Menu
Magazine

Pool/Getty Images

Congress keeps screwing over retired coal miners.

As many as 22,600 retired coal miners and miners’ widows received notice that their pensions and health care benefits will be cut off in 60 days, United Mineworkers for America reports. In a press release issued yesterday, UMWA President Cecil Roberts said it’s the third such notice that miners have received since October of last year, and urged Congress to vote on the Miners Protection Act, which would permanently protect their benefits:

Congress cannot keep kicking this can down the road. This is causing tremendous mental and in some cases physical trauma to these senior citizens. They will now have to begin contemplating whether to continue to get medicines and treatments they need to live or to buy groceries. They will now have to wonder if they can go see a doctor for chronic conditions like black lung or cancer or pay the mortgage.

The underfunded pension plan is another symptom of the industry’s general decline. As established in 1946, it’s a benefit pool supported by the contributions of mining companies. But as West Virginia Public Broadcasting notes, these contributions have vanished along with the companies themselves: They aren’t obligated to contribute if they’ve declared bankruptcy. The Miners Protection Act, introduced by Senator Joe Manchin (D?), would “reallocate money from the Abandoned Mine Lands Reclamation Fund” to shore up the failing plan. That’s a tough sell to a Republican-dominated Congress, and Manchin’s overtures to President Trump haven’t been enough to protect his constituents.

This is a matter of justice, and it should be a source of bipartisan consensus. Mining is dangerous, even deadly, work. In monoeconomies like central Appalachia, it’s also frequently the only work available. Miners did not create this monoeconomy and they should not be penalized for trying to survive it. If Congress allows the plan to fail, elderly men and women will suffer—and Democrats should be ready to point the finger at Republicans.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

Scott Pruitt would like you to relax about the EPA cuts.

In the wake of news that President Donald Trump’s budget slashes the Environmental Protection Agency by 25 percent, the department’s new administrator called for calm and insisted he’s not totally on board with the administration’s plan. “Civility in our discourse is really, really important,” Pruitt, who is wrongly skeptical of man-made climate change and frequently sued the EPA as Oklahoma’s attorney general, said at a U.S. Conference of Mayors event in D.C. on Thursday. He implored those around him to “lean on these issues with some level of civility.”

Pruitt said he opposes some of Trump’s ideas for his agency—specifically Trump’s idea to cut a number of popular grant programs for states. Pruitt said he’d like to preserve Brownfields grants, which help states clean up and reuse highly polluted industrial sites. He also cited federal grant programs that rebuild aging drinking water infrastructure, like the $100 million EPA grant that Flint, Michigan, received last year to improve its corroded pipes. “I want you to know that with the White House and also with Congress, I am communicating a message that the Brownfields Program, the Superfund program, water infrastructure … are essential to protect,” Pruitt said.

Afterward, an EPA spokesperson declined to say if Pruitt opposed any other parts of Trump’s reported slash-and-burn budget for the EPA, such as eliminating the Office of Environmental Justice, reducing the workforce from 15,000 to about 12,000, and zeroing out funds for climate change initiatives and native Alaskan villages.

If Jeff Sessions were a Democrat, Republicans would be calling for a criminal probe.

And if he were still in the Senate, dealing with an attorney general who had lied under oath, you better believe he’d do more than demand that the attorney general recuse himself from an ongoing investigation.

To be fair, Democrats—including Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings, and Joe Freaking Manchin—are calling on Sessions to resign as attorney general after The Washington Post revealed that he lied to Congress about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. But it’s clear that Democrats haven’t learned much from watching how Republicans treated the last two Democratic presidents. From Whitewater to Benghazi to Fast and Furious, Republicans tried to shoot the moon with every scandal or pseudo-scandal.

Democrats surely don’t want to destroy their credibility in the way that Republicans have. But in this case, calling for Sessions’s resignation is a bare minimum. That no one has yet to call for a criminal probe suggests that Democrats are still bringing knives to gun fights.

The demands for Sessions’s resignation have painted him into a corner. He now has to choose between appointing a special prosecutor and resigning, and it seems like that will be a pretty easy choice to make. That in itself is a significant victory for Democrats that could pay dividends down the line. Even Jason Chaffetz, who only a couple of weeks ago was behaving as if he had taken a blood oath to never investigate a Republican, is now calling for Sessions to recuse himself. Democrats could get more if they put the screws on.

SANDY HUFFAKER / Getty Images

Donald Trump is trying to ruin the EPA, just like he promised.

