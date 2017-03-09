Menu
Jon Huntsman’s career is a centrist parable.

At this point, we should no longer be surprised when politicians of purported integrity come running to join Donald Trump’s administration, even those, like Huntsman, who called on Trump to drop out of the 2016 race after it emerged that the then-candidate had boasted about sexually assaulting women. For Republicans with ambition—and Huntsman might be unsurpassed in this category—the Trump White House is the only game in town. Thus, the news that he has agreed to become Trump’s ambassador to Russia has so far been met with indifference. If eyebrows were raised, it was to acknowledge that Trump had, in uncharacteristic fashion, appointed not only a qualified person to this sensitive government position, but also a former opponent who had publicly tangled with him in the past.

You may recall that Huntsman ran for president in the 2012 Republican primary, as a lonely centrist who had previously served as the ambassador to China for the loathed Barack Obama (he had also been a popular governor of Utah). His clashes with Trump, in hindsight, augured the gale force winds that would blow the GOP’s house down four years later. Trump, then best known as the country’s leading birther, demanded that Huntsman meet him at Trump Tower. Huntsman refused, declaring, “I’m not going to kiss his ring, and I’m not going to kiss any other part of his anatomy.” A wounded and enraged Trump, previewing the petty vindictiveness that would characterize his 2016 run and his young presidency, lashed out, claiming that it was Huntsman who had requested the meeting, not him. “He’s a Mormon, so I’m sure he wouldn’t lie about it,” he sneered, one of several digs he made at Huntsman’s religion.

Mitt Romney, the eventual 2012 GOP nominee, did kiss the Trump ring. Huntsman gained no traction at all with Republican voters, and quickly dropped out of the race. The Huntsman name faded from view until after the election, when it emerged that Huntsman’s father, a stupendously wealthy power-broker in Utah and Mormon political circles, had been the source of Harry Reid’s unsubstantiated yet damaging claims that Romney had paid no income taxes for a decade. (Huntsman Sr. denied the report, though he had previously said, “I feel very badly that Mitt won’t release his taxes and won’t be fair with the American people.”)

In 2013, Huntsman was named one of the leaders of No Labels, a centrist group that presents itself as dedicated to non-ideological problem-solving, but is really a vehicle for those hoary, unempirical obsessions of the Beltway elite, entitlement reform and a balanced budget. It, too, has failed to gain much in the way of popular support, but the sinecure at least allowed Huntsman to burnish his reputation as a centrist. This would presumably serve him well in his new goal: becoming secretary of state. He (reportedly) would have been happy being secretary of state for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, who he assumed, as everybody else did, was going to win the 2016 election. Hence his initial support for Trump, then his call for Trump to drop out of the race following the release of the infamous Hollywood Access tape, now his return to Trump.

That Huntsman would end up kissing Trumps’s ring is no surprise, even if Trump is ambivalent about entitlement reform, inflames the worst tendencies of the right wing, wants to boost military spending (which Huntsman once opposed), has threatened to launch a trade war with China (which Huntsman once opposed), and wants to build a wall on the Mexican border (which Huntsman once opposed). In a country defined by polarized, passionate, ideological politics, Huntsman can have no substantial following, and the easiest way to build his political career is through appointment. But his trajectory over the past six years is a kind of parable for American centrism. It is not a coherent ideology. It is barely even a worldview. It is mere positioning.

Nigel Farage suggests there are many reasons to visit the Ecuadorian embassy in London besides seeing Julian Assange.

The former head of the U.K. Independence Party spent 40 minutes there yesterday. The most famous resident of the embassy is, of course, the WikiLeaks founder, who permanently resides there to avoid extradition to Sweden to face an outstanding rape accusation. Did Farage visit Assange at the embassy? Asked by BuzzFeed as he was leaving, Farage initially said he couldn’t remember what he did during his visit. Pressed about Assange, Farage said, “I never discuss where I go or who I see.”

The possible meeting between Farage and Assange raises all sorts of questions relating to the last election in the United States. WikiLeaks published a vast trove of hacked emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign. Farage is Donald Trump’s politically ally, hanging out with the president on numerous occasions over the last year, including recently at Trump’s hotel in D.C. Trump and Assange have also been allies over the issue of whether Russia had been behind the hacked emails. Was Farage acting as a liaison between Trump and Assange? And if so, how long has this been going on? It’s hard not to get conspiratorial when the same three guys keep bumping into each other.

