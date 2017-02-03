Menu
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

William Kristol compares a Weekly Standard writer to a leading Nazi collaborator.

From 1995 to 2016, Michael Anton wrote at least 32 articles for the Weekly Standard. But Bill Kristol, the founder of the magazine, is far from proud of Anton’s contribution. In a tweet today, Kristol compared Anton to the infamous Carl Schmitt, the German jurist who was sentenced as a war criminal for helping Adolf Hitler destroy German democracy. 

Anton’s offense is being a leading advocate for Donald Trump. As the Weekly Standard revealed on Thursday, Anton, who has joined the Trump administration as a senior national security official, is also the man behind the pseudonym  “Publius Decius Mus,” author of the much discussed and disputed essay “The Flight 93 Election,” published in the Claremont Review of Books. The essay made the case that the 2016 election was do-or-die for American conservativism: either support Trump, or America would head “off the cliff.” 

As an increasingly lonely defender of the “Never Trump” position, Kristol is understandably angry at Anton—whatever his earlier contributions to the Weekly Standard might have been.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

Let’s not give Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner too much credit for killing an anti-LGBT executive order.

One of the worst memes of the past 20 months or so is that Ivanka Trump is a Donald Trump whisperer—that she can temper her father’s most authoritarian and damaging impulses. From afar, at least, she is the proverbial apple fallen far from the tree—diplomatic, liberal(-ish), capable of a degree of self-reflection. And there’s no doubt that her steadfast support of her father helped many voters feel comfortable supporting him—maintaining the loyalty of Ivanka Trump ended up being one of Donald Trump’s best political tactics.

The problem is that the meme was based on a toxic mix of wish fulfillment and Ivanka’s own carefully manicured public image. Though far from teflon (her clothing line just got dropped from Nordstrom’s because she is her father’s daughter), she’s been incredibly skillful at avoiding being held accountable for her father’s racist and sexist rhetoric and his authoritarian policies. But since Trump’s presidential campaign began, Ivanka has done little to justify her moderate image or to bolster the hopes of those who felt that she would be a moderating influence on his presidency.

That changed somewhat on Friday when Politico reported that she and her husband, the Alexandre Dumas fan Jared Kushner, helped scuttle an anti-LGBT executive order that would have denied many protections to LGBT people in the workplace. “Two sources close to Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who have a record of supporting gay rights, said the couple favored putting out a clear statement from the president, promising to uphold the 2014 Obama executive order and stopping the momentum for the turnaround in its tracks.”

Good! Jared and Ivanka clearly don’t want to get the Mike Pence treatment whenever they want to watch Hamilton. But religious conservatives are still pushing for rollbacks. Similarly, it’s not entirely clear how close Trump was to signing this executive order, which would have surely resulted in an enormous amount of pushback, possibly on the scale we saw last Saturday. Whatever moral objections they might have had, there were obvious political reasons to hold off—and treating holding off on rolling back LGBT wins as a political win is a very low bar.

Finally, in the grand scheme of Trump’s presidency, there has been very little moderation. If anything, the revenge-obsessed Kushner has been one of the biggest envelope-pushers within Trump’s inner circle. The problem with giving credit to Ivanka for stopping homophobic legislation is that, by extension, they should also take some responsibility for the other actions President Trump has taken. Ivanka Trump has gotten to have it both ways—taking credit for moderating her father on certain issues, while avoiding responsibility for others—for too long.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Can you imagine if Hillary Clinton said this?

Today, Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin rolling back the Dodd-Frank regulations enacted under President Obama in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Trump’s stated rationale for the decision? “Frankly I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses, they can’t borrow money because the banks just won’t let them borrow because of rules and regulations and Dodd-Frank.”

The surprise is not just that Trump is engaging in this kind of elite cronyism after bashing Hillary Clinton during the campaign for her Wall Street connections. After all, he always stated his intention to go after Dodd-Frank, and it would be hard for anyone paying close attention to his proposed policies to believe he was ever going to protect the broader American citizenry from the reckless and predatory habits of unregulated banks. What’s remarkable (although perhaps it shouldn’t be at this point) is the brashness with which he is using policy to enrich his friends looking for big speculative investments. George W. Bush might have joked that the elite were his base, but he never openly cited his fellow 1 percenters as the justification for his policies.

It will be telling whether or not Democrats seize on this opportunity to show Trump voters that he’s not working in their best interests. As Elizabeth Warren put it:

In a woodland cave somewhere, Hillary Clinton must be fuming.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Republicans are quietly moving from “repeal and replace” to “repair.” But that doesn’t mean they know what they’re doing.

