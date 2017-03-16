Menu
Trump lost again on the Muslim ban—and laid the groundwork for future defeats.

Last night, a federal court in Hawaii blocked the president’s executive order on immigration. Among the reasons cited by the court was the fact that members of Trump’s team made it clear in their statements that this executive order, like an earlier one, was intended to be a Muslim ban. As the court noted:

The Government appropriately cautions that, in determining purpose, courts should not look into the “veiled psyche” and “secret motives” of government decisionmakers and may not undertake a “judicial psychoanalysis of a drafter’s heart of hearts”.

The Government need not fear. The remarkable facts at issue here require no such impermissible inquiry.

For instance, there is nothing “veiled” about this press release: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”

Nor is there anything “secret” about the Executive’s motive specific to the issuance of the Executive Order:

Rudolph Giuliani explained on television how the Executive Order came to be. He said: “When [Mr. Trump] first announced it, he said, ‘Muslim ban.’ He called me up. He said, ‘Put a commission together. Show me the right way to do it legally.’”

Remarkably, in a rally in Tennessee, Trump decided to provide even more justification for the court’s judgement. “The order he blocked was a watered down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with,” Trump declared. With these words, Trump essentially conceded the legal argument made by opponents of the new executive order, that it merely reworks an earlier executive order already declared unconstitutional.

If the Trump administration appeals the latest decision, the president’s own words could easily be used against him. He has planted the seeds for future legal losses.

Steve Bannon’s dream of a global alt-right revolution just took a blow.

Nigel Farage hailed Brexit as the first stage of a “global revolution” and Donald Trump’s election as its second stage. Un-fun Falstaff/dumb Satan Steve Bannon agrees. Here’s how he saw the world in 2014:

That center-right revolt is really a global revolt. I think you’re going to see it in Latin America, I think you’re going to see it in Asia, I think you’ve already seen it in India. Modi’s great victory was very much based on these Reaganesque principles, so I think this is a global revolt, and we are very fortunate and proud to be the news site that is reporting that throughout the world....

Working men and women of Europe and Asia and the United States and Latin America .... believe they know what’s best for how they will comport their lives. They think they know best about how to raise their families and how to educate their families. So I think you’re seeing a global reaction to centralized government, whether that government is in Beijing or that government is in Washington, DC, or that government is in Brussels.

Trump’s victory, in his view at least, was part of this global revolt against the liberal state. (Bannon has also suggested that he’s a “Leninist” out to smash the modern state.)

But on Wednesday, the global Trump revolution took a hit when the awkward face of Dutch racism Geert Wilders and his anti-immigration party—which wants to ban Islam, exit the EU, and is a “party” in name only—did much poorer than expected in the Netherlands’ parliamentary election according to an exit poll. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his center-right party will likely win the election, though they will lose seats.

Still, Wilders’s loss is good news for those concerned about the rise of the global alt-right—and who are increasingly concerned about upcoming elections in France and Germany. For now, at least, Trump’s election—and the chaos that has followed—may have spooked voters into supporting more traditional political parties.

Jeff Sessions says marijuana is “only slightly less awful” than heroin.

The attorney general is a notorious weed hater. He once joked that he thought the KKK were “were OK until I found out they smoked pot,” and claimed last year that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.” Perhaps it’s no surprise then that he is gearing up to revive the war on marijuana, disparaging a recent wave of drug legalization efforts across the country. “And I am astonished to hear people suggest that we can solve our heroin crisis by legalizing marijuana—so people can trade one life-wrecking dependency for another that’s only slightly less awful,” Sessions said in a speech on Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia. “Our nation needs to say clearly once again that using drugs will destroy your life.”

In fact, no one is saying that the heroin and opioid crisis, which have ravaged swaths of Trump country, can be “solved” through marijuana legalization. However, medical research does show a correlation between marijuana use and a drop in heroin use. Yasmin Hurd, a professor at Mount Sinai Hospital’s medical school in New York, found that legal pot could reduce “heroin-seeking behavior,” which has been backed by medical studies.

A 2014 Johns Hopkins study found that in states with legal medical marijuana, there were 25 percent fewer deaths from drug overdoses than in states where medical marijuana is illegal. “In absolute terms, states with a medical marijuana law had about 1,700 fewer opioid painkiller overdose deaths in 2010 than would be expected based on trends before the laws were passed,” said Marcus Bachhuber, a University of Pennsylvania professor who worked on the study.

Question for Trump supporters: Is your guy a dupe or a scam artist?

Washington Post’s Greg Sargent asks whether President Trump is “falling into Paul Ryan’s trap.” It’s a particularly important question to ask right now, as the stewards of Trump’s populist image try to sever his reputational ties the foundering Obamacare repeal efforts on Capitol Hill. 

