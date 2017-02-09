Menu
Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions are going to use an imaginary crime wave to launch a crackdown.

Sessions was confirmed as attorney general late last night despite a long record of attacking civil rights. He was sworn in on Thursday by Mike Pence, and declared, “We have a crime problem. I wish the rise that we are seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or a blip.” Sessions also warned that the rise in crime is a “dangerous permanent trend” and held his hand very high in the air.

Although the murder rate did jump in 2016—and violent crime rose four percent—what Sessions is claiming is simply not true in any meaningful sense.

Trump has routinely made the argument that only he can stop America’s descent into savagery. He said only two days ago that the murder rate is the highest it’s been in 47 years. (It very much is not.) At Sessions’s swearing-in, Trump also signed three executive orders. Although the orders have not yet been released, he said one would “break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth.” The others will reportedly target gangs and violence against law enforcement officers. For Trump, the argument is central to his pitch as a strongman—the only person who can fight American economic and moral decline, a less murderous Duterte. For Sessions, the fictional crime rate will be used to justify a host of authoritarian policies aimed at squashing dissent and voting rights.

Donald Trump doesn’t know what the START treaty is, but he does know that it’s bad.

If there is a Trump doctrine, it’s that it’s totally cool to take positions on treaties and policies about which he knows nothing or next-to-nothing. Trump flummoxed Republicans by making statements that ran contrary to long-standing party orthodoxy, and his famously volatile call with the prime minister of Australia came only shortly after he learned of an agreement in which the United States agreed to take hundreds of refugees. On Thursday afternoon, Trump also reportedly told senators that he was open to the Gang of Eight immigration bill—which basically runs counter to every one of his stated immigration policies. The only explanation is that he has no freaking clue what it is.

On Thursday morning, the so-called New START treaty—which limits Russian and American deployment of nuclear warheads—came up in a call between Trump and his good buddy Vladimir Putin. According to Reuters, Trump had to be briefed on the treaty mid-call:

In his first call as president with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump denounced a treaty that caps U.S. and Russian deployment of nuclear warheads as a bad deal for the United States, according to two U.S. officials and one former U.S. official with knowledge of the call.

When Putin raised the possibility of extending the 2010 treaty, known as New START, Trump paused to ask his aides in an aside what the treaty was, these sources said.

Trump then told Putin the treaty was one of several bad deals negotiated by the Obama administration, saying that New START favored Russia. Trump also talked about his own popularity, the sources said.

Trump’s only guiding ethos seems to be that deals negotiated by Obama are bad because they were negotiated by Obama. Trump claims to be one of the world’s greatest negotiators and has said that he literally wrote the book on negotiating. (He didn’t.) But as president, Trump has yet to show his supposedly first-rate negotiation skills. Instead, he creates unnecessary diplomatic crisis after unnecessary diplomatic crisis, for no other reason than his persistent belief that Obama is bad and that he is good.

Kellyanne Conway broke an ethics rule, and she’ll get away with it because her boss is even worse.

Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, made a sales pitch for Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on Thursday, saying on Fox News, “I’m going to give it a free commercial here. Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” As The Washington Post reports, Conway’s words seem to be a clear violation of ethics rules against federal employees publicly endorsing products or services:

Attorneys, including Campaign Legal Center general counsel Lawrence Noble, said Conway’s endorsement directly conflicted with OGE rules designed to separate government policy from private business dealings.

“I don’t see what their defense is,” said Noble, who is also former counsel for the Federal Election Commission.

“She did this on television. She was very clear it was advertising. Hopefully at the very least they will acknowledge this is wrong.”

Noble is being naive in his hope. The institution responsible for holding Conway to account is her immediate employer, the White House. Press secretary Sean Spicer said that Conway “has been counseled,” but it’s more likely that Trump—who’s embroiled in many ethics violations himself—will praise Conway than discipline her.

How long can Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon pretend to like each other?

