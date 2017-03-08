China has granted approval to 38 Trump trademarks, including for an escort service.
One of Trump’s signature issues has been his promise to get tough with trading partners like China, which he alleges takes unfair advantage of the United States. It looks like Trump has succeeded in his promise to get China to open up to American trade, at least on a personal level. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Chinese government has moved swiftly to grant those requested trademarks, which in addition to the escort service include hotels. (The escort service is likely a defensive move to protect against someone starting Trump Escorts in China.)
The granting of so many trademarks so quickly does raise the possibility that the Chinese government is trying to curry favor with the president, which might violate the Emolument Clause of the Constitution. Richard Painter, former ethics advisor to George W. Bush, notes, “A routine trademark, patent, or copyright from a foreign government is likely not an unconstitutional emolument, but with so many trademarks being granted over such a short time period, the question arises as to whether there is an accommodation in at least some of them.”
If Congress does ever decide to exercise its constitutional duty to check Trump, these trademarks could easily be evidence against the president.
James Comey is “incredulous” about the ravings of the guy he handed the presidency to.
The FBI director was reportedly flabbergasted when President Trump alleged that Barack Obama had ordered Trump’s “wires tapped” in the weeks before the election, and is restlessly waiting for the Department of Justice to refute Trump’s claims.
One course of action Comey might consider is refuting Trump himself, with a reminder that the FBI spent most of October not wiretapping Trump, but investigating and leaking about Hillary Clinton, before Comey himself landed her campaign a fatal blow, and handed his new tormentor the presidency.
This chart comes from Brad Fay of Engagement Labs, who says Comey’s infamous letter to Congress announcing the FBI had uncovered a new cache Clinton emails, (which turned out to be nothing, but could have been the smoking gun which proved she did Benghazi) was decisive in the election.
[T]here was a sudden change in the net sentiment results that followed immediately after FBI Director James Comey released his Oct. 28 letter to Congress about a renewed investigation of Clinton emails. Immediately afterwards, there was a 17-point drop in net sentiment for Clinton, and an 11-point rise for Trump, enough for the two candidates to switch places in the rankings, with Clinton in more negative territory than Trump. At a time when opinion polling showed perhaps a 2-point decline in the margin for Clinton, this conversation data suggests a 28-point change in the word of mouth “standings.” The change in word of mouth favorability metric was stunning, and much greater than the traditional opinion polling revealed. Based on this finding, it is our conclusion that the Comey letter, 11 days before the election, was the precipitating event behind Clinton’s loss, despite the letter being effectively retracted less than a week later.
If Trumpcare goes down, Paul Ryan is going to get the blame.
Everybody hates the American Health Care Act. Conservatives hate it, “moderate” Republicans hate it, liberals hate it. It was clear almost immediately after it emerged from the Mission: Impossible bunker in which it was kept in the utmost secrecy that the bill was dead on arrival. For it to succeed, Donald Trump would have to go the full LBJ, cajoling and intimidating congressman nonstop for weeks.
Will Trump put his self-proclaimed label of “world’s best negotiator” to the test? On Wednesday, CNN reported that Trump “is going all-in on the House plan to replace Obamacare, deploying the full power of his office to become the face of controversial legislation that is stirring a conservative revolt”:
Privately, the president was even more explicit, warning the House GOP vote counters of the disastrous political consequences if they fail to corral sufficient votes. One source told CNN that Trump warned his guests that not passing a repeal bill could result in a “bloodbath” for the party in mid-term elections in 2018.” He said he hopes members understand that,” the source said, adding that as conservatives come to understand the consequences of failure, they will rethink their positions.
But Trump has distanced himself from the bill publicly. His first tweet about the bill highlighted the fact that it was open to negotiation. On Wednesday morning, Kellyanne Conway whined that it was unfair to call the bill “Trumpcare,” telling Fox News, “I didn’t hear President Trump say to any of us, ‘Hey I want my name on that.’”
And, despite reports of Trump going “all in,” his allies on the right are already maneuvering to blame Paul Ryan if the bill fails to move forward.
Trump’s inner circle is simultaneously pushing stories that suggest the president is fully behind the bill and that Paul Ryan should be blamed if it fails. This could be a way to pressure Ryan to get House Republicans in line. But it also suggests that the Trump White House realizes the prognosis for the bill is dire. That this bill has also infuriated and alienated Ryan’s conservative allies only makes his position more precarious.
On the one hand, it’s not really fair to Ryan, who is in an impossible position, stuck between Trump’s demands and that of his insane caucus. On the other, it’s hard to argue that Ryan doesn’t have this coming, because he’s been pushing bogus ideas about health care for seven years.
Betsy DeVos and House Republicans have D.C. schools in the crosshairs.
On Wednesday, a House committee will mark up legislation reauthorizing the nation’s only federally funded school voucher program, in which all U.S. taxpayers partly cover private school tuition for 1,100 low-income students in the nation’s capital. Created by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2004, the program isexactly the kind of privatization scheme President Donald Trump’s secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, has championed across the country, and Senator Tim Scott is pushing a bill to expand the program this year. But D.C.’s experience shows precisely why vouchers are the wrong prescription for America’s schools.
