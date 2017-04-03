Menu
Why does Bill O’Reilly still have a job?

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Fox News and O’Reilly had paid out roughly $13 million to resolve lawsuits and complaints brought by women who alleged that O’Reilly had sexually harassed them. As The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple wrote over the weekend, “The claims shed light on just why O’Reilly and his former boss [Roger] Ailes fashioned a mutual protection racket on the premises of Fox News: They both needed someone who’d have their back.”

The Times report is not the first instance of O’Reilly’s predatory and disgusting behavior being brought to light—not by a long shot. Reports and videos of O’Reilly’s screaming fits have been circulated ever since he first rose to prominence at Fox News, and he first settled a high-profile sexual harassment suit back in the early 2000s. So why is Fox sticking with O’Reilly? For cynical reasons, yes, but also because of its own corporate DNA. The O’Reilly Factor brings in millions of viewers and hundreds of millions of dollars in ad revenue a year. And despite still regularly owning the cable news game, Fox News doesn’t have a particularly strong stable of younger talent—it was able to slot in Tucker Carlson when Megyn Kelly left, but it doesn’t seem to have another Carlson waiting in the wings.

Above all, Fox’s corporate culture tolerates and even encourages O’Reilly’s harassment. This was, after all, Ailes’s network until recently, and judging by O’Reilly’s continued employment, it still is. Just this morning, it was reported that another Fox News contributor, Julie Roginsky, had filed a suit against Ailes for sexual harassment, in which she claimed that top executives at the network were complicit in Ailes’s behavior.

The end of the Supreme Court filibuster is nigh.

Democrats now have the 41 votes needed to filibuster the confirmation of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. (Only four of the 48 senators  in the Democratic caucus have so far said that they will not join in the filibuster.) 

Mitch McConnell will now have to decide whether to use the “nuclear option” and permanently change the Senate rules so that only a straight 51-vote majority is needed to advance a Supreme Court nominee. 

The downside of the nuclear option is that Gorsuch will get through and Democrats won’t be able to block a future Trump nominee, in the event that another Supreme Court seat opens up. But McConnell was never going to let Democrats block a second nominee anyway. The upside is that, if Democrats win back the majority in the future, it will be easier for them to confirm their own picks. 

Another downside is that yet another Senate norm will have bit the dust. But the norms surrounding Supreme Court nominees were obliterated when Republicans refused to even hold hearings for Barack Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland. Letting Gorsuch go to cloture would have essentially rewarded the GOP for making the Supreme Court steal of the century.  As Senator Patrick Leahy put it in his decision to join the filibuster, “I cannot vote solely to protect an institution when the rights of hard-working Americans are at risk. Because I fear that the Senate I would be defending no longer exists.” 

Chuck Schumer and company have realized that they are damned either way. They are right to take a stand: If McConnell chooses to go nuclear, at least the blood will be on the hands of Republicans.  

EPA chief Scott Pruitt is starting to heed Breitbart’s demands.

It may be hard to believe, but right-wing conservatives haven’t been too happy with the Environmental Protection Agency administrator. They like that he denies the scientific fact of human-caused climate change, and that he’s all-in on dismantling President Barack Obama’s regulations on carbon emissions from coal plants. But they don’t like that Pruitt has reportedly pushed back on President Donald Trump’s request to revisit the endangerment finding, the single piece of EPA legalese which allows the agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. And they’re not pleased with the fact that Pruitt has openly disagreed with some of Trump’s proposed cuts to the agency.

But it appears Pruitt is giving in to the pressure. In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday, Pruitt was asked to defend the administration’s proposed 31 percent cut to the EPA, one of the largest in agency history. Just weeks ago, Pruitt said he wasn’t even on board with a 25 percent cut. But on Sunday, he dutifully defended the 31 percent cut, saying state governments would make up the shortfall. “We have state departments of environmental quality that have the resources and the expertise to deal with clean water and clean air issues,” Pruitt said.

This still isn’t enough for Breitbart. On Sunday, the alt-right site’s chief environmental writer skewered Pruitt for not forcefully denying the science of climate change on Wallace’s show. James Delingpole wrote that Pruitt “sweated, stuttered, and floundered,” and that he failed to point out “the incompetence, corruption, and mendacity” of world-renowned scientific institutions like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.I’ve reported before on the worrying signs that Scott Pruitt may not be up to the job of EPA Administrator,” Delingpole wrote. “His performance on Fox seems only to confirm it.”

