Kellyanne Conway admits there’s no evidence of Obama wiretapping Trump, but doubles down anyway.
When asked by New Jersey’s the Bergen Record on Sunday if Trump Tower had actually been wiretapped, Conway suggested the CIA could have used “microwaves that turn into cameras” to surveil Trump. George Stephanopoulos apparently wasn’t satisfied with that bizarre non-answer, so he pressed her about it this morning on Good Morning America:
In the clip, Stephanopoulos asks if she has any evidence to support Donald Trump’s claims that Obama had ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower. She finally admits to having none, but then doubles down and says, “But that’s why there’s an investigation in Congress.”
So, Conway admits Trump’s allegations are utterly baseless, then suggests the reason Congress is investigating is to find evidence for those allegations. Either she has no idea how investigations work, or she’s advocating for a witch hunt.
King’s been edging for that title for years, but on Sunday the Republican pulled ahead of his fellow party members with a tweet that channeled the racist aviator Charles Lindbergh:
Geert Wilders is a far-right Dutch politician who’s called for the Netherlands to ban the Quran, close mosques, and end Muslim migration; his Freedom Party is angling to win a national election this week. And this is not the first time that King, an early and enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump, has expressed support for Wilders and his extreme xenophobia. From Politico, this February:
“I have sent those messages to the[Trump] inner circle and encouraged that they communicate with Mr. Wilders,” Congressman Steve King, an Iowa Republican, told Politico in a phone interview. “It’s important for the Trump administration and for this White House team to be engaged in an effort to restore Western civilization.”
King also tweeted a photo of himself with Wilders and Frauke Petry, head of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany Party, last September:
Petry, like Wilders, opposes Muslim migration to Germany, claiming Muslims seek to impose Shariah on Germany’s Christian inhabitants. King is prone to the same claim. “They bring with them Sharia law, which is completely contradictory to the Constitution itself. It’s incompatible with the Americanism,” he told Chris Hayes in 2015. His tweet simply develops his definition of “Americanism” as a specifically Judeo-Christian nationalist identity.
King’s “Americanism” and his ties to Europe’s far-right inescapably invoke parallels to Charles Lindbergh, who deployed similar rhetoric about “western civilization” and national identity to defend his opposition to American participation in World War II:
While I advocate the non-interference by America in the internal affairs of Europe, I believe it is of the utmost importance for us to cooperate with Europe in our relationships with the other peoples of the earth. It is only by cooperation that we can maintain the supremacy of our western civilization and the right of our commerce to proceed unmolested throughout the world.
Lindbergh eventually acted as spokesman for the America First Committee, promoting xenophobia and his isolationism. Trump, of course, adopted the same slogan during his campaign last year.
Tom Price: Republicans will use right-wing hackwork to pretend Trumpcare won’t take insurance away from millions.
Critics have rightly noted that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price lied on Meet the Press Sunday when he predicted “nobody will be worse off financially” under the American Health Care Act. This and other comments from leading Obamacare-repeal architects will haunt them for years if they somehow pass AHCA into law.
But Republicans have been making false promises about health care reform for years. The newsier tipoff from Price was that Republicans are going to promulgate their health care lies with dishonest right wing think tank analysis projecting that AHCA will cover more people than currently have insurance under the ACA.
“I think we’ll have folks that are evaluating this and modeling this come out and say, ‘yes, indeed, this plan will in fact cover more individuals than are currently covered,’” Price told NBC’s Chuck Todd.
This is part and parcel of the GOP’s preemptive effort to discredit the Congressional Budget Office, which is expected to score AHCA as a humanitarian catastrophe. But, to be clear, it is bullshit. Credible analysts, on both the left and the right, project that AHCA will cause millions of people to lose their insurance. The only question is how many millions. Republicans in Congress want to paper over an ongoing and growing public relations fiasco with the health care equivalent of voodoo economics. Consider yourselves warned.
“As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice. The attorney general has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition,” Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.
But, as with many things in the Trump administration, this deviates from precedent in key ways. It’s traditional for new administrations to ask for resignations at the start of the term—today was Trump’s 50th day in office. And the affected attorneys appear to have been given very little warning:
Adding to the weirdness are the many calls from outside the Trump administration to “purge” officials appointed by former President Obama. Sean Hannity, never one for subtlety, used the p-word in a segment last night that attempted to blame the “deep state” for the Trump administration’s many failures in its first 50 days. When Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the “deep state” at Friday’s press briefing, he blasted Obama allies/varmints who he claimed had “burrowed into government” to undermine Trump. Finally, Preet Bharara had met with Trump in November and had been persuaded to stay with the Justice Department—his resignation may not be accepted, but the fact that it is now being asked for is notable.
