Justin Trudeau owns the Trump White House.

After a humiliating himself this thoroughly, a self-respecting president would allow Canada to annex the United States and enter self-imposed exile at Mar-a-Lago. Trump will wait until he’s alone with members of Congress to whine about a hand-shake rigging conspiracy and claim Ivanka was admiring Trudeau’s taste in Trump-branded menswear.
Andrew Puzder is the Democrats’ last best chance of stopping a Trump cabinet nominee.
Democrats have been successful at making some of Trump’s appointees uncomfortable. Rex Tillerson’s coziness with Vladimir Putin damaged him, and Betsy DeVos’s general dislike for the concept of education nearly sunk her nomination. But Democrats haven’t gotten enough Republicans to defect to actually scuttle a nomination. DeVos’s nomination was carefully managed by Mitch McConnell, who let two vulnerable senators who represent many rural students—Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski—vote no. Vice President Mike Pence then broke a 50-50 tie, making DeVos secretary of education.
McConnell has another vulnerable nominee in Andrew Puzder, Trump’s pro-robot, anti–living wage labor secretary nominee. He has a number of blemishes on his record: Aside from his poor record as CEO of Hardee’s, Puzder employed an undocumented immigrant, was accused by his ex-wife of domestic abuse on Oprah, and owes millions to a bank that is facing accusations of interest rate manipulation and tax evasion. The Washington Post reports that four Republican senators–Collins, Murkowski, South Carolina’s Tim Scott, and Georgia’s Johnny Isakson—are all on the fence about Puzder, as is Democrat Joe Manchin, who has supported some of Trump’s nominees.
McConnell is very good at managing these situations. That these senators are expressing concern merely suggests what was already true: that Puzder is a controversial nominee with a checkered history. But with much of Trump’s cabinet confirmed—and with foreclosure enthusiast Steven Mnuchin on his way to heading the Treasury—this is the Democrats’ best hope at taking down one of Trump’s nominees.
The first hearing on NASA’s future will feature a climate-denying astronaut.
Harrison Schmitt is one of the only 12 humans to have ever walked on the surface of the moon. He’s also a climate change denier, and the first listed witness for the House Science Committee’s Thursday hearing on “NASA: Past, Present, and Future”—our first glimpse of what NASA’s mission will look like under full Republican rule.
The Trump administration has been relatively mum about its plans for America’s space science agency, but a senior campaign advisor told The Guardian in November that Trump would like to eliminate NASA’s world-renowned climate change research division. Schmitt, a geologist, would almost certainly be in support of that plan. The Apollo 17 astronaut has spent a good deal of his post-space career speaking out about the “red herring” of carbon emissions. He’s also repeatedly asserted a link between Soviet Communism and environmentalism.
In this 17-minute presentation, he refers to mainstream climate scientists as “alarmists” and claims that most scientists are pushing for “national socialist control of economies.”
This type of witness is not particularly surprising for the House Science Committee, which has become somewhat of a hub for climate change contrarians since chairman Lamar Smith took over in 2013. In its hearings, the committee also has increasingly favored industry witnesses—lawyers, lobbyists, and other non-scientists—over scientists, according to a recent analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project.
Still, it could be that Thursday’s hearing avoids questions of NASA’s climate research altogether and focuses chiefly on space exploration. The other three witnesses are not particularly outspoken on climate. Considering the committee’s history of misinformation on the topic, silence may indeed be the best policy.
It’s not even February 14 yet, and Washington is drowning in cupid-themed resistance efforts. Democratic Senator Ed Markey is using the holiday to promote his party’s message of the moment—that the president has abandoned his campaign pledge of fidelity to the working class and rekindled his romance with Wall Street:
The SEIU is urging Americans to call Congress and “share the love for quality, affordable healthcare,” hoping to blunt the impact of Republicans’ promised repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
The feminist Ms. Foundation for Women wants supporters to send Trump a valentine, telling him they’ve got “no love for bigotry.”
Donald Trump is really sloppy with sensitive information about our national security.
Trump was having dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Saturday when he learned that North Korea had launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile. According to CNN, he “took the call on a mobile phone at his table, which was set squarely in the middle of the private club’s dining area,” with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by his side:
As Mar-a-Lago’s wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe’s evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN.
Discussing sensitive national security matters within earshot of his private club members is shockingly reckless, and as The Washington Post’s Philip Bump noted Monday, Trump is making a habit of these dangerous slip-ups. Last week, he was criticized for leaving the key in a classified lockbag while hosting people without security clearance in the Oval Office.