During the GOP primaries, Trump said of the Environmental Protection Agency, “We are going to get rid of it in almost every form. We’re going to have little tidbits left but we’re going to take a tremendous amount out.” But in the president’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, he vowed “to promote clean air and clear water.” Which is it?

The former. Inside EPA reports that Trump’s imminent budget proposal for fiscal year 2018 includes a 25 percent cut to EPA’s budget, which will reportedly manifest in mass layoffs and buyouts, and the end of quite a few popular environmental programs.

Here are a few things in Trump’s budget proposal that have been reported:

  • Trump will recommend reducing the agency’s workforce of 15,000 by 20 percent, so to about 12,000.
  • The grants EPA gave to states, including some to clean up air pollution, would be cut by 30 percent.
  • Programs to clean up brownfields, aka polluted industrial waste sites, would be defunded entirely.
  • Environmental justice programs, which focus on cleanup and protection for low-income and minority groups, would be eliminated.
  • Climate-change initiatives; funding for native Alaskan villages; and the Global Change Research program, which provides information on changes to the environment, would be cut.

The proposed cuts have already drawn bipartisan criticism from former EPA administrators. Gina McCarthy, who served under President Obama, said on Wednesday the cuts are “actually going to be devastating for the agency’s ability to protect public health.” Christine Todd Whitman, who led the Environmental Protection Agency under George W. Bush, also urged the Trump administration on Thursday to reconsider such sweeping cuts.

Even some Republicans on Capitol Hill are critical of the proposal. Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho told The Washington Post he doubted Congress would approve such extreme cuts, saying, “There’s not that much in the EPA, for crying out loud.”

Mark Wallheiser/Getty

The Great Trump Pivot™ barely lasted one day before Russia ruined everything again.

Twelve hours ago, the White House was jubilant. They had discovered that the bar for acceptable behavior for Donald Trump is set so low, that all he has to do is smile and not say something overtly racist and the pundit class will lose its collective shit. Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress was boring and grotesque, but he sort of looked and sounded like a president. “For once, we had the wind at our sails. We decided not to shit on ourselves,” a top aide told Axios presented by Halliburton, in a quote that was printed without even a hint of irony.

But then a succession of stories quickly engulfed Trump’s moment in the sun. First, The New York Times reported that European allies presented the Obama administration with intelligence suggesting that members of the Trump campaign had met with members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle in Europe in 2016.

Then, The Washington Post reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had spoken with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., twice during the campaign. This means that Sessions almost certainly perjured himself when he denied such contact during his confirmation hearings. Sessions has tried to wriggle out of the very tight situation he finds himself in, but he’s done a remarkably poor job. First, he issued a denial that read like it was conceived in panic:

But the Post, as Aaron Blake noted this morning, never reported that Sessions had “discussed issues of the campaign” with the Russian ambassador, just that they had met. In its investigation the Post also contacted every member of the 2016 Senate Armed Services Committee to see if any of them had met with the Russian ambassador—none had. It is worth noting that Kislyak is not just a diplomat, but Russia’s top spy-recruiter in D.C., according to U.S. officials who spoke to CNN.

To say that this is very bad for Sessions and the Trump administration is something of an understatement. Sessions is trying to put out this fire by saying that he will recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. But 22 days into his term as attorney general, he is already the subject of a perjury scandal involving the Kremlin.

Things are arguably worse for the Trump administration, and that’s a good thing if you want to get to the bottom of what really happened between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. They have now lost their shield in the Justice Department and may have to face a special prosecutor. As recent history teaches us, special prosecutors sometimes start investigating things that may not fall under their purview.

March 01, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Why are Republicans treating their Obamacare repeal plan like classified information, but for Republicans only?

Nothing screams confidence in one’s ideas like hiding those ideas in a basement and sharing them only with fellow travelers, but that’s how House GOP leaders intend to begin the rollout of their Affordable Care Act repeal bill.

House Republicans on Thursday plan to release details of a measure that would repeal Obamacare and replace parts of it, a key lawmaker said.

Rep. Chris Collins, a member of the Republican leadership team who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which authored the legislation, said it would be made available Thursday morning to Republicans in a basement room of an office building that adjoins the Capitol.

“No one is getting a copy,” the New York lawmaker told the Washington Examiner. “We can go and read it.”

Supposedly the bill will soon begin working its way through the committee process, where non-Republicans, including you and me, will be able to see it. Given Republicans can’t literally “pass the bill so [we] can find out what is in it,” it’s hard to figure why they don’t just pull the bandaid off and post it online. Unless the idea is to trial balloon it privately within the Republican conference, so they can hide their designs from the public in the event it’s a nonstarter. The crisis of conservative convictions continues apace.