Or maybe it’s simply that the notoriously xenophobic Farage has developed a sudden interest in Ecuadorian culture.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt just went full climate denier.

Until today, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency has walked a fine line between accepting and denying climate science. He’s been careful not to explicitly deny that humans cause climate change, claiming only that the debate is “far from settled” (false), and he’s dodged questions about whether he accepts the science. In his confirmation hearing, Pruitt said his “personal opinion” on climate change “is immaterial to the job” of being EPA administrator.

But now that Pruitt’s all settled in at the EPA, he’s getting a little less shy. In a CNBC interview on Thursday morning, Pruitt explicitly said that carbon dioxide doesn’t cause global warming. “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact,” Pruitt said. “So no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.”

In every administration dating back to the 1980s—even Republican administrations—the head of the EPA has accepted the scientific truth that our planet is warming because of an increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is caused by fossil fuel emissions—in other words, humans. And despite what Pruitt claims, his personal opinion about climate science is indeed material to his position as the head of the agency that’s supposed to protect public health and the environment. The World Health Organization calls global warming “among the greatest health risks of the 21st Century.” How is Pruitt going to protect Americans from that risk if he doesn’t think it exists?

Breitbart now has a leak problem, too.

Journalists have reaped the benefit of constant leaks coming out of the White House and the administration—dozens of sources, damning disclosures, colorful quotes. But Wednesday revealed that President Donald Trump’s biggest boosters in the media appear to have at least one leaker in their midst as well. Business Insider’s Oliver Darcy obtained a screenshot from an internal Breitbart chatroom in which Washington editor Matthew Boyle talks about a recent story criticizing the administration.

“We are Breitbart,” Boyle wrote in the Slack room. “This is war. There are no sacred cows in war.”

Darcy was also sourced on Boyle’s frustration with former Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon, now Trump’s chief strategist, who unloaded on Boyle when the outlet published pieces critical of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Darcy says Bannon told Boyle “not to publish additional articles critical of Priebus, prompting the Washington editor to tell others that Bannon had betrayed Breitbart and was guilty of ‘treason,’ according to a source.”

In these times of war, one can only wonder how General Boyle will punish the traitor within his ranks.

The WikiLeaks CIA dump is quickly turning into a conspiracy theory: The CIA did the hacks!

If this were a normal time—if a crazy person weren’t president of the United States—the Wikileaks document dump would be the biggest story in the country right now. The documents, which were published on Tuesday, are part of the largest leak in CIA history and detail the agency’s techniques for breaking into cell phones, computers, and televisions. According to The New York Times:

The initial release, which WikiLeaks said was only the first installment in a larger collection of secret C.I.A. material, included 7,818 web pages with 943 attachments, many of them partly redacted by WikiLeaks editors to avoid disclosing the actual code for cyberweapons. The entire archive of C.I.A. material consists of several hundred million lines of computer code, the group claimed.

In one revelation that may especially trouble the tech world if confirmed, WikiLeaks said that the C.I.A. and allied intelligence services have managed to compromise both Apple and Android smartphones, allowing their officers to bypass the encryption on popular services such as Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram. According to WikiLeaks, government hackers can penetrate smartphones and collect “audio and message traffic before encryption is applied.”

The leaks have been described as being “Snowden 2.0” and “bigger than Snowden.” Ordinarily you’d expect blanket condemnation from the commander-in-chief, but Trump is not an ordinary commander-in-chief. There are two reasons why he may be holding his tongue.

The first is that the leak largely tracks with his argument that the intelligence agencies are bad and should not be trusted. Trump believes this not because he’s opposed to surveillance per se, but because he is furious about leaks to the press that he believes have come from the intelligence agencies. It’s not farfetched to imagine Trump tweeting: “Don’t believe that CIA is leaking all this FAKE NEWS about me? They broke into your phones and TVs!”

The second would be preposterous for any president who wasn’t Trump. But Wikileaks has also alleged that among the programs used by the CIA is one called “Umbrage.” Umbrage supposedly “collects and maintains a substantial library of attack techniques ‘stolen’ from malware produced in other states including the Russian Federation,” WikiLeaks says. With this program, the CIA can conduct hacks itself, while making it look like they were conducted by Russia and others.

