The founder of Blackwater is now part of the Trump-Russia story because of course he is.

The Washington Post reports that Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the founder of the disgraced mercenary empire Blackwater, met a “Russian close to President Vladimir Putin” on January 11 in an attempt to set up a back channel between Donald Trump and Putin. The meeting took place in the tiny archipelago nation of Seychelles and was allegedly brokered by the United Arab Emirates. Although a spokesman for Prince admitted that a meeting took place, the spokesman also called the report a “complete fabrication.” (How it could be a “complete fabrication” if a meeting did, in fact, occur is unclear.)

Sean Spicer meanwhile issued a classic non-denial denial. “We are not aware of any meetings and Erik Prince had no role in the transition,” said Spicer, the least credible person in Washington, whose statements are regularly proven false. It’s true that Prince had no official role in the transition but only a few days after the alleged meeting took place, Jeremy Scahill, who wrote a book on Blackwater, reported that Prince was informally advising Trump. “Prince clearly views Trump’s vow to bring back torture, CIA-sponsored kidnapping, and enhanced interrogations, as well as his commitment to fill Guantánamo with prisoners, as a golden opportunity to ascend to his rightful place as a covert private warrior for the U.S. national security state,” Scahill wrote. Prince has ties to DeVos, obviously, but is also close to Steve Bannon.

The Post report is vague: We don’t know what role, if any, the “Russian close to President Vladimir Putin” has in the Russian government or security apparatus. We don’t know why they were meeting, or, relatedly, what the back channel they were establishing was for. But the fact that a back channel was seen as being necessary in the first place seems damning enough, especially considering that the meeting took place only nine days before Trump’s inauguration and less than two weeks after Michael Flynn reportedly discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador.

Seychelles appears to be embarrassed by the story—but only because it has damaged its reputation as a place for shadowy secret meetings. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all,” Barry Faure, the Seychelles delightful-seeming secretary of state for foreign affairs, told the Post. “The Seychelles is the kind of place where you can have a good time away from the eyes of the media. That’s even printed in our tourism marketing. But I guess this time you smelled something.”

The smallest violin is playing for these Republicans crying about the Neil Gorsuch filibuster.

On Monday, Democrats in the Senate mustered enough support to filibuster Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination: 41 senators now oppose the Colorado judge’s nomination. This has made some Republicans very mad!

“How many [Democrats] are willing to oppose cloture on a partisan basis to kill a Supreme Court nominee, which has never happened before in history, the whole history of the country?” asked Mitch McConnell on Meet The Press on Sunday.

“This is unprecedented in American history, a partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee,” Senator John Cornyn said on Face The Nation, proving that this was, in fact, a talking point.

And things only got more heated on Monday:

The argument that the Democrats are just up to some POLITICAL TRICKS and that this has NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE is very rich. The filibuster of Gorsuch is punishment for Republicans refusing to even meet with Merrick Garland, who was nominated for the Supreme Court by Barack Obama in March of 2016. They effectively filibustered his nomination to the court, violating a number of political norms in the process. The Democratic filibuster of Gorsuch is about the blatant stealing of a Supreme Court seat, not Gorsuch.

No, millennial feminists didn’t destroy Hillary Clinton.

In an excerpt from her new book, The Destruction of Hillary Clinton, cultural historian Susan Bordo partly blames Clinton’s loss on her young, female detractors:

Many younger women, on the other hand—no less feminist, no less committed to gender equality—had formed their ideas about “the Clintons,” as Savannah Barker reminds us, in the shadow of 20 years of relentless personal and political attacks. Few of them—as I know from decades of teaching courses on feminism, gender issues, and the social movements of the 60s—were aware of the “living history” (to borrow Hillary’s phrase) that shaped the woman herself.

Bordo presents a number of false premises, including the familiar argument that young people failed to appreciate Clinton’s true radicalism. She creates an appealing narrative for anyone upset by Clinton’s loss and looking for someone to blame, omitting key facts that show the antipathy between Team Clinton and younger voters was not a one-way street.

“They [young women] didn’t want to be dealt any cards at a bridge game organized by Gloria Steinem or Madeleine Albright—or Hillary Clinton. They wanted Bernie Sanders,” Bordo complains.

