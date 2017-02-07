Menu
The good news is that we’re getting some Trump fiction. The bad news is that it’s by Salman Rushdie.

Despite the hope that the Trump era will be a time of revolutionary art, recent history suggests otherwise. The Bush years, with a few exceptions, were not high times of bold political art, particularly when it came to fiction. Novels that did take on terrorism mostly addressed the immediate, personal trauma of 9/11 rather than the Orwellian aftermath. (Ken Kalfus’s A Disorder Peculiar to the Country was one of the few novels to do both.) Novels can’t respond to history in anything even approximating real time, but their long gestation period are their best asset—though sometimes that means that the best fiction doesn’t come out until decades after the events it depicts. War and Peace, for instance, came six decades after the Napoleonic Wars.

A wave of Trump novels is almost certainly inevitable, considering that everything in this country now revolves around his Vienna finger–encrusted visage. And, lo and behold, our first Trump novel will arrive in September.

Too clever by half has been Rushdie’s only mode for two decades, if not longer, and this is nothing if not too clever by half. It’s almost as if Rushdie looked at his friend Ian McEwan’s Look Who’s Talking novelization and decided to one-up him. Rushdie’s post-1980s work has been dull and incompetently executed—particularly the dreadful Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights. Current events may mask the decades-long drift of Rushdie’s fiction, but only by so much.

This is how you deal with Kellyanne Conway’s lies, half-truths, and evasions.

Conway is clearly fried after a year on the campaign trail with Donald Trump and Ted Cruz (who she worked for before joining Team Trump in July), a presidential transition, and the grueling life of someone who has to routinely go on TV and say, definitively, that the sky is yellow. But despite seeming more exasperated than usual of late, Conway is as slippery as ever. Jake Tapper’s 25-minute interview with Kellyanne “Alternative Facts” Conway is a rollercoaster ride—maybe the most engaging document of the Trump era since the video of Richard Spencer getting decked.

But it also shows the best way to deal with Conway, the Barry Sanders of lying, who has run circles around other hosts. Here’s Slate’s William Saletan, breaking down her best technique:

Ask her about Russian interference in the election and she’ll reply, as in this interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC: “A lot of people in the mainstream media interfered with our election by trying to help Hillary Clinton win.” Ask her about the intelligence on the Russian hack—“You don’t believe the intercepts?” asked CNN’s Chris Cuomo—and she’ll say, “Here’s what I don’t believe … that [this issue is] so darn important to you now.”

But Tapper used Conway’s own game against her on Tuesday. When Conway attacked the press for lying, Tapper clapped back, “How about the president’s statements, Kellyanne, that are false, like the murder rate is the highest it’s been in almost half a century? False! How about the fact that the media doesn’t report on terrorist attacks? False!”

When Conway discussed the Trump White House’s preposterous claim that the mainstream media undercovered terror attacks, Tapper was ready with documentary evidence that proved otherwise. And he played his trump card, accurately accusing the Trump White House of intentionally overlooking the murder of six Canadian Muslims by a white supremacist.

Conway isn’t going to change—but Tapper just showed the hosts of the Sunday shows the best way to deal with her going forward. Or maybe the second-best—the best way to deal with Conway is simply not to invite her on in the first place.

Betsy DeVos’s confirmation victory is a huge loss for America’s public school kids.

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s education secretary on Tuesday, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote and putting a pro-privatization plutocrat in charge of the nation’s public school system. The move concluded a contentious campaign over DeVos’s nomination, which drew widespread grassroots opposition from parents, students, and teachers, and prompted two Republican senators—Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski—to break with their party and vote no. Senate Democrats ultimately couldn’t scuttle DeVos’s nomination, but their all-night talkathon Monday and Tuesday left no ambiguity about where they stood.

With the possible exception of Senator Jeff Sessions, the attorney general nominee, DeVos proved the most contentious of Trump’s cabinet picks. As a billionaire conservative philanthropist, DeVos bankrolled damaging “school choice” policies that have failed in her home state of Michigan and across the country. She’s a crusader for school vouchers, which divert taxpayer dollars away from public education to fund private (and often religious) schools without providing poor students with the opportunity they promise. She also backs unregulated, unaccountable charter schools—including for-profit ones—which is why leading charter advocates opposed her nomination.

