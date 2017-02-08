Donald Trump knows he’s a bad guy. But he wants to be liked anyway.
In a tweet dragging Nordstrom for dropping his dear daughter’s clothing line due to its poor performance, Trump let slip that he is actually bad and constantly needs to be pushed by his daughter to do the “right thing.”
In the words of the great DJ Khaled: Congratulations, you played yourself. Trump has done literally all the wrong things since he stepped into the Oval Office, so one shudders to imagine what he would be like without Ivanka, who is no angel herself, telling him not to.
As Axios Presented By Weyland-Yutani reported today, friends of Trump say that he “likes to be liked. He’s a lifelong schmoozer and dealmaker who, despite the sharp elements of his message, doesn’t like being portrayed in the harsh light that the travel restrictions have triggered.” In other words, Trump just wants to be liked for doing the bad stuff that Ivanka may and or may not be telling him not to do. Is that so wrong?
Ted Cruz attempts Bill Clinton-style empathy politics with multiple sclerosis patient, humiliates self.
Clinton quite possibly cemented his victory in the 1992 presidential election by being empathetic where President George H.W. Bush was indifferent. His style of politics became synonymous with four famous words: “I feel your pain.”
The basic message politicians try to convey to illness-stricken voters is pretty obvious: “Your tenacity is inspiring.” Perhaps Cruz was aiming for something like that. “Congratulations on dealing with MS! It’s a terrible disease and congratulations on your struggle dealing with it,” conveys a different, more hilarious message: “I am quite monstrous.”
Cruz fared impressively well in the Republican primary last year, but he might have won it all if he’d criss-crossed the country congratulating disaffected people on all of the horrible things that keep happening to them.
Last night’s 90-minute CNN debate between Sanders and Cruz on health care was both enormously entertaining and jarring. It was the exact kind of debate we didn’t see in the fall—partisan but wonky, focused on policy, not personality.
Although it felt like a footnote in a week dominated by Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on the judicial branch—and was quickly overshadowed by the Republican Congress’s move to silence Elizabeth Warren—Sanders and Cruz were well-matched. Although Cruz, a former lawyer, is a more skilled debater, he more than met his match in the single-minded Sanders, who was able to parlay nearly all of Cruz’s attacks by arguing for the necessity of a single-payer system. Cruz’s tactics felt dated in that he tried to hang Obamacare around the Democratic Party’s neck, when his party currently controls the law’s fate. Sanders, moreover, was able to brush Cruz’s criticisms aside by arguing that the law’s flaws resulted from the fact that it didn’t go far enough, rather than too far.
Sanders did an excellent job defining the future of the health care debate. He pinned down the slippery Cruz a number of times, most notably on the Republican’s call for “universal access” to health care, which he exposed, in a patented Bernie rant, as completely meaningless.
When Cruz went to the tired Republican playbook of pointing out that the U.K.’s health care system is also flawed and occasionally results in patients having to wait for needed care, Sanders again shut him down, explaining that the U.S. system is also rationed, just by income.
But the most interesting exchange of the evening was probably with a Texas woman who owned a number of hair salons, but couldn’t expand her business because Obamacare requires that companies with over 50 employees provide health insurance for their workers. Normally this kind of question—which pits the interests of a small business owner against those of her employees—makes Democrats stumble, as they try to please every constituency. Sanders, however, simply told the woman that if she wanted to have more than 50 employees that she should provide them health care—a kind of Democratic socialist version of the Republicans’ “If you want something, you should be able to pay for it.”
But a robust discussion of health care policy really was only the second-most important thing that happened at Tuesday’s debate. Ted Cruz also totally destroyed his religious credibility.
Mitch McConnell only made Elizabeth Warren stronger.
Warren was formally silenced last night during the Democrats’ 24-hour anti–Jeff Sessions speakathon, in one of the more absurd displays of congressional partisanship in recent memory. The Massachusetts senator was reading a letter denouncing Sessions that had been written by Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow Coretta Scott King in 1986, when McConnell, the majority leader, objected. “The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair,” McConnell said, referring to the portion of the letter that accused Sessions of using “the awesome power of his office to chill the pre-exercise of the vote by black citizens.” (That said, it wasn’t until Warren defended black voting rights that the gavel came down.) The Senate then voted along partisan lines to gag Warren.
