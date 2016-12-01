Once more with feeling: Ivanka Trump is not your secret liberal ally.

This morning Politico reported that Trump’s dearest daughter might become the country’s next “climate czar,” and that she “aims to use the first lady’s lectern to champion liberal causes.”

Ivanka wants to make climate change—which her father has called a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese—one of her signature issues, a source close to her told Politico. The source said Ivanka is in the early stages of exploring how to use her spotlight to speak out on the issue.

We have no idea what Ivanka’s stance on climate change will be. But there is little reason to hope—time and time again, she has shown that she is, above all else, her father’s daughter, not the secret liberal ally the press wishes her to be. After all, she was supposed to be a champion for women in her father’s administration, but the last time she was asked about her father’s checkered past with women she stormed out of the interview.

Furthermore, Ivanka taking control of a policy portfolio while she supposedly runs her father’s businesses through a “blind trust” is extremely unethical. If anything, this shows that the ever-shrinking line between the Trump business and Trump’s presidency may be about to get much, much thinner.