This is a mischaracterization of the program and the malware used to hack the Democratic National Committee isn’t included. But you can see where this is going. The story is already on the front page of Brietbart and the message is clear. It wasn’t Russia that hacked the DNC and John Podesta, it was the CIA—who did it to blame Russia and discredit Trump. This is incredibly convoluted. For one, why would they do this? But it’s going to be trotted out as evidence by every conspiracy-leaning Putin and Trump apologist out there—and no one is a bigger conspiracy-leaning Putin and Trump apologist than Trump himself.

James Comey is “incredulous” about the ravings of the guy he handed the presidency to.

The FBI director was reportedly flabbergasted when President Trump alleged that Barack Obama had ordered Trump’s “wires tapped” in the weeks before the election, and is restlessly waiting for the Department of Justice to refute Trump’s claims. 

One course of action Comey might consider is refuting Trump himself, with a reminder that the FBI spent most of October not wiretapping Trump, but investigating and leaking about Hillary Clinton, before Comey himself landed her campaign a fatal blow, and handed his new tormentor the presidency. 

This chart comes from Brad Fay of Engagement Labs, who says Comey’s infamous letter to Congress announcing the FBI had uncovered a new cache Clinton emails, (which turned out to be nothing, but could have been the smoking gun which proved she did Benghazi) was decisive in the election.

[T]here was a sudden change in the net sentiment results that followed immediately after FBI Director James Comey released his Oct. 28 letter to Congress about a renewed investigation of Clinton emails. Immediately afterwards, there was a 17-point drop in net sentiment for Clinton, and an 11-point rise for Trump, enough for the two candidates to switch places in the rankings, with Clinton in more negative territory than Trump. At a time when opinion polling showed perhaps a 2-point decline in the margin for Clinton, this conversation data suggests a 28-point change in the word of mouth “standings.” The change in word of mouth favorability metric was stunning, and much greater than the traditional opinion polling revealed.﻿ Based on this finding, it is our conclusion that the Comey letter, 11 days before the election, was the precipitating event behind Clinton’s loss, despite the letter being effectively retracted less than a week later.

Comey can’t unfoul this bed. But when his Trump-Russian inquiries have run their course he owes the world an accounting. Just for starters. 

China has granted approval to 38 Trump trademarks, including for an escort service.

One of Trump’s signature issues has been his promise to get tough with trading partners like China, which he alleges takes unfair advantage of the United States. It looks like Trump has succeeded in his promise to get China to open up to American trade, at least on a personal level. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Chinese government has moved swiftly to grant those requested trademarks, which in addition to the escort service include hotels. (The escort service is likely a defensive move to protect against someone starting Trump Escorts in China.)

The granting of so many trademarks so quickly does raise the possibility that the Chinese government is trying to curry favor with the president, which might violate the Emolument Clause of the Constitution. Richard Painter, former ethics advisor to George W. Bush, notes, “A routine trademark, patent, or copyright from a foreign government is likely not an unconstitutional emolument, but with so many trademarks being granted over such a short time period, the question arises as to whether there is an accommodation in at least some of them.”

If Congress does ever decide to exercise its constitutional duty to check Trump, these trademarks could easily be evidence against the president.

If Trumpcare goes down, Paul Ryan is going to get the blame.

Everybody hates the American Health Care Act. Conservatives hate it, “moderate” Republicans hate it, liberals hate it. It was clear almost immediately after it emerged from the Mission: Impossible bunker in which it was kept in the utmost secrecy that the bill was dead on arrival. For it to succeed, Donald Trump would have to go the full LBJ, cajoling and intimidating congressman nonstop for weeks.

Will Trump put his self-proclaimed label of “world’s best negotiator” to the test? On Wednesday, CNN reported that Trump “is going all-in on the House plan to replace Obamacare, deploying the full power of his office to become the face of controversial legislation that is stirring a conservative revolt”:

Privately, the president was even more explicit, warning the House GOP vote counters of the disastrous political consequences if they fail to corral sufficient votes. One source told CNN that Trump warned his guests that not passing a repeal bill could result in a “bloodbath” for the party in mid-term elections in 2018.” He said he hopes members understand that,” the source said, adding that as conservatives come to understand the consequences of failure, they will rethink their positions.

