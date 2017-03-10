Menu
Is the Department of Justice conducting a purge of Obama-appointed officials?

Late on Friday afternoon—when all of the really good Donald Trump news drops—the Department of Justice ordered 46 U.S. state attorneys, including anti-corruption crusader Preet Bharara of New York, to resign.

“As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice. The attorney general has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition,” Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

But, as with many things in the Trump administration, this deviates from precedent in key ways. It’s traditional for new administrations to ask for resignations at the start of the term—today was Trump’s 50th day in office. And the affected attorneys appear to have been given very little warning:

Adding to the weirdness are the many calls from outside the Trump administration to “purge” officials appointed by former President Obama. Sean Hannity, never one for subtlety, used the p-word in a segment last night that attempted to blame the “deep state” for the Trump administration’s many failures in its first 50 days. When Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the “deep state” at Friday’s press briefing, he blasted Obama allies/varmints who he claimed had burrowed into government” to undermine Trump. Finally, Preet Bharara had met with Trump in November and had been persuaded to stay with the Justice Department—his resignation may not be accepted, but the fact that it is now being asked for is notable.

At this point, there seem to be two possibilities. The first—Occam’s razor in the Trump administration—is that sheer incompetence and a lack of familiarity with the levers of government are causing a lot of confusion. The second possibility is that Trump, the avid cable news watcher, is listening to Sean Hannity.

Trump’s climate change battle with a bunch of kids is heating up.

Trump’s Justice Department made moves this week to kill a lawsuit filed by 21 kids alleging the federal government has screwed them over when it comes to climate change. Specifically, the Washington Post reports, Trump’s lawyers asked a federal court this week to overturn a November ruling that cleared the lawsuit for trial. They’ve also filed a motion to halt the case immediately, saying the government would be “irreparably harmed” if made to produce documents the kids are asking for.

The plaintiffs, who range from ages eight to 19, are asking for 60 years worth of federal government documents. They want to know what the federal government knew about the harmful effects of climate change, and when they knew about it. They’re arguing that the government has continually failed to recognize the risks of climate change and adequately address the carbon emissions that cause it—and that that failure is a violation of their constitutional right to equal protection under the law, among other things.

The lawsuit has been hailed by climate activists as a potential saving grace—something that could literally force the government to implement aggressive greenhouse gas reduction policies. So far, the lawsuit has survived a number of small challenges, leaving green groups with tentative hope that they don’t actually need to convince Trump to act on climate change. If this succeeds, they can just force him to do it. But Trump’s team clearly recognizes this as well. And if this week’s court actions are any indication, they are not going down without a fight.

Is the Republican Party trying to role-play Gattaca now?

It is day 50 of Donald Trump’s presidency. Fifty days is not a particularly long time: It’s not even two full months. But it is just long enough to reveal a troubling pattern in the Republican Party’s emerging approach to disability rights. Under Trump, Americans with disabilities already confront the twin specters of an education secretary disinterested in anti-discrimination law and a health care proposal that financially penalizes people for being poor and sick. Now House Republicans are trying to roll back certain provisions of the Genetic Information Non-Discrimination Act (GINA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

From Stat News:

Under the House bill, none of the protections for health and genetic information provided by GINA or the disabilities law would apply to workplace wellness programs as long as they complied with the ACA’s very limited requirements for the programs. As a result, employers could demand that employees undergo genetic testing and health screenings.

As Stat notes, there’s no evidence that “wellness programs” really improve employee health. They’re also invasive and intrinsically discriminatory because they allow employers to penalize employees for the lifestyle decisions they make. Don’t want to pay extra for your insurance premium? Eat more vegetables and cut out your after-work beer. This is precisely why the business community has long lobbied for a weakened GINA and ADA: What corporation wants a stable of sick horses?

The Obama administration allowed wellness programs to proliferate, though it did force them to adhere to restrictions intended to protect employee privacy. But America’s Mr. Burnses now find especially dedicated champions in Trump’s GOP. If HR 1313 becomes law, they’ll be able to access the most intimate information about their employees. And though the proposed law renders genetic data anonymous—your boss will get the results of your genetic testing, but not your name—it’s still bad news for people with certain inherited conditions and traits. If you have a rare genetic disease, your boss could theoretically ascertain your identity and penalize you for having the wrong kind of genome.

Donald Trump’s contempt for your intelligence knows no bounds.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday was asked whether Trump thought the positive jobs report, released earlier that day, was an “accurate and a fair way to measure the economy,” given the president’s baseless assertions during the campaign that Obama-era jobs reports were fake.

