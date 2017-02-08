Trigger warning: What is Easy D?

Big Boy President Trump tweeted about Easy D, which is not a thing (OK, it is a thing).
Here are some of our (and the internet’s) guesses as to what Easy D may be:
Trump’s attacks on the judicial branch—and his seeming ignorance of the separation of powers—have already colored Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Shortly after Trump blasted the Washington judge who stopped his Muslim ban as a “so-called judge” who will bear responsibility for any terror attacks that occur, Democratic senators made it clear that Gorsuch will have to pledge to be a check on Trump during his confirmation hearings. “With each action testing the Constitution, and each personal attack on a judge, President Trump raises the bar even higher for Judge Gorsuch’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “His ability to be an independent check will be front and center throughout the confirmation process.”
Gorsuch has begun meeting with senators from both parties. At his meeting with Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who has been all over the place with regard to the Supreme Court vacancy, Gorsuch reportedly assured Blumenthal that he did not find Trump’s attacks on judges to be appropriate—a spokesman for Blumenthal said that he described them as “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”
The easiest explanation here is that Gorsuch, who needs eight Democrats to vote for him to be confirmed, was simply trying to reassure Blumenthal that he did not share Trump’s authoritarianism. But Trump is enormously sensitive to dissent—though he may be getting used to it—and this kind of statement, which plays into the hands of his opponents, has made him blow his top in the past. Democrats were always going to use the Muslim ban as a wedge at Gorsuch’s hearings—but based on Gorsuch’s statement, it might damage his relationship with Trump before they even begin.
On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to attack Nordstrom’s for dropping his daughter’s underperforming clothing line.
This is a very dense tweet. Trump seemingly admits to being a bad person who relies on his children to provide him with the moral compass that he otherwise lacks, while also using the office of the president to attack a company for hurting his daughter’s financial well-being.
It’s also an obvious conflict of interest. But when White House press secretary/gum boy Sean Spicer was asked about it at the daily briefing, he told the media that there was nothing to see here, folks. “I think this was less about his family business than an attack on his daughter,” Spicer said. “I think for people to take out their concern about his actions or his executive orders on members of his family, he has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success.” Again, Nordstrom’s said it dropped Ivanka’s line because it wasn’t performing well—that may have been a reflection of politics (i.e. people not buying Ivanka’s clothes because she defends and normalizes her bigoted father) but was not political in and of itself.
In Trump’s tweet there is no difference between the “family business” and his daughter. Trump sees an attack on the business as an attack on the daughter, and responds in kind. Spicer further blurred the lines between Trump’s business interests and his presidency by labeling the decision to drop Ivanka’s line a “direct attack” on the Trump White House, which it obviously isn’t. This is exactly the situation that critics have warned about for months—Trump is using his presidency to further his family’s financial interests. Nordstrom’s stock tanked after Trump tweeted—it has since rebounded, but that initial fall will surely make companies think twice before axing underperforming Trump brands.
At any rate, this wasn’t even the most egregious thing Spicer said at the briefing. He also said, “I can only hope that if Coretta Scott King was still with us, that she would support Senator Sessions’s nomination.” King, of course, wrote a letter calling Sessions a racist who worked to keep black people from voting in Alabama.
In her first public appearance as President Donald Trump’s education secretary, DeVos made a joke to department staff about her contentious confirmation process. It was “a bit of a bear,” she said on Wednesday, referring to her much-mocked comment about schools having guns to protect students from grizzlies.
DeVos has a lot of tension to diffuse. Her hostility to public education and unfamiliarity with education policy inspired massive backlash from parents, students, and teachers, prompting every Democratic senator and two of their Republican colleagues to oppose her nomination. “I know I’m the newbie and I have a lot to learn,” she told her audience at the Education Department. “I hope to earn your trust and confidence as we work together.”
DeVos said she’s “a door-open type of person” who’s “committed to working with anyone” in the service of students. She promised to challenge “why we’ve done things a certain way,” but also to collaborate with career professionals. And she made no mention of her controversial policy priorities.
DeVos did make a passing reference to the interests of adults getting in the way of student concerns—rhetoric that’s often used to demonize teachers unions—but the speech seemed designed as a reset. She needs one, too, since her entire agenda may already be in jeopardy.
Clinton quite possibly cemented his victory in the 1992 presidential election by being empathetic where President George H.W. Bush was indifferent. His style of politics became synonymous with four famous words: “I feel your pain.”
Twenty-five years later, during a televised Obamacare debate against Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz discovered an innovative twist on “I feel your pain”:
“Congratulations on your pain!”
