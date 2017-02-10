Menu
The Trump era is turning out to be a golden age for esoteric fascist intellectuals.

Julius Evola (1898-1974) is hardly a household name. A monocle-wearing political thinker and painter whose ideas about a biologically superior caste influenced fascists like Mussolini, Evola was hitherto known largely to specialists in the Italian far right. But now, thanks to President Trump’s erudite righthand man Steve Bannon, Evola is earning posthumous attention from followers of American politics. Bannon cited Evola in a 2014 speech to the Vatican as an inspiration for the Traditionalist movement. The Times offers a useful gloss for those of us who haven’t heard of Evola:

Evola, who died in 1974, wrote on everything from Eastern religions to the metaphysics of sex to alchemy. But he is best known as a leading proponent of Traditionalism, a worldview popular in far-right and alternative religious circles that believes progress and equality are poisonous illusions.

Evola became a darling of Italian Fascists, and Italy’s post-Fascist terrorists of the 1960s and 1970s looked to him as a spiritual and intellectual godfather.

They called themselves Children of the Sun after Evola’s vision of a bourgeoisie-smashing new order that he called the Solar Civilization. Today, the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn includes his works on its suggested reading list, and the leader of Jobbik, the Hungarian nationalist party, admires Evola and wrote an introduction to his works. ...

The resurrection of Evola, whose acolytes include alt-right leaders like Richard Spencer, prompts the question: Which other hitherto arcane fascist or far-right thinker will be mainstreamed next? We know that Bannon is a fan of Curtis Yarvin. What about Aleksandr Dugin, known as Putin’s Rasputin? Alain de Benoist, the doyen of the French New Right? Ryszard Legutko, the anti-liberal philosophic inspiration for Poland’s right-wing populist government? Or, going back, we could see a revival of figures like Wyndham Lewis, Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, or Lawrence Dennis. These are names that are rarely discussed anymore. But in Trump’s America, everything old is becoming new again.

Donald Trump does right thing, for wrong reason.

Elliott Abrams looked like he was in line for the position of deputy secretary of state. Abrams, a neo-conservative who has served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, enjoyed the support of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But his nomination was nixed by the president, seemingly because Abrams had criticized Trump during the campaign. As CNN reports:

President Donald Trump met with Abrams and the sources said that the meeting went well but when the President learned that Abrams had criticized him during the campaign, the President nixed Abrams as Deputy Secretary of State, according to the sources. ...

“This is a loss for the State Department and the country and for that matter for the President,” said one Republican source.

Another Republican source with knowledge of what happened said, “This was Donald Trump’s thin skin and nothing else.”

Whatever Trump’s motives, he made the right call. Abrams is completely unfit to serve in any public office. He was a central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal, where he repeatedly lied to Congress and eventually pled guilty to withholding information under testimony. In one of the most disgraceful episodes of modern American foreign policy, Abrams worked to help cover up the 1982 El Mozote Massacre in El Salvador, in which more than 500 civilians were killed. Abrams has an ample record as a hardline militarist with no regard for human rights. Whether Trump was acting out of spite or not, he did the world good.

Trump’s national security advisor Michael Flynn is being tossed under the bus.

The last time we checked in with Flynn, Trump was complaining that he was overbearing and talked too much. Now it appears he is in some serious trouble, with The Washington Post reporting that Flynn, despite his and the Trump administration’s denials, did in fact discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last December, when Barack Obama was still in office. According to current and former American officials, Flynn’s communications were “inappropriate” and a “potentially illegal signal to the Kremlin that it could expect a reprieve from sanctions that were being imposed by the Obama administration in late December to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election.”

Flynn is now backing away from his denials, telling the Post that “while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.” This puts him at odds with some members of the Trump administration, most notably Vice President Mike Pence, who publicly went to bat for Flynn. Last month, Pence denied that Flynn discussed sanctions with Russian officials. Now the White House is telling the Post that he “made his comments based on his conversation with Flynn.”

The White House’s relationship with Russia has been subject to scrutiny given President Trump’s (and Flynn’s) admiration for Vladimir Putin. The FBI is continuing to investigate the Flynn matter, and could even end up prosecuting him under the Logan Act, which forbids unauthorized civilians from messing with U.S. diplomacy. But before any of that happens, the administration is quickly separating itself from Flynn. He is on his own.

Donald Trump is not going to take this judiciary slapping him around!

With its 3-0 ruling Thursday refusing to reinstate his ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, a panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals tore into the president’s executive order as overreaching and lacking legal justification. This would be a good time for the Trump administration to huddle and rethink their strategy. But that is not what Trump does.

“The Government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the judges wrote. “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all.”

The judges further rejected Trump’s bogus claim that the order meant extra vetting for just 109 people: “The impact of the Executive Order was immediate and widespread. It was reported that thousands of visas were immediately canceled, hundreds of travelers with such visas were prevented from boarding airplanes bound for the United States or denied entry on arrival, and some travelers were detained.”

Trump took the ruling about as well as you’d expect.