As a majority of the D.C. city council argued in a letter to Representative Jason Chaffetz on Tuesday, the program fails to increase student achievement. It does slightly increase graduation rates and college attendance, but the program violates the separation of church and state by funding private religious schools, which 80 percent of participating students attend. Those schools also aren’t subject to federal and local civil rights and non-discrimination protections. The program has also had quality control issues over the years.
In 2012, a Washington Post investigation “found that hundreds of students use their voucher dollars to attend schools that are unaccredited or are in unconventional settings, such as a family-run K-12 school operating out of a storefront, a Nation of Islam school based in a converted Deanwood residence, and a school built around the philosophy of a Bulgarian psychotherapist. At a time when public schools face increasing demands for accountability and transparency, the 52 D.C. private schools that receive millions of federal voucher dollars are subject to few quality controls and offer widely disparate experiences, the Post found.”
The Post reports that David Grosso, who chairs the city council’s education committee, “called the bill an affront to the city’s improving public school system and a potential vehicle for President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a longtime advocate for school choice, to make good on a promise to expand private school vouchers, beginning in D.C.” That’s bad news for students seeking a better education.
Who does Trump think he’s fooling with these lame-ass International Women’s Day tweets?
Today, thousands of women across the country are going on strike to promote “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.” Trump took a break from livetweeting Fox & Friends this morningto do some perfunctory box-checking:
Who does this clown think he’s fooling? A few examples that belie Trump’s purported “respect for women.”
Another U.S. oil company wants Trump to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance on Tuesday told reporters that “it would be good for the U.S. to stay in the climate agreement,” Axios reports. Lance joins Rex Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil CEO and current secretary of state, in calling on President Donald Trump to remain in the 194-nation treaty, a position expressed by several other (mostly European) oil and gas company heads over the years.
Trump is weighing whether to remove the U.S. from the Paris agreement, which world leaders have described as “the best chance we have” at stopping catastrophic global warming. Though it may seem surprising that fossil fuel companies would agree to further limits on carbon emissions or leaving oil in the ground—which the agreement would make them do, eventually—they clearly believe it’s in their economic interest to support the agreement. As The Hill notes, “The agreement could be extremely beneficial to oil companies, particularly if the countries involved forego coal-fired power and switch to natural gas, which numerous utilities worldwide are doing.”
The Associated Press reports that John le Carréwill publish a new George Smiley novel, the uncharacteristically poorly titled A Legacy of Spies, this September. It will be narrated by Smiley’s ally Peter Guillam, who has been brought out of retirement to clean up a mess—perhaps le Carré’s favorite device. “His Cold War past has come back to claim him,” Viking said in a statement. “Intelligence operations that were once the toast of secret London, and involved such characters as Alec Leamas, Jim Prideaux, George Smiley, and Peter Guillam himself, are to be scrutinized under disturbing criteria by a generation with no memory of the Cold War and no patience with its justifications.” Smiley is now presumably 117 years old. (For the uninitiated, le Carré’s Smiley novels are Harry Potter for self-serious people.)
The last (and weakest) Smiley novel, The Secret Pilgrim, was published 25 years ago, but A Legacy of Spies seems to have been written for this political moment. The Smiley books are pretty much entirely about the functioning of the deep state—how it both undergirds and fundamentally contradicts democracy—which has been a major theme of the early months of Trump’s presidency.
Also, George Smiley is a cuck, which can only make him more relevant.
Jason Chaffetz to uninsured: Let them eat iPhones!
The narratives we spin up about politics are filled with iconic moments, to which we ascribe history-making importance. This is almost always a backward way of thinking about things. Ronald Reagan didn’t win the presidency by saying “there you go again!” and Mitt Romney didn’t lose it by condescending to the “47 percent,” but both episodes grew out of some underlying political reality at the time, and we indulge the fallacy because it lets us tell more exciting stories.
There are exceptions to this, Jim Comey, but it usually holds.
We may look back at Representative Jason Chaffetz’s depiction of the hardships Republicans will impose on Obamacare beneficiaries as one of these moments.
“Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on,” Chaffetz said, “maybe they ought to go invest in their own health care.”
Chaffetz may not realize that the Affordable Care Act repeal bill he supports will make insurance premiums for millions of people climb to the cost of one, two, possibly three or more iPhones a month. Chaffetz is coming in for tremendous mockery, and understandably so...
...but he did ACA supporters an unintended service, because by denominating insurance costs in terms of other necessities like food and transportation (three times the cost of groceries for the month, eight times the cost of car insurance a month) he revealed the truth about the GOP health care plan: it will make insurance too expensive for many people, so they won’t buy it.
Given the opportunity to revise and extend, he didn’t make things better, but I don’t think any cleanup effort will. Republicans have dedicated themselves to concealing President Trump’s corrupt self-enrichment, and Chaffetz is the guy they’ve designated to take the lead in that effort. For him to turn around and boast that Republicans are going to make the rest of us worse off—and as an outgrowth of a supposed commitment to personal responsibility—is a bell that can’t be unrung.