But this aversion is actually easy to explain. Steinem suggested young women supported Sanders in order to meet boys: “When you’re young, you’re thinking: ‘Where are the boys? The boys are with Bernie.’” Albright suggested that women who voted for Sanders would go to hell. It’s not hard to see why these women are precluded from the halls of millennial adoration.

In the end, millennial voters, both male and female, were cool to Clinton for a host of reasons. If she was unable to muster their full-throated support, the blame lies with her, not them. Feminism rests on the basis that women should be judged for their worth, but Bordo instead assumes that Hillary Clinton, by virtue of her gender, should have been spared the critical gaze of young women. And that’s sexist.

The end of the Supreme Court filibuster is nigh.

Democrats now have the 41 votes needed to filibuster the confirmation of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. (Only four of the 48 senators  in the Democratic caucus have so far said that they will not join in the filibuster.) 

Mitch McConnell will now have to decide whether to use the “nuclear option” and permanently change the Senate rules so that only a straight 51-vote majority is needed to advance a Supreme Court nominee. 

The downside of the nuclear option is that Gorsuch will get through and Democrats won’t be able to block a future Trump nominee, in the event that another Supreme Court seat opens up. But McConnell was never going to let Democrats block a second nominee anyway. The upside is that, if Democrats win back the majority in the future, it will be easier for them to confirm their own picks. 

Another downside is that yet another Senate norm will have bit the dust. But the norms surrounding Supreme Court nominees were obliterated when Republicans refused to even hold hearings for Barack Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland. Letting Gorsuch go to cloture would have essentially rewarded the GOP for making the Supreme Court steal of the century.  As Senator Patrick Leahy put it in his decision to join the filibuster, “I cannot vote solely to protect an institution when the rights of hard-working Americans are at risk. Because I fear that the Senate I would be defending no longer exists.” 

Chuck Schumer and company have realized that they are damned either way. They are right to take a stand: If McConnell chooses to go nuclear, at least the blood will be on the hands of Republicans.  

EPA chief Scott Pruitt is starting to heed Breitbart’s demands.

It may be hard to believe, but right-wing conservatives haven’t been too happy with the Environmental Protection Agency administrator. They like that he denies the scientific fact of human-caused climate change, and that he’s all-in on dismantling President Barack Obama’s regulations on carbon emissions from coal plants. But they don’t like that Pruitt has reportedly pushed back on President Donald Trump’s request to revisit the endangerment finding, the single piece of EPA legalese which allows the agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. And they’re not pleased with the fact that Pruitt has openly disagreed with some of Trump’s proposed cuts to the agency.

But it appears Pruitt is giving in to the pressure. In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday, Pruitt was asked to defend the administration’s proposed 31 percent cut to the EPA, one of the largest in agency history. Just weeks ago, Pruitt said he wasn’t even on board with a 25 percent cut. But on Sunday, he dutifully defended the 31 percent cut, saying state governments would make up the shortfall. “We have state departments of environmental quality that have the resources and the expertise to deal with clean water and clean air issues,” Pruitt said.

This still isn’t enough for Breitbart. On Sunday, the alt-right site’s chief environmental writer skewered Pruitt for not forcefully denying the science of climate change on Wallace’s show. James Delingpole wrote that Pruitt “sweated, stuttered, and floundered,” and that he failed to point out “the incompetence, corruption, and mendacity” of world-renowned scientific institutions like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.I’ve reported before on the worrying signs that Scott Pruitt may not be up to the job of EPA Administrator,” Delingpole wrote. “His performance on Fox seems only to confirm it.”

Donald Trump’s financial trust is an even bigger sham than we thought.

At a press conference on January 11, lawyers for Trump said he would be placing his businesses in a trust to be overseen by his sons, thus “completely isolating himself from his business interests.” This trust was criticized from the start as failing to offer a real solution to Trump’s conflict-of-interest problems and falling well short of what has been required of past presidents. But it turns out Trump’s trust is even less transparent and more open to abuse than previously thought, thanks to a quiet revision in the rules of the trust that was spotted by the watchdog group ProPublica.

As ProPublica reports:

A small phrase buried deep in a set of recently released letters between the Trump Organization and the government shows just how little separation there actually is.