This is actually a critical moment for the White House. As Mike Allen points out at Axios, Trump could respond to this rebuke by drafting a narrower immigration order—the kind legal scholars say might actually stand. While the appellate court’s ruling was emphatic, you can see the ways in which the judiciary would retreat to its traditional deference to the executive on matters of national security. For one, the administration could concede that the judiciary at least has oversight powers.

Or Trump could continue to stew, dig in his heels, and forge stubbornly ahead, risking further losses in the court system. Luckily for Trump’s opponents, one of those options seems more likely.

Donald Trump’s White House is on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

One of Trump’s biggest selling points during the election was that he would run his government like a business. Aside from the fact that the whole premise makes no sense, the problem is that Trump is trying to run the government like his businesses—that is, badly. If Trump is America’s boss, the past three weeks have shown the depths of his inability to manage the country. And it’s starting to take a psychological toll on his administration.

Part of the problem is that Trump is not very smart. As reported by Politico, he is overwhelmed by even the most basic parts of his job. He is astounded by things that you learn in the 4th grade, like the fact that there is a separation of powers. He doesn’t understand why judges can overturn his executive orders and the Senate can delay his nominees. According to the article, Trump “often asks simple questions about policies, proposals, and personnel. And, when discussions get bogged down in details, the president has been known to quickly change the subject—to ‘seem in control at all times.’”

His staff is on a knife’s edge. National Security Council staffers are mad because of Steve Bannon’s appointment. No one quite knows what Jared Kushner does, but they “worry about running afoul” of him. Sean Spicer is miserably feeling the hot, hot breath of his boss over his shoulder at every moment (which he deserves). And the whole operation is leaking to the press like a sieve, prompting Trump to order internal investigations against his own people. Everyone is exhausted and demoralized. Some are starting to wonder if a “staff shake-up is in the works.” Apparently it’s so bad that even Chris Christie, a boy who thinks he deserves a balloon, believes he might get hired.

Trump is clearly getting frustrated by his job. If only he could quit.

“Fake news” is definitely not the equivalent of the n-word, Chris Cuomo.

“Fake news” has currency among people of all political stripes. Donald Trump uses it to attack unfavorable reporting, and Donald Trump’s critics use it to explain why Trump won. “Fake news” has been used to describe legitimate reports, hoaxes, conspiracy theories, satire, and reporting errors. While it’s best used to describe a false story that becomes widely shared because it confirms deeply held biases, it has largely become a floating signifier.

But that doesn’t mean that people aren’t worked up about it. Archetypal CNN host Chris Cuomo went on archetypal CNN pundit Michael Smerconish’s radio show to discuss the human cost of being called “fake news.” It didn’t go well.

The only thing that’s bothersome about it, is that I see being called “fake news” as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity. That’s what fake news is to a journalist. It is an ugly insult and you better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose and the president was not right here and he has not been right in the past.

This is so wrong and misguided that it’s pretty funny. Given the violence (often state-sanctioned) against the ethnic groups that Cuomo mentions—and the racial hierarchies that racial slurs often enforce—there is obviously no comparison here at all. Journalists, especially ones in privileged positions like Cuomo’s (it should be added that his father was governor of New York and his brother is governor of New York), face nothing even approximating the kinds of discrimination Cuomo is referring to here.

The point that Cuomo is trying to make is not a terrible one, but he made it in literally the worst way possible. Also, the Smerc-man either didn’t realize there was a problem with what Cuomo said or straight up ratted him out on Twitter for the retweets.

Donald Trump doesn’t know what the START treaty is, but he does know that it’s bad.

If there is a Trump doctrine, it’s that it’s totally cool to take positions on treaties and policies about which he knows nothing or next-to-nothing. Trump flummoxed Republicans by making statements that ran contrary to long-standing party orthodoxy, and his famously volatile call with the prime minister of Australia came only shortly after he learned of an agreement in which the United States agreed to take hundreds of refugees. On Thursday afternoon, Trump also reportedly told senators that he was open to the Gang of Eight immigration bill—which basically runs counter to every one of his stated immigration policies. The only explanation is that he has no freaking clue what it is.

On Thursday morning, the so-called New START treaty—which limits Russian and American deployment of nuclear warheads—came up in a call between Trump and his good buddy Vladimir Putin. According to Reuters, Trump had to be briefed on the treaty mid-call:

In his first call as president with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump denounced a treaty that caps U.S. and Russian deployment of nuclear warheads as a bad deal for the United States, according to two U.S. officials and one former U.S. official with knowledge of the call.

When Putin raised the possibility of extending the 2010 treaty, known as New START, Trump paused to ask his aides in an aside what the treaty was, these sources said.

Trump then told Putin the treaty was one of several bad deals negotiated by the Obama administration, saying that New START favored Russia. Trump also talked about his own popularity, the sources said.

Trump’s only guiding ethos seems to be that deals negotiated by Obama are bad because they were negotiated by Obama. Trump claims to be one of the world’s greatest negotiators and has said that he literally wrote the book on negotiating. (He didn’t.) But as president, Trump has yet to show his supposedly first-rate negotiation skills. Instead, he creates unnecessary diplomatic crisis after unnecessary diplomatic crisis, for no other reason than his persistent belief that Obama is bad and that he is good.