These caretakers are motivated in part by a desire to limit his association with a major public failure, but also by recognition that the American Health Care Act would break faith with Trump’s supporters, millions of whom would lose their insurance, after Trump explicitly promised them otherwise. 

Explaining away Trump’s entanglement with something known colloquially “Trumpcare” is a tough assignment. Conservative columnist Byron York chalks it all up to Trump’s inexperience. “New to Washington and with no experience in public office, Trump has become a prisoner to the House Republican leadership,” he writes, “or more precisely, to the complicated procedural requirements of the House and Senate, and the judgment of the GOP leadership that must operate within those boundaries.”

This is an abrupt turnabout from the mantras Trump and his allies used to get him elected: that America’s political leaders are stupid, that Trump is a world class negotiator, that he alone can fix the country’s problems.  

But it really is one bad thing or another: Either Trump is “falling into Paul Ryan’s trap,” in which case he’s a naive oaf, rather than a master dealmaker, too manipulable to be president; or he’s acting willingly, and all of us (skeptics and defenders alike) must admit that his populist appeal was all artifice. So which is it? 

A record number of House Republicans just vowed to fight climate change.

Seventeen GOP members of Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday promising to take “meaningful and responsible action” to address human-caused climate change. It is the largest number of Republicans ever to join an action-oriented climate initiative in “maybe ever,” said Jay Butera, a congressional liaison for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which helped put together the resolution. “I’ve been working on this issue for 10 years,” he told me. “This is a high water mark.” Of course, these 17 Republicans represent just 7 percent of the House GOP.

The resolution, which is entirely symbolic, is a remake of a 2015 pledge which put 11 House Republicans on record agreeing with the scientific fact that humans cause climate change. Like the 2015 resolution, this year’s resolution states that it’s a “conservative principle” to “be good stewards of our environment, responsibly plan for all market factors, and base our policy decisions in science and quantifiable facts on the ground.” It acknowledges that, left unaddressed, climate change will have devastating impacts on “key economic sectors,” as well as on vulnerable populations.

Butera said this year’s resolution—and the higher number of Republicans signing on to it—is part of an acceleration of Republicans stepping up on climate change. Indeed, while the vast majority of congressional Republicans still deny the science of human-caused warming, there are more Republican members of the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus this year than ever before. At the end of the last election, the House had only six Republican members of that caucus remaining. Today, they have 15 Republican members.

This year’s climate resolution was introduced by three Republican representatives: Carlos Curbelo, Elise Stefanik, and Ryan Costello. Curbelo has been particularly outspoken on climate change for a Republican, likely because his home state, Florida, is at risk of sinking into the sea.

Here’s the full resolution:

Two terrible takes fight to the death.

It’s not even noon, but the takes are terrible and the gods want justice. The discourse is a blasted hellscape so Thunderdome rules apply: Two takes enter, one take leaves. Dyin’ time is here!

In one corner we’ve got Kathleen Parker, who says Steve King is bad but don’t call him a racist:

I’m as happy as anyone to dismiss extremists of any sort as this-ist or that-phobe. But such labeling seems both facile and unproductive. Swaddling ourselves in righteous indignation, we settle by the fire, cooing to our superior intellects and noticing too late the hungry mob building a pyre beyond the window.

How apt that this appears in The Washington Post, where Amber Phillips recently urged us not to call our lying president a liar. Parker’s column is interesting chiefly because it reveals that she’s a hypocrite. From her perch in the stultifying bosom of the Post, she casts herself as a superior intellect in contrast to King’s cruder critics. This does not promote nuanced discourse. This is PR for racists.

That’s bad, but she’s got competition. Welcome, Jon Meacham!

Meacham is a Pulitzer Prize-winnng author and an executive vice president at Random House. He also has extremely bad opinions, as evinced in his new editorial urging Donald Trump to lead us like Andrew Jackson:

My hope is that you will note not only the surface similarities you share with the seventh president (the big personality, the fierce pride, the rhetorical antagonism toward political, economic and cultural elites) but that you will engage Jackson’s complexity rather than simply embrace his caricature.

“Complexity” is an interesting stand-in for “genocide.” Old Hickory, as he’s fondly known to his revisionist defenders, killed a lot of people! He murdered Native Americans and owned slaves. Meacham does concede this later in his op-ed, which prompts an obvious question: Why urge Trump to emulate Jackson at all? We’re all Americans still, sir. Lead all of us. Jackson did. You can, too,” Meacham begs. But Jackson did not lead all Americans. Even Baseball Crank understands this.


It is true that Trump shares some qualities in common with Jackson, and this is not a compliment to Trump. The “fierce pride” they share is really hubris, and history will regard Trump as skeptically as it regards Jackson.