DeVos will be a disaster for students with disabilities and, as demonstrated by her confirmation hearing, she lacks a basic understanding of key education policy debates. Most fundamentally, DeVos is the perfect symbol of our new government by billionaires, putting private profits over public good. DeVos’s opponents are vowing to fight on against her policies and the politicians who support them, but as Tuesday proved, there’s only so much they can do.

Has Steve Bannon, the brains of the Trump White House, read more than three books?

Politico has a fairly long feature about Bannon’s reading habits, titled, “What Steve Bannon Wants You to Read.” According to at least one source, Bannon’s intellect is formidable. The proof? Bannon’s enthusiasm for The Art of War, better known as the only other book owned by bros who already own I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell.

Bannon, described by one associate as “the most well-read person in Washington,” is known for recommending books to colleagues and friends, according to multiple people who have worked alongside him. He is a voracious reader who devours works of history and political theory “in like an hour,” said a former associate whom Bannon urged to read Sun Tsu’s The Art of War. “He’s like the ‘Rainman’ of nationalism.”

While the piece spends a great deal of time digging into Bannon’s biggest influences, it’s not exactly a reading list. Here are all of the books mentioned:

  • The Art of War by Sun Tsu
  • Antifragile by Nassim Taleb (the buried lede of this piece is that Taleb, perhaps the smuggest public intellectual in the world, is a Trump supporter)
  • The Fourth Turning by William Strauss and Neil Howe

That’s ... it, though the piece also mentions two bloggers that Bannon reads: Curtis Yarvin and Michael Anton. Two of the White House chief strategist’s five favorite books are blogs. At least Henry Kissinger, another malevolent White House force, didn’t read blogs.

This reading list does not suggest “the ‘Rainman’ of nationalism,” so much as “an unambitious rightwing college freshman at Claremont McKenna” or “someone who only buys books from the clearance section at Barnes & Noble.” Only in Trump’s White House would a guy whose taste in books could be defined as “airport bookstore” be considered an intellectual.

Along with this paltry reading list, we know that Bannon also enjoys Titus Andronicus, the Bhagavad Gita, and David Halberstam’s The Best and the Brightest. If you know other books Steve Bannon has read, hit me up.

Rahm Emanuel doesn’t think Democrats stand a chance in 2018.

Massive protests are rattling President Donald Trump, public outcry nearly knocked off education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, and legal challenges have temporarily halted the Muslim ban—a resistance that has heartened Democrats, who are hoping to mount a comeback in the 2018 midterm elections. But on Monday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, “It ain’t gonna happen in 2018. Take a chill pill, man.”

Speaking at Stanford University, Emanuel offered his advice on how the Democratic Party can make incremental gains in two years, The Chicago Tribune reported:

As he did last month at an event in Washington, D.C., the mayor expanded on what he believes is the road map back to power for his party — putting moderate candidates such as veterans, football players, sheriffs and business people up in Republican districts, picking battles with Republicans, exploiting wedges within the GOP and fighting attempts to redistrict Congress on partisan grounds.

But this time he didn’t hold back on his frustration with some of his fellow Democrats.

“Winning’s everything,” he said. “If you don’t win, you can’t make the public policy. I say that because it is hard for people in our party to accept that principle. Sometimes, you’ve just got to win, OK? Our party likes to be right, even if they lose.”

Even if retaking Congress is a tall order, why keep Democrats dispirited? Surely a party that thinks it has a shot will mount a stronger campaign. And there’s no telling what the political landscape will look like in two years. What if the left truly does achieve a Tea Party–like insurgency? Emanuel may be waving the white flag of surrender ahead of a race that’s very much in play.

Emanuel should also ask anyone who supported Bernie Sanders last year whether they think the Democratic Party’s problem is ideological purity. Hillary Clinton was always more progressive than her left-wing critics allowed, but there’s no doubt she was more centrist, cautious and calculating than Sanders. Neither Emanuel nor any other Democrat knows what would happen if the party adopted a left-wing platform.

