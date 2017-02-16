Scandalous headlines from Barack Obama’s first month in office.
Donald Trump’s first four weeks in office have been mired in controversy. Protests have erupted around the country. Refugees have been denied entry at airports. Trump’s associates have been accused of ties to Russian intelligence, and he himself has been called a liar and a tyrant. But no president is immune to scandal. For some context, here is a look back at some of the scathing headlines from the early days of Obama’s presidency:
How many worst songs ever are on Andrew Cuomo’s Spotify playlist?
You may have thought that there can only be one worst song ever. But that just means you haven’t seen this playlist, in which every other song makes you think, “Man, that is the worst song.”
“Walk This Way” features the worst sound humans have invented, Steven Tyler screeching. “We Didn’t Start the Fire” has, objectively, the worst lyrics of all time. “Born This Way” isn’t the worst song ever, but it is the worst Madonna song ever. And “Riders on the Storm” is literally the worst song in music history. (I have not listened to the Avett Brothers, but I have been alternately told it’s music for sensitive frat boys and the thinking man’s Mumford & Sons, both of which sound very bad.)
Does Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, simply have bad taste in music? No. Andrew Cuomo probably doesn’t even listen to music. (His only hobby as far as anyone can tell is negging Bill de Blasio.) The problem is that his interns were told to come up with a playlist that: a) reflected his New York roots, which is why the only U2 song is “Angel of Harlem” and the Don Henley song is the deeply atrocious “New York Minute”; b) appealed to the kids who listen to Spotify, which is why Bruno Mars, born and raised in Hawaii, is randomly thrown on here; and c) conveyed that Andrew Cuomo, a real human being, is on the side of the real human beings of the working class, hence heavy doses of Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and Billy Joel.
So we have the worst of both worlds: bad sounds about New York and bad songs not about New York. Don’t vote for Andrew Cuomo in 2020.
Donald Trump has only taken questions from conservative media since becoming president.
“The fix is in,” CNN reporter Jim Acosta remarked after Trump’s joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the fourth straight presser where Trump has chosen to only call on journalists who work for right-leaning media outlets.
Acosta, you’ll remember, is the same reporter Trump got into a tiff with last month, during the sole press conference he held as president-elect. As Acosta attempted to ask a question about the Trump team’s ties to Russia, Trump interjected: “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!”
Now that Trump is president, it seems anyone who wants to ask about Russia is considered fake news—or at the very least, news not worth taking questions from. The reliably conservative outlets he’s selected at his pressers have certainly not asked about it. It’s not totally abnormal for presidents to freeze out unfriendly media during their tenures, but it has certainly never happened this quickly. But it doesn’t seem to be working. Trump’s refusal to answer questions about his scandal-plagued administration is only making things worse.
But in the end, Puzder was sunk bygood old-fashioned political baggage. He employed an undocumented immigrant as a nanny, and was accused by his ex-wife of abuse on Oprah in the 1980s. If early reports are to be believed, it was the Oprah video, which was circulating on the Hill earlier this week, that ultimately did him in:
Puzder’s withdrawal is certainly a victory for Democrats, who have so far been unable to stop any of Trump’s appointees. But it may also suggest a growing wariness of Trump’s already scandal-plagued administration among Republicans. For the first month of Trump’s presidency, they abandoned the traditional function of the confirmation process, which is to vet nominees and to take conflicts of interest seriously. Puzder’s case is a “better late than never” situation, but it’s notable nevertheless.
For Trump, it’s another L in a week that’s been full of them. Trump has lost Michael Flynn and Puzder in a 48-hour period, during which it also became clear that his campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence and his senior adviser was cited for ethics violations. And it’s only Wednesday.
Donald Trump just made things worse for himself (if that’s possible).
At a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked about Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser on Monday after it became clear that he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador weeks before Trump’s inauguration.
Trump retreated to familiar ground—attacking Hillary Clinton and the mainstream media. He also seemingly made a baffling mistake: He embraced Flynn, the guy he just fired for supposedly being untrustworthy.
