overtly social democratic party or somehow hone a more progressive capitalist vision—is the biggest question moving forward. If she had the Harvard polling handy, Pelosi could have noted that 59 percent of those in the same age group also rejected socialism—but she should have taken the question more seriously regardless.

The other party who should have taken the question more seriously is CNN. Hill told The Huffington Post Thursday that the network actually rejected his question when he submitted it ahead of time. They wanted him to ask Pelosi something more “personal,” so he agreed to throw a softball about whether the minority leader had ever been embarrassed on the campaign trail like Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep. He didn’t and CNN’s town hall was better for it.

VH1

Pick-up artist Donald Trump is trying to neg and gaslight foreign leaders.

President Trump has been described by Esquire as “the world’s greatest pick-up artist,” a title Trump showed he deserved by the way he treated Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto yesterday. Pick-up artists aren’t really concerned with courtship so much as domination, which is certainly how Trump views foreign policy.

As the Sidney Morning Herald noted, Trump’s reported conversation with Turnbull “sounds almost as though Trump was ‘negging’ the PM like a particularly low-rent pick up artist–describing the refugee deal as Australia’s attempts to export the ‘next Boston bombers,’ boasting about his election victory, and abruptly ending the call early. Stay mean, keep ‘em keen.”

While talking to Nieto, Trump reportedly said, “You have a bunch of tough hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.” Responding to the alarm raised by these remarks, a White House official said they were “lighthearted” and part of a “pleasant conversation.” This is a classic example of gaslighting: making a threatening comment and then saying it was all just a joke.

Lucas Arts

🚨 🚨 🚨 JAR JAR BINKS GOT DRUDGED 🚨 🚨 🚨

This is a siren-level event. The front page of the Drudge Report currently features a photo of missiles shooting off in every direction with the headline “IRAN RATTLES.” But hidden in the image is a very coy-looking Jar Jar:

Why is Jar Jar in Iran? Is he, as his coquettish demeanor suggests, actually the mastermind behind the country’s nuclear program? Or is the picture really of Tatooine?

Drew Angerer/Getty

So, uh, who’s leaking Trump’s calls with foreign leaders?

On Wednesday evening, reports of contentious calls between Trump and the prime minister of Australia and president of Mexico leaked to the press. In the former, Trump berated Malcolm Turnbull for a deal made with the Obama administration involving refugees; in the latter, he offered to send troops to Mexico to fight “bad hombres.” (The AP originally reported that Trump threatened something along the lines of an invasion of Mexico, but reporting by CNN suggested that Trump was offering to send troops to help fight something—cartels? illegal immigration?—albeit in a not-at-all diplomatic way.)

These calls are deeply embarrassing. Trump clearly doesn’t have the slightest idea what he’s doing. It’s unclear if Trump’s new sheriff-in-town swagger is political or psychological in nature. Trump may just be showing dominance in these early calls—a real estate developer trait if there ever was one—so these foreign leaders know to fall in line when the time comes. Or he may just need to show dominance because he’s the most insecure man on the planet. More than likely it’s a bit of both.

But the calls also raise two important questions: Who is leaking? And why? Here’s the simplest explanation:

But another question worth asking is how the Trump administration feels about these leaks. After all, Trump and Steve Bannon have promised to upend the international order and reports of a volatile, swaggering Trump fit that image. This is Trump’s first two weeks in miniature—horrifying a significant portion of the country is an end in and of itself. Trump is doing exactly what he promised his supporters he’d do: break stuff.

Donald Trump is very bad at his Jesus con.

At Baby’s First National Prayer Breakfast, Trump urged attendees to pray—for Arnold Schwarzenegger. Specifically, he sought the blessings of the Lord upon Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Apprentice ratings. How generous! How noble! How good and pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity!

This is more subtweet than imprecatory prayer, and the Terminator responded accordingly:

Trump became our first orange highlighter-in-chief because 46 percent of the country actually believed he loves Jesus or would at least allow real Jesus-lovers to run the country. The latter is still probably true. Trump returned to his campaign canard, the Johnson Amendment, this morning—he vowed to “totally destroy” it, allowing tax-exempt religious organizations to endorse political candidates. That is what the evangelical leaders in the audience were listening for, and as long as they get what they want they will continue to simper politely while Trump abuses their religion like he’s a cut-rate Norman Vincent Peale. Contrast this to their reaction to former President Obama when he mentioned slavery and the Crusades—gasp!—at 2015’s event.

But faith has never really been what the National Prayer Breakfast is about. As historian Kevin Kruse noted on Twitter today (and in his book, One Nation Under God) the event is rooted in a long-standing campaign to marry fiscal conservatism to religion.

Trump can’t profane something that’s always been profane. All he’s done is pull back the veil.

Trump vs. Australia.

In “Bart vs. Australia,” one of The Simpsons’ best episodes, Bart starts a diplomatic crisis with Australia after prank-calling a gullible Australian boy and racking up 900 dollary doos in long-distance charges. Most of the jokes are about how Australians are parochial, beer-guzzling, boot-loving simpletons, but the episode’s big joke is the very idea of a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Australia. (Explaining Simpsons episodes is the worst—just watch the damn thing.)

But on Wednesday evening, Trump really did create a diplomatic crisis with Australia, which is remarkable. Having reasonably good relations with Australia is perhaps the easiest diplomatic hurdle to jump over. And yet, on his twelfth day in office, Donald Trump couldn’t clear it.

According to transcripts of a call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull obtained by The Washington Post, Trump berated Turnbull about a deal made with Barack Obama in which the U.S. would take hundreds of refugees. “This is the worst deal ever,” Trump reportedly said. He also characterized these refugees as “the next Boston Bombers.” After 25 minutes of what was supposed to be a one-hour call, he said that, of the five calls he had made with world leaders that day, “this was the worst call by far” and hung up. During the call, Trump also bragged about winning the Electoral College—he presumably didn’t mention losing the popular vote. Shortly thereafter, Trump took to Twitter, as he is also wont to do.

Every indication is that Trump learned of this deal—one of many such deals—very recently. In any case, a few hundred refugees are not the most important aspect of diplomatic relations between the United States and Australia, which have historically been very strong. But Trump has promised to be a bull in the china shop that is the international order, and that’s exactly how he behaved with Trumbull. This won’t be Trump’s last diplomatic crisis over a minor issue—and it won’t take long for moments like this to irreparably damage the U.S.’s standing in the world.