The basic message politicians try to convey to illness-stricken voters is pretty obvious: “Your tenacity is inspiring.” Perhaps Cruz was aiming for something like that. “Congratulations on dealing with MS! It’s a terrible disease and congratulations on your struggle dealing with it,” conveys a different, more hilarious message: “I am quite monstrous.”
Cruz fared impressively well in the Republican primary last year, but he might have won it all if he’d criss-crossed the country congratulating disaffected people on all of the horrible things that keep happening to them.
In a tweet dragging Nordstrom for dropping his dear daughter’s clothing line due to its poor performance, Trump let slip that he is actually bad and constantly needs to be pushed by his daughter to do the “right thing.”
In the words of the great DJ Khaled: Congratulations, you played yourself. Trump has done literally all the wrong things since he stepped into the Oval Office, so one shudders to imagine what he would be like without Ivanka, who is no angel herself, telling him not to.
As Axios Presented By Weyland-Yutani reported today, friends of Trump say that he “likes to be liked. He’s a lifelong schmoozer and dealmaker who, despite the sharp elements of his message, doesn’t like being portrayed in the harsh light that the travel restrictions have triggered.” In other words, Trump just wants to be liked for doing the bad stuff that Ivanka may and or may not be telling him not to do. Is that so wrong?
Last night’s 90-minute CNN debate between Sanders and Cruz on health care was both enormously entertaining and jarring. It was the exact kind of debate we didn’t see in the fall—partisan but wonky, focused on policy, not personality.
Although it felt like a footnote in a week dominated by Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on the judicial branch—and was quickly overshadowed by the Republican Congress’s move to silence Elizabeth Warren—Sanders and Cruz were well-matched. Although Cruz, a former lawyer, is a more skilled debater, he more than met his match in the single-minded Sanders, who was able to parlay nearly all of Cruz’s attacks by arguing for the necessity of a single-payer system. Cruz’s tactics felt dated in that he tried to hang Obamacare around the Democratic Party’s neck, when his party currently controls the law’s fate. Sanders, moreover, was able to brush Cruz’s criticisms aside by arguing that the law’s flaws resulted from the fact that it didn’t go far enough, rather than too far.
Sanders did an excellent job defining the future of the health care debate. He pinned down the slippery Cruz a number of times, most notably on the Republican’s call for “universal access” to health care, which he exposed, in a patented Bernie rant, as completely meaningless.
When Cruz went to the tired Republican playbook of pointing out that the U.K.’s health care system is also flawed and occasionally results in patients having to wait for needed care, Sanders again shut him down, explaining that the U.S. system is also rationed, just by income.
But the most interesting exchange of the evening was probably with a Texas woman who owned a number of hair salons, but couldn’t expand her business because Obamacare requires that companies with over 50 employees provide health insurance for their workers. Normally this kind of question—which pits the interests of a small business owner against those of her employees—makes Democrats stumble, as they try to please every constituency. Sanders, however, simply told the woman that if she wanted to have more than 50 employees that she should provide them health care—a kind of Democratic socialist version of the Republicans’ “If you want something, you should be able to pay for it.”
But a robust discussion of health care policy really was only the second-most important thing that happened at Tuesday’s debate. Ted Cruz also totally destroyed his religious credibility.
Warren was formally silenced last night during the Democrats’ 24-hour anti–Jeff Sessions speakathon, in one of the more absurd displays of congressional partisanship in recent memory. The Massachusetts senator was reading a letter denouncing Sessions that had been written by Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow Coretta Scott King in 1986, when McConnell, the majority leader, objected. “The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair,” McConnell said, referring to the portion of the letter that accused Sessions of using “the awesome power of his office to chill the pre-exercise of the vote by black citizens.” (That said, it wasn’t until Warren defended black voting rights that the gavel came down.) The Senate then voted along partisan lines to gag Warren.
“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” McConnell said. “Nevertheless, she persisted,” which sounds like the last line of a low rent Charlotte Brontë novel, has since become a rallying cry for progressives.
Formally silencing a senator is extremely rare, but in this instance it was also ridiculous—Warren was reading a letter that had been read in the Senate in 1986 during Sessions’s confirmation hearings for a federal judgeship. It’s not only a public record, but an extremely relevant one, given the fact that Sessions is a cabinet nominee. (Sessions is still in the Senate because the Republicans needed his vote to push through Betsy DeVos.)