“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” McConnell said. “Nevertheless, she persisted,” which sounds like the last line of a low rent Charlotte Brontë novel, has since become a rallying cry for progressives.
Formally silencing a senator is extremely rare, but in this instance it was also ridiculous—Warren was reading a letter that had been read in the Senate in 1986 during Sessions’s confirmation hearings for a federal judgeship. It’s not only a public record, but an extremely relevant one, given the fact that Sessions is a cabinet nominee. (Sessions is still in the Senate because the Republicans needed his vote to push through Betsy DeVos.)
But this was also a rare tactical blunder from McConnell, who rose to power through cunning rather than ideology and who outfoxed former President Obama a number of times during his two terms in office. Before McConnell’s interruption, the Democrats’ anti-Sessions floor session was getting very little attention. McConnell not only made it a rallying cry for Democrats—boosting Warren’s profile in the process—but he also brought the King letter to the forefront again. The GOP is already rattled by a unified and vocal progressive base that is tying up phone lines and disrupting town halls. McConnell played right into its hands.
This is how you deal with Kellyanne Conway’s lies, half-truths, and evasions.
Conway is clearly fried after a year on the campaign trail with Donald Trump and Ted Cruz (who she worked for before joining Team Trump in July), a presidential transition, and the grueling life of someone who has to routinely go on TV and say, definitively, that the sky is yellow. But despite seeming more exasperated than usual of late, Conway is as slippery as ever. Jake Tapper’s 25-minute interview with Kellyanne “Alternative Facts” Conway is a rollercoaster ride—maybe the most engaging document of the Trump era since the video of Richard Spencer getting decked.
But it also shows the best way to deal with Conway, the Barry Sanders of lying, who has run circles around other hosts. Here’s Slate’s William Saletan, breaking down her best technique:
Ask her about Russian interference in the election and she’ll reply, as in this interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC: “A lot of people in the mainstream media interfered with our election by trying to help Hillary Clinton win.” Ask her about the intelligence on the Russian hack—“You don’t believe the intercepts?” asked CNN’s Chris Cuomo—and she’ll say, “Here’s what I don’t believe … that [this issue is] so darn important to you now.”
But Tapper used Conway’s own game against her on Tuesday. When Conway attacked the press for lying, Tapper clapped back, “How about the president’s statements, Kellyanne, that are false, like the murder rate is the highest it’s been in almost half a century? False! How about the fact that the media doesn’t report on terrorist attacks? False!”
Conway isn’t going to change—but Tapper just showed the hosts of the Sunday shows the best way to deal with her going forward. Or maybe the second-best—the best way to deal with Conway is simply not to invite her on in the first place.
The good news is that we’re getting some Trump fiction. The bad news is that it’s by Salman Rushdie.
Despite the hope that the Trump era will be a time of revolutionary art, recent history suggests otherwise. The Bush years, with a few exceptions, were not high times of bold political art, particularly when it came to fiction. Novels that did take on terrorism mostly addressed the immediate, personal trauma of 9/11 rather than the Orwellian aftermath. (Ken Kalfus’s A Disorder Peculiar to the Country was one of the few novels to do both.) Novels can’t respond to history in anything even approximating real time, but their long gestation period are their best asset—though sometimes that means that the best fiction doesn’t come out until decades after the events it depicts. War and Peace, for instance, came six decades after the Napoleonic Wars.
A wave of Trump novels is almost certainly inevitable, considering that everything in this country now revolves around his Vienna finger–encrusted visage. And, lo and behold, our first Trump novel will arrive in September.
Too clever by half has been Rushdie’s only mode for two decades, if not longer, and this is nothing if not too clever by half. It’s almost as if Rushdie looked at his friend Ian McEwan’s Look Who’s Talking novelization and decided to one-up him. Rushdie’s post-1980s work has been dull and incompetently executed—particularly the dreadful Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights. Current events may mask the decades-long drift of Rushdie’s fiction, but only by so much.
Betsy DeVos’s confirmation victory is a huge loss for America’s public school kids.
