Is D.C. “insanely stupid” for requiring child-care workers to have college degrees?

The Washington Post reported on Friday that “hundreds of child-care teachers” in the nation’s capital will need to go back to school and earn college degrees under new licensing regulations for the city’s childcare centers. According to the Post, “The new regulations put the District at the forefront of a national effort to improve the quality of care and education for the youngest learners. City officials want to address an academic achievement gap between children from poor and middle-class families that research shows is already evident by the age of 18 months.”

On Twitter, the rules were roundly condemned across the political spectrum:

But the issue is more complicated than it seems. As the Post mentions, teachers will only be required to have a two-year associate’s degree by 2020. Childcare center directors will have until 2022 to earn their bachelor’s, according to Elizabeth Groginsky, the assistant superintendent of early learning for the District’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

Groginsky reiterated to me that D.C. funds scholarships to help these educators earn their degrees, including the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps (T.E.A.C.H.) program. She’s confident the District has the resources to make it affordable for workers, with a combination of public, private, and philanthropic dollars. Groginsky added that their will be a waiver for longtime employees who can make the case that getting a degree isn’t feasible for them. “We don’t want to be punitive about this,” she said

The worry is that educators with modest salaries are forced to pay out of their own pocket for additional education that doesn’t increase those salaries. “There’s not a whole lot of evidence that increasing the degree requirement is going to do much for their wages,” said Mary Alice McCarthy, director of the Center on Education and Skills with the Education Policy program at the New America Foundation. The Post notes that a bachelor’s degree in early-childhood education yields the lowest lifetime earnings of any major.” At the same time, the impulse to up-skill early learning professionals is a good one. Research shows these workers “are much more effective as educators and caregivers if they have some education and formal preparation,” McCarthy said.

James Comey’s secret Twitter account proves Reinhold Niebuhr is still overrated.

With superb sleuthing skills, Ashley Feinberg of Gizmodo has all but proven that the FBI director has an anonymous Twitter account (@projectexile7) where he goes by the name Reinhold Niebuhr, the late theologian whose work Comey had written about in college. Comey isn’t the first Washington bigshot to venerate Niebuhr, who died in 1971, as an intellectual hero. President Barack Obama, perhaps taking his cue from Niebuhr-loving columnists like David Brooks and Andrew Sullivan, has often praised the theologian.

The original Niebuhr vogue in Washington started in the Kennedy administration, when the thinker was invited to the White House. In the words of the journalist Richard Rovere, he thereby became “the official establishment theologian.” Rovere’s phrase explains the limits of Niebuhr. As Niebuhr’s biographer Richard Fox noted, Kennedy and other liberals “did not so much ‘use’ Niebuhr’s name as feel indebted to his perspective. He helped them maintain faith in themselves as political actors in a troubled—what he termed a sinful—world. Stakes were high, enemies were wily, responsibility meant taking risks: Niebuhr taught that moral men had to play hardball.”

In a devastating 1987 survey of Niebuhr’s career in the magazine Grand Street, Noam Chomsky documented at length the accuracy of Fox’s judgement. Niebuhr’s ideas about the pervasiveness of original sin were, in practice, used as protective cover for the advocates of realpolitik. In Chomsky’s words:

Niebuhr was “certain” in March 1948 that “the strategic measures which we are taking in Greece and Turkey” were “absolutely necessary,” referring to the murderous counterinsurgency campaign then being launched in Greece to restore the old order, including Nazi collaborators, under a fraudulent pretense of “defense” of Greece from Soviet aggression. He strongly approved of the actions of the Senate Internal Security Committee of Senators McCarran and Jenner, which were “superb”—“the Communists are really ferreted out”—in contrast to Joseph McCarthy, who “vilified” Niebubr’s ADA associates as well as Communists, Fox observes.

Chomsky’s conclusion is harsh but accurate, and explains why those in power continue to love Niebuhr:

The inescapable “taint of sin on all historical achievements,” the necessity to make “conscious choices of evil for the sake of good”—these are soothing doctrines for those preparing to “face the responsibilities of power,” or in plain English, to set forth on a life of crime, to “play hardball” in their efforts to “maintain this position of disparity” between our overwhelming wealth and the poverty of others, in George Kennan’s trenchant phrase as he urged in a secret document of 1948 that we put aside “idealistic slogans” and prepare “to deal in straight power concepts.” Herein lies the secret of Niebuhr’s enormous influence and success.

Beyond his usefulness to the powerful, Niebuhr is of little interest as a theologian. He was a preacher more than a thinker, so unlike figures like Paul Tillich and Karl Barth, he’s left little legacy on actual religious thought.