Trump can draw money from his more than 400 businesses, at any time, without disclosing it.

The previously unreported changes to a trust document, signed on Feb. 10, stipulates that it “shall distribute net income or principal to Donald J. Trump at his request” or whenever his son and longtime attorney “deem appropriate.” That can include everything from profits to the underlying assets, such as the businesses themselves.

This change will allow Trump to gain greater information about his businesses (discovering which are profitable and which not) even as he serves as president. He also doesn’t have to report to the public any of the financial activities he makes under the new rules, so he could be shifting funds from his businesses to his bank account without public knowledge.

Why does Bill O’Reilly still have a job?

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Fox News and O’Reilly had paid out roughly $13 million to resolve lawsuits and complaints brought by women who alleged that O’Reilly had sexually harassed them. As The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple wrote over the weekend, “The claims shed light on just why O’Reilly and his former boss [Roger] Ailes fashioned a mutual protection racket on the premises of Fox News: They both needed someone who’d have their back.”

The Times report is not the first instance of O’Reilly’s predatory and disgusting behavior being brought to light—not by a long shot. Reports and videos of O’Reilly’s screaming fits have been circulated ever since he first rose to prominence at Fox News, and he first settled a high-profile sexual harassment suit back in the early 2000s. So why is Fox sticking with O’Reilly? For cynical reasons, yes, but also because of its own corporate DNA. The O’Reilly Factor brings in millions of viewers and hundreds of millions of dollars in ad revenue a year. And despite still regularly owning the cable news game, Fox News doesn’t have a particularly strong stable of younger talent—it was able to slot in Tucker Carlson when Megyn Kelly left, but it doesn’t seem to have another Carlson waiting in the wings.

Above all, Fox’s corporate culture tolerates and even encourages O’Reilly’s harassment. This was, after all, Ailes’s network until recently, and judging by O’Reilly’s continued employment, it still is. Just this morning, it was reported that another Fox News contributor, Julie Roginsky, had filed a suit against Ailes for sexual harassment, in which she claimed that top executives at the network were complicit in Ailes’s behavior.

Will Donald Trump cost Republicans the House?

The party of the president almost always loses seats in the midterm but one historical analysis published over the weekend suggests that Republicans may be facing a looming catastrophe. Assessing Trump’s war with the House Freedom Caucus over his failed healthcare bill, Cook Political Report editor Amy Walter notes that this conflict imperils vulnerable Republican incumbents:

The more the GOP gets bogged down in process instead of progress, the more likely it is that their voters become disillusioned and that independent voters abandon them. Combine these ingredients with an energized Democratic base and you have all the ingredients for a disastrous midterm election in 2018 for the GOP.

Walter, channeling Archer, explains that Trump is “flirting very close to the danger zone territory” of historic indicators of midterm failure. When presidents lose one or both houses of Congress, their approval ratings tend to be below 85 percent within their own parties and below the mid-40s with independents. Trump is now just a few points away from this milestone.

“Moreover,” Walter notes, “there’s also empirical evidence that Democrats are more energized in their dislike of Trump than Republicans are in their support of him.” That’s true of independents as well, and an angry opposition is one that’s much more likely to turn out at the polls.

It’s not as though there are many political victories on the horizon for Trump either. Sure, Neil Gorsuch will likely be confirmed to the Supreme Court soon—maybe even this week—but the White House’s big pivot to tax reform could prove as politically problematic as its healthcare effort. The ongoing Russia investigation will continue taking its toll.

It’s still very early, of course—the midterm elections are nineteen long months away. But there’s real reason to believe 2018 could be worse than expected for Republicans. “Trump’s numbers now look more like those of a president who is about to be hit by a wave election that wipes his party out of power in the House, than one who is going to be able to ride a wave of success,” Walter writes.

We’re nearing the 100-day mark, and Donald Trump can’t stop talking about the election.

Since Trump was inaugurated in January, millions of people have protested his racist, misogynistic rhetoric and his racist, misogynistic administration. His national security adviser resigned after lying to the vice president about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the transition. The director of the FBI informed the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Trump campaign’s relationship to Russia, that the president was under investigation by the FBI. Trump’s vaunted Obamacare replacement crashed and burned after 19 pathetic days. Trump’s relationship with members of both parties in Congress is in tatters. Nearly every day starts with a new report detailing infighting, dysfunction, and incompetence in the White House. And Donald Trump is still tweeting about the election.