Bump rightly observes that the Mar-a-Lago incident was far worse. Trump, Abe, and aides were using lights from smartphones to pour over security documents, and it’s not at all clear the phones were secure. They could have been vulnerable to hacking, giving America’s enemies an even better chance to eavesdrop on two world leaders than club guests in close proximity.
As Politico’s Eric Geller notes, it also appears that a Mar-a-Lago guest posed with the military aide who carries “the football” (the briefcase containing instructions for authorizing a nuclear attack).
This is just the latest example of how Trump’s ignorance of protocol could have disastrous consequences for the United States.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Donald Trump is playing Apprentice with Michael Flynn, Reince Priebus, and Sean Spicer.
Someone is going to get fired. Flynn—who was set up as a fall guy only a week into Trump’s term—not only (potentially unlawfully) discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador three weeks before Trump’s inauguration, but also apparently lied to Vice President Mike Pence about it, damaging the administration’s congressional GOP whisperer’s credibility in the process. Trump’s buddy Chris Ruddy described Priebus, the White House chief of staff, as being “in way over his head”—he’s being blamed for the disorganization and incompetence that has defined the first weeks of the Trump White House and rumors are swirling that Kellyanne Conway wants his job. Spicer has been on thin ice for weeks—Trump hates his suits and his demeanor and that a woman plays him on SNL. (On Sunday, Spicer tried to keep his job by grooming Charlton Heston disciple Stephen Miller.) There are also rumors that a larger staff shakeup is in the works.
Ruddy told Axios presented by Blackwater that Trump’s inexperience is the problem: “Trump is trying to figure out who he should trust. This is totally new for him, so he’s trying to figure out who the strong ones are and who the weak ones are.” An unnamed source said that the problem was that Trump doesn’t trust people who aren’t rich: “These people are insecure because Trump does not respect them. He does not because they have not made any money. He respects [Steve] Bannon and Gary Cohn because they are financially successful.”
One possibility is that Trump is just doing what he’s always done as a businessman. Ironically, he rarely fired people who worked for him. “I have never heard him say the words ‘You’re fired’ to anyone,” Billy Procida, who worked for Trump in the 1990s, told Politico. “He really doesn’t fire people. He makes it known he doesn’t want you there, and you move on.” The leaks could be of way doing just that.
But any reality television viewer should recognize these machinations—pitting people against each other, loudly suggesting that people are on thin ice, and generally playing up the drama—from his work on The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice. Similar to his Bachelor-esque rollout of Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s team is leaking to raise the stakes, creating high drama that engages observers and signals to the contestants (in this case people with high-level security clearances) that they better shape up or ship out. Trump still hasn’t figured out the day-to-day aesthetics of being a world leader, but he sure knows how to generate TV ratings. The White House is his reality TV show now, and Trump is treating Flynn, Spicer, and Priebus like they’re Gene Simmons, Omarosa, and Jennie Finch.
The GOP’s “accommodate not confront” is a perfectly craven slogan for the Trump era.
The first three weeks of Trump’s presidency have been a disaster. Every fear about Trump’s competence has been realized in the first 23 days of his administration: He is overmatched, surrounded by infighting lightweights, and seems to have no idea what he’s doing. Every day brings a new example of incompetence—on Sunday, for instance, it was reported President Trump discussed how to respond to a North Korean missile launch in a public dining room at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
But Republicans in Congress, however warily, are sticking by their man. Trump is still hugely popular among Republicans—despite being historically unpopular with everyone else—which means that crossing him could lead to a primary challenge. And Congressional Republicans have justified their support for Trump by suggesting that he will ultimately deliver regulatory and tax reform—freeing the GOP’s wealthy constituents to make more money—and a conservative Supreme Court nominee. So they may as well grin and bear it.
After three weeks in the White House, Mr. Trump has made clear that he is going to continue promulgating conspiracy theories, flinging personal insults and saying things that are plainly untrue. And the Republican-controlled House and Senate seem to have made a collective decision: They will accommodate — not confront — his conduct as long as he signs their long-stalled conservative proposals on taxes, regulations and health care into law.
“There’s a widely held view among our members that, yes, he’s going to say things on a daily basis that we’re not going to like,” said Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the third-ranking Senate Republican, “but that the broad legislative agenda and goals that we have — if we can stay focused on those and try and get that stuff enacted — those would be big wins.”
Republicans have moved the goalposts again, eroding ethical and political norms in the hope that Trump will deliver the kinds of reforms they’ve been dreaming of for years. Similarly, Thune’s quote also indicates that Senate Republicans, at least, think that they can enact their agenda in spite of Trump. To be fair, he signs whatever is in front of him. But with distractions coming from the White House on an hourly basis, the deal congressional Republicans made with Trump looks worse and worse every day.
Donald Trump can’t let go of his voter fraud fantasy.