The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s education secretary on Tuesday, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote and putting a pro-privatization plutocrat in charge of the nation’s public school system. The move concluded a contentious campaign over DeVos’s nomination, which drew widespread grassroots opposition from parents, students, and teachers, and prompted two Republican senators—Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski—to break with their party and vote no. Senate Democrats ultimately couldn’t scuttle DeVos’s nomination, but their all-night talkathon Monday and Tuesday left no ambiguity about where they stood.
With the possible exception of Senator Jeff Sessions, the attorney general nominee, DeVos proved the most contentious of Trump’s cabinet picks. As a billionaire conservative philanthropist, DeVos bankrolled damaging “school choice” policies that have failed in her home state of Michigan and across the country. She’s a crusader for school vouchers, which divert taxpayer dollars away from public education to fund private (and often religious) schools without providing poor students with the opportunity they promise. She also backs unregulated, unaccountable charter schools—including for-profit ones—which is why leading charter advocates opposed her nomination.
DeVos will be a disaster for students with disabilities and, as demonstrated by her confirmation hearing, she lacks a basic understanding of key education policy debates. Most fundamentally, DeVos is the perfect symbol of our new government by billionaires, putting private profits over public good. DeVos’s opponents are vowing to fight on against her policies and the politicians who support them, but as Tuesday proved, there’s only so much they can do.
Has Steve Bannon, the brains of the Trump White House, read more than three books?
Politico has a fairly long feature about Bannon’s reading habits, titled, “What Steve Bannon Wants You to Read.” According to at least one source, Bannon’s intellect is formidable. The proof? Bannon’s enthusiasm for The Art of War, better known as the only other book owned by bros who already own I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell.
Bannon, described by one associate as “the most well-read person in Washington,” is known for recommending books to colleagues and friends, according to multiple people who have worked alongside him. He is a voracious reader who devours works of history and political theory “in like an hour,” said a former associate whom Bannon urged to read Sun Tsu’s The Art of War. “He’s like the ‘Rainman’ of nationalism.”
While the piece spends a great deal of time digging into Bannon’s biggest influences, it’s not exactly a reading list. Here are all of the books mentioned:
The Art of War by Sun Tsu
Antifragile by Nassim Taleb (the buried lede of this piece is that Taleb, perhaps the smuggest public intellectual in the world, is a Trump supporter)
The Fourth Turning by William Strauss and Neil Howe
That’s ... it, though the piece also mentions two bloggers that Bannon reads: Curtis Yarvin and Michael Anton. Two of the White House chief strategist’s five favorite books are blogs. At least Henry Kissinger, another malevolent White House force, didn’t read blogs.
This reading list does not suggest “the ‘Rainman’ of nationalism,” so much as “an unambitious rightwing college freshman at Claremont McKenna” or “someone who only buys books from the clearance section at Barnes & Noble.” Only in Trump’s White House would a guy whose taste in books could be defined as “airport bookstore” be considered an intellectual.
Rahm Emanuel doesn’t think Democrats stand a chance in 2018.
Massive protests are rattling President Donald Trump, public outcry nearly knocked off education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, and legal challenges have temporarily halted the Muslim ban—a resistance that has heartened Democrats, who are hoping to mount a comeback in the 2018 midterm elections. But on Monday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, “It ain’t gonna happen in 2018. Take a chill pill, man.”
Speaking at Stanford University, Emanuel offered his advice on how the Democratic Party can make incremental gains in two years, The Chicago Tribune reported:
As he did last month at an event in Washington, D.C., the mayor expanded on what he believes is the road map back to power for his party — putting moderate candidates such as veterans, football players, sheriffs and business people up in Republican districts, picking battles with Republicans, exploiting wedges within the GOP and fighting attempts to redistrict Congress on partisan grounds.
But this time he didn’t hold back on his frustration with some of his fellow Democrats.
“Winning’s everything,” he said. “If you don’t win, you can’t make the public policy. I say that because it is hard for people in our party to accept that principle. Sometimes, you’ve just got to win, OK? Our party likes to be right, even if they lose.”