Hillary Clinton isn’t done campaigning against Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate has been largely absent from national political debates since her defeat last November. But in a speech at Georgetown University on Friday, Clinton took on President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts, saying they’d cut against two of the causes she holds most dear. This administration’s proposed cuts to international health, development, and diplomacy would be a blow to women and children and a grave mistake for our country,” Clinton said.

In stressing the “evidence-based case for the role of women,” she drew applause by joking, “Here I go again, talking about research, evidence, and facts.” It was another not-so-subtle knock against Trump, whose administration famously embraced “alternative facts.”  

While former President Barack Obama has continued to keep a low profile, Clinton appears ready to reenter the political fray. In a speech to businesswomen on Tuesday in San Fransisco, she criticized the administration for excluding women from discussions about women’s health. She said, “As I think about the outpouring of activism we’re seeing—despite all the noise and the nonsense—four words keep coming back to me: resist, insist, persist, enlist.”

With public approval ratings for Trump and Republicans hitting new lows, it makes sense Clinton would feel ready to make a return. Greeted by chants of “HILL-A-RY! HILL-A-RY!” as she took the stage for her Georgetown speech, she smiled and said, “Wow. Let’s do that again.”

The GOP is pushing hard for work requirements. Democrats shouldn’t let them.

During the Trumpcare debacle, Paul Ryan introduced an amendment to the bill that would have fulfilled a GOP dream—adding work requirements to Medicaid. Now, House Representative Glenn Grothman has introduced a bill to strengthen work requirements to SNAP, our country’s food stamp program. The justification for amping up work requirements, courtesy of Representative Jodey Arrington, is that God Said So.

It’s important to note that most non-disabled working age adults already do have to fulfill work requirements to receive SNAP. What’s often termed the “food stamp cutoff” was one of the more contentious measures added by Republicans to Bill Clinton’s 1996 welfare reform bill—at the time, one Democratic lawmaker called it the “most mean-spirited amendment” he had seen in 22 years. What the GOP bill would do is eliminate an Obama-era measure that was introduced during the recession, which allows the Secretary of Agriculture to waive these work requirements.

Work requirements for benefits are cruel and, as Vann R. Newkirk II pointed out in the Atlantic, they don’t work, at least not in the way that conservatives claim they do. First off, most people need to eat and be healthy to find jobs. Kicking them off our country’s already-meager safety net won’t help them do that. Second, the stereotype of deadbeat benefit recipients that Republicans like Arrington are trying to promote (essentially a racist dog-whistle) is wrong. Most of the unemployed on SNAP face barriers that make it hard for them to find work. As the Washington Post reports, “Local surveys of SNAP users have shown that many adults who are not working have recently been released from jail—or are homeless, veterans, noncustodial parents, people with undiagnosed mental illnesses and teenagers aging out of the foster care system.”

Poor people in our country already have to use a patchy network of benefits (cash assistance is nearly nonexistent) just to get by—many even while working a full-time job. In response to Trumpcare’s failure, there has been a recent drive among the left for single-payer health care. One value in this push is that it shows that the Democratic Party sees health care as a universal right. So is the right to eat.

Why Michael Flynn’s deal-making may backfire.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump’s former national security adviser has, via his lawyers, offered to testify to both Congress and the FBI if they grant him immunity. But on the website Just Security, Harvard legal scholar Alex Whiting suggests that Flynn’s gambit might be an attempt to stave off prosecution while giving up as little as possible. Flynn might be hoping that, like Oliver North during the Iran-Contra affair, a combination of congressional immunity and grandstanding testimony could sharply limit any legal liability he faces.

The strategy in a nutshell, according to Whiting: “Flynn gets immunity, his testimony in Congress gets aired and reported everywhere, and it becomes virtually impossible for prosecutors to bring a case against him.”

But as Whiting also notes, the bad news for Flynn is that the FBI isn’t taking his bait, which means they might have enough on him to preclude a deal. “The Justice Department will tell Congress that a grant of immunity at this stage could compromise its ongoing criminal investigation,” Whiting argues. “Already, statements from the Congressional committees suggest no interest in granting immunity to Flynn. ... And the very fact that Flynn’s lawyer is making a play for immunity at this stage suggests that he has some fear that his client faces real criminal exposure.”

If Whiting’s analysis is right, Flynn may soon be facing a deal set on the FBI’s terms rather than his own.

Meanwhile, his former boss is supporting his bid for immunity, framing the whole controversy as a witch hunt. But of course, you usually only get immunity if you’ve committed a crime.

