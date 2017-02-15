Donald Trump “can live” with a one-state solution in Israel or, you know, whatever.
During a press conference this morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked if he was giving up on the goal of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has been U.S. policy since the Clinton administration. Trump’s response was a typical muddle. “So, I’m looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like,” Trump said, as Netanyahu chuckled. “I’m very happy with the one both parties like. I can live with either one.”
In practical terms, this new policy (if you can call it that) means Israel will have a freer hand in negotiations, with the United States no longer being committed to a Palestinian state as an end goal. But is Trump really clear about what the “one-state solution” would mean in the long run?
There are three ways a one-state solution could work: one would be a secular, democratic state that respects the rights of all citizens; the second would be a Jewish-dominated apartheid state with Arabs as second-class citizens; and third is an Arab-dominated apartheid state with Jews as second-class citizens. The main reason the one-state solution is so controversial is the challenge of creating a secular, democratic polity given the existing tensions between Jews and Arabs.
It’s not at all clear though that Trump realizes that—or indeed has any idea about the differences between a one-state and two-state solution.
National Review has shifted from “Never Trump” to “Keep Trump True to Trumpism!”
The flagship journal of American conservatism continues to find a way to reconcile itself with the Republican president it once opposed. Just as some believers try to be more Catholic than the Pope, National Review is casting itself as more Trumpian than the president.
This tendency was on display in an editorial calling for Republicans to reject Andrew Puzder’s nomination to lead the Labor Department. According to the magazine, Puzder is unworthy of the position because he’ll betray the president’s hardline anti-immigration stance:
Andrew Puzder was from the start an odd choice to head Donald Trump’s Labor Department. The chief of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of fast-food chains such as Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, Puzder has long been one of corporate America’s most high-profile advocates of Gang of Eight-style “comprehensive immigration reform” — or, put another way, one of the most high-profile advocates of precisely the approach to immigration policy that Donald Trump opposed during his campaign.
This editorial clarifies the degree to which National Review’s “Never Trump” stance was personal rather than political. If the magazine could have Trumpism without Trump, or even just a Trump who consistently does what he promises, it will be happy. Trumpism has become mainstream American conservatism.
This is not an ironclad story. Flynn held on to his job for over two weeks after the White House learned of his supposed duplicity. It also skates over the issue of competence: Pence was in charge of the transition and therefore should have been aware—or at least made aware—of the nature of contacts between Flynn and Russian officials. Then there’s the widely discussedpossibility that someone in the transition, perhaps Donald Trump himself, told Flynn to talk to Moscow on the day former President Obama announced sanctions.
But Pence is trying to hover above the fray. On Tuesday afternoon, NBC reported that Pence was not aware that Flynn had misled him until the previous Thursday, shortly before Flynn’s duplicity was made public by The Washington Post.
This raises more questions than it answers, the biggest being why Pence was kept out of the loop. One possible answer is that it is an example of the chaos that has defined Trump’s first month in office. No one knows what’s going on.
Another is that Pence never wanted to be in the loop in the first place. At any rate, it sure looks like Pence is trying to distance himself from the fallout. He can now not only blame Michael Flynn for failing to tell him the truth, but the rest of the leadership team in the White House for failing to inform him about it. Pence’s cover story is very convenient the vice president: It ensures that he’s untouched by the chaos around him.
Pence may simply just want to avoid another headache he doesn’t need. But intentionally or not, he’s also preparing for the worst.
The Trump presidency is only getting more and more surreal.
After the 2016 election, Merriam-Webster announced that their word of the year wasn’t “emails” or “alt-right” or “emails,” but “surreal”—perhaps the best descriptor of the craziest year in recent memory (though 2017 looks like it will give it a run for its money). But one of the craziest aspects of the 2016 election—the possible alliance between Russian intelligence and the Trump campaign—still seemed far-fetched. Russian intelligence was allegedly involved in the hacking of the DNC, but a coordinated effort between Trump’s campaign and Russia seemed like a fever dream, in part because the Clinton campaign was clearly trying to use Russian involvement as a shield from some of the hack’s more damaging revelations. When BuzzFeed published the infamous pee-gate dossier alleging unsubstantiated relations between Trump and Russia, the levelheaded response was to emphasize the completely “unverified” part of it.