President Donald Trump’s two top aides are doing their darnedest in a new interview with New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, performing what she calls “a buddy comedy” routine and downplaying reports that they’re locked in mortal combat for presidential influence.

Priebus, the White House chief of staff, and Bannon, the president’s chief strategist, finish each other’s sentences. They say they’re in constant communication every waking hour, until one of them nods off to sleep. (“You fell asleep last night,” Priebus says to Bannon.) They claim to be best buds, and they want everyone to know it.

As for that speculation that Priebus, the former Republican National Committee chairman, is behind stories touting Bannon’s vast influence, angling to anger an insecure Trump? “It’s totally ridiculous and I don’t have time to play the double-reverse-agent role and run the White House at the same time,”  Priebus says.

This isn’t the story sources close to the two men are telling reporters, including The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, who published a piece on “Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus’s War for the White House” just last week. And if their conflict is real, the question is how long Bannon and Priebus can keep up this act.

Bannon, the former Breitbart News chairman who represents Trump’s populist base, has an agenda ultimately at odds with Priebus and the GOP establishment. Bannon’s white nationalism runs afoul of conservative consensus on issues like trade, and he reportedly was the mastermind of Trump’s executive order barring immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Bannon’s stated agenda is chaos: “I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Priebus is a party man who will be more interested in broadening Trump’s base—and the GOP’s—as time goes on. It’s hard to see this “friendship” lasting.

Donald Trump just screwed up the only thing his administration was doing (sort of) well.

The bar for Trump’s presidency is so low even Donald Trump, who is afraid of stairs, could step over it without fear of toppling over. But Trump has cleared that bar exactly once in the first three weeks of his presidency, when he successfully did not fuck up announcing the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for Anton Scalia’s vacant Supreme Court seat. Trump treated the process like he was Chris Harrison and Gorsuch was the Bachelorette, sure, and he also shook his hand in a way that can only be described as “reptilian,” but Trump otherwise nominated a conventional(-ish) conservative judge in a conventional fashion. The networks all awarded him 8s and 9s and acted as if Trump had finally figured out how to be president.

But he hadn’t, of course—he just successfully read off a teleprompter for a couple of minutes. Still, the rollout of Gorsuch’s nomination went a long way in calming the extremely jumpy nerves of congressional Republicans. But it has all started to come apart, because Trump is incapable of doing anything in a way that doesn’t maximally embarrass himself or the country.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal revealed that Gorsuch had described Trump’s attacks on the judiciary as “disheartening”—Gorscuh’s comments were later confirmed by Republican Senator Ben Sasse and Gorsuch’s team. Trump famously hates any and all criticism of himself, even though he is perhaps the most easily criticized person on the face of the planet. (In the grand scheme of things he probably falls somewhere between Charles Manson and Tonya Harding.) So, on Thursday morning, he brazenly lied and claimed that Gorsuch’s comments were somehow taken out of context, even though they were not:

Trump is misrepresenting Blumental’s misrepresentation here, but that’s not really the point. The point is that Trump had done exactly one thing sort of right in three weeks and, with just a handful of tweets, he screwed that up, too.

The Vietnam War is still a very touchy subject for Donald Trump.

The president, as is his wont, was watching cable news this morning and getting angry. Because he’s not just your typical doddering grandparent but also the most powerful man in the world, his rant against the news can’t be ignored.

First, Trump railed against Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, over reports from his office that revealed Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, had criticized Trump’s recent attacks on the judiciary:

Then he went on a tear against John McCain, over criticisms of a botched raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL and an American girl:

The Vietnam War, which Trump famously avoided with dubious draft deferments, is the running theme of these tweets. On one hand, Trump is upbraiding Blumenthal for his “major lie” about serving in Vietnam. On the other, he is also going after a genuine war hero in McCain, who was a prisoner of war for five and a half years in Vietnam. Trump, of course, once said that McCain is “not a war hero,” declaring, “I like people who weren’t captured.” As a candidate, Trump survived that gaffe, but now he is the president and sending American soldiers in harm’s way. He is subject to much more scrutiny about his military bona fides, which might explain the anger and insecurity of these tweets.