North Carolina replaces its transgender bathroom bill for the love of ... college basketball.

Not, you know, for its transgender citizens. The strategy of boycotting states that pass discriminatory laws seemed to pay off in North Carolina this Thursday, as the state House passed a new “compromise” bill that replaces HB2, its so-called transgender bathroom bill. The nail in the coffin seemed to be the NCAA’s threat to cross North Carolina off its list of championship hosting sites for the next five years if it didn’t repeal HB2. The bill is expected to be signed into law by the state’s Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who ran on a platform to repeal HB2.

However, what some are calling a repeal looks to many LGBT advocates like a bait-and-switch. The new HB 142 imposes a moratorium until 2020 that restricts localities from passing any new anti-discrimination ordinances, and leaves it up to the conservative state legislature to approve any new measures regulating access to bathrooms. This leaves trans people in a legal limbo, with no new protections and the status quo (where gender identity was not protected) enshrined. Ultimately, they still can’t use the bathroom in peace.

The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against HB2 said today that “lawmakers are choosing basketball over transgender rights.” But perhaps the clearest sign that the law is not exactly a step forward might be former Governor Pat McCrory’s endorsement of it.

Devin Nunes’s dumb stunt is falling apart and he is pulling the White House down with him.

Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has been under fire recently for declaring that he had information from an anonymous source claiming that the government “incidentally” collected some of the Trump team’s communications before the inauguration. It sure looked like Nunes was providing political cover for the president, who had claimed that Barack Obama had “wiretapped” Trump Tower—a claim that everyone (including Nunes!) has acknowledged is bunk.   

Nunes, who rushed to the White House with this information, refused to disclose who his sources were. But then it was reported that he had made a secret trip to the White House the night before his infamous press conference. Was the White House his source? Nunes tried to downplay this revelation, saying that he was indeed meeting his sources there, but that he only chose the White House because he needed a secure location (this is not a great excuse—the Capitol building would have worked just as well). This possible collusion was a pretty bad look for Nunes, who is supposed to be leading an independent investigation of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russian government. 

Today, the New York Times reported that two White House officials helped provide Nunes with information: Ezra Cohen-Watnick, senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, national security lawyer at the White House Counsel’s Office and Nunes’s former staffer. Interestingly enough, Donald Trump recently personally overruled H.R. McMaster, his national security adviser, to save Cohen-Watnick’s job. (Cohen-Watnick was a Michael Flynn hire.) 

The timeline is important here. Trump saved Cohen-Watnick’s job after he tweeted the allegation that Obama had tapped his phones, but before Nunes’s press conference. (It also appears that Nunes rushed to the White House with his information after receiving his information from ... the White House.) According to the Times, “The officials said that earlier this month, shortly after Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter about being wiretapped on the orders of President Barack Obama, Mr. Cohen-Watnick began reviewing highly classified reports detailing the intercepted communications of foreign officials.”

Furthermore, it appears the government wasn’t really monitoring Trump. The Times says the “reports consisted primarily of ambassadors and other foreign officials talking about how they were trying to develop contacts within Mr. Trump’s family and inner circle in advance of his inauguration.”

Chuck Schumer has already called upon Paul Ryan to push for Nunes’s recusal from the investigation. After previously denying that the White House was involved in Nunes’s stunt, Sean Spicer is now issuing non-denials. Nunes might have been trying to provide cover for Trump, but his massive bungle is pulling the White House down with him. 

Canada’s Lactate-gate scandal, explained.

Last Sunday, the Globe and Mail posted an article by columnist Leah McLaren describing how, approximately ten years ago, she almost breast-fed the infant son of Michael Chong, a prominent conservative politician. In the most embarrassing passage of an ill-conceived column, McLaren wrote:

I walked into a bedroom with coats piled high on the bed and noticed that in the corner, sitting wide awake in a little portable car seat, was the cutest baby I’d ever seen. On the table beside him was a monitor. I smiled at the baby, the baby smiled back. Now this was a connection.

I leaned over and gingerly picked him up and then sat down in a chair to give him a cuddle. He felt gorgeous in my arms, all warm and lumpy and milky-smelling in the way small babies are. Somehow, my pinky finger ended up in his mouth and I was astonished at strength of his sucking reflex. “C’mon lady,” said his eyes. And I suddenly knew what he wanted. And I of course wanted to give him what he wanted. The only problem was, I had no milk. But would it be so bad, I wondered, if I just tried it out—just for a minute—just to see what it felt like?

I looked at the baby monitor as if it might be watching me, but thankfully this was before monitors had cameras.