Certainly Democrats shouldn’t delude themselves about how far the Trump backlash can carry them, and of course the party should make strategic decisions about candidates in moderate and right-leaning districts. But it’s a shame that the man who served as chief of staff to President Barack Obama is all of a sudden reprimanding Democrats for the audacity of hope.

The White House is very good at telling the public how to make Trump extremely mad.

Whether through incompetence or malevolence or (more likely) a toxic mix of the two, the administration’s first two weeks have been defined by a flurry of fuck-ups. They have screwed up the rollout of (horrifying) executive orders, relations with countries like Australia, and basic facts about American history and democracy. Trump’s team so far has shown aptitude at only one thing: leaking to the media.

To be fair, leaks may be the only reliable way to reach Trump, who does not use email. If you don’t have the number for his unsecured Android phone, then you have no other choice than to leak something that will get covered on Morning Joe or spoofed on Saturday Night Live. And if you really do things right, your leaks will get spoofed on SNL and then covered on Morning Joe, which will lead to Trump angrily tweeting about how he is a big boy very early in the morning.

For example, SNL’s cold open this weekend reflected the widely held belief that Steve Bannon—a self-described Thomas Cromwell—is the real power behind the throne. That skit, in turn, was based on Bannon’s Time magazine cover, which reportedly made Trump insanely jealous, because he’s the only person who reads Time outside of a dentist’s waiting room. This led him to tweet one of the funniest things ever on Monday:

But the biggest recipient of Trump’s ire seems to be his very agitated Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who can’t do anything right. His suits suck. When Trump tells him to be mean to the press, he is sometimes too mean. And Trump was apparently so furious after Melissa McCarthy spoofed Spicer on SNL that he didn’t even tweet. “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him,” Politico reported. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” one donor added.

Hoo boy! This largely tracks with other instances of Trump’s misogyny—he reportedly also tells female aides to “dress like women,” meaning no pant suits. But like the President Bannon meme, these leaks also tell people exactly how to get under Trump’s skin. Trump enemy number one Rosie O’Donnell is already gearing up to play President Bannon.

February 06, 2017

It looks like Mike Pence and millions in campaign contributions are going to save Betsy DeVos.

Late last week, DeVos’s nomination to lead the Department of Education looked to be in jeopardy after two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, jumped ship, citing DeVos’s radical views and, particularly, her support of vouchers, which can cripple rural school districts. DeVos’s views on education—she believes in Jesus and privatization, though not always in that order—have come under withering attack from teachers, parents, and many, many others. In a cabinet full of controversial and radical figures, her nomination has received perhaps the most criticism—only Jeff Sessions, who once joked that he thought the KKK was “OK until I found out they smoked pot,” can compete.

DeVos’s nomination wasn’t only controversial because of her radical views or her incompetence. Her financial holdings also seem to make conflicts of interest inevitable. (Sound familiar?) Over the weekend, former ethics lawyers for George W. Bush and Barack Obama called on the Senate to dismiss her nomination because “her financial holdings present significant—and unresolved—conflict of interest issues. She also failed to provide the Senate with accurate information about her involvement with outside organizations.”

But it looks as if DeVos will survive by the skin of her teeth. Right now, she has 50 votes in the Senate, which means that Vice President Mike Pence, a friend of the ultra-wealthy, ultra-conservative DeVos family, will cast the deciding vote in her favor. Indeed, it looks as if many Republicans will be kept in line because of the tens of thousands (if not more) they’ve received in campaign contributions from the DeVos family. (The DeVos family has contributed hundreds of millions to the Republican Party in campaign contributions and dark money over several decades.) The Democrats, powerless to stop her, will spend the next 24 hours talking about how bad she is on the floor of the Senate, which is better than nothing.

If there’s one silver lining here, it’s that the mobilization against DeVos has been profound and has inched over partisan lines. That’s because DeVos’s Department of Education will adversely affect students of widely different backgrounds across the country. And it also suggests that this fight won’t end with her confirmation.

Trump’s FCC is as shady as you’d expect.