These takes are terrible, but only one take can win. Meacham, take a victory lap.

Trumpcare is this close to failing—and is splintering the GOP in the process.

Lost in the feverish discussion of Donald Trump’s 2005 1040 tax form on Tuesday night was the fact that the GOP’s health care bill was on life support, having endured eight straight days of increasingly negative coverage. Moderate Republicans—especially those in districts that might be competitive in 2018—are running away from the bill in the wake of the CBO’s devastating report that Trumpcare would leave 24 million people without health insurance. Meanwhile, those on the party’s right wing—the ethno-nationalist, Breitbart wing—are trying to settle old scores.

“Trump figures things out pretty quickly, and I think he’s figuring out this situation, how the House Republicans did him a disservice,” friend of Trump Christopher Ruddy, who on Tuesday wrote a sharp piece calling for Trump to abandon the current bill, told The Washington Post. “President Trump is a big-picture, pragmatic Republican, and unfortunately the Ryan Republican plan doesn’t capture his worldview.” Earlier this week, Breitbart posted audio of Paul Ryan effectively abandoning Trump in October. And on Tuesday evening, while the rest of the world was obsessing over Trump’s tax returns, Lou Dobbs called on Ryan to resign.

In other words, the chaos surrounding the bill has become an opportunity. Some are using that opportunity to distance themselves from Trump because they think it will help them next November. Others are using it as an opportunity to try to purge the Republican leadership of those they view as anathema to their goals.

One big problem for Trump and Ryan is that it’s hard to pin down exactly what to change because everything about this is going wrong. The bill has been condemned for a baffling mix of pragmatic and ideological reasons, and it’s not clear if a second pass should be more pragmatic or more ideological. Ruddy would say the former, while the Heritage Foundation would probably say the latter. In any case, a second bill doesn’t necessarily solve the problem of building a coalition.

The GOP certainly cannot count on its leaders to do that. Ryan clearly isn’t able to swing things and Trump has barely done anything resembling whipping. And given Trump’s popularity (or lack thereof) and the fear of being attached to health care reform that will backfire politically (it always does), there’s no indication that Trump being more involved would help. It could very easily hurt.

Republicans control the government, more or less, but Donald Trump’s 18-month campaign exposed every fissure within the Republican coalition and his election has done nothing to heal those wounds. Repealing and replacing Obamacare has further divided an already divided party, not brought it together.

It’s not just healthcare. Voters oppose Trump on pretty much everything—even his weird eating habits.

The news out of Wednesday’s national survey from Public Policy Polling was that less than a quarter of voters (and only 37 percent of Republicans) support the American Health Care Act—Trumpcare, Ryancare, or whatever we’re calling it this minute. But Trump’s troubles with public opinion are much bigger than that.

Take his signature campaign pledge. “There continues to be strong resistance to the wall with Mexico if American taxpayers end up having to fund it,” the survey showed. (And yes, we will end up paying for it.) “Just 37% of voters support the wall if we pay for it, to 55% who are opposed to that. Even more unpopular is the concept floated last week of having the wall paid for by cuts to funding for the Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration, and Federal Emergency Management Agency—just 16% of voters support making reductions in those places to build the wall, with 69% against.”

Trump is also losing his “FAKE NEWS” war against the “failing” New York Times and “terrible” CNN: “Voters say that the New York Times has more credibility than him, 53/35, and that CNN has more credibility than him, 53/37.” And, in perhaps the most devastating finding, 52 percent of voters would rather still have Barack Obama in the White House, versus 43 percent for Trump.

The president couldn’t even find support for his personal dietary policies. “[B]y a 27/56 spread, they disapprove of using ketchup as a condiment on steak. This is a rare issue where even Donald Trump’s own voters abandon him on something—only 34% of them approve of ketchup on steak to 52% who disapprove.”

There may be hope for humanity yet.

No, Donald Trump isn’t the source of his own leaked tax return.

Rachel Maddow and David Cay Johnston promised more than they could deliver, waving around a two-page 1040 form from 2005 notably lacking in bombshells. But Johnston tried to make more of it with a wild claim: Trump himself could have been the leaker! Trump, after all, has a long history of leaking to the press. The returns, after all, were labeled “client copy” suggesting that they came from someone close to Trump, not someone within the IRS.

Given that corkboards and red string are selling out across the country, perhaps it’s no surprise that many agreed. Donald Trump, the Wizard of Orange, was behind the whole spectacle.

This is actually a common motif. In this instance, the release of tax returns must benefit Trump by distracting the public from all of the other bad stuff he is doing. But this theory is constructed backward. It is entirely dependent on Maddow extravagantly teasing something she didn’t quite have and Johnston running his mouth about where the returns could have come from. They were given an assist from Trump himself on Wednesday morning, whose tweet about the returns seemed half-hearted.

