Menu
Magazine

Spencer Platt / Staff

Democrats don’t need to feel “sympathy” for poor whites to conduct good politics.

In a piece for New York magazine, Frank Rich argues that the Democratic Party shouldn’t bother with “sympathy” for white working class Americans who voted for Donald Trump. Better surrender them to the loving death grip of the GOP, he argues, while blaming everyone from Nicholas Kristof to J.D. Vance for a misguided post-election emphasis on these voters.

Rich’s fixation on the conservative Vance is particularly strange. Vance, he writes, has become “his people’s explainer-in-chief, the Ta-Nehisi Coates, if you will, of White Lives Matter.” He compares sections of Vance’s flawed memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, to the film Moonlight. Elegy applies respectability politics to a mythically monolithic Appalachia; Moonlight is the survival story of a gay black man. These stories bear little to no resemblance to each other. But Rich similarly compares something he terms “Hillbilly Chic” to “white elites in Manhattan then fawning over black militants” in the 1970s. Something deeper and grimmer than classism is at work in this piece.

Perhaps this is why Rich fundamentally misunderstands the argument for a more populist Democratic Party. It’s not about “feeling sympathy” for poor whites. Emotion is not a substitute for politics. You do not have to feel a certain way toward a certain population to promote policies that will benefit them. Those policies aren’t about them, per se. Poor whites are part of the progressive political project because they are part of society; they matter no more and no less than anyone else in it.

This is an ideology Rich seems to reject. He justifies his perspective by arguing that Republican voters are simply too antagonistic to Big Scary Government to ever vote for Democrats. But there is reason to think that Democrats can win some of these voters (after all, they have done so in the past) and that they can do it without rejecting social liberalism. Pew Research Center reported in January that 52 percent of Republican voters making under $30,000 a year agree that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure access to health care; the same poll showed they are far likelier than wealthy Republicans to do so. Their support for accessible health care is also on the rise: Last March, Pew’s figure for the same demographic stood at only 31 percent. And as Vox’s Jeff Stein reported last week, a new Roosevelt Institute study provides interesting evidence that Michigan Trump voters are mostly open to populist Democrats. There’s a shift underway, and it could benefit Democrats.

But not if Democrats listen to the likes of Frank Rich, who would abandon these voters. “If [Trump’s] administration crashes into an iceberg, leaving his base trapped in America’s steerage with no lifeboats, those who survive may at last be ready to burst out of their own bubble and listen to an alternative,” he concludes. They may suffer, they may even die, but at least they’ll finally listen—this is an acceptable resolution to Frank Rich. It shouldn’t be acceptable to anyone else.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Robert Silvers was one of the America’s greatest literary editors.

In 1959, in his capacity as associate editor of Harper’s, Robert Silvers commissioned the novelist Elizabeth Hardwick to write an article lamenting “The Decline of Book Reviewing.” Decrying “the unaccountable sluggishness of the New York Times and Herald Tribune Sunday book-review sections,” Hardwick argued that America had no journal that did its literature justice. A newspaper strike in New York in 1963 gave Silvers and Hardwick a chance to remedy the situation. Teaming up with editor Barbara Epstein and other friends, they founded the New York Review of Books, designed to provide the stylish, informed, and passionate literary journalism that America was lacking. 

The very first issue, dated February 1, 1963, featured one of the most impressive table of contents imaginable, with contributions by Susan Sontag, W.H. Auden, Mary McCarthy, Adrienne Rich, Norman Mailer, and Gore Vidal. From its founding, the magazine became one of the pillars of American culture. The Review became famous not just for its distinguished contributors but also for the ample space provided (with articles running to many thousands of words), as well as its encouragement of frank (and sometimes devastating) criticism. Silvers was particularly gifted at matching books with the reviewers who were best able to find either flaw or merit. As the war in Vietnam heated up, the magazine expanded its focus to encompass political criticism, becoming one of the major venues for anti-war ideas. 

Silvers was a self-made patrician in a style that no longer exists, a Europe-loving polymath who wouldn’t be out of place as a character in the fiction of Henry James and Edith Wharton. A lifelong bachelor, his romantic partners included Lady Caroline Blackwood and Grace, Countess of Dudley, who was his companion for more than four decades before her death earlier this year. Paradoxically, it was these very anachronistic tendencies that made him aware of the gaps in contemporary culture that needed to be filled, thus providing the mission of the New York Review.  

