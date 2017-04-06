Menu
How long until it’s Jared Kushner’s turn to fall?

Kushner and Steve Bannon were close. The two reportedly cooked up the disgusting and democracy-debasing stunt of inviting three women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault to the second presidential debate. They probably have matching taco bowl tattoos or something. It seemed that their strange alliance would continue in the White House.

And yet Kushner, who is truly his duplicitous father’s son, did what New York real estate developers do. When the opportunity presented itself, he struck, knocking Bannon down a peg while he was abroad looking at tanks. He even told Bannon—hilariously, given his own huge set of responsibilities—that he was getting booted off the National Security Council because he was overstretched. (As an aside, Bannon should have listened closer to the only poem Donald Trump knows, “The Snake.” “The Snake” is about Jared Kushner.)

So, after 75 days, Kushner—and, to a lesser extent, Ivanka, Trump’s chosen daughter and the bane of Tiffany Trump’s existence—is in control at the White House. On Thursday, Axios Presented By Yoyodyne described Jared, Ivanka, and economic adviser Gary Cohn as “squirreling away territory in its push to takeover Trumpland.” Aside from Kushner being Secretary of Everything, Ivanka ally and adviser Dina Powell is now deputy national security adviser. KT McFarland, the final members of the White House lunatic fringe, is about to be pushed off the council, meaning that the NSC will now be comprised entirely of sober, serious, and decorated people who would like to bomb the shit out of Iran.

Kushner has come a long way from being a scrappy young urchin who had to buy his way into Harvard! He now has his mitts firmly on the levers of power—perhaps even more so than previous mitt-master Steve Bannon. The new President Bannon, in other words, is President Kushner—and he got there, in part, by cleverly playing the media manipulation game, casting himself as the very image of competence and sanity while reportedly leaking less than flattering details about many of his competitors, like former President Bannon.

But that New York developer’s knack for self-promotion—particularly for totally substance-less self-promotion—may very well be a double-edged sword for Kushner. Trump reportedly hated the whole President Bannon thing because Trump is incredibly insecure and needs everyone to know that he is not only a big boy, but the biggest boy.

Kushner is near the summit of power: The only person higher than him is Trump. And that means that he’s set up for a fall—everyone who gets that close to Trump ends up crashing down to Earth. Kushner, of course, is family, which gives this a certain Shakespearean quality. Being married to Ivanka might protect him—it seems clear that Kushner thinks it will. But we’re talking about Donald Trump here.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty

Voters hate almost everything Donald Trump is doing on climate.

Since taking office, the president has proposed massive cuts to federally funded climate research, issued an executive order to repeal Obama-era climate regulations, and vowed to revitalize the coal industry. Turns out, the vast majority of voters don’t like any of those decisions, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of all voters disapprove of Trump’s rollback of federal regulations intended to fight global warming. Seventy-two percent say it’s a “bad idea” to slash funding for scientific research on climate change and environmental issues. And 56 percent say coal use in America should be discouraged because of its negative environmental impacts.

Among Republicans, 54 percent believe climate regulations should be squashed, and only 19 percent want to discourage the use of coal. But they’re almost evenly divided when it comes to Trump’s war on government-funded environmental research. Fifty percent of GOP voters agree with slashing it, and 45 percent don’t.

Americans as a whole still largely trust scientists, who, according to a separate poll from Pew Research released Thursday, remain the most widely trusted profession aside from military officials. On the issue of climate change, even many of Trump’s own supporters trust scientists over him: The Quinnipiac poll found that only 19 percent of voters agree that climate science is a “hoax.”

Mark Wilson/Getty

Democrats won’t have Devin Nunes to kick around anymore.

Nunes—living proof that the French accent is what makes Inspector Clouseau funny, not the idiocy and incompetence—made the surprise announcement on Thursday that he was stepping down from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He is doing so because he is now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for improperly sharing intelligence information, but also because he is terrible.

Nunes, you may recall, made an ass of himself and the Intelligence Committee’s investigation when he conducted what may have been the most misguided press conference in recent history, all but declaring that he was working with the White House to provide cover for Donald Trump, whose campaign team was suspiciously close to the Russians. With his departure, Nunes’s own goal-ing is now finally complete. “The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power,” Nunes said in a statement. Nunes also claimed that left-wing groups were responsible for filing the ethics complaints against him, but that does not seem to be the case.

This is probably a blessing for Trump and Republicans in Congress. Nunes’s inept handling of the investigation had become a distraction, and now steadier hands seem to be in control. Mike Conway will lead the investigation with assistance from Tom Rooney and Trey Gowdy. Gowdy hasn’t figured out how to cut his hair so his face looks less weird, but he does know his way around a political investigation from his time in the Benghazi trenches. During James Comey and Mike Rogers’s testimony before the Intelligence Committee, Gowdy was the shrewdest Republican, steering the investigation away from the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. Instead, he focused on leaks from within the administration, which is the White House’s preferred line.

In other words, the House’s investigation into Russia won’t get more credible. But at least its attempts to change the subject will be less laughably obvious. Furthermore, Nunes’s continued involvement was the strongest argument for an independent investigation. In the end, this is probably bad news for Democrats.

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Ivanka secretly met with Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards, which doesn’t mean squat.

Today, Politico reported that daddy’s dearest daughter had a bunch of secret meetings with the leaders of women’s groups soon after her father’s inauguration, including the heads of Planned Parenthood, the National Women’s Law Center, and the National Partnership for Women and Family. These meetings were described by the organizations as explainers for Ivanka so she could learn about what they did.

The timing of these secret meetings being leaked is, uh, very fortuitous for Ivanka, who recently came under fire for her silence on these issues, despite her apparent love of Female Empowerment™. In an interview with CBS earlier this week, Ivanka insisted that just because she was silent didn’t mean she was silent. “Where I disagree with my father, he knows it. And I express myself with total candor,” she told CBS.

The implication here is that Ivanka talked to a bunch of progressive women’s groups and has been whispering tiny denouncements into her father’s ear about the way the White House is handling women’s issues. But that is giving Ivanka way too much credit. There is no proof that she is secretly pushing against the GOP’s drive to destroy Planned Parenthood. (Just last month, her own father was using the defunding of Planned Parenthood as a stick to beat the House Freedom Caucus.) In fact, there is no proof that she cares about progressive issues at all. All we know is that Ivanka wants to have her cake and eat it too.

Getty

Steve Bannon is mad because Donald Trump was mean to him.

Calling what happened in the White House on Wednesday a “shakeup” misses the point a bit, as the White House’s resting state is kinetic. In Trump’s 75 days in office, there has never been a sense that an org chart exists, or even that there is a shared understanding of what people are supposed to do. For the first 40 or so days, Steve Bannon did everything; for the last 30 or so days, Jared Kushner has done everything. By booting Bannon off the National Security Council on Wednesday, the White House made Bannon’s diminished status official—he is now above only Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer, a circle of hell where the company is worse than the setting—and confirmed that national security adviser H.R. McMaster was getting his way on the National Security Council.

More broadly, the shift is a sign that the power of the nationalists inside the White House is waning—at least for now. Furthermore, it shows that the scheming and duplicitous Jared Kushner is perhaps even more scheming and duplicitous than we initially thought. Kushner and Bannon were wedded at the hip during the campaign, but Kushner reportedly played a hand in Bannon’s demotion. Here’s the Washington Post on the Count of Monte Kushner’s