“Michael Flynn–General Flynn—is a wonderful man. I think he’s been treated very, very unfairly by the media—as I call it, the fake media, in many cases,” Trump said. “I think it’s really a sad thing that he was treated so badly. From intelligence, papers are being leaked. Things are being leaked. It’s criminal action, a criminal act and its been going a long time, before me. But now it’s really going on. People are trying to cover up for a terrible loss the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton. I think it’s very, very unfair what’s happened to General Flynn.”
Instead of distancing himself from Flynn—who, it’s worth adding, may have committed a crime—Trump is pulling him in even closer. He is making the argument that Flynn is the victim of a tag-team attack by the media and the intelligence community. Not only that, they are doing this to “cover up” Hillary Clinton’s loss in November.
This would seem to get everything wrong about handling a political scandal. Instead of admitting an error or a mistake—or at least scapegoating someone who made an error or a mistake—Trump is hunkering down with the very person who is the source of all the controversy. Either the White House has no idea what it’s doing, or it is changing tactics after Flynn was already fired to blame the Deep State and the media.
Donald Trump “can live” with a one-state solution in Israel or, you know, whatever.
During a press conference this morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked if he was giving up on the goal of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has been U.S. policy since the Clinton administration. Trump’s response was a typical muddle. “So, I’m looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like,” Trump said, as Netanyahu chuckled. “I’m very happy with the one both parties like. I can live with either one.”
In practical terms, this new policy (if you can call it that) means Israel will have a freer hand in negotiations, with the United States no longer being committed to a Palestinian state as an end goal. But is Trump really clear about what the “one-state solution” would mean in the long run?
There are three ways a one-state solution could work: one would be a secular, democratic state that respects the rights of all citizens; the second would be a Jewish-dominated apartheid state with Arabs as second-class citizens; and third is an Arab-dominated apartheid state with Jews as second-class citizens. The main reason the one-state solution is so controversial is the challenge of creating a secular, democratic polity given the existing tensions between Jews and Arabs.
It’s not at all clear though that Trump realizes that—or indeed has any idea about the differences between a one-state and two-state solution.
National Review has shifted from “Never Trump” to “Keep Trump True to Trumpism!”
The flagship journal of American conservatism continues to find a way to reconcile itself with the Republican president it once opposed. Just as some believers try to be more Catholic than the Pope, National Review is casting itself as more Trumpian than the president.
This tendency was on display in an editorial calling for Republicans to reject Andrew Puzder’s nomination to lead the Labor Department. According to the magazine, Puzder is unworthy of the position because he’ll betray the president’s hardline anti-immigration stance:
Andrew Puzder was from the start an odd choice to head Donald Trump’s Labor Department. The chief of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of fast-food chains such as Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, Puzder has long been one of corporate America’s most high-profile advocates of Gang of Eight-style “comprehensive immigration reform” — or, put another way, one of the most high-profile advocates of precisely the approach to immigration policy that Donald Trump opposed during his campaign.
This editorial clarifies the degree to which National Review’s “Never Trump” stance was personal rather than political. If the magazine could have Trumpism without Trump, or even just a Trump who consistently does what he promises, it will be happy. Trumpism has become mainstream American conservatism.
This is not an ironclad story. Flynn held on to his job for over two weeks after the White House learned of his supposed duplicity. It also skates over the issue of competence: Pence was in charge of the transition and therefore should have been aware—or at least made aware—of the nature of contacts between Flynn and Russian officials. Then there’s the widely discussedpossibility that someone in the transition, perhaps Donald Trump himself, told Flynn to talk to Moscow on the day former President Obama announced sanctions.
But Pence is trying to hover above the fray. On Tuesday afternoon, NBC reported that Pence was not aware that Flynn had misled him until the previous Thursday, shortly before Flynn’s duplicity was made public by The Washington Post.
This raises more questions than it answers, the biggest being why Pence was kept out of the loop. One possible answer is that it is an example of the chaos that has defined Trump’s first month in office. No one knows what’s going on.
Another is that Pence never wanted to be in the loop in the first place. At any rate, it sure looks like Pence is trying to distance himself from the fallout. He can now not only blame Michael Flynn for failing to tell him the truth, but the rest of the leadership team in the White House for failing to inform him about it. Pence’s cover story is very convenient the vice president: It ensures that he’s untouched by the chaos around him.