Donald Trump’s financial trust is an even bigger sham than we thought.

At a press conference on January 11, lawyers for Trump said he would be placing his businesses in a trust to be overseen by his sons, thus “completely isolating himself from his business interests.” This trust was criticized from the start as failing to offer a real solution to Trump’s conflict-of-interest problems and falling well short of what has been required of past presidents. But it turns out Trump’s trust is even less transparent and more open to abuse than previously thought, thanks to a quiet revision in the rules of the trust that was spotted by the watchdog group ProPublica.

As ProPublica reports:

A small phrase buried deep in a set of recently released letters between the Trump Organization and the government shows just how little separation there actually is.

Trump can draw money from his more than 400 businesses, at any time, without disclosing it.

The previously unreported changes to a trust document, signed on Feb. 10, stipulates that it “shall distribute net income or principal to Donald J. Trump at his request” or whenever his son and longtime attorney “deem appropriate.” That can include everything from profits to the underlying assets, such as the businesses themselves.

This change will allow Trump to gain greater information about his businesses (discovering which are profitable and which not) even as he serves as president. He also doesn’t have to report to the public any of the financial activities he makes under the new rules, so he could be shifting funds from his businesses to his bank account without public knowledge.

Will Donald Trump cost Republicans the House?

The party of the president almost always loses seats in the midterm but one historical analysis published over the weekend suggests that Republicans may be facing a looming catastrophe. Assessing Trump’s war with the House Freedom Caucus over his failed healthcare bill, Cook Political Report editor Amy Walter notes that this conflict imperils vulnerable Republican incumbents:

The more the GOP gets bogged down in process instead of progress, the more likely it is that their voters become disillusioned and that independent voters abandon them. Combine these ingredients with an energized Democratic base and you have all the ingredients for a disastrous midterm election in 2018 for the GOP.

Walter, channeling Archer, explains that Trump is “flirting very close to the danger zone territory” of historic indicators of midterm failure. When presidents lose one or both houses of Congress, their approval ratings tend to be below 85 percent within their own parties and below the mid-40s with independents. Trump is now just a few points away from this milestone.

“Moreover,” Walter notes, “there’s also empirical evidence that Democrats are more energized in their dislike of Trump than Republicans are in their support of him.” That’s true of independents as well, and an angry opposition is one that’s much more likely to turn out at the polls.

It’s not as though there are many political victories on the horizon for Trump either. Sure, Neil Gorsuch will likely be confirmed to the Supreme Court soon—maybe even this week—but the White House’s big pivot to tax reform could prove as politically problematic as its healthcare effort. The ongoing Russia investigation will continue taking its toll.

It’s still very early, of course—the midterm elections are nineteen long months away. But there’s real reason to believe 2018 could be worse than expected for Republicans. “Trump’s numbers now look more like those of a president who is about to be hit by a wave election that wipes his party out of power in the House, than one who is going to be able to ride a wave of success,” Walter writes.

We’re nearing the 100-day mark, and Donald Trump can’t stop talking about the election.

Since Trump was inaugurated in January, millions of people have protested his racist, misogynistic rhetoric and his racist, misogynistic administration. His national security adviser resigned after lying to the vice president about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the transition. The director of the FBI informed the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Trump campaign’s relationship to Russia, that the president was under investigation by the FBI. Trump’s vaunted Obamacare replacement crashed and burned after 19 pathetic days. Trump’s relationship with members of both parties in Congress is in tatters. Nearly every day starts with a new report detailing infighting, dysfunction, and incompetence in the White House. And Donald Trump is still tweeting about the election.

Here are some tweets from Monday morning, the beginning of a week that will be defined by high-profile meetings with the leaders of Egypt and China:

Here are some things that were left out of these tweets: Fox & Friends is a gossipy morning show that doesn’t do reporting, amazing or otherwise, and whose daily lineup is defined by the knowledge that the president loves the show; John Podesta, unlike Donald Trump, is not a member of the government; Hillary Clinton didn’t receive the “answers” to the debate because debates don’t have answers—she received a question; also, the debate was a primary debate held over a year ago; and, if Donald Trump was “electronically surveilled” it was likely because he was caught up in what is called “incidental collection,” because members of his campaign were talking to Russian officials who are surveilled as a matter of course—or were being surveilled themselves because of their own shady dealings.