Barbara Epstein and Robert Silvers were the two key figures in keeping the Review going over the last six decades. After Epstein’s death in 2006, Silvers became the sole editor. For the first time since its founding, the Review is without a guiding voice. RIP.

giphy

The Trump administration’s media strategy is the Jedi mind trick that doesn’t work.

After FBI Director James Comey’s hearing this morning, in which he confirmed that the FBI is indeed investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, America’s favorite flack Sean Spicer was put on duty. He followed the administration’s line—shared by good haircut haver Trey Gowdy—that the story here is not about any potential collusion between Russia and the campaign, but rather the fact that classified information was leaked to the press.

But perhaps the most egregious moment during the briefing was when Spicer tried to convince everyone that Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, barely had anything to do with the campaign.

He also called Michael Flynn, who was Trump’s national security adviser, a “volunteer.”

None of this is new territory for Spicer, who spent his first day on the job trying to convince the press, despite photographic evidence, that Trump’s inauguration had the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.” He has tried to claim that Trump’s Muslim ban was “not a ban” and “not about refugees.” And he has defended Trump’s claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump by reading a bunch of press clips that said no such thing.

Spicer’s strategy has literally been to try to hand-wave all of the administration’s problems away, which might work better if he had actual Jedi powers.

Niklas Halle'n/Getty

The media missed Stephen Hawking’s most important remark about Donald Trump—again.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday, the world-renowned astrophysicist made some headline-grabbing criticisms of the president. The one that grabbed the most headlines was Hawking’s claim that he no longer feels welcome in America under the Trump administration. “I would like to visit again and to talk to other scientists, but I fear that I may not be welcome,” he said.

The statement was notable. Hawking is both a scientist and a non-American—two things to which Trump has been hostile. But it wasn’t the most newsworthy part of the interview. Plenty of scientists have expressed fear and alarm about Trump’s rhetoric. That’s why millions of scientists are expected to march on Washington and other locations around the world next month.

The most unusual part of the interview was Hawking’s explicit call for Trump to “replace” Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent,” Hawking said. “It affects America badly, so tackling it should win votes for [Trump’s] second term, God forbid.” Pruitt, whose agency is supposed to regulate carbon emissions, went full-on climate denier earlier this month.

This isn’t the first time large media outlets have passed over Hawking’s dire warnings about climate change in favor of his juicier, more personal claims about the president. Last year, Hawking called Trump a “demagogue.” In the same interview, he also said that Trump posed less of a threat than the “more immediate danger” of “runaway climate change,” before explaining the long-term detrimental effects of excessive greenhouse gas emissions. Still, most major outlets focused on Hawking’s perfunctory insult, rather than his professional opinion on climate change. But Hawking is a scientist, not a pundit. The news media’s choices should reflect that.

How will Trump respond now that James Comey has shot down his insane “wiretapping” allegations?

House Republicans have done their damnedest to make today’s hearing about Russian involvement in the 2016 election not about Russian involvement in the 2016 election. Instead, they’ve spent most of the hearing’s first two hours discussing leaks and leakers. Trey Gowdy, who leaked a ton during his Benghazi witch hunt, made it very clear he would love to throw a reporter or two in jail.

But despite their attempts at running four corners offense, the two biggest pieces of news to come out of the hearing are both incredibly damaging to Trump. First, Comey revealed that the FBI is investigating his campaign’s relationship with Russia and has been investigating it since July. And then Comey said there was no evidence of Trump’s repeated assertion that Trump Tower was “wiretapped” by Barack Obama.

The first piece of news means that the Russia story isn’t going anywhere. (It also suggests that Comey is trying to protect an investigation he sees as being very important.) Comey set a precedent by informing members of Congress about developments in his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server, and he will be expected to follow that precedent with the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia.

The second piece of news was less explosive—everyone expected Comey to say as much—but it’s still very important, because Trump and his closest aides have refused to let go of the highly dubious claim. They have made the specious argument that Trump was using “wiretapping” as a stand-in for general surveillance, which means that they will use any shred of information that suggests Trump was right.