Kellyanne Conway broke an ethics rule, and she’ll get away with it because her boss is even worse.

Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, made a sales pitch for Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on Thursday, saying on Fox News, “I’m going to give it a free commercial here. Go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” As The Washington Post reports, Conway’s words seem to be a clear violation of ethics rules against federal employees publicly endorsing products or services:

Attorneys, including Campaign Legal Center general counsel Lawrence Noble, said Conway’s endorsement directly conflicted with OGE rules designed to separate government policy from private business dealings.

“I don’t see what their defense is,” said Noble, who is also former counsel for the Federal Election Commission.

“She did this on television. She was very clear it was advertising. Hopefully at the very least they will acknowledge this is wrong.”

Noble is being naive in his hope. The institution responsible for holding Conway to account is her immediate employer, the White House. Press secretary Sean Spicer said that Conway “has been counseled,” but it’s more likely that Trump—who’s embroiled in many ethics violations himself—will praise Conway than discipline her.

Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions are going to use an imaginary crime wave to launch a crackdown.

Sessions was confirmed as attorney general late last night despite a long record of attacking civil rights. He was sworn in on Thursday by Mike Pence, and declared, “We have a crime problem. I wish the rise that we are seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or a blip.” Sessions also warned that the rise in crime is a “dangerous permanent trend” and held his hand very high in the air.

Although the murder rate did jump in 2016—and violent crime rose four percent—what Sessions is claiming is simply not true in any meaningful sense.

Trump has routinely made the argument that only he can stop America’s descent into savagery. He said only two days ago that the murder rate is the highest it’s been in 47 years. (It very much is not.) At Sessions’s swearing-in, Trump also signed three executive orders. Although the orders have not yet been released, he said one would “break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth.” The others will reportedly target gangs and violence against law enforcement officers. For Trump, the argument is central to his pitch as a strongman—the only person who can fight American economic and moral decline, a less murderous Duterte. For Sessions, the fictional crime rate will be used to justify a host of authoritarian policies aimed at squashing dissent and voting rights.

How long can Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon pretend to like each other?

President Donald Trump’s two top aides are doing their darnedest in a new interview with New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, performing what she calls “a buddy comedy” routine and downplaying reports that they’re locked in mortal combat for presidential influence.

Priebus, the White House chief of staff, and Bannon, the president’s chief strategist, finish each other’s sentences. They say they’re in constant communication every waking hour, until one of them nods off to sleep. (“You fell asleep last night,” Priebus says to Bannon.) They claim to be best buds, and they want everyone to know it.

As for that speculation that Priebus, the former Republican National Committee chairman, is behind stories touting Bannon’s vast influence, angling to anger an insecure Trump? “It’s totally ridiculous and I don’t have time to play the double-reverse-agent role and run the White House at the same time,”  Priebus says.

This isn’t the story sources close to the two men are telling reporters, including The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, who published a piece on “Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus’s War for the White House” just last week. And if their conflict is real, the question is how long Bannon and Priebus can keep up this act.

Bannon, the former Breitbart News chairman who represents Trump’s populist base, has an agenda ultimately at odds with Priebus and the GOP establishment. Bannon’s white nationalism runs afoul of conservative consensus on issues like trade, and he reportedly was the mastermind of Trump’s executive order barring immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Bannon’s stated agenda is chaos: “I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Priebus is a party man who will be more interested in broadening Trump’s base—and the GOP’s—as time goes on. It’s hard to see this “friendship” lasting.

Donald Trump just screwed up the only thing his administration was doing (sort of) well.

The bar for Trump’s presidency is so low even Donald Trump, who is afraid of stairs, could step over it without fear of toppling over. But Trump has cleared that bar exactly once in the first three weeks of his presidency, when he successfully did not fuck up announcing the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for Anton Scalia’s vacant Supreme Court seat. Trump treated the process like he was Chris Harrison and Gorsuch was the Bachelorette, sure, and he also shook his hand in a way that can only be described as “reptilian,” but Trump otherwise nominated a conventional(-ish) conservative judge in a conventional fashion. The networks all awarded him 8s and 9s and acted as if Trump had finally figured out how to be president.

But he hadn’t, of course—he just successfully read off a teleprompter for a couple of minutes. Still, the rollout of Gorsuch’s nomination went a long way in calming the extremely jumpy nerves of congressional Republicans. But it has all started to come apart, because Trump is incapable of doing anything in a way that doesn’t maximally embarrass himself or the country.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal revealed that Gorsuch had described Trump’s attacks on the judiciary as “disheartening”—Gorscuh’s comments were later confirmed by Republican Senator Ben Sasse and Gorsuch’s team. Trump famously hates any and all criticism of himself, even though he is perhaps the most easily criticized person on the face of the planet. (In the grand scheme of things he probably falls somewhere between Charles Manson and Tonya Harding.) So, on Thursday morning, he brazenly lied and claimed that Gorsuch’s comments were somehow taken out of context, even though they were not:

Trump is misrepresenting Blumental’s misrepresentation here, but that’s not really the point. The point is that Trump had done exactly one thing sort of right in three weeks and, with just a handful of tweets, he screwed that up, too.