CNN

The Democratic response to Donald Trump’s speech left a lot to be desired.

Democrats continue to believe that Trump is an aberration rather than the natural evolution of Republican politics. Nowhere is this more evident than in their frighteningly inadequate response to Trump’s joint address to Congress.

“It actually felt a little bit like The Hunger Games at points,” Rep. Jamie Raskin told the Huffington Post. “I looked up and I saw [former House Speaker] Newt Gingrich and suddenly I felt that I was transported to a different world.” But Trump is not a cartoon dictator. Comparing him to President Snow is a mildly humorous dig at best, not a serious counter-message. Perhaps it is unfair to make an example of Raskin. But these pop culture references feature prominently in liberalism’s anti-Trump rhetoric, and they are not helpful. They tell us nothing useful about Trump or his ideology and they do not provide us with the politics we need to take him down.

See also: The Democratic women who wore white to last night’s speech. It’s a charming gesture. That’s all. It didn’t intimidate Trump or his party. And it’s an obscure reference: It seems unlikely that most viewers understood the significance of the color—it’s to honor suffragettes—so it’s near-uesless as an act of protest. Democrats could have made a more powerful statement. Rep. Maxine Waters, for one, boycotted the speech. But in large part, Democrats were reluctant to rock the boat. Rep. Steny Hoyer told The Hill that Democrats had urged their members to be “respectful” of Trump. Rep. Eliot Engel decided to #resist by refusing to reserve an aisle seat for the event, an area that is sometimes referred to as asskisser aisle.

And the party inexplicably decided to have former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear deliver its official response to Trump. It’s likely they thought Beshear would appeal to Obama coalition defectors. But Beshear talks like a Baptist preacher, not a populist. He is not actually what those voters want.

The overarching impression is that the party is still dangerously out of touch with the political reality it inhabits. The Democratic Party can’t defeat the big bad with the force or a magic wand or matching outfits. They need a different kind of politics—resistance politics, loud politics, obstreperous politics. And there’s still no proof they understand that.

Stephanie Keith/Getty

The Trump administration keeps undermining its own arguments for a travel ban.

Donald Trump was supposed to sign a revised executive order on immigration on Wednesday. This new and improved version of the travel ban would remove Iraq from the list of targeted countries (therefore allowing travel by Iraqis who have aided the United States) and permit legal permanent residents to re-enter the country, which was one of the many flaws of the original order.

But after Tuesday night’s well-received address to a joint session of Congress, the Trump administration decided to hold back the order.

In other words, the Trump administration doesn’t want to undercut a rare moment of glowing media coverage with an action that would revive criticism of the Trump’s Islamaphobic “Muslim ban.” Politically speaking, this makes sense—the Trump administration has not had very many days like today. But by delaying the implementation of the revised order, the Trump administration is contradicting some of the arguments that it made to justify the travel ban in the first place.

Here, for instance, are some Trump tweets justifying the decision not to consult with key departments or foreign governments, and attacking the judges who ruled to block its implementation:

Reince Priebus defended the implementation of the order on Meet The Press by saying that it had to be done quickly: “This is all done for the protection of Americans. And waiting another three days and waiting another three weeks is something that we don’t want to get wrong. President Trump is not willing to get this wrong which is why he wants to move forward quickly and protect Americans.”

The argument, in other words, was that delaying the order could only lead to an increased terror threat. Trump and many others claimed (ridiculously) that the order had to be a surprise, because otherwise terrorists would enter the country in the period before it was implemented. But the Trump administration is now delaying an order because it doesn’t want to change the narrative away from “Donald Trump did something good.”

MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images

Uber’s Travis Kalanick wants to be a big boy, but it might be too late.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bloomberg published a dashboard video provided by Fawzi Kamel, an Uber driver, of him driving around Kalanick, the company’s CEO. Near the end of the video, Kamel and Kalanick get into an argument about how Uber has dropped the prices for the company’s luxury black car service, adversely affecting drivers like Kamel (emphasis mine).

Kamel: “But people are not trusting you anymore. … I lost $97,000 because of you. I’m bankrupt because of you. Yes, yes, yes. You keep changing every day. You keep changing every day.”

Kalanick: “Hold on a second, what have I changed about Black? What have I changed?”

Kamel: “You changed the whole business. You dropped the prices.”

Kalanick: “On black?”

Kamel: “Yes, you did.”

Kalanick begins to lose his temper. “Bullshit,” he says.