Is the now-confirmed FBI investigation the shred of information Trump is looking for? Is he going to say that Comey basically confirmed his allegations? This would, in a way, square the circle. But it would also underscore the fact that Trump had some rather dubious ties to Russia during the election, which is precisely the kind of talk Republicans have been trying to avoid all day long.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

James Comey just obligated himself to disclose every major development in the now-confirmed Trump-Russia inquiry.

This is why I’ve been hesitant to assume the FBI director has applied different standards to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Comey broke silence about Clinton last summer at (what he believed to be) the conclusion of the FBI’s investigation of her email practices. That was a precedent-setting mistake, which initiated the chain of events culminating in his infamous late-October/early-November letters to Congress that likely cost Clinton the election.

That precedent obligated him, if he has any integrity, to treat any high-public-interest investigation of Russian election interference, and potential Trump-campaign collusion, the same way. By confirming that investigation is ongoing, as he did before the House Intelligence Committee Monday, he indicated an inclination to be consistent.  

One of his standards (the duty to update testimony to Congress to keep it current and accurate) now obligates him to keep Congress apprised of the status of the Trump-Russia investigation. Another of his standards (the importance of commenting publicly, at the conclusion of a case of great public interest, especially when the attorney general may be conflicted) obligates him to disclose his views of this case if it ends without prosecution.

Comey has, in other words, set in motion the same chain of events that guided him during the Clinton investigation. This is all just getting started; we should anticipate hearing much more from him. 

MANDEL NGAN/Getty

FBI Director James Comey just confirmed that the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Donald Trump spent this morning ranting on Twitter that the stories about his campaign’s contact with Russian intelligence was “fake news.” But Comey dropped a bomb in his opening statement at today’s hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, revealing that the FBI is investigating the relationship between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

Comey indicated that he would not reveal much more about the investigation than that it is ongoing, which is certainly frustrating to anyone who has spent more than six seconds thinking about his election-changing interference in the 2016 election. But it’s also bad news for Donald Trump—perhaps worse news than if Comey decided to run his mouth. As Benjamin Wittes wrote in a sharp piece at Lawfare, relative silence from Comey is not good for Trump:

We know, both from the hospital room testimony and from the Clinton email testimony, how Comey behaves when he feels at liberty to speak. We also know he’s angry right now and would presumably love a chance to defend the integrity of his agency and his agents. If he passes up that opportunity, I will read that as a sign that he is biting his lip very hard because there’s something more important at stake.

This may be the worst-case scenario for Trump. Comey won’t be making a ton of news today, but that just means that the dripping of news will continue—and, most importantly, he may make it later. Devin Nunes began the hearing by making the only rock-solid counterargument that Republicans have: that Russians did not literally hack the vote. Unfortunately for Nunes and for Trump, no one credible is making that case. Trump’s opponents should be very skeptical of Comey—and still shouldn’t hold out hope that a smoking gun will emerge showing collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin—but the Russia story isn’t going away.

Pool/Getty

Donald Trump is having a full-on meltdown.

This is a big week for Trump. Trumpcare goes to a vote in the House on Thursday; Neil Gorsuch and James Comey will both face questions in Congress; and he is expected to sign a number of executive orders on trade. Trump needs things to go right. As I wrote this morning, he is now more unpopular than Barack Obama was at any point in his eight years in office. So how is Trump responding to the moment? By tweeting angry nonsense.

The most amazing thing about these paranoid tweets is how unoriginal they are. Trump has been tweeting about some of these fever dreams (e.g. the fake polls) for months. But the moment has long moved past Trump’s angry attempts to muddy the waters: There is now widespread consensus that Russia meddled in the election to help him, and the internal politics of the DNC is not the story that it was a month ago.

This is how Trump reacts when he’s painted himself into a corner. But it’s no way to jumpstart what may end up being the most important week in his presidency so far. This is what Trump does when things are going badly: He self-destructs.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty

This week looks like it might be another disaster for Donald Trump.

Trump’s popularity has dropped eight points in the last week, per Gallup. Trump now sits at a 37 percent approval rating, lower than any other first-term president this early in their term and lower than Barack Obama’s approval rating at any point in his two terms in office.