But this was also a rare tactical blunder from McConnell, who rose to power through cunning rather than ideology and who outfoxed former President Obama a number of times during his two terms in office. Before McConnell’s interruption, the Democrats’ anti-Sessions floor session was getting very little attention. McConnell not only made it a rallying cry for Democrats—boosting Warren’s profile in the process—but he also brought the King letter to the forefront again. The GOP is already rattled by a unified and vocal progressive base that is tying up phone lines and disrupting town halls. McConnell played right into its hands.
Conway is clearly fried after a year on the campaign trail with Donald Trump and Ted Cruz (who she worked for before joining Team Trump in July), a presidential transition, and the grueling life of someone who has to routinely go on TV and say, definitively, that the sky is yellow. But despite seeming more exasperated than usual of late, Conway is as slippery as ever. Jake Tapper’s 25-minute interview with Kellyanne “Alternative Facts” Conway is a rollercoaster ride—maybe the most engaging document of the Trump era since the video of Richard Spencer getting decked.
But it also shows the best way to deal with Conway, the Barry Sanders of lying, who has run circles around other hosts. Here’s Slate’s William Saletan, breaking down her best technique:
Ask her about Russian interference in the election and she’ll reply, as in this interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC: “A lot of people in the mainstream media interfered with our election by trying to help Hillary Clinton win.” Ask her about the intelligence on the Russian hack—“You don’t believe the intercepts?” asked CNN’s Chris Cuomo—and she’ll say, “Here’s what I don’t believe … that [this issue is] so darn important to you now.”
But Tapper used Conway’s own game against her on Tuesday. When Conway attacked the press for lying, Tapper clapped back, “How about the president’s statements, Kellyanne, that are false, like the murder rate is the highest it’s been in almost half a century? False! How about the fact that the media doesn’t report on terrorist attacks? False!”
When Conway discussed the Trump White House’s preposterous claim that the mainstream media undercovered terror attacks, Tapper was ready with documentary evidence that proved otherwise. And he played his trump card, accurately accusing the Trump White House of intentionally overlooking the murder of six Canadian Muslims by a white supremacist.
Conway isn’t going to change—but Tapper just showed the hosts of the Sunday shows the best way to deal with her going forward. Or maybe the second-best—the best way to deal with Conway is simply not to invite her on in the first place.
Despite the hope that the Trump era will be a time of revolutionary art, recent history suggests otherwise. The Bush years, with a few exceptions, were not high times of bold political art, particularly when it came to fiction. Novels that did take on terrorism mostly addressed the immediate, personal trauma of 9/11 rather than the Orwellian aftermath. (Ken Kalfus’s A Disorder Peculiar to the Country was one of the few novels to do both.) Novels can’t respond to history in anything even approximating real time, but their long gestation period are their best asset—though sometimes that means that the best fiction doesn’t come out until decades after the events it depicts. War and Peace, for instance, came six decades after the Napoleonic Wars.
A wave of Trump novels is almost certainly inevitable, considering that everything in this country now revolves around his Vienna finger–encrusted visage. And, lo and behold, our first Trump novel will arrive in September.
Too clever by half has been Rushdie’s only mode for two decades, if not longer, and this is nothing if not too clever by half. It’s almost as if Rushdie looked at his friend Ian McEwan’s Look Who’s Talking novelization and decided to one-up him. Rushdie’s post-1980s work has been dull and incompetently executed—particularly the dreadful Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights. Current events may mask the decades-long drift of Rushdie’s fiction, but only by so much.
The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s education secretary on Tuesday, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote and putting a pro-privatization plutocrat in charge of the nation’s public school system. The move concluded a contentious campaign over DeVos’s nomination, which drew widespread grassroots opposition from parents, students, and teachers, and prompted two Republican senators—Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski—to break with their party and vote no. Senate Democrats ultimately couldn’t scuttle DeVos’s nomination, but their all-night talkathon Monday and Tuesday left no ambiguity about where they stood.
With the possible exception of Senator Jeff Sessions, the attorney general nominee, DeVos proved the most contentious of Trump’s cabinet picks. As a billionaire conservative philanthropist, DeVos bankrolled damaging “school choice” policies that have failed in her home state of Michigan and across the country. She’s a crusader for school vouchers, which divert taxpayer dollars away from public education to fund private (and often religious) schools without providing poor students with the opportunity they promise. She also backs unregulated, unaccountable charter schools—including for-profit ones—which is why leading charter advocates opposed her nomination.
DeVos will be a disaster for students with disabilities and, as demonstrated by her confirmation hearing, she lacks a basic understanding of key education policy debates. Most fundamentally, DeVos is the perfect symbol of our new government by billionaires, putting private profits over public good. DeVos’s opponents are vowing to fight on against her policies and the politicians who support them, but as Tuesday proved, there’s only so much they can do.