Kamel: “We started with $20.”

Kalanick: “Bullshit.”

Kamel: “We started with $20. How much is the mile now, $2.75?”

Kalanick: “You know what?”

Kamel: “What?”

Kalanick: “Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own shit. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!”

That’s right—Kalanick, who has made billions of dollars as the head of the company Kamel works for, told his Uber driver that he wasn’t taking “responsibility” for his own losses. (Bloomberg reported that the fare for Uber Black has indeed fallen from $4.90 per mile to $3.75 per mile since 2012.)

Last night, Kalanick emailed his employees what he termed “a profound apology,” stating, “It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

The apology might be too little, too late. Uber has been under fire recently for its perceived undermining of a taxi drivers’ strike against the Muslim ban and harrowing allegations of systemic sexual harassment within the company. Uber executive Amit Singhal was just fired after Recode discovered he had not disclosed to Uber the sexual harassment violation that had forced him to leave Google. Kalanick himself has also been criticized for being on Donald Trump’s business advisory council (from which he has since stepped down).

Uber might be going through PR hell right now, but it has always been a company that has exploited its drivers, most notably by classifying them as independent contractors. Kalanick’s outburst against Kamel is only the most visceral manifestation of the company’s ethos: prioritizing profit over people. It remains to be seen whether Kalanick will learn that lesson.

Getty

What if Donald Trump’s speech wasn’t actually good?

The conventional wisdom from the pundit set is that Trump killed it in Tuesday night’s address to a joint session of Congress. He was so presidential and optimistic and how can anyone oppose him now?

But pundits often conflate what is effective—or what is deemed to be effective—with what is good. There is already evidence that Trump’s speech was effective, that the semi-mythical reluctant Trump voter—the kind of voter who voted for Trump but wishes he would get off of Twitter—liked this comparatively measured speech. Early polling suggests that a clear majority of voters thought Trump did a good job.

But Trump’s speech—halting and dour when it didn’t have the tone of a south Florida real estate video—was good only when judged against the shamefully low bar he has set for himself. (Fran Leibowitz remarked that Donald Trump is a poor person’s idea of a rich person; his attempts at Reaganesque rhetoric came across as a dumb person’s idea of what a smart person sounds like.) It had two primary motifs. One was that the United States would turn 250 ... in nine years. The other was the grotesque exploitation of loved ones of people who have died tragically. These included the widow of the Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens and the families of people who had been killed by undocumented immigrants.

Pundits have often rightfully dinged Trump for his flightiness—aside from a few issues, he is remarkably susceptible to influence and changes his mind frequently without any thought to political strategy. But praising Trump’s speech last night required pundits to have the memories of goldfish. Here, for instance, is The Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza on the speech’s best moments:

Trump hit a few very nice notes: His condemnation of threats against Jewish community centers at the start of the speech was a very nice grace note, and his honoring of the widow of the Navy SEAL killed in the recent Yemen raid was a remarkably powerful moment.

The problem is this: On the very same day that Trump hit these “very nice notes,” he refused to take responsibility for Owens’s death and instead blamed the generals. He also literally suggested that Jews might be desecrating their own cemeteries. Trump’s speech was certainly an attempt to address those controversies, but it didn’t negate them.

There’s a sense in the pundit class that Trump’s speech was a reset button. It wasn’t. Tellingly, even Trump’s own aides don’t think so:

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

CNN drooled all over Trump’s speech.

They won’t be chanting “CNN sucks” at the White House tonight. It may be President Donald Trump’s least favorite cable news channel, but on Tuesday night CNN gave Trump’s joint address to Congress rave reviews.

The most stunning comments came from progressive pundit Van Jones, who was effusive about Trump’s honoring of fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens and his widow Carryn, who received a long standing ovation. “He became President of the United States in that moment. Period,” Jones said, calling it “one of the most extraordinary moments you’ve ever seen in American politics. Period.” He went on to say Trump’s speech “forces a reset for progressives.”

Most of the CNN panel ran with this theme. Former Senator Rick Santorum was convinced Democrats were excited about Trump’s big spending priorities. Wolf Blitzer concluded that Trump’s “very polished performance” was “getting very good reviews” across the political aisle. And when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared on the network, he said, “I find myself in agreement with Van Jones for the first time in my political life.”

Jones argued that Democrats need to give Trump credit where it’s dueand that they deny his political success at their peril. Trump’s speech was superficially effective, but ultimately he did little more than stay on script and wear a decent tie for once. Democrats should hold the president to a higher standard, even if their allies on CNN won’t.