Health care, it seems safe to say, is the biggest culprit. In the last week it became undeniable that the bill being advanced by Trump and Paul Ryan would make coverage worse and more expensive—exactly the opposite of what Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail. But the past week has also featured a buffet of options for those who disapprove of Trump’s performance: His budget is an extension of his health care bill, in terms of hurting the vulnerable and helping the wealthy; his insistence that he was “wiretapped” by Barack Obama damaged two key alliances and suggests he is mentally unfit to lead the country; and he found time to tweet about Snoop Dogg, but did little to improve his lousy health care bill, suggesting that he is neither the leader nor the negotiator that he claimed he was.

This week, as Axios Presented by the Tyrell Corporation points out, is a big one for the Trump administration and not just because it is in a deep hole. Two major hearings start today: One on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and one on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. And, perhaps most importantly, the House of Representatives will vote on Trump’s health care bill on Thursday.

The good news for Trump is that the bar is set almost comically low. Gorsuch’s hearing is the kind of easy win that, if all goes well, will be elevated to a minor miracle.

The bad news for Trump is that he’s still Donald Trump. He spent this morning tweeting out his greatest hits—about how the Democrats invented the Russia story (they didn’t) and how CNN is faking polls (they aren’t). He still self-destructs whenever things get tough. During the campaign, Trump relied on external events to get out of jams (Hillary Clinton fainting, James Comey writing a letter). This is one of those weeks where *extreme pundit voice* Donald Trump has to be president. If history is any indication, when the moment demands greatness, Trump is cowering under the covers, tweeting about some minor slight.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Borrowing from the Soviet playbook, Trump has commissars monitoring his cabinet secretaries.

The Soviet state used to have officials known as politruk (or political commissars) tasked with monitoring government and military officials to make sure they followed the ideological line. The Trump administration is bringing this system of dual government to the United States. As The Washington Post reports, the Trump administration has created a shadow government of officials titled “White House advisors” who are sent to work with the cabinet secretaries. These officials work closely with the White House and are responsible for making sure cabinet members are staying loyal to the president. As the Post observes:

The political appointee charged with keeping watch over Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and his aides has offered unsolicited advice so often that after just four weeks on the job, Pruitt has shut him out of many staff meetings, according to two senior administration officials.

At the Pentagon, they’re privately calling the former Marine officer and fighter pilot who’s supposed to keep his eye on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “the commissar,” according to a high-ranking defense official with knowledge of the situation....

The arrangement is unusual. It wasn’t used by presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, or Bill Clinton.

This unorthodox move could be part of the promised “deconstruction of the administrative state” that Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon promised. After all, what could be more deconstructive than a state set up to cannibalize itself?

Or it could be a sign that Trump doesn’t trust the very people he appointed to his cabinet.

March 17, 2017

Andrew Burton/Getty

This might be the strongest anti-fracking statement a Republican governor has ever made.

Democratic lawmakers in Maryland have long been pushing legislation that would issue a statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial practice which entails injecting water, sand, and chemicals underground to crack shale rock and release oil and gas. In a surprise move on Friday afternoon, Maryland’s GOP Governor Larry Hogan announced his “full support” for that legislation, saying that after looking at the science, he concluded that “the possible environmental risks of fracking simply outweigh any potential benefits.”

This legislation, I believe, is an important initiative to safeguard our environment, and I urge members of the Legislature on both sides of the aisle in both houses to come together and finally put this issue to rest once and for all. Protecting our clean water supply and our natural resources is pretty important to Marylanders, and we simply cannot allow the door to be opened to fracking in our state.

Hogan’s move came as a surprise to fracking opponents, about a dozen of whom were arrested yesterday while protesting fracking outside the state Capitol. A two-year temporary ban on fracking in Maryland is going to expire later this year, and until Friday, supporters and opponents weren’t sure where Hogan stood. Hogan allowed that temporary ban to become law in 2015, but only because he refused to either sign or veto it.

Now, Hogan is joining a small club of what was, until today, exclusively Democratic governors who don’t support the practice. In 2014, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned fracking in the state, after state researchers concluded a five-year study on the potential environmental, economic, and public health risks. That study didn’t definitively prove adverse health effects, but it also didn’t disprove them—which was enough to give the state health commissioner “reason to pause.”

Evidently, Hogan also has reason to pause. On Friday, he said even strict environmental regulations on the practice wouldn’t be enough. “The choice to me is clear,” he said. “Either you support a ban on fracking, or you are for fracking.”