After November, the media, which failed miserably to call the election, tried to wake up to reality. But Trump’s first month in office has only plunged us deeper into the weirdness—he has attempted to institute a Muslim ban, his advisers lie baldly on a daily basis, and scandal after scandal is leaking out of the White House like a sieve with a hole punched through it. Sober reality is not setting in any time soon.
Mike Flynn’s resignation has only added to the drama. With Trump, Sean Spicer, and Kellyanne Conway unable to keep their stories straight on Flynn’s resignation, and The New York Times reporting that members of the Trump campaign were in contact with Russian intelligence “in the year before the election,” the Trump administration is looking like the Boogieman from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The story is far from done; the Times piece is based on anonymous intelligence officials and we still don’t know what exactly happened with Flynn. But the thread is unravelling quickly.
Late Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that members of Trump’s campaign had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials “in the year before the election.” The story has many caveats—it’s unclear, for instance, if they were aware that they were speaking to Russian intelligence officials, or if they had been infiltrated—but it’s a bombshell nevertheless. Trump and his team have tried to bury the Russia story by saying that it was cooked up by the sore losers in Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party. But between the recent revelations of Michael Flynn’s repeated contact with the Russian ambassador and this report, it’s clear that Trump’s campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence officials while Russia was allegedly working with WikiLeaks to seriously damage Clinton’s campaign. Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager who is the only campaign official named in the Times report, pled incompetence in the funniest way possible:
This is absurd. I have no idea what this is referring to. I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today.... It’s not like these people wear badges that say, “I’m a Russian intelligence officer.”
Trump tends to melt down on Twitter when things are going poorly for him, and that’s exactly what he did on Wednesday morning. A few of the most notable tweets:
None of these tweets are denials. Instead, Trump frantically bounces from one possible culprit to another. First, he argues that the allegations were cooked up by Clinton’s campaign to explain why they lost an election they were heavily favored to win. There is some truth to that, but it is not relevant at all, because these reports suggest that they were right: Trump’s campaign was, in fact, in contact with Russian intelligence.
Next, he hits what seems to be the White House’s main talking point: that the real problem is that information is being leaked. Trump has clearly provoked the deep state, which is taking their shot (the GOP may launch a congressional investigation if only to stop the leaks). That’s troubling, but once again it’s hard to argue with the facts. Also, Trump clearly hasn’t learned any lessons—he poked the bear before by comparing the intelligence community to Nazi Germany and this morning he compared it to Russia. He then hilariously blames Barack Obama for this mess—as if the situation in the Crimea somehow absolves his bromance with Putin or his campaign’s communications with Russian intelligence—before returning to the primary talking point: that the real story is the leaks. (It isn’t.)
One of the many ironies of this situation is that Trump won the election in large part thanks to the intervention of the deep state, in the form of James Comey’s two letters. For him to suddenly claim such intervention is not relevant just because it damages him, and not an opponent, is trademark Trump hypocrisy. The same goes for his sudden attempt to claim that both Russia and leaks are bad—he spent weeks on the trail hyping WikiLeaks. This week, Trump finally got a taste of his own medicine.
Among many other not-particularly-credible things he said Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters the Trump administration is confident the now-deposed national security adviser Michael Flynn broke no laws.
“There’s nothing that the general did that was a violation of any sort,” Spicer said, less than 24 hours after Flynn was forced to resign amid an outcry over reports that he’d misled the administration about discussions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. “What this came down to was a matter of trust.”
The FBI might take issue with that. According to the New York Times, the FBI interviewed Flynn about his discussions with the Russian ambassador shortly after inauguration, but before Justice Department officials warned the White House that Flynn might be compromised.