Much like the secret plan to defeat ISIS, Trump’s plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare was entirely fictional—it sounded good, sure, but there was no substance behind the buzz-y facade. Of course, congressional Republicans had been pitching “repeal and replace” for years, without ever presenting a coherent replacement plan. In so doing, Republicans have put themselves between a rock and a hard place—anything short of repeal could turn them into RINOs, but repealing, especially without a replacement, could cost them in the midterm elections because it would affect a lot of their constituents.

Republicans have glommed onto “repair” not because it’s a precise description of what they are planning to do, but because of “death tax” guru Frank Luntz. Luntz told Bloomberg that Republicans should switch from “repeal and replace” to “repair” because it “captures exactly what the large majority of the American people want. ... The public is particularly hostile about skyrocketing costs, and they demand immediate change. Repair is a less partisan but no less action-oriented phrase that Americans overwhelmingly embrace.”

This is the predicament that Republicans are in: Voters don’t want the thing they’ve been promising for six years. And “repair” may be “action-oriented” but right now there’s no action associated with it: Republicans still have no idea what to do about Obamacare. By switching to “repair,” Republicans are at least acknowledging that voters want better health care. But the switch also suggests that they are becoming increasingly unwilling to do anything—especially anything that would jeopardize tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires—about it.

Pool/Getty Images

It’s too late for the media to take a stand against the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The New York Times reported Friday that both The New Yorker and Vanity Fair are pulling out of the late-April weekend’s festivities. The former has cancelled its kickoff party, while the latter won’t be co-sponsoring what the Times calls “the dinner’s most exclusive after-party, a celebrity-studded affair ... that is considered the capital’s hottest ticket of the year.” Vanity Fair’s straightlaced co-sponsor, Bloomberg L.P., reportedly plans to host the party on its own.

While The New Yorker apparently didn’t provide the Times with a reason for pulling out, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter gave this explanation: “Trump, and the fish.” (He intends to spend the weekend fishing in Connecticut instead.) Some journalists are celebrating these legacy magazines for their brave stand.

The WHCD has long been a sleazy affair where political journalists get drunk and pig out with the politicians, lobbyists, fundraisers, and other operatives whom they cover. Under President Barack Obama, the cliquish “nerd prom” became one of the flashiest annual cultural events in the country. But it was still a sleazy affair under Obama, perhaps even more so because of how popular and exclusive it became.

Now that Donald Trump is president, though, these two progressive publications have decided to opt out. Is it because of Trump’s hostility toward the establishment press? The poor optics of hosting elitist bashes at a time of resurgent populism? The unseemliness of partying in D.C. under a cloud of authoritarian ethno-nationalism? Maybe it’s just because this year won’t be as much star-studded fun.

I’m not saying The New Yorker and Vanity Fair are wrong to pull out, but their doing so now is conveniently late. The New York Times, for instance, stopped sending journalists to the dinner in 2008. If these latest cancellations are part of a broader, permanent movement not to participate in the WHCD, then it will have been worth it.

Don’t forget: The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is the reason Trump ran for president in the first place.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Apparently the Trump administration is still getting its news from email chain letters.

On Thursday evening, Kellyanne Conway told Chris Matthews on Hardball that no one knows about the “Bowling Green Massacre,” because the “media didn’t cover it.” The reason, it turns out, was not bias, but rather that this alleged massacre never happened.

Conway was trying to justify Trump’s Muslim ban by claiming that Barack Obama paused the processing of Iraqi refugees in 2011 in response to a massacre carried out by Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (The White House’s attempt to connect the Muslim ban to Obama’s 2011 move has been criticized by fact-checkers.) What actually happened was that two Iraqis in Bowling Green were indicted after they attempted to send weapons and cash to Al Qaeda in Iraq.

The two men did not carry out any such massacre, nor did they even plan one. In fact, a study by the Cato Institute of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and 2015 found that zero Americans have been killed by foreigners from any of the seven countries under Trump’s ban.

Conway tweeted this morning to explain that she had meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists.” Okay. But we might want to cut her some slack—Rand Paul, who lives in Bowling Green, also thought the massacre had occurred.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Donald Trump can’t even exploit a terrorist attack without first trashing Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The president responded to Friday’s suspected terrorist attack in Paris about as you’d expect him to—by sending a tweet stoking fear about our own safety in America:

Earlier in the morning he lashed out against leftist demonstrators here at home, as if to remind his followers there’s plenty for them to be afraid of already:

Demagogue that he is, Trump is likely to seize every opportunity to paint his portrait of a world on fire. But Friday reminded us of another trend likely to persist in his presidency, one that hardly inspires confidence.