Conservatives are right: Cory Booker’s vote against Betsy DeVos was hypocritical.

The New Jersey senator joined the rest of his Democratic colleagues—and two Republican senators—in voting against the education secretary’s confirmation Tuesday. But as National Review’s Ian Tuttle noted Wednesday, Booker’s vote meant abandoning longtime support for DeVos-style school reform policies—including vouchers—and a history of working with DeVos herself. He’s twice addressed the conservative American Federation for Children, which DeVos founded and previously chaired, making a passionate case for “school choice.”

Tuttle is suspicious of this about-face:

How it is that the woman Cory Booker viewed as an ally less than a year ago is now a threat to children’s “safety” is no particular mystery. The senator is planning a run for the presidency in 2020, and he needs to make nice with the teachers’ unions, whose outsized influence in the Democratic party is the only plausible explanation for the unprecedented anathema heaped on DeVos since her nomination was announced.

There were, of course, a host of substantive reasons to oppose DeVos, including for “school choice” supporters. She was woefully uninformed on key federal policy debates, and Booker was rightly concerned about her commitment to civil rights protections. But it certainly doesn’t look like his vote was based primarily on substance. Indeed, in a Tuesday piece on Democratic opposition to DeVos, The Weekly Standard quoted Booker saying that “with a different president, with a different leader, some of the people that I voted against I may have voted for.” Does DeVos fall into that category?

For all his charisma, stirring speeches, and genuine political gifts, Booker’s progressive track record is far from spotless. There’s no doubt he’d be a compelling candidate for the White House, but he’ll also have some explaining to do.

Why Sean Spicer deserves every ounce of humiliation he gets from Donald Trump.

It looks like the White House press secretary and noted chewing gum–swallower has gotten on his boss’s bad side. According to CNN, Trump is “disappointed in Spicer’s performance during the first two weeks of the administration,” which has been characterized by Spicer making wild Pravda-like assertions about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration and being impersonated by Melissa McCarthy, much to Trump’s chagrin. Spicer seemingly can do no right in the eyes of Trump, who reportedly has even criticized Spicer for the way he looks. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “vouched for Spicer and against Trump’s instincts,” one unnamed source told CNN, and Trump “regrets it every day and blames Priebus.”

In response, Chris Cillizza of The Washington Post has written a post titled “Why you should pity Sean Spicer.” Cillizza writes, “Imagine if you started a job less than a month ago and you found out your boss said all of those things or, hell, any one of those things about you.” He adds, “Your boss is continually monitoring and judging your every word, facial expression, and wardrobe choice. Not exactly a fun situation, right?”

Cillizza is right, Spicer indeed has “the worst job in Washington.” But this is actually reason why we should cheer every dollop of scorn and mockery Trump dumps on his head. Spicer, after all, knew what he was getting into when he hitched his star to the Trump campaign in 2016, back when he was a flack at the Republican National Committee. Spicer himself likened defending Trump in the press to lawyers defending criminals in court. A former advocate for free trade and immigration-friendly positions, he dropped his alleged convictions when he saw the opportunity to leap to the front of the D.C. rat race, a microcosm of the shameless way in which Republicans have dropped any pretense of dignity to get their end of a devil’s bargain, i.e. tax cuts, deregulation, and Neil Gorsuch.

There is, however, a price. The price is Trump. And Spicer must pay it.

Donald Trump probably isn’t too happy with Neil Gorsuch right now.

