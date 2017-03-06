Ben Carson thinks slaves were immigrants who came to America in search of a better life.
The new Housing and Urban Development secretary was speaking to his employees in Washington, D.C., on Monday, about America as a “land of dreams and opportunity” when he added this: “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even harder, even longer for less. But they too had a dream that one days their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”
That Carson apparently sees no difference between voluntary immigration and enslaved men and women being brought to toil in America against their will should be shocking. But the world-renowned neurosurgeon has lots of weird ideas about slavery: that women who receive abortions are like slaveholders, for instance, and Obamacare is “the worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery.”
This is yet another head-scratching comment from Carson that proves you can be brilliant in one specific discipline (neurosurgery) and woefully ignorant in general.
What is The Fix’s problem with calling Donald Trump a liar?
Amber Phillips, a member of The Washington Post’s The Fix, is very irate with Bernie Sanders. And who can blame her? Sanders believes all kinds of insane things, like that people deserve a living wage and that health care is a right—oh, and that Donald Trump is a liar:
This shocked Phillips, who managed to release her pearls long enough to write a blog post:
A prominent U.S. senator just described the president of the United States as a frequent and “shameless” liar. What’s more, what Sanders said about President Trump is one of a bazillion criticisms that Democrats have lobbed and will lob at the president this week alone.
Phillips claims it may be inaccurate to call Trump a liar because it’s possible he believes what he’s saying. “That’s why we in the media are careful not to call Trump a ‘liar,’” she writes. This is not something to brag about! Journalists have a responsibility to call out Trump’s lies and report the truth, which is what Phillips’s colleagues at the Post have done. It is what reporters at The New York Times have done. If the president is lying, he needs to be called out.
Phillips also suggests that, in calling Trump a liar to his face, Democrats are just as guilty as Trump of eroding political norms. She says this after citing the fact that Trump’s assertions that Barack Obama tapped his phones are based on conspiracy theories from “a conservative news site one of his top aides used to manage.” (That would be Steve Bannon’s Breitbart.) To imply Democrats are working in concert with white nationalists to weaken norms collapses the difference between the two.
Trumpisa liar. He lies in specific, dangerous ways, and it is entirely appropriate for the opposition party—and the news media—to provide an honest rebuttal to the agitprop he spits.
Republicans inch closer to replacing Obamacare with Obamacare.
Speaking at a Federation of American Hospitals conference, Senator Marco Rubio conceded that the GOP’s Affordable Care Act alternative will subsidize people’s monthly health insurance premiums to encourage their enrollment in risk-pooled marketplaces.
The Obamacare repeal crusade was premised on a lot of nonsense and deception, but it was also premised on widespread ignorance of how the ACA worked. As the GOP comes to terms with the reality of the law, it’s sometimes hard to tell whether their initial objections were rooted in the former or the latter.
The Trump administration was for McCarthyism until it was against it.
On Saturday morning, President Trump tweeted, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump’s evocation of McCarthy was ironic given that his most important mentor was Roy Cohn, McCarthy’s right-hand man. But these remarks take on an even larger element of absurdity when you consider that Trump’s eminence grise, Steve Bannon, is on record as not only admiring McCarthy, but also wanting a new McCarthyism targeting Islam.
As reported by CNN, in a 2013 interview with the conservative pundit Diane West, Bannon praised McCarthy and saw parallels between McCarthyism and Bannon’s own desire to root alleged Muslim Brotherhood sympathizers out of the government.
Today in modern pop culture, you know they call Ted Cruz the Joe McCarthy. If you want to think of who devils are it’s Ronald Reagan and those who name names at the House Un-American Activities, the Hollywood Ten are heroes right? ...
Joe McCarthy is a villain. Your book makes very plain that these guys were right. The place was infested with either traitors that were on the direct payroll of Soviet military intelligence or fellow-travellers who were kind of compliant in helping these guys get along.
Bannon went on to offer an appropriately McCarthyite analysis of the role of Islam in the contemporary world:“Here, one fundamental difference is that, it’s the banks, it’s the investment banks, it’s the hedge funds, it’s the private equity funds, it’s the law firms, it’s the power establishment, in the United States, is inextricably linked with the cash coming out of the Middle East.”
The Trump team’s position seems to be that imaginary McCarthyism (the alleged plots against Trump) is bad, but real McCarthyism is admirable and worth emulating.
Meet the new Muslim ban, pretty much same as the old Muslim ban.
On Monday, Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban, more than a month after the original order was widely criticized for being inhumane, un-American, and incompetently executed (it was eventually frozen by a federal judge). Six, not seven countries are subjected to the new order—Iraq gets a break, in part because it had agreed to a “timely repatriation” of deported citizens and in part to avoid affecting Iraqis who had helped the United States military. Since 9/11 no fatal terror attacks have been committed by anyone from the six countries named in the order.