At this point, there seem to be two possibilities. The first—Occam’s razor in the Trump administration—is that sheer incompetence and a lack of familiarity with the levers of government are causing a lot of confusion. The second possibility is that Trump, the avid cable news watcher, is listening to Sean Hannity.
Trump’s climate change battle with a bunch of kids is heating up.
Trump’s Justice Department made moves this week to kill a lawsuit filed by 21 kids alleging the federal government has screwed them over when it comes to climate change. Specifically, the Washington Postreports, Trump’s lawyers asked a federal court this week to overturn a November ruling that cleared the lawsuit for trial. They’ve also fileda motionto halt the case immediately, saying the government would be “irreparably harmed” if made to produce documents the kids are asking for.
The plaintiffs, who range from ages eight to 19,are asking for 60 years worth of federal government documents. They want to know what the federal government knew about the harmful effects of climate change, and when they knew about it. They’re arguing that the government has continually failed to recognize the risks of climate change and adequately address the carbon emissions that cause it—and that that failure is a violation of their constitutional right to equal protection under the law, among other things.
The lawsuit has been hailed by climate activists as a potential saving grace—something that could literally force the government to implement aggressive greenhouse gas reduction policies. So far, the lawsuit has survived a number of small challenges, leaving green groups with tentative hope that they don’t actually need to convince Trump to act on climate change. If this succeeds, they can just force him to do it. But Trump’s team clearly recognizes this as well. And if this week’s court actions are any indication, they are not going down without a fight.
Is the Republican Party trying to role-play Gattaca now?
It is day 50 of Donald Trump’s presidency. Fifty days is not a particularly long time: It’s not even two full months. But it is just long enough to reveal a troubling pattern in the Republican Party’s emerging approach to disability rights. Under Trump, Americans with disabilities already confront the twin specters of an education secretary disinterested in anti-discrimination law and a health care proposal that financially penalizes people for being poor and sick. Now House Republicans are trying to roll back certain provisions of the Genetic Information Non-Discrimination Act (GINA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Under the House bill, none of the protections for health and genetic information provided by GINA or the disabilities law would apply to workplace wellness programs as long as they complied with the ACA’s very limited requirements for the programs. As a result, employers could demand that employees undergo genetic testing and health screenings.
As Stat notes, there’s no evidence that “wellness programs” really improve employee health. They’re also invasive and intrinsically discriminatory because they allow employers to penalize employees for the lifestyle decisions they make. Don’t want to pay extra for your insurance premium? Eat more vegetables and cut out your after-work beer. This is precisely why the business community has long lobbied for a weakened GINA and ADA: What corporation wants a stable of sick horses?
The Obama administration allowed wellness programs to proliferate, though it did force them to adhere to restrictions intended to protect employee privacy. But America’s Mr. Burnses now find especially dedicated champions in Trump’s GOP. If HR 1313 becomes law, they’ll be able to access the most intimate information about their employees. And though the proposed law renders genetic data anonymous—your boss will get the results of your genetic testing, but not your name—it’s still bad news for people with certain inherited conditions and traits. If you have a rare genetic disease, your boss could theoretically ascertain your identity and penalize you for having the wrong kind of genome.
Donald Trump’s contempt for your intelligence knows no bounds.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday was asked whether Trump thought the positive jobs report, released earlier that day, was an “accurate and a fair way to measure the economy,” given the president’s baseless assertions during the campaign that Obama-era jobs reports were fake.
There’s no good way for Spicer to answer this question. An honest response would be to acknowledge the absurdity of Trump’s blanket dismissals of government data, but he would be fired on the spot for such an offense. Instead, Spicer offered a cheeky grin, and told the press he’d spoken with the president on this very subject earlier in the day. “He said to quote him very clearly,” Spicer said. “‘They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.’”
While the Washington press corps can laugh along, this isn’t funny. We now have a president who will delegitimize even the basic contours of reality if they don’t suit his agenda, and re-legitimize them when they do. He is playing the same game with the impending CBO score of his replacement for Obamacare. And he’s betting that you are too stupid or too cynical to care.
Go ahead, Democrats. Support transgender bathrooms.
A frequent criticism of liberals, who are in introspection mode after last November’s elections, is that they are “obsessive on issues like gender identity,” as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair put it in his recent New York Times op-ed. Speaking to a former Hillary Clinton spokeswoman in late November, CNN’s Chris Cuomo said, “The criticism of your party is you’re talking about which bathroom to use, you know, more than what jobs people have in the middle class.” Then in January he raised the issue again, asking Bernie Sanderswhat he’d tell voters who see Democrats as “more concerned with what bathroom people go into [than] how they earn a living.”