Then slowly, carefully so as not to jostle the infant, I began to unbutton my blouse. Just as I was reaching into my bra, a shortish man with in a navy suit walked into the room.

The man who walked in was Michael Chong. McLaren handed the baby over to him, bringing to a close an episode that she now acknowledges was “wrong and rude and frankly a bit weird of me.”

The Globe and Mail quickly removed the article but it still exists in a cached form and has garnered international attention. The Globe and Mail has now suspended McLaren and forbidden her from talking to the press.

But Lactate-gate, as the scandal deserves to be called, isn’t over yet. After all, there must have been editors who approved of the story before publication. What did they know about the attempted breastfeeding and when did they know it?

John Conyers’s Medicare for All bill gains steam in the wake of Trumpcare’s failure.

The office of the Democratic representative from Michigan tells the New Republic that his Medicare for All bill now has 78 co-sponsors, with today’s addition of Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida.

“I have been introducing the Medicare For All bill every session of Congress since 2003, and I’m the longest serving member of Congress. I have never seen more enthusiasm and energy behind this issue than what I’m seeing today,” Conyers said in a statement. “I will keep introducing this bill as long as it takes because access to health care—not just health insurance, but quality, affordable care—is a universal right, not a privilege for those who can afford it.”

Conyers has introduced the bill yearly in the House since 2003, to varying degrees of support from fellow Democrats. Seventy-eight co-sponsors is the most it’s had since 2009, and though it’s DOA in a Republican-controlled government, its renewed popularity is a source of optimism for single-payer backers on the Hill. It comes at an auspicious time, as Democrats move from their tentative victory in keeping Obamacare alive to a new health care reform message for 2018 and beyond.

A congressional aide with knowledge of the situation tells the New Republic that single-payer is “a winning message.”

“The will is there at the grassroots. The will is there among progressives which are the Democratic base. The will is there among the constituents of more moderate and centrist Democrats,” he said. “It’s just a question of if the party wants to decide to do something smart for a change.”

He added, “I hope that the [Democratic] caucus decides to make it a campaign issue because I think it would work a lot better than some of the things we’ve been trying.”

Update: Conyers’s office now says that Reps. David Price and Gene Green have signed the bill, bringing the number of co-sponsors to 80.

Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend is coming to HBO, which could be a very good thing.

The Italian production companies Wildside and Fandango have planned a 32-episode series to cover all four Neapolitan Novels, while HBO has only signed on to eight episodes so far. The project will be filmed in Italian, with English subtitles, and will likely premiere in 2018.

Considering the novels’ explosive popularity around the world, it was probably inevitable that they’d be adapted to either film or television. Still, adapting a series that is not only widely beloved, but also the center of so many fraught conversations on gender and authorship and privacy, could be a recipe for a minefield. This is also the team (HBO and Wildside) that brought us The Young Pope earlier this year, so treading lightly may not necessarily be their strong suit.

Saverio Costanzo, the Italian director who will helm the series, called the books “very literary but also very cinematographic.” Indeed, the novels have been compared to soap operas, since they feature themes of jealousy and betrayal, as well as ever-rotating romantic pairings. This is not to diminish the intellectual gravity of Ferrante’s novels, but rather to grant those traditionally marginalized and feminized forms of narrative artistic weight. The reimagined soap opera has been having a good couple years in TV, with shows like Jane The Virgin (which plays off the telenovela) and the imminent return of Twin Peaks (which David Lynch styled off American soaps).

It is also a small comfort that Ferrante herself will apparently co-write the series. If it can balance those more TV-ready themes with the novels’ nuanced explorations of Italian feminism and class struggle, it could make for some pretty groundbreaking television.

House Republicans can’t even agree on a meeting. How do they hope to pass a health care bill?

The GOP has been a shambles since the epic failure of Trumpcare last Friday. Donald Trump clearly has no idea what to do next, except to be mad online at the hard-right Freedom Caucus. Now, Paul Ryan and House Republicans are kicking around the idea of resuscitating health care reform.

That is, if they can get different factions to even meet. According to Axios Presented by the Dharma Initiative, talks about health care moving forward have already deteriorated. There was supposed to be a meeting yesterday between the Tuesday Group, the Freedom Caucus, and the Republican Study Committee. It never happened. Actually, whether a meeting was ever on the table is also a subject for them to fight over. As reported by Axios: “A Tuesday Group source denied a meeting between the 3 groups was ever agreed to. But there were discussions between the 3 groups to have a meeting to hash it out, and a Freedom Caucus source believes the group reneged on the deal.”

We know the GOP is not playing 4D-chess. But at this point it looks like they are not even playing Connect Four.