There’s no good way for Spicer to answer this question. An honest response would be to acknowledge the absurdity of Trump’s blanket dismissals of government data, but he would be fired on the spot for such an offense. Instead, Spicer offered a cheeky grin, and told the press he’d spoken with the president on this very subject earlier in the day. “He said to quote him very clearly,” Spicer said. “‘They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.’”

While the Washington press corps can laugh along, this isn’t funny. We now have a president who will delegitimize even the basic contours of reality if they don’t suit his agenda, and re-legitimize them when they do. He is playing the same game with the impending CBO score of his replacement for Obamacare. And he’s betting that you are too stupid or too cynical to care.

Go ahead, Democrats. Support transgender bathrooms.

A frequent criticism of liberals, who are in introspection mode after last November’s elections, is that they are “obsessive on issues like gender identity,” as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair put it in his recent New York Times op-ed. Speaking to a former Hillary Clinton spokeswoman in late November, CNN’s Chris Cuomo said, “The criticism of your party is you’re talking about which bathroom to use, you know, more than what jobs people have in the middle class.” Then in January he raised the issue again, asking Bernie Sanders what he’d tell voters who see Democrats as “more concerned with what bathroom people go into [than] how they earn a living.”

Set aside the question of whether it would be craven and immoral for Democrats to tone down their advocacy for this oppressed group. Those tempted by the perception of political expediency should take a look at new polling out Friday from the Public Religion Research Institute. “A majority (53 percent) of Americans oppose laws that would require transgender people to use bathrooms that correspond to their sex at birth rather than their current gender identity,” according to the survey. That includes a “majority of independents (57 percent) and nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of Democrats.”

This polling suggesting that the bathroom issue is not a massive political problem for progressives. And it’s likely the numbers will move in an even more positive direction as more Americans become exposed transgender people, both in the culture at large and in their own lives. If anything, the PRRI survey is a reminder that social conservatives are out of step with most Americans on a host of issues.

West Virginia is rightly blaming drug companies for its spiraling opioid epidemic.

Attorneys for Kanawha and Cabell counties have filed suit against AmerisourceBergen, CVS, Cardinal Health, H.D. Smith, Kroger, McKesson, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Wal-Mart, Axios reports. It quotes from the lawsuit:

The sheer volume of prescription opioids distributed to pharmacies in Cabell County is excessive for the medical need of the community and facially suspicious. Some red flags are so obvious that no one who engages in the legitimate distribution of controlled substances can reasonably claim ignorance of them.

The Washington Post reports that attorneys general in several other states are considering similar legal action.

The lawsuit stems in part from a stunning Charleston Gazette-Mail investigation that traced the “trail of painkillers” killing West Virginians. According to the Gazette-Mail, drug wholesalers saturated the state with so many painkillers that there are approximately 433 painkillers to every human being in the state. Meanwhile, distributors failed to report suspicious orders, the state pharmacy board neglected to enforce regulations that should have checked the spread of the epidemic, and pain clinics churned out spurious prescriptions on demand. It’s been a lucrative crisis:

As the fatalities mounted—hydrocodone and oxycodone overdose deaths increased 67 percent in West Virginia between 2007 and 2012—the drug shippers’ CEOs collected salaries and bonuses in the tens of millions of dollars. Their companies made billions. McKesson has grown into the fifth-largest corporation in America. The drug distributor’s CEO was the nation’s highest-paid executive in 2012, according to Forbes.

Lawsuits may be one of the few tools West Virginia has left at its disposal. It can expect no assistance from the GOP, whose Obamacare replacement would remove a requirement that insurance cover mental health and addiction treatment. Meanwhile, the state’s epidemic has become so dire that its indigent burial fund is running out of money to bury overdose victims. This crisis did not happen organically: Corporations prioritized profits over human lives. A successful lawsuit won’t end the epidemic, but it’ll help, and it would introduce some measure of justice to a state in dire need of it.

Trump did not add 235,000 jobs to the economy. Obama did.

That’s how many jobs were added in February, while the unemployment rate fell from 4.8 percent to 4.7 percent, the Labor Department reported on Friday. That exceeded analysts’ expectations, and President Donald Trump has already retweeted the Drudge Report attributing these jobs to his young presidency.

But on Thursday, Politico reported that the forthcoming jobs report “will be the first to measure employment gains that occurred entirely under Trump’s presidency,” butwhile Trump may claim credit, it’s not clear he will deserve it.”

“One of the most important elements of analyzing labor market reports is that they’re lagging indicators so they tend to be a reflection of what has been happening in the economy in the prior six months to a year,” Frances Donald, senior economist at Manulife Asset Management, told the publication. “The jobs numbers that we’ll see six months from now will probably be a better reflection of the new administration.”