Yes, the tax returns are a distraction from the disastrous health care bill, but they also are another building block in the Russia story, which Trump and his team hate, and the story of Trump’s personal finances, which Trump hates because it shows him to be a corrupt and not very good businessman. Unlike Maddow, The New York Times framed the returns the right way, by showing that Trump wrote off $100 million in 2005. Johnston and the Times both recognized that the returns should make Trump’s quest to abolish the alternative minimum tax significantly harder, if not impossible—without it, Trump would have paid less than 4 percent of his income in tax.

These results also demolish Trump’s argument for not releasing his tax returns: If there’s nothing to hide—if all of the returns look like the 2005 return—then why not release more of them?

The main problem here is that we’ve built up a teleological story of Donald Trump the Political Genius—we start at the end result (Trump is president) and construct a narrative of a canny political operator to get to that point. But the evidence suggests that Trump is a jumble of contradictory impulses, not someone who thinks strategically. The leaked tax return may benefit him in the short term, but it is very possible it won’t in the long term.

Trump is not playing 3D chess. He’s not even playing checkers.

If Donald Trump will acknowledge his 2005 tax return, why not release the rest of them?

Twitter blew up, to put it lightly, when Rachel Maddow tweeted that she had Trump’s tax returns. After it emerged that she had a 1040 form from a single year, it was clear that she and reporter David Cay Johnston did not have a smoking gun. Maddow’s scoop was good—no one else has Trump’s returns—but it couldn’t keep up with expectations.

The show did itself no favors by being, well, a Rachel Maddow show. There was a long lead-in that was extremely speculative. (Could Donald Trump have been doing business with shady Russian mafia figures? Who knows!) Then we got the reveal: Trump in 2005 was still using the nearly $1 billion tax write-off that The New York Times brought to light last year, and paid a $36.3 million in income tax on $150 million in income. Of that $36.3 million only $5.3 million, a rate of less than 4 percent, was regular income tax—the rest was paid under the alternative minimum tax, which Trump has pledged to repeal.

This is maybe as favorable a result as Trump could expect from a story involving his taxes: He paid more than Mitt Romney, and at a slightly higher rate. The worst stuff here—that he was still using the $1 billion deduction and paid taxes the way ultra-rich people do, which is to say barely—was already widely known.

But Maddow’s scoop is still important for a number of reasons. Despite being speculative, Maddow rightfully framed the story as being one about what we don’t know (i.e. what Trump’s finances say about his relationships with foreign governments) as opposed to what we do (i.e. the figures on the two pages she proudly held up again and again). This is the way to build pressure on Trump.

The most important element of this story may end up being the White House’s response. The White House essentially scooped Maddow, releasing this statement before her broadcast:

The natural response to such a story would be to stick to the details. The real story, Sean Spicer could say, is that Donald Trump paid over $30 million in taxes in 2005! But by acknowledging the contents of the return before it was reported, and by claiming that there’s nothing to see here, the White House is basically conceding that there is no reason for Trump not to release his tax returns for other years, as other presidents have done. Failing to do so would only acknowledge that there is something to hide.

Maddow’s segment may not have found a smoking gun, but it neatly undercut Donald Trump’s argument for not releasing his tax returns.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

Scott Pruitt is doing an excellent job—at luring scientists into politics.

Last week, the new Environmental Protection Agency administrator did something no predecessor has done since the 1980s: He explicitly denied the science of global warming. This riled up climate scientists, 28 of whom (plus one Nobel Laureate chemist) sent Pruitt a letter explaining why he should accept the scientific consensus of human-caused climate change. They added that they were “deeply troubled” by Pruitt’s refusal to accept that truth.

The letter is not the first Pruitt has received from scientists since he told CNBC’s Joe Kernan last Thursday that carbon dioxide is not “a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.” On Monday, the American Meteorological Society forwarded a letter to Pruitt with its official position that climate change is caused by greenhouse gas emissions. “We are not familiar with any scientific institution with relevant subject matter expertise that has reached a different conclusion,” the organization’s executive director wrote. And last week, the American Geophysical Society posted a statement responding to Pruitt, saying there is “no doubt” that humans are the primary driver of warming.

Though it’s unlikely Pruitt would read or care about these letters, they are important, in that they show scientists are getting more comfortable inserting themselves in politics. Scientists have traditionally been wary about voicing political opinions, fearing they will come off as partisan, and therefore unbiased, in their research. But as the Trump administration’s attacks on science grow, it is clear many scientists are deciding they can no longer keep their mouths shut.