Before Trump tweeted about Paris or protesters or his upcoming meeting with business leaders or even the nasty “FAKE NEWS” media, the president of the United States kept us up to date on his most pressing priority—his latest feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger:

Trump’s tiff with his successor as host of NBC’s The Apprentice isn’t surprising. Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, announced publicly that he wouldn’t vote for Trump in last year’s election, and Trump has been needling him ever since. There’s also speculation that this celebrity feuding might be designed to boost the show’s ratings, which have dipped under Schwarzenegger’s tenure. (Trump remains an executive producer on the show.)

Either way, it’s hard to take the commander-in-chief seriously if his first move in the morning is to mix it up with television’s latest boardroom boss.

February 02, 2017

KENA BETANCUR/Getty

Donald Trump is only slightly more popular than his (very unpopular) executive orders.

Trump’s inner circle has defended his incompetent and far-reaching executive orders by arguing that they have the broad support of the public. For instance, White House policy director Stephen Miller, the executive order architect, reportedly told officials from the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol, and Department of Homeland Security “that the president is deeply committed to the executive order and the public is firmly behind it.” He also urged them “not to get distracted by what he described as hysterical voices on TV.”

But, at best, polling has suggested that there isn’t a clear majority of Americans who feel one way or the other about the Muslim ban. At worst, the polling shows that a clear majority of Americans dislike not only the executive orders, but also Trump’s presidency. According to a Gallup poll released on Thursday, the executive orders are slightly less popular than Trump himself, but that isn’t saying much.

The polling suggests that Trump’s actions were never as popular as his allies claimed, and that the massive protests that erupted nationwide over the last two weeks have been effective in shaping public opinion. That Trump is marginally more popular than his actions is something that his administration should hold on to, but that’s bound to change if Trump keeps doing things that are deeply unpopular. Which he will.

Nancy Pelosi (and CNN) should be more interested in the central division in the Democratic Party.

The standout moment of Tuesday’s CNN town hall with the House minority leader was her exchange with New York University sophomore Trevor Hill, who asked about last year’s Harvard University polling showing 51 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 aren’t supportive of capitalism. After applauding her party’s shift left on social issues, he asked Pelosi if there’s anywhere you feel the Democrats could move farther left to a more populist message” and “make a more stark contrast to right-wing economics.”

The heart of Hill’s question is reasonable. A loud-and-proud democratic socialist was just a serious contender in last year’s Democratic primary, and the polling on capitalism shows what it shows. So it’s perplexing why Pelosi would so quickly laugh this off, chuckling, “I have to say we’re capitalists. That’s just the way it is.”

On some level she may be talking past Hill and trying to avoid controversy. He explicitly said he wasn’t asking her to “make a radical statement about capitalism,” and she went on to make a broad acknowledgment that the system isn’t working well for many Americans. But this discussion—whether the Democrats will be an overtly social democratic party or somehow hone a more progressive capitalist vision—is the biggest question moving forward. If she had the Harvard polling handy, Pelosi could have noted that 59 percent of those in the same age group also rejected socialism—but she should have taken the question more seriously regardless.

The other party who should have taken the question more seriously is CNN. Hill told The Huffington Post Thursday that the network actually rejected his question when he submitted it ahead of time. They wanted him to ask Pelosi something more “personal,” so he agreed to throw a softball about whether the minority leader had ever been embarrassed on the campaign trail like Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep. He didn’t and CNN’s town hall was better for it.

VH1

Pick-up artist Donald Trump is trying to neg and gaslight foreign leaders.

President Trump has been described by Esquire as “the world’s greatest pick-up artist,” a title Trump showed he deserved by the way he treated Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto yesterday. Pick-up artists aren’t really concerned with courtship so much as domination, which is certainly how Trump views foreign policy.

As the Sidney Morning Herald noted, Trump’s reported conversation with Turnbull “sounds almost as though Trump was ‘negging’ the PM like a particularly low-rent pick up artist–describing the refugee deal as Australia’s attempts to export the ‘next Boston bombers,’ boasting about his election victory, and abruptly ending the call early. Stay mean, keep ‘em keen.”

While talking to Nieto, Trump reportedly said, “You have a bunch of tough hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.” Responding to the alarm raised by these remarks, a White House official said they were “lighthearted” and part of a “pleasant conversation.” This is a classic example of gaslighting: making a threatening comment and then saying it was all just a joke.

Lucas Arts

🚨 🚨 🚨 JAR JAR BINKS GOT DRUDGED 🚨 🚨 🚨

This is a siren-level event. The front page of the Drudge Report currently features a photo of missiles shooting off in every direction with the headline “IRAN RATTLES.” But hidden in the image is a very coy-looking Jar Jar:

Why is Jar Jar in Iran? Is he, as his coquettish demeanor suggests, actually the mastermind behind the country’s nuclear program? Or is the picture really of Tatooine?