Three members of his campaign—Paul Manafort, Carter Page, and Michael Flynn—have resigned from positions at least partly because of those conversations. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Trump campaign after he lied about conversations with the Russian ambassador. Trump son-in-law and Mr. Fix It Jared Kushner will soon testify before the Senate about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. All of this is threatening to bring down his administration. And Donald Trump’s half-assed attempt to muddy the waters is to tweet about the election.

Jared Kushner adds Iraq to his long to-do list.

The president’s son-in-law made a quick trip to Iraq over the weekend in the company of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is the latest example of Donald Trump piling on duties for Kushner, who has no government experience. Kushner is also (in no particular order) in charge of reinventing government, remaking America’s relations with China, repairing relations with Mexico, fixing Veterans Affairs, overseeing criminal justice reform, finding a solution to the opioid addictions crisis, and, last but not least, brokering a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Any of these would be a daunting task on their own. But Kushner’s only qualification for these assignments is that he’s married to Trump’s beloved daughter Ivanka. Trump’s reliance on Kushner is further evidence of how thin the talent pool is in the White House, as well as the president’s persistent difficulty in extending trust to anyone outside a small inner circle. That Kushner keeps getting important foreign policy portfolios is also another sign that the State Department, headed by Rex Tillerson, is being sidelined.

Update: Initial reporting indicated that Kushner was in Iraq this weekend, but he actually arrived on Monday.

Is D.C. “insanely stupid” for requiring child-care workers to have college degrees?

The Washington Post reported on Friday that “hundreds of child-care teachers” in the nation’s capital will need to go back to school and earn college degrees under new licensing regulations for the city’s childcare centers. According to the Post, “The new regulations put the District at the forefront of a national effort to improve the quality of care and education for the youngest learners. City officials want to address an academic achievement gap between children from poor and middle-class families that research shows is already evident by the age of 18 months.”

On Twitter, the rules were roundly condemned across the political spectrum:

But the issue is more complicated than it seems. As the Post mentions, teachers will only be required to have a two-year associate’s degree by 2020. Childcare center directors will have until 2022 to earn their bachelor’s, according to Elizabeth Groginsky, the assistant superintendent of early learning for the District’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

Groginsky reiterated to me that D.C. funds scholarships to help these educators earn their degrees, including the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps (T.E.A.C.H.) program. She’s confident the District has the resources to make it affordable for workers, with a combination of public, private, and philanthropic dollars. Groginsky added that their will be a waiver for longtime employees who can make the case that getting a degree isn’t feasible for them. “We don’t want to be punitive about this,” she said

The worry is that educators with modest salaries are forced to pay out of their own pocket for additional education that doesn’t increase those salaries. “There’s not a whole lot of evidence that increasing the degree requirement is going to do much for their wages,” said Mary Alice McCarthy, director of the Center on Education and Skills with the Education Policy program at the New America Foundation. The Post notes that a bachelor’s degree in early-childhood education yields the lowest lifetime earnings of any major.” At the same time, the impulse to up-skill early learning professionals is a good one. Research shows these workers “are much more effective as educators and caregivers if they have some education and formal preparation,” McCarthy said.

James Comey’s secret Twitter account proves Reinhold Niebuhr is still overrated.

With superb sleuthing skills, Ashley Feinberg of Gizmodo has all but proven that the FBI director has an anonymous Twitter account (@projectexile7) where he goes by the name Reinhold Niebuhr, the late theologian whose work Comey had written about in college. Comey isn’t the first Washington bigshot to venerate Niebuhr, who died in 1971, as an intellectual hero. President Barack Obama, perhaps taking his cue from Niebuhr-loving columnists like David Brooks and Andrew Sullivan, has often praised the theologian.

The original Niebuhr vogue in Washington started in the Kennedy administration, when the thinker was invited to the White House. In the words of the journalist Richard Rovere, he thereby became “the official establishment theologian.” Rovere’s phrase explains the limits of Niebuhr. As Niebuhr’s biographer Richard Fox noted, Kennedy and other liberals “did not so much ‘use’ Niebuhr’s name as feel indebted to his perspective. He helped them maintain faith in themselves as political actors in a troubled—what he termed a sinful—world. Stakes were high, enemies were wily, responsibility meant taking risks: Niebuhr taught that moral men had to play hardball.”