Here are some tweets from Monday morning, the beginning of a week that will be defined by high-profile meetings with the leaders of Egypt and China:

Here are some things that were left out of these tweets: Fox & Friends is a gossipy morning show that doesn’t do reporting, amazing or otherwise, and whose daily lineup is defined by the knowledge that the president loves the show; John Podesta, unlike Donald Trump, is not a member of the government; Hillary Clinton didn’t receive the “answers” to the debate because debates don’t have answers—she received a question; also, the debate was a primary debate held over a year ago; and, if Donald Trump was “electronically surveilled” it was likely because he was caught up in what is called “incidental collection,” because members of his campaign were talking to Russian officials who are surveilled as a matter of course—or were being surveilled themselves because of their own shady dealings.

Three members of his campaign—Paul Manafort, Carter Page, and Michael Flynn—have resigned from positions at least partly because of those conversations. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Trump campaign after he lied about conversations with the Russian ambassador. Trump son-in-law and Mr. Fix It Jared Kushner will soon testify before the Senate about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. All of this is threatening to bring down his administration. And Donald Trump’s half-assed attempt to muddy the waters is to tweet about the election.

Jared Kushner adds Iraq to his long to-do list.

The president’s son-in-law made a quick trip to Iraq over the weekend in the company of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is the latest example of Donald Trump piling on duties for Kushner, who has no government experience. Kushner is also (in no particular order) in charge of reinventing government, remaking America’s relations with China, repairing relations with Mexico, fixing Veterans Affairs, overseeing criminal justice reform, finding a solution to the opioid addictions crisis, and, last but not least, brokering a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Any of these would be a daunting task on their own. But Kushner’s only qualification for these assignments is that he’s married to Trump’s beloved daughter Ivanka. Trump’s reliance on Kushner is further evidence of how thin the talent pool is in the White House, as well as the president’s persistent difficulty in extending trust to anyone outside a small inner circle. That Kushner keeps getting important foreign policy portfolios is also another sign that the State Department, headed by Rex Tillerson, is being sidelined.

Update: Initial reporting indicated that Kushner was in Iraq this weekend, but he actually arrived on Monday. It turns out that the White House messed up by confirming Kushner was in Iraq before he had actually landed.

Is D.C. “insanely stupid” for requiring child-care workers to have college degrees?

The Washington Post reported on Friday that “hundreds of child-care teachers” in the nation’s capital will need to go back to school and earn college degrees under new licensing regulations for the city’s childcare centers. According to the Post, “The new regulations put the District at the forefront of a national effort to improve the quality of care and education for the youngest learners. City officials want to address an academic achievement gap between children from poor and middle-class families that research shows is already evident by the age of 18 months.”

On Twitter, the rules were roundly condemned across the political spectrum:

But the issue is more complicated than it seems. As the Post mentions, teachers will only be required to have a two-year associate’s degree by 2020. Childcare center directors will have until 2022 to earn their bachelor’s, according to Elizabeth Groginsky, the assistant superintendent of early learning for the District’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

Groginsky reiterated to me that D.C. funds scholarships to help these educators earn their degrees, including the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps (T.E.A.C.H.) program. She’s confident the District has the resources to make it affordable for workers, with a combination of public, private, and philanthropic dollars. Groginsky added that their will be a waiver for longtime employees who can make the case that getting a degree isn’t feasible for them. “We don’t want to be punitive about this,” she said

The worry is that educators with modest salaries are forced to pay out of their own pocket for additional education that doesn’t increase those salaries. “There’s not a whole lot of evidence that increasing the degree requirement is going to do much for their wages,” said Mary Alice McCarthy, director of the Center on Education and Skills with the Education Policy program at the New America Foundation. The Post notes that a bachelor’s degree in early-childhood education yields the lowest lifetime earnings of any major.” At the same time, the impulse to up-skill early learning professionals is a good one. Research shows these workers “are much more effective as educators and caregivers if they have some education and formal preparation,” McCarthy said.