But Trump has distanced himself from the bill publicly. His first tweet about the bill highlighted the fact that it was open to negotiation. On Wednesday morning, Kellyanne Conway whined that it was unfair to call the bill “Trumpcare,” telling Fox News, “I didn’t hear President Trump say to any of us, ‘Hey I want my name on that.’”

And, despite reports of Trump going “all in,” his allies on the right are already maneuvering to blame Paul Ryan if the bill fails to move forward.

Trump’s inner circle is simultaneously pushing stories that suggest the president is fully behind the bill and that Paul Ryan should be blamed if it fails. This could be a way to pressure Ryan to get House Republicans in line. But it also suggests that the Trump White House realizes the prognosis for the bill is dire. That this bill has also infuriated and alienated Ryan’s conservative allies only makes his position more precarious.

On the one hand, it’s not really fair to Ryan, who is in an impossible position, stuck between Trump’s demands and that of his insane caucus. On the other, it’s hard to argue that Ryan doesn’t have this coming, because he’s been pushing bogus ideas about health care for seven years.

Betsy DeVos and House Republicans have D.C. schools in the crosshairs.

On Wednesday, a House committee will mark up legislation reauthorizing the nation’s only federally funded school voucher program, in which all U.S. taxpayers partly cover private school tuition for 1,100 low-income students in the nation’s capital. Created by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2004, the program is exactly the kind of privatization scheme President Donald Trump’s secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, has championed across the country, and Senator Tim Scott is pushing a bill to expand the program this year. But D.C.’s experience shows precisely why vouchers are the wrong prescription for America’s schools.

As a majority of the D.C. city council argued in a letter to Representative Jason Chaffetz on Tuesday, the program fails to increase student achievement. It does slightly increase graduation rates and college attendance, but the program violates the separation of church and state by funding private religious schools, which 80 percent of participating students attend. Those schools also aren’t subject to federal and local civil rights and non-discrimination protections. The program has also had quality control issues over the years.

In 2012, a Washington Post investigation “found that hundreds of students use their voucher dollars to attend schools that are unaccredited or are in unconventional settings, such as a family-run K-12 school operating out of a storefront, a Nation of Islam school based in a converted Deanwood residence, and a school built around the philosophy of a Bulgarian psychotherapist. At a time when public schools face increasing demands for accountability and transparency, the 52 D.C. private schools that receive millions of federal voucher dollars are subject to few quality controls and offer widely disparate experiences, the Post found.”

The Post reports that David Grosso, who chairs the city council’s education committee, “called the bill an affront to the city’s improving public school system and a potential vehicle for President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a longtime advocate for school choice, to make good on a promise to expand private school vouchers, beginning in D.C.” That’s bad news for students seeking a better education.

Who does Trump think he’s fooling with these lame-ass International Women’s Day tweets?

Today, thousands of women across the country are going on strike to promote “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.” Trump took a break from livetweeting Fox & Friends this morning to do some perfunctory box-checking:

Who does this clown think he’s fooling? A few examples that belie Trump’s purported “respect for women.”

There are many more horrifying examples like this! FOH.

Another U.S. oil company wants Trump to stay in the Paris climate agreement.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance on Tuesday told reporters that “it would be good for the U.S. to stay in the climate agreement,” Axios reports. Lance joins Rex Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil CEO and current secretary of state, in calling on President Donald Trump to remain in the 194-nation treaty, a position expressed by several other (mostly European) oil and gas company heads over the years.

Trump is weighing whether to remove the U.S. from the Paris agreement, which world leaders have described as “the best chance we have” at stopping catastrophic global warming. Though it may seem surprising that fossil fuel companies would agree to further limits on carbon emissions or leaving oil in the ground—which the agreement would make them do, eventually—they clearly believe it’s in their economic interest to support the agreement. As The Hill notes, “The agreement could be extremely beneficial to oil companies, particularly if the countries involved forego coal-fired power and switch to natural gas, which numerous utilities worldwide are doing.”

Trump has made a point to be friendly with the oil and gas industry, so much so that on Monday the White House issued a press release that contained exact language from an ExxonMobil press release. Here’s hoping Trump also copies the company’s stance on the Paris agreement.