In a devastating 1987 survey of Niebuhr’s career in the magazine Grand Street, Noam Chomsky documented at length the accuracy of Fox’s judgement. Niebuhr’s ideas about the pervasiveness of original sin were, in practice, used as protective cover for the advocates of realpolitik. In Chomsky’s words:

Niebuhr was “certain” in March 1948 that “the strategic measures which we are taking in Greece and Turkey” were “absolutely necessary,” referring to the murderous counterinsurgency campaign then being launched in Greece to restore the old order, including Nazi collaborators, under a fraudulent pretense of “defense” of Greece from Soviet aggression. He strongly approved of the actions of the Senate Internal Security Committee of Senators McCarran and Jenner, which were “superb”—“the Communists are really ferreted out”—in contrast to Joseph McCarthy, who “vilified” Niebubr’s ADA associates as well as Communists, Fox observes.

Chomsky’s conclusion is harsh but accurate, and explains why those in power continue to love Niebuhr:

The inescapable “taint of sin on all historical achievements,” the necessity to make “conscious choices of evil for the sake of good”—these are soothing doctrines for those preparing to “face the responsibilities of power,” or in plain English, to set forth on a life of crime, to “play hardball” in their efforts to “maintain this position of disparity” between our overwhelming wealth and the poverty of others, in George Kennan’s trenchant phrase as he urged in a secret document of 1948 that we put aside “idealistic slogans” and prepare “to deal in straight power concepts.” Herein lies the secret of Niebuhr’s enormous influence and success.

Beyond his usefulness to the powerful, Niebuhr is of little interest as a theologian. He was a preacher more than a thinker, so unlike figures like Paul Tillich and Karl Barth, he’s left little legacy on actual religious thought.

Hillary Clinton isn’t done campaigning against Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate has been largely absent from national political debates since her defeat last November. But in a speech at Georgetown University on Friday, Clinton took on President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts, saying they’d cut against two of the causes she holds most dear. This administration’s proposed cuts to international health, development, and diplomacy would be a blow to women and children and a grave mistake for our country,” Clinton said.

In stressing the “evidence-based case for the role of women,” she drew applause by joking, “Here I go again, talking about research, evidence, and facts.” It was another not-so-subtle knock against Trump, whose administration famously embraced “alternative facts.”  

While former President Barack Obama has continued to keep a low profile, Clinton appears ready to reenter the political fray. In a speech to businesswomen on Tuesday in San Fransisco, she criticized the administration for excluding women from discussions about women’s health. She said, “As I think about the outpouring of activism we’re seeing—despite all the noise and the nonsense—four words keep coming back to me: resist, insist, persist, enlist.”

With public approval ratings for Trump and Republicans hitting new lows, it makes sense Clinton would feel ready to make a return. Greeted by chants of “HILL-A-RY! HILL-A-RY!” as she took the stage for her Georgetown speech, she smiled and said, “Wow. Let’s do that again.”

The GOP is pushing hard for work requirements. Democrats shouldn’t let them.

During the Trumpcare debacle, Paul Ryan introduced an amendment to the bill that would have fulfilled a GOP dream—adding work requirements to Medicaid. Now, House Representative Glenn Grothman has introduced a bill to strengthen work requirements to SNAP, our country’s food stamp program. The justification for amping up work requirements, courtesy of Representative Jodey Arrington, is that God Said So.

It’s important to note that most non-disabled working age adults already do have to fulfill work requirements to receive SNAP. What’s often termed the “food stamp cutoff” was one of the more contentious measures added by Republicans to Bill Clinton’s 1996 welfare reform bill—at the time, one Democratic lawmaker called it the “most mean-spirited amendment” he had seen in 22 years. What the GOP bill would do is eliminate an Obama-era measure that was introduced during the recession, which allows the Secretary of Agriculture to waive these work requirements.

Work requirements for benefits are cruel and, as Vann R. Newkirk II pointed out in the Atlantic, they don’t work, at least not in the way that conservatives claim they do. First off, most people need to eat and be healthy to find jobs. Kicking them off our country’s already-meager safety net won’t help them do that. Second, the stereotype of deadbeat benefit recipients that Republicans like Arrington are trying to promote (essentially a racist dog-whistle) is wrong. Most of the unemployed on SNAP face barriers that make it hard for them to find work. As the Washington Post reports, “Local surveys of SNAP users have shown that many adults who are not working have recently been released from jail—or are homeless, veterans, noncustodial parents, people with undiagnosed mental illnesses and teenagers aging out of the foster care system.”

Poor people in our country already have to use a patchy network of benefits (cash assistance is nearly nonexistent) just to get by—many even while working a full-time job. In response to Trumpcare’s failure, there has been a recent drive among the left for single-payer health care. One value in this push is that it shows that the Democratic Party sees health care as a universal right. So is the right to eat.