The Obamacare repeal process was foundering before Chaffetz became a symbol of its cruelty. Perhaps Republicans will coalesce to pass a repeal bill in spite of these difficulties. And if they fail, most likely they would have failed notwithstanding Chaffetz’s error. But if Obamacare survives, people may well look back and say his “let them eat iPhones” moment was a major turning point.
Lots of conservatives are mad about Trumpcare, too.
Republicans have been itching to repeal and replace Obamacare for years, but the House GOP’s newly unveiled American Health Care Act—which President Donald Trump embraced but said would be negotiated—is now drawing sharp criticism on the right. The sniping is evidence that the party is hardly united on the issue of health care reform, with hardline conservatives saying the AHCA doesn’t go far enough, and others pointing out that it would likely make health care unaffordable for millions of Americans.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Justin Amash are in the former camp, as is the political arm of the Heritage Foundation:
Avik Roy, one of the most respected voices on health care in conservative circles, largely liked the legislation, but he nevertheless tore into “the bill’s stubborn desire to make health insurance unaffordable for millions of Americans, and trap millions more in poverty.” Peter Suderman at Reasoncriticized Republicans for failing to put a price tag on the legislation, for being fuzzy on details, and for lacking a clear vision of what they want to do: “This bill, and the aura of secrecy surrounding it, seems more like a wish and a hope that this essential problem goes away rather than an attempt to truly solve it.”
Given the speed with which the GOP hopes to move this half-baked bill through Congress, that sounds about right.
This is why Donald Trump is tweeting about Guantanamo.
Tuesday should have been one of the most consequential days of his presidency, coming a day after House Republicans dropped their shiny new health care bill. Ordinarily, you would expect a grand rollout and a show of unity. But Trump paid only cursory notice to the bill, and in the process threw it under the bus. Instead, he did what he does practically every morning: watch television and tweet about it. And one item on Fox and Friends got Trump’s notice: A report on the number of released Guantanamo prisoners who had “re-engaged” in terrorism.
The big problem here is that Trump assumed that these prisoners were released by the Obama administration. But they weren’t. Only nine of the 122 were released by the Obama administration—the other 113 were released by George W. Bush.
The fact that Trump, who as president of the United States presides over the country’s giant intelligence-gathering apparatus, is getting his information from Fox & Friends, perhaps the least insightful program on television, is damning. But it also suggests that he has finally settled on an approach to dealing with his many shortcomings as president: blame his predecessor for the country’s problems.
There are are two problems with this strategy. The first is that Barack Obama is extremely popular, much more popular than Trump himself. (This strategy worked for Obama, who blamed Bush a lot during his first term, because people mostly understood that Bush was to blame for a lot of terrible things.) The second problem is that Trump is just bad at this. So far, he’s made the preposterous claim that Obama “wiretapped” him as part of a Nixon-esque plot to steal the election and the false claim that Obama released 122 Guantanamo prisoners who then reengaged in terrorism.
Trump wants to make the case that his administration is being kneecapped by shadowy Obama loyalists who have burrowed deep inside America’s bureaucracy. But for it to work, he’s going to have to be better than this.
Donald Trump is already throwing the GOP’s Obamacare replacement under the bus.
There was little fanfare when the House GOP on Monday night dropped the American Health Care Act, access to which previously required the curious to answer three riddles (the answers: Reagan, “Cadillax tax,” Katherine Heigl) to see its fabulous contents (repealed mandates, health-savings accounts, the gutting of Medicaid). Instead, the bill simply leaked to major news outlets. The next morning investigative woodland creature Jason Chaffetz went on television to promote the bill, and quickly gave the game away:
The subtext here is barely subtext. Health care is unaffordable for many poorer families not because it is extremely expensive because insurance companies are ripping them off, but because poor people are not good at financial management. In other words, it’s not our fault that you can’t afford health insurance! That, of course, is a great place to start when promoting a bill that supposedly makes health insurance more affordable.
But Chaffetz will have time to perfect his pitchman act, because the contents of the bill are already up in the air. The morning after the bill was released, the President of the United States weighed in by livetweeting Fox & Friends.
This is a remarkable response to what could very well be the signature legislative accomplishment of his first term. The key word here is “negotiation.” Trump is talking about negotiating with two audiences, both of which should have House Republicans scared. The first is Democrats and (to a lesser extent) Senate Republicans, who will likely push to make this bill less draconian. The second is Trump himself: specifically, Trump’s numerous promises on the stump about bringing costs down and increasing coverage, which are clearly not met by this bill.
After not being involved in the draft process—he could have been, but wasn’t—Trump has decided to weigh in on a draft bill by telling everyone that it’s a work-in-progress that doesn’t yet have his full approval. Later in the morning he made another comment, but this time, at least, he seemed to be on message—Paul Ryan’s spokesman confirmed that there will be a phased repeal of Obamacare.
The biggest problem right now is that the AHCA is essentially a tax cut bill disguised as a health care bill. It solves no problems, creates many, and does not seem to exist for any coherent reason except “cutting regulations and rich people’s taxes.” Any negotiation—even with Donald Trump himself—will show the bill’s stripes, which is why House Republicans should be terrified about the president’s tardy interest in their work.