Trump’s attacks on the judicial branch—and his seeming ignorance of the separation of powers—have already colored Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Shortly after Trump blasted the Washington judge who stopped his Muslim ban as a “so-called judge” who will bear responsibility for any terror attacks that occur, Democratic senators made it clear that Gorsuch will have to pledge to be a check on Trump during his confirmation hearings. “With each action testing the Constitution, and each personal attack on a judge, President Trump raises the bar even higher for Judge Gorsuch’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “His ability to be an independent check will be front and center throughout the confirmation process.”

Gorsuch has begun meeting with senators from both parties. At his meeting with Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who has been all over the place with regard to the Supreme Court vacancy, Gorsuch reportedly assured Blumenthal that he did not find Trump’s attacks on judges to be appropriate—a spokesman for Blumenthal said that he described them as “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

The easiest explanation here is that Gorsuch, who needs eight Democrats to vote for him to be confirmed, was simply trying to reassure Blumenthal that he did not share Trump’s authoritarianism. But Trump is enormously sensitive to dissent—though he may be getting used to it—and this kind of statement, which plays into the hands of his opponents, has made him blow his top in the past. Democrats were always going to use the Muslim ban as a wedge at Gorsuch’s hearings—but based on Gorsuch’s statement, it might damage his relationship with Trump before they even begin.

Sean Spicer: An attack on Trump businesses is an attack on President Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to attack Nordstrom’s for dropping his daughter’s underperforming clothing line.

This is a very dense tweet. Trump seemingly admits to being a bad person who relies on his children to provide him with the moral compass that he otherwise lacks, while also using the office of the president to attack a company for hurting his daughter’s financial well-being.

It’s also an obvious conflict of interest. But when White House press secretary/gum boy Sean Spicer was asked about it at the daily briefing, he told the media that there was nothing to see here, folks. “I think this was less about his family business than an attack on his daughter,” Spicer said. “I think for people to take out their concern about his actions or his executive orders on members of his family, he has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success.” Again, Nordstrom’s said it dropped Ivanka’s line because it wasn’t performing well—that may have been a reflection of politics (i.e. people not buying Ivanka’s clothes because she defends and normalizes her bigoted father) but was not political in and of itself.

In Trump’s tweet there is no difference between the “family business” and his daughter. Trump sees an attack on the business as an attack on the daughter, and responds in kind. Spicer further blurred the lines between Trump’s business interests and his presidency by labeling the decision to drop Ivanka’s line a “direct attack” on the Trump White House, which it obviously isn’t. This is exactly the situation that critics have warned about for months—Trump is using his presidency to further his family’s financial interests. Nordstrom’s stock tanked after Trump tweeted—it has since rebounded, but that initial fall will surely make companies think twice before axing underperforming Trump brands.

At any rate, this wasn’t even the most egregious thing Spicer said at the briefing. He also said, “I can only hope that if Coretta Scott King was still with us, that she would support Senator Sessions’s nomination.” King, of course, wrote a letter calling Sessions a racist who worked to keep black people from voting in Alabama.

Betsy DeVos spent her first day on the job doing serious damage control.

In her first public appearance as President Donald Trump’s education secretary, DeVos made a joke to department staff about her contentious confirmation process. It was “a bit of a bear,” she said on Wednesday, referring to her much-mocked comment about schools having guns to protect students from grizzlies.

DeVos has a lot of tension to diffuse. Her hostility to public education and unfamiliarity with education policy inspired massive backlash from parents, students, and teachers, prompting every Democratic senator and two of their Republican colleagues to oppose her nomination. “I know I’m the newbie and I have a lot to learn,” she told her audience at the Education Department. “I hope to earn your trust and confidence as we work together.”

DeVos said she’s “a door-open type of person” who’s “committed to working with anyone” in the service of students. She promised to challenge “why we’ve done things a certain way,” but also to collaborate with career professionals. And she made no mention of her controversial policy priorities.

DeVos did make a passing reference to the interests of adults getting in the way of student concerns—rhetoric that’s often used to demonize teachers unions—but the speech seemed designed as a reset. She needs one, too, since her entire agenda may already be in jeopardy.