Even if retaking Congress is a tall order, why keep Democrats dispirited? Surely a party that thinks it has a shot will mount a stronger campaign. And there’s no telling what the political landscape will look like in two years. What if the left truly does achieve a Tea Party–like insurgency? Emanuel may be waving the white flag of surrender ahead of a race that’s very much in play.
Emanuel should also ask anyone who supported Bernie Sanders last year whether they think the Democratic Party’s problem is ideological purity. Hillary Clinton was always more progressive than her left-wing critics allowed, but there’s no doubt she was more centrist, cautious and calculating than Sanders. Neither Emanuel nor any other Democrat knows what would happen if the party adopted a left-wing platform.
Certainly Democrats shouldn’t delude themselves about how far the Trump backlash can carry them, and of course the party should make strategic decisions about candidates in moderate and right-leaning districts. But it’s a shame that the man who served as chief of staff to President Barack Obama is all of a sudden reprimanding Democrats for the audacity of hope.
To be fair, leaks may be the only reliable way to reach Trump, who does not use email. If you don’t have the number for his unsecured Android phone, then you have no other choice than to leak something that will get covered on Morning Joe or spoofed on Saturday Night Live. And if you really do things right, your leaks will get spoofed on SNL and then covered on Morning Joe, which will lead to Trump angrily tweeting about how he is a big boy very early in the morning.
For example, SNL’s cold open this weekend reflected the widely held belief that Steve Bannon—a self-described Thomas Cromwell—is the real power behind the throne. That skit, in turn, was based on Bannon’s Time magazine cover, which reportedly made Trump insanely jealous, because he’s the only person who reads Time outside of a dentist’s waiting room. This led him to tweet one of the funniest things ever on Monday:
But the biggest recipient of Trump’s ire seems to be his very agitated Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who can’t do anything right. His suits suck. When Trump tells him to be mean to the press, he is sometimes too mean. And Trump was apparently so furious after Melissa McCarthy spoofed Spicer on SNL that he didn’t even tweet. “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him,” Politico reported. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” one donor added.
Hoo boy! This largely tracks with other instances of Trump’s misogyny—he reportedly also tells female aides to “dress like women,” meaning no pant suits. But like the President Bannon meme, these leaks also tell people exactly how to get under Trump’s skin. Trump enemy number one Rosie O’Donnell is already gearing up to play President Bannon.
It looks like Mike Pence and millions in campaign contributions are going to save Betsy DeVos.
Late last week, DeVos’s nomination to lead the Department of Education looked to be in jeopardy after two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, jumped ship, citing DeVos’s radical views and, particularly, her support of vouchers, which can cripple rural school districts. DeVos’s views on education—she believes in Jesus and privatization, though not always in that order—have come under withering attack from teachers, parents, and many, many others. In a cabinet full of controversial and radical figures, her nomination has received perhaps the most criticism—only Jeff Sessions, who once joked that he thought the KKK was “OK until I found out they smoked pot,” can compete.
DeVos’s nomination wasn’t only controversial because of her radical views or her incompetence. Her financial holdings also seem to make conflicts of interest inevitable. (Sound familiar?) Over the weekend, former ethics lawyers for George W. Bush and Barack Obama called on the Senate to dismiss her nomination because “her financial holdings present significant—and unresolved—conflict of interest issues. She also failed to provide the Senate with accurate information about her involvement with outside organizations.”
But it looks as if DeVos will survive by the skin of her teeth. Right now, she has 50 votes in the Senate, which means that Vice President Mike Pence, a friend of the ultra-wealthy, ultra-conservative DeVos family, will cast the deciding vote in her favor. Indeed, it looks as if many Republicans will be kept in line because of the tens of thousands (if not more) they’ve received in campaign contributions from the DeVos family. (The DeVos family has contributed hundreds of millions to the Republican Party in campaign contributions and dark money over several decades.) The Democrats, powerless to stop her, will spend the next 24 hours talking about how bad she is on the floor of the Senate, which is better than nothing.
If there’s one silver lining here, it’s that the mobilization against DeVos has been profound and has inched over partisan lines. That’s because DeVos’s Department of Education will adversely affect students of widely different backgrounds across the country. And it also suggests that this fight won’t end with her confirmation.