Set aside the question of whether it would be craven and immoral for Democrats to tone down their advocacy for this oppressed group. Those tempted by the perception of political expediency should take a look at new polling out Friday from the Public Religion Research Institute. “A majority (53 percent) of Americans oppose laws that would require transgender people to use bathrooms that correspond to their sex at birth rather than their current gender identity,” according to the survey. That includes a “majority of independents (57 percent) and nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of Democrats.”
This polling suggesting that the bathroom issue is not a massive political problem for progressives. And it’s likely the numbers will move in an even more positive direction as more Americans become exposed transgender people, both in the culture at large and in their own lives. If anything, the PRRI survey is a reminder that social conservatives are out of step with most Americans on a host of issues.
West Virginia is rightly blaming drug companies for its spiraling opioid epidemic.
Attorneys for Kanawha and Cabell counties have filed suit against AmerisourceBergen, CVS, Cardinal Health, H.D. Smith, Kroger, McKesson, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Wal-Mart, Axios reports. It quotes from the lawsuit:
The sheer volume of prescription opioids distributed to pharmacies in Cabell County is excessive for the medical need of the community and facially suspicious. Some red flags are so obvious that no one who engages in the legitimate distribution of controlled substances can reasonably claim ignorance of them.
The Washington Post reports that attorneys general in several other states are considering similar legal action.
The lawsuit stems in part from a stunning Charleston Gazette-Mail investigation that traced the “trail of painkillers” killing West Virginians. According to the Gazette-Mail, drug wholesalers saturated the state with so many painkillers that there are approximately 433 painkillers to every human being in the state. Meanwhile, distributors failed to report suspicious orders, the state pharmacy board neglected to enforce regulations that should have checked the spread of the epidemic, and pain clinics churned out spurious prescriptions on demand. It’s been a lucrative crisis:
As the fatalities mounted—hydrocodone and oxycodone overdose deaths increased 67 percent in West Virginia between 2007 and 2012—the drug shippers’ CEOs collected salaries and bonuses in the tens of millions of dollars. Their companies made billions. McKesson has grown into the fifth-largest corporation in America. The drug distributor’s CEO was the nation’s highest-paid executive in 2012, according to Forbes.
Lawsuits may be one of the few tools West Virginia has left at its disposal. It can expect no assistance from the GOP, whose Obamacare replacement would remove a requirement that insurance cover mental health and addiction treatment. Meanwhile, the state’s epidemic has become so dire that its indigent burial fund is running out of money to bury overdose victims. This crisis did not happen organically: Corporations prioritized profits over human lives. A successful lawsuit won’t end the epidemic, but it’ll help, and it would introduce some measure of justice to a state in dire need of it.
Trump did not add 235,000 jobs to the economy. Obama did.
That’s how many jobs were added in February, while the unemployment rate fell from 4.8 percent to 4.7 percent, the Labor Department reported on Friday. That exceeded analysts’ expectations, and President Donald Trump has already retweeted the Drudge Report attributing these jobs to his young presidency.
But on Thursday, Politico reported that the forthcoming jobs report “will be the first to measure employment gains that occurred entirely under Trump’s presidency,” but “while Trump may claim credit, it’s not clear he will deserve it.”
“One of the most important elements of analyzing labor market reports is that they’re lagging indicators so they tend to be a reflection of what has been happening in the economy in the prior six months to a year,” Frances Donald, senior economist at Manulife Asset Management, told the publication. “The jobs numbers that we’ll see six months from now will probably be a better reflection of the new administration.”
It’s also curious that Trump is now embracing jobs reports, after repeatedly dismissing them last year as fake.
If the president were honest, he’d be saying what all Americans should be saying about this good economic news: Thanks, Obama.
This is why Republicans are rushing Trumpcare through Congress without a CBO score.
Two experts from the Brookings Institution have adopted some of the Congressional Budget Office’s published assumptions to ballpark how many people will be projected to lose insurance under the GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill.
Spoiler: It is a lot of people.
[I]t’s plausible that the AHCA will increase the number of uninsured persons by more than 15 million, and unlikely that we’ll see a number much less than 15 million from the CBO.
Republicans have plenty of excuses for plunging ahead with major legislation before Congress’ in-house economists finish analyzing the consequences of it, but this is the real reason. Their legislation will screw over millions of people.