While it is not clear what he said in his F.B.I. interview, Mr. Flynn maintained publicly for more than a week that his conversations with the ambassador were innocuous and did not involve Russian sanctions, something now known to be false.
The strong implication is that Flynn lied to the FBI. To believe otherwise, you must assume Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with Kislyak, then lied about it publicly and to colleagues, then told the truth about it to the FBI, then lied about it some more. Not likely. Lying to the FBI alone places him in serious legal jeopardy. The questions is what he finally cops to, and whom he implicates, if and when he’s caught.
The White House can’t get its story straight on Michael Flynn.
Flynn resigned as national security adviser on Monday evening after only 24 days on the job, after it became clear that he had discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Donald Trump’s inauguration and then lied about it. On Tuesday, three people commented on Flynn’s resignation—first Kellyanne Conway, then Donald Trump, then Sean Spicer—and none of their stories lined up.
First, Conway was grilled by hard-nosed reporter Matt Lauer on Today:
“Mike Flynn had decided it was best to resign. He knew he had become a lightning rod and he made that decision,” Conway said. “That fact is what became unsustainable, actually. I think misleading the vice president really was the key here. And I spoke with the president this morning. He asked me to speak on his behalf and to reiterate that Mike Flynn had resigned.”
It was Flynn’s decision to resign, according to Conway. He did so because news that he had spoken to the Russian ambassador about sanctions had leaked, damaging the credibility of the administration.
But only a few hours later, Sean Spicer told the press that it was Trump that asked for Flynn’s resignation and that he did so because of the erosion of trust that had resulted from Flynn (allegedly) lying to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador:
Spicer also said that Trump had been briefed “immediately after” the White House counsel was informed in mid-January of the nature of Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador—this contradicts Trump’s claim on Friday that he didn’t know anything about it. (Spicer later claimed that Trump was referring to a Washington Post story about the conversation, and not about Flynn’s conversation itself.)
But this means that Trump was briefed by the Department of Justice and did nothing about it, even though this means he knew that Flynn was vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians. Spicer argued that this was because the president concluded that Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador did not break the law, a question that has not been settled. But even if it was settled this doesn’t add up on two counts: 1) it is an inadequate response if Flynn was susceptible to blackmail; and 2) presumably Trump would have realized that he couldn’t trust Flynn right then and there, not weeks later.
In between Conway and Spicer’s interviews, Trump tweeted this:
This takes a totally different approach, arguing that the problem wasn’t what Flynn did, but that it leaked out. It suggests that Trump doesn’t have a problem with Flynn speaking to the Russians about U.S. sanctions. Spicer said as much, even though it is potentially illegal.
Why is this story so muddled? Trump’s tweet is telling: Flynn was let go not because of what he did, but because it was made public and started to become a problem. That is not a very good explanation for why someone was removed from their job, which explains why Conway and Spicer have done such a terrible job of explaining the timeline. But it’s also distinctly possible that their stories aren’t straight because this isn’t the whole story, and that there are more revelations to be made about the connections between Trump’s inner circle and the Russian government.
In the latest sign of turmoil within Republican ranks, Breitbart has a published a long, conspiracy-tinged article blaming the White House chief of staff for all of the Trump administration’s ills. The headline on the Breitbart front page is particularly alarming: WH SOURCES: PRIEBUS LETTING “SLEEPER CELL” OBAMA HOLDOVERS UNDERMINE TRUMP ADMIN.
The theory developed in the article is that the resignation of Mike Flynn as national security adviser was instigated by Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who Trump fired after she refused to defend Trump’s immigration executive order. According to Breitbart:
Many other potential Yateses—holdovers from the Obama administration who have found their way into spots throughout the Trump administration—await throughout government.
“They’re hiding like sleeper cells everywhere,” one source said.
Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon was, of course, the former CEO of Breitbart News. So it’s easy to read the Breitbart piece as part of a power struggle between Bannon and Priebus, who have unconvincingly claimed that they get along just fine. The Bannon camp is using the Flynn scandal as cover to undermnie Priebus. And if Priebus were to be sacked or sidelined, Bannon would be able to consolidate his already powerful White House position.
The GOP is going to own the Michael Flynn scandal, too.
Jason Chaffetz, the head of the House Oversight Committee, spent years investigating Hillary Clinton’s role in Benghazi and her use of a private email server, while promising to investigate her ties to foreign governments via The Clinton Foundation. These years-long investigations were supposedly about accountability, but the real reason they dragged on and on was to damage Clinton’s credibility. It worked.
Only three weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump’s administration is already embroiled in a scandal that looks to be bigger than any of the ones Chaffetz and his allies spent months investigating. His national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Monday because he was in contact with the Russian government before Trump’s inauguration about sanctions placed on Russia by the Obama administration. Flynn’s relationship with Russia not only suggests suspiciously friendly ties between Trump’s inner circle and the Kremlin, but also raises the possibility that someone on Team Trump (or Trump himself) ordered the call. The least you can say about it is that it deserves a congressional investigation. (The same is true for Trump’s apparent fondness for conducting classified business in public.)
And yet, congressional Republicans are acting as if Flynn’s resignation takes care of the scandal. Here’s Chaffetz’s response, for instance:
And longtime Trump ally Chris Collins:
And Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who muddied the narrative that has emerged in news reports, that Trump allowed Flynn to stay on his team for weeks after being informed of Flynn’s infraction:
This is insane. It would be insane even if these same people hadn’t spent years arguing that the appearance of possible misbehavior merited months of hearings and investigations. But it’s especially galling that, after years of political witch hunts, the GOP is acting as if obvious misbehavior and incompetence are totally normal—that the Trump administration is not only handling its affairs well, but that it has answered the necessary questions regarding its relationship with a foreign government.
There are obviously political reasons for this. Trump is very popular with Republicans, who control the fate of these congressmen. Chaffetz, Collins, and Ryan are more concerned with primary challenges and revolts from back-benchers than they are with uncovering the truth. But this is a short-term calculation. Trump’s popularity among Republicans may be high now, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that his scandal-plagued administration is headed towards a fall. Even if it doesn’t cost Trump his job, it may cost a number of congressional Republicans theirs.
Over 90 percent of the world’s population breathed unhealthy air in 2015.
That’s one of many startling findings in the new State of Global Air report, released Tuesday by the Boston-based Health Effect Institute. Air pollution contributed to more than 4.2 million early deaths worldwide in 2015, making it the fifth-highest contributor to death, and was directly responsible for 7.6 percent of all global deaths.
Most of this pollution comes not from the United States, but from rapidly industrializing countries like China and India. In fact, the study showed India registering a 50 percent increase in premature deaths from air pollution since 1990.
The study said America’s relatively good air quality reflects “the impact of air quality management programs”—in other words, effective environmental policy. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress this week are looking into “modernizing” many longstanding federal environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act. That’s GOP-speak for “weakening.”
Trump’s attempted pivot from the Flynn controversy is lame even by his standards.
The national security adviser quit on Monday night after (allegedly) lying about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump had even taken office. It’s a major scandal for the White House, just three weeks into Trump’s tenure.
Obviously eager to change the subject and reset the news cycle, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning:
Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Steve Doocy of Fox & Friends similarly shifted the conversation to the “shady” and “troubling” leakiness of the administration.
The notion that leaks are the biggest takeaway from the past 24 hours is, of course, ludicrous. And Trump’s supposed concern about leaks disrupting his dealings with North Korea is particularly rich, given yesterday’s revelation that he took a call about a North Korean missile launch in the middle of the Mar-a-Lago private dining area, within earshot of waitstaff and members. He then proceeded to look at security documents using lights from smartphones that may not have been secure.
In other words, the president of the United States himself is making America vulnerable to leaking and hacking—and even that isn’t the biggest headline emerging from the White House at the moment.