Pence may simply just want to avoid another headache he doesn’t need. But intentionally or not, he’s also preparing for the worst.
The Trump presidency is only getting more and more surreal.
After the 2016 election, Merriam-Webster announced that their word of the year wasn’t “emails” or “alt-right” or “emails,” but “surreal”—perhaps the best descriptor of the craziest year in recent memory (though 2017 looks like it will give it a run for its money). But one of the craziest aspects of the 2016 election—the possible alliance between Russian intelligence and the Trump campaign—still seemed far-fetched. Russian intelligence was allegedly involved in the hacking of the DNC, but a coordinated effort between Trump’s campaign and Russia seemed like a fever dream, in part because the Clinton campaign was clearly trying to use Russian involvement as a shield from some of the hack’s more damaging revelations. When BuzzFeed published the infamous pee-gate dossier alleging unsubstantiated relations between Trump and Russia, the levelheaded response was to emphasize the completely “unverified” part of it.
After November, the media, which failed miserably to call the election, tried to wake up to reality. But Trump’s first month in office has only plunged us deeper into the weirdness—he has attempted to institute a Muslim ban, his advisers lie baldly on a daily basis, and scandal after scandal is leaking out of the White House like a sieve with a hole punched through it. Sober reality is not setting in any time soon.
Mike Flynn’s resignation has only added to the drama. With Trump, Sean Spicer, and Kellyanne Conway unable to keep their stories straight on Flynn’s resignation, and The New York Times reporting that members of the Trump campaign were in contact with Russian intelligence “in the year before the election,” the Trump administration is looking like the Boogieman from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The story is far from done; the Times piece is based on anonymous intelligence officials and we still don’t know what exactly happened with Flynn. But the thread is unravelling quickly.
Late Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that members of Trump’s campaign had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials “in the year before the election.” The story has many caveats—it’s unclear, for instance, if they were aware that they were speaking to Russian intelligence officials, or if they had been infiltrated—but it’s a bombshell nevertheless. Trump and his team have tried to bury the Russia story by saying that it was cooked up by the sore losers in Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party. But between the recent revelations of Michael Flynn’s repeated contact with the Russian ambassador and this report, it’s clear that Trump’s campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence officials while Russia was allegedly working with WikiLeaks to seriously damage Clinton’s campaign. Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager who is the only campaign official named in the Times report, pled incompetence in the funniest way possible:
This is absurd. I have no idea what this is referring to. I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today.... It’s not like these people wear badges that say, “I’m a Russian intelligence officer.”
Trump tends to melt down on Twitter when things are going poorly for him, and that’s exactly what he did on Wednesday morning. A few of the most notable tweets:
None of these tweets are denials. Instead, Trump frantically bounces from one possible culprit to another. First, he argues that the allegations were cooked up by Clinton’s campaign to explain why they lost an election they were heavily favored to win. There is some truth to that, but it is not relevant at all, because these reports suggest that they were right: Trump’s campaign was, in fact, in contact with Russian intelligence.
Next, he hits what seems to be the White House’s main talking point: that the real problem is that information is being leaked. Trump has clearly provoked the deep state, which is taking their shot (the GOP may launch a congressional investigation if only to stop the leaks). That’s troubling, but once again it’s hard to argue with the facts. Also, Trump clearly hasn’t learned any lessons—he poked the bear before by comparing the intelligence community to Nazi Germany and this morning he compared it to Russia. He then hilariously blames Barack Obama for this mess—as if the situation in the Crimea somehow absolves his bromance with Putin or his campaign’s communications with Russian intelligence—before returning to the primary talking point: that the real story is the leaks. (It isn’t.)
One of the many ironies of this situation is that Trump won the election in large part thanks to the intervention of the deep state, in the form of James Comey’s two letters. For him to suddenly claim such intervention is not relevant just because it damages him, and not an opponent, is trademark Trump hypocrisy. The same goes for his sudden attempt to claim that both Russia and leaks are bad—he spent weeks on the trail hyping WikiLeaks. This week, Trump finally got a taste of his own medicine.