Huddled with 10 senators on Thursday in a meeting that included former New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, Trump barely closed the door before continuing his conspiratorial talk about illegal ballots cast in last year’s presidential election.
The president claimed that he and Ayotte both would have been victorious in the Granite State if not for the “thousands” people who were “brought in on buses” from neighboring Massachusetts to “illegally” vote in New Hampshire.
According to one participant who described the meeting, “an uncomfortable silence” momentarily overtook the room.
Three months after his election—and almost a month into his presidency—he is still preoccupied with anxiety over his legitimacy, spouting paranoid delusions in closed-door meetings with the nation’s top elected officials. Trump’s insecurity has always been a driving force in his political life—it certainly affects how he works with those, like Ayotte, who have criticized him in the past—but Trump’s obsession with voter fraud is alarming because he sees it as a solution to the source of his insecurity, the widely held belief that he is not a legitimate president.
In addition to confirming that the president of the United States is clinging to conspiracy theories, Trump’s adamance about voter fraud undoubtedly will have concrete consequences for access to the ballot in America. He’s tasked Vice President Mike Pence with heading a commission on this imaginary problem, and a very real voter crackdown—possibly involving a national voter ID law—can’t be far behind.
Watch Jason Chaffetz get owned by his constituents over and over again.
Jason “Chart Guy” Chaffetz, who spent months hunting for fictional Hillary Clinton abuses of power but has done practically nothing to investigate Donald Trump’s many obvious ethics breaches, conflicts of interest, and abuses of power, went home to Utah earlier this week to hang out with his constituents. Chaffetz, who looks like if Tim Curry was a high school wrestling coach, must have known what he was walking into. After all, GOP town halls have been disrupted across the country by constituents who are demanding answers about the party’s plans for Obamacare. But Chaffetz still held his town hall, something that can’t be said for many of his colleagues. He got played. Per The Salt Lake Tribune:
The town-hall meeting was 75 minutes of tense exchanges between Chaffetz and residents from across the state. They were frustrated by the Utah Republican’s refusal to investigate President Donald Trump’s potential conflicts of interest. They doggedly pursued him for his initiatives to transfer or sell public lands. They questioned his position on immigration and refugees.
And that was only half of the largely liberal crowd.
About 1,500 people stood outside Brighton High School, too far back to make the cut, their signs reading, “Do your job” and “America is better than this.”
Or, much better, watch it:
Only Donald Trump deserves this more than Jason Chaffetz. (And maybe Sean Spicer.)
Donald Trump’s power handshakes are weird as hell.
Trump is a walking, talking airport business book—a semi-sentient Rich Dad, Poor Dad—so it should come as no surprise that he is absolutely obsessed with power handshakes, which he thinks communicate dominance. But in reality they’re just silly.
The first major power shake of Trump’s presidency was granted to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
And on Friday Trump struck again, this time shaking, gently patting, and violently pulling Shinzo Abe’s hand for several seconds, to the increasing consternation of the Japanese prime minister.
But as the great Dan Amira noted back in 2012, Trump has been dishing out weird-ass handshakes for years. There are some lessons you can take from looking at some of Trump’s great handshakes. From his weird shake with Mitt Romney, you learn that he refuses to be the first person to end a handshake. You also learn that the tug is the central motif of the Trump handshake—he pulls in Romney as if to say, “You are not the boss. I am the boss. Even if you become president, I am still boss.” Amira called this technique the “pull in,” which is both gross and accurate.
But Trump still hasn’t topped his weirdest handshake, which was given to Apprentice winner Bill Rancic. There’s still time though—Prince Philip better watch out.
Elliott Abrams looked like he was in line for the position of deputy secretary of state. Abrams, a neo-conservative who has served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, enjoyed the support of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But his nomination was nixed by the president, seemingly because Abrams had criticized Trump during the campaign. As CNN reports:
President Donald Trump met with Abrams and the sources said that the meeting went well but when the President learned that Abrams had criticized him during the campaign, the President nixed Abrams as Deputy Secretary of State, according to the sources. ...
“This is a loss for the State Department and the country and for that matter for the President,” said one Republican source.
Another Republican source with knowledge of what happened said, “This was Donald Trump’s thin skin and nothing else.”
Whatever Trump’s motives, he made the right call. Abrams is completely unfit to serve in any public office. He was a central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal, where he repeatedly lied to Congress and eventually pled guilty to withholding information under testimony. In one of the most disgraceful episodes of modern American foreign policy, Abrams worked to help cover up the 1982 El Mozote Massacre in El Salvador, in which more than 500 civilians were killed. Abrams has an ample record as a hardline militarist with no regard for human rights. Whether Trump was acting out of spite or not, he did the world good.