Last week, while the Trump administration wreaked more havoc upon the nation, the Federal Communications Commission, currently chaired by Ajit Pai, quietly worked to dismantle existing consumer protections and chip away at net neutrality rules. His actions included cutting the federal assistance program for low-income broadband users and refusing to defend existing FCC rules that cap inmate intrastate calling rates.

Pai, who was appointed by Barack Obama to serve as the FCC’s minority Republican member, is a former lawyer for Verizon and a known critic of net neutrality—the concept that internet providers should not favor certain kinds of content over others. The Obama administration implemented broad rules protecting net neutrality, but they are now vulnerable. In a statement released on Friday, Pai halted an investigation into AT&T and Verizon giving themselves a competitive advantage in the market using arbitrary usage caps. 

The really disconcerting thing is the lack of transparency surrounding these rollouts. According to the The New York Times:  “Mr. Pai released about a dozen actions in the last week, many buried in the agency’s website and not publicly announced, stunning consumer advocacy groups and telecom analysts.” This mirrors the actions of the Trump administration as a whole. These next four years will be defined by secrecy and the growing clout of major corporations—all at the expense of consumers. 

The speaker of the House of Commons just told Donald Trump to sod off.

Prime Minister Theresa May has (kind of) invited the American president to a state visit, but the controversy over Trump generated unprecedented public opposition, including a petition to stop the visit that has garnered more than a million signatures. John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, responded to the controversy by saying that Trump will not be allowed to address Parliament. “We value our relationship with the United States,” Bercow told the House. “If a state visit takes place, that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the Speaker. However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons.”

Normally, Bercow’s words would set policy for the House, but it’s not clear if May’s government will accept the speaker’s ruling on this matter. Speaking to the Guardian, a member of May’s government said the speaker’s decision was “hugely political and out of line.” The entire dispute is further evidence of the diminished reputation of the United States under Trump.

Goldman Sachs is now worried that Donald Trump was being serious this whole time.

The folks at Goldman Sachs should, in theory, be thrilled. After all, Trump is filling his administration with the bank’s alumni. But now Goldman Sachs has come out with a dour report dampening expectations of a Trump-inspired economic boom.

When Trump won the presidency, Wall Street was overjoyed. The thinking was that he would give them big tax cuts, deregulation, and infrastructure spending. This would set the stage for economic liftoff. But this optimism was predicated on the theory that Trump was just kidding about the immigration and trade policies that Wall Street doesn’t like. 

The grim conclusion that Goldman Sachs’s economists have reached could be summed up as: “Oh my God, Trump actually believes the things he says. He’s really going to clamp down on immigration and re-write trade rules along protectionists lines.” As the report actually says“Some of the recent administrative actions by the Trump Administration serve as a reminder that the president is likely to follow through on campaign promises on trade and immigration, some of which could be disruptive for financial markets and the real economy.”  

In other words: This clown in the White House is for real and our fantasies that he’d govern like a conventional Republican were folly. 

In the report, anxiety about Trump’s policies is coupled with a realization that, despite unified government, gridlock persists in Washington because the Republicans can’t agree on basic policy and the two parties are becoming even more polarized. Don’t bet your farm on the expected Trump boom.  

President Trump is so out of line that George W. Bush’s torture lawyer is like, “damn, that guy is out of line!”

John Yoo, the Bush Justice Department official who drew up that administration’s legal justification for waterboarding (but who drew the line retrospectively at forced rectal feeding), says the Trump White House has an alarming conception of executive power. 

Yoo lists Trump’s unilateral determination to build a wall along the southern border, impose tariffs on Mexican imports, pull out of NAFTA, and ban Muslims as examples of his “grave concerns about Mr. Trump’s uses of presidential power.”

Even Trump’s decision to fire former acting Attorney General Sally Yates troubles Yoo, not because Trump lacked the authority per se, but because he claimed to be motivated by the fact that Yates was “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.” Trump might fire people, in other words, in ways that exceed the spirit or the letter of his removal authority.  

Yoo is the latest in a series of authors, once considered beyond the pale themselves, warning that Trump is even more dangerous than they were. Here, for instance, is a column by Karl Rove called “Amateur hour at the White House.” 