It’s also curious that Trump is now embracing jobs reports, after repeatedly dismissing them last year as fake.

If the president were honest, he’d be saying what all Americans should be saying about this good economic news: Thanks, Obama.

This is why Republicans are rushing Trumpcare through Congress without a CBO score.

Two experts from the Brookings Institution have adopted some of the Congressional Budget Office’s published assumptions to ballpark how many people will be projected to lose insurance under the GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill.

Spoiler: It is a lot of people. 

 [I]t’s plausible that the AHCA will increase the number of uninsured persons by more than 15 million, and unlikely that we’ll see a number much less than 15 million from the CBO.

﻿Republicans have plenty of excuses for plunging ahead with major legislation before Congress’ in-house economists finish analyzing the consequences of it, but this is the real reason. Their legislation will screw over millions of people.  

The real pay-to-play scandal of the 2016 race was in Trump’s campaign.

Apparently under pressure from the Justice Department, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has officially registered as a foreign agent for the Turkish government. According to the Associated Press, Flynn’s company Flynn Intel received $530,000 from Turkey last year for his lobbying efforts, which included trying to stir up opposition in Washington to Fethullah Gulen, the exiled nemesis of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As the AP reports:

Flynn Intel arranged the meeting to discuss a technology developed by another Flynn Intel client. But after discussing the technology, the firm changed the subject to Gulen, pressuring the committee to hold congressional hearings to investigate the cleric, said a U.S. official with direct knowledge of Flynn Intel’s work. That request was rebuffed. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The official said Flynn Intel never revealed whom it was representing during the meeting.

The October meeting came as Flynn was working on an op-ed promoting Turkey’s political and business affairs that was later published in The Hill, a Washington-based political newspaper. Flynn wrote that Turkey needed support and echoed Erdogan’s warnings about Gulen, whom he called a “shady” Turkish Muslim cleric living in Pennsylvania. Flynn argued that Gulen should not be given safe harbor in the U.S.

All these activities occurred while Flynn was working as an adviser to Trump, either as a presidential candidate or president-elect. During the election, Trump criticized his rival Hillary Clinton for alleged pay-to-play deals with foreign governments, citing her ties to the Clinton Foundation. But the Flynn case shows that a far more straightforward pay-to-play scandal was occurring closer to home.

Nigel Farage suggests there are many reasons to visit the Ecuadorian embassy in London besides seeing Julian Assange.

The former head of the U.K. Independence Party spent 40 minutes there yesterday. The most famous resident of the embassy is, of course, the WikiLeaks founder, who permanently resides there to avoid extradition to Sweden to face an outstanding rape accusation. Did Farage visit Assange at the embassy? Asked by BuzzFeed as he was leaving, Farage initially said he couldn’t remember what he did during his visit. Pressed about Assange, Farage said, “I never discuss where I go or who I see.”

The possible meeting between Farage and Assange raises all sorts of questions relating to the last election in the United States. WikiLeaks published a vast trove of hacked emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign. Farage is Donald Trump’s politically ally, hanging out with the president on numerous occasions over the last year, including recently at Trump’s hotel in D.C. Trump and Assange have also been allies over the issue of whether Russia had been behind the hacked emails. Was Farage acting as a liaison between Trump and Assange? And if so, how long has this been going on? It’s hard not to get conspiratorial when the same three guys keep bumping into each other.

Or maybe it’s simply that the notoriously xenophobic Farage has developed a sudden interest in Ecuadorian culture.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt just went full climate denier.

Until today, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency has walked a fine line between accepting and denying climate science. He’s been careful not to explicitly deny that humans cause climate change, claiming only that the debate is “far from settled” (false), and he’s dodged questions about whether he accepts the science. In his confirmation hearing, Pruitt said his “personal opinion” on climate change “is immaterial to the job” of being EPA administrator.

But now that Pruitt’s all settled in at the EPA, he’s getting a little less shy. In a CNBC interview on Thursday morning, Pruitt explicitly said that carbon dioxide doesn’t cause global warming. “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact,” Pruitt said. “So no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.”

In every administration dating back to the 1980s—even Republican administrations—the head of the EPA has accepted the scientific truth that our planet is warming because of an increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is caused by fossil fuel emissions—in other words, humans. And despite what Pruitt claims, his personal opinion about climate science is indeed material to his position as the head of the agency that’s supposed to protect public health and the environment. The World Health Organization calls global warming “among the greatest health risks of the 21st Century.” How is Pruitt going to protect Americans from that risk if he doesn’t think it exists?