According to The Washington Post, the revised order also contains new exceptions “for travelers from those countries who are legal permanent residents of the United States, dual nationals who use a passport from another country and those who have been granted asylum or refugee status. Anyone who holds a visa now should be able to get into the country without any problems, though those whose visas expire will have to reapply.”
Unlike its predecessor, which was implemented immediately, the new order doesn’t go into effect for ten days. This is notable because the Trump administration largely defended the botched rollout of the previous order by insisting that the order had to be immediate or “bad dudes” would see an opening and rush into the country.
Unlike the previous order, which was issued without input from integral government departments—including the State Department—the new order was rolled out at a news conference featuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Director of Homeland Security John Kelly, none of whom took questions. The Trump administration has also included a fact sheet claiming that over 300 people who entered the U.S. as refugees are currently the subjects of FBI probes, but not which countries these people are from or any other useful contextual information.
This is the narrative the Trump administration is pushing: Last time the order was executed poorly and this time it’s being executed the right way. But the problem with the previous executive order wasn’t just with the rollout, although the rollout was very bad indeed. The problem was that it had questionable constitutional merit and that it was counterproductive. This is still a Muslim ban and no rollout can stop the protests and court challenges that will follow.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
How many missiles does North Korea need to launch to get Trump’s attention?
On Sunday, North Korea launch missiles in the direction of Japan, coming within 300 miles of its shores. This provocation was immediately condemned by American allies in the region. “The launches are clearly in violation of Security Council resolution,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared. “It is an extremely dangerous action.” Hwang Kyo-ahn, acting president of South Korea agreed, saying, “It’s an extremely dangerous action.”
But after 18 hours, the response from the White House has been silence. While there has been a pro forma State Department rebuke of North Korea, neither President Donald Trump nor any senior administration official has spoken out against the missile launch or indicated that America would stand by its longtime allies Japan and South Korea. Instead, the White House has been trapped in a drama of its own making, trying to clean up the mess created by Trump’s unsupported accusation that former President Obama had wire-tapped Trump during the election.
This silence is all the more disturbing given Trump’s remarks as a candidate that the United States might let South Korea and Japan acquire nuclear weapons, even if it means increasing the chances of nuclear war. “If they do, they do,” candidate Trump said. “Good luck, enjoy yourself, folks.”
In an essay for Buzzfeed Reader, Anne Helen Petersen tries to conjure some sympathy for the devil’s mouthpiece. Her chief interest is a recent CBS profile of Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, and her essay ostensibly examines what that profile may or may not indicate about a quiet campaign to “soften” Conway’s image.
“Conway has been chastened, in part, for acting, spinning, and possessing confidencelike a man—and doing so very publicly,” Petersen writes, and this is partially true. She’s also right that it’s “no sin” for Conway to look the way she does. But buried inside a puff piece, these observations carry water for the right wing:
There are two problems with this passage. The first is the most obvious: Conway is not good at her job. She can lie, certainly, but she lies badly, and so she fails the most basic test of a spin doctor. She blundered into a public ethics violation and invoked a fake massacre because she is bad at her job.
But let’s accept for argument’s sake that Conway is a brilliant propagandist: We’re still obligated to weigh the scrutiny she receives against the politics of her propaganda. This is something Petersen largely fails to do. She acknowledges that conservative women like Conway “directly undermine the goals of the [feminist] movement at large,” but doesn’t complete the thought without a plea for sympathy. “Conservative women—like Conway, but also like Megyn Kelly—are also ‘cast aside’ by the men of their own party when they fail to toe the incredibly narrow line of power and femininity, balancing challenging the authority of men and ‘knowing their place,’” she writes.
There’s an absurd calculation at work here: Conway is a powerful woman, so she must deserve some measure of respect and even sympathy. But conservative women have long manipulated this perspective to serve terrible politics. Condoleeza Rice helped her boss lie us into war. Phyllis Schlafly “leaned in” to smother the Equal Rights Amendment. And Conway chooses to serve a racist misogynist. She chooses the position and the scrutiny. If conservative women are victims of anything, it is of themselves.
Stop saying Donald Trump is a master strategist. He has no idea what he’s doing.
Over the weekend, shortly after Trump tweeted without evidence that Barack Obama had tapped his phones during the election, linguist George Lakoff’s taxonomy of Trump tweets began circulating.
The conventional wisdom when it comes to Trump’s Twitter feed is that Trump is playing chess—that his tweets are calculated for effect and that he uses social media to shape crucial political narratives. There is some truth to this, maybe. But Trump’s tweets over the weekend proved that he is not playing chess or 3-D chess or even checkers.
In these tweets, you see three elements that make up most of Trump’s tweets: 1) He is reacting to a baseless allegation he ingested from conservative media, in this case a Breitbart article; 2) He is giving expression to a long-held grievance, in this case his hatred for Barack Obama; and 3) He is motivated entirely by short-term political calculation. The narrative had been centered on his campaign’s remarkable connections to Russia for the past several days, and he wanted to change that. According to The Washington Post, “Trump was brighter Sunday morning as he read several newspapers, pleased that his allegations against Obama were the dominant story, the official said.”
But this is insane. By making such a bombastic claim, Trump foolishly put himself and his administration in serious jeopardy. Kellyanne Conway claimed on Monday that Trump had highly classified information—“He’s the president of the United States. He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not”—but this is clearly not the case. If Trump had somehow uncovered a Watergate-level conspiracy to harm his political prospects, that would be reason enough to show receipts.
After waiting 24 hours, his team called for Congress to investigate—clearly a fishing expedition to find a shred of evidence it can hold up as proof that Trump wasn’t just making shit up. “White House sources acknowledge that Trump had no idea whether the claims he was making were true when he made them,” reported the Weekly Standard.
Donald Trump is a jumble of contradictory impulses. He’s all noise and no signal. Six weeks into his presidency, it’s clearer than ever that he has no idea what he’s doing.
The president was furious over the weekend—about continued questions over his administration’s ties to Russia, that Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations into the same, and that the whole controversy overshadowed his widely (often unjustly) praised address to Congress last Tuesday.
But as The Washington Postreported late Sunday, something more fundamental was bothering the president as well: “Gnawing at Trump, according to one of his advisers, is the comparison between his early track record and that of Obama in 2009, when amid the Great Recession he enacted an economic stimulus bill and other big-ticket items.” In other words, Trump feels insecure that Obama got more done more quickly under more difficult circumstances.
As Politico put it, “Donald Trump just can’t quit Barack Obama.” On Saturday, Trump fired off unhinged tweets accusing his predecessor of tapping his phones in a “Nixon/Watergate”-style plot. This is just the latest twist in Trump’s strange relationship with Obama, the Post’s Aaron Blake notes. Trump heaped praise on Obama’s early presidency in 2009, then launched his birther crusade in 2011. That prompted Obama’s famed filleting of “the Donald” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011—a devastating public humiliation that may have motivated Trump to run for president.
The two men duked it out last year, but after the election Trump insisted he and Obama liked each other. Obama, meanwhile, has avoided criticizing Trump directly, instead using coded language about not demonizing others. But Obama doesn’t have to say anything to drive Trump mad. In January, Trump was infuriated by media comparisons of their respective inaugural crowd sizes. As Trump’s tweets over the weekend show, he still feels taunted by Obama even though the former president has largely disappeared from the public stage.
Donald Trump has decided to go to war against the FBI.
For a while, the FBI was the only intelligence agency Trump wasn’t feuding with. And for good reason. Many attribute his electoral success to FBI Director James Comey’s eleventh-hour intervention, which unnecessarily re-litigated Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. In late January, shortly after his inauguration, Trump literally blew a kiss at Comey, crooning, “He’s become more famous than me!”
But the cozy relationship between Trump and the FBI began to go south when Trump started knocking the agency for its inability to root out government officials who were leaking damaging information about him and his inner circle to the press. And it may have been permanently damaged over the weekend. In a series of unhinged tweets apparently sourced from talk radio host Mark Levin, Trump claimed that Barack Obama had “tapped” his phones during the campaign in a Nixon-esque plot to sabotage him.
This is both absurd and damaging. There is no basis for this charge, which the Trump administration all but admitted when it asked Congress to go on a fishing expedition to uncover “the truth” about what really happened.
Enter Comey. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Comey had asked the Department of Justice to refute Trump’s wild accusation. There are two reasons this is significant. The first is that it suggests what was already obvious is almost certainly true: that Trump’s accusation was unfounded. The second is that the war between Trump and the FBI is about to heat up, potentially opening up other fault lines—like between Trump and Congress—in the process. On Monday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders essentially said that the Trump administration didn’t care what Comey had to say.
There are long-term consequences here that have yet to be borne out. But the big difference now is that Comey doesn’t have any friends left: Even the Democrats aren’t stupid enough to trust him.
If you’re going to start your proclamations with “hereby” like some bad imitation of a monarch, at least get it right. The president of the United States twice tried to use this word on Friday afternoon and twice failed.
He got it on the third try.
The explanation for this series of tweets is that Trump is mad that Democrats are criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for lying under oath about his communications with the Russian government. Trump has (sarcastically? no one knows) called for an investigation of Chuck Schumer, and now Nancy Pelosi, for meeting with Russian officials, even though neither lied about it under oath, the way Jeff Sessions did.
His inability to spell aside, it is worth noting the casual way the president is using the power of his office to launch vindictive investigations against his opponents. He may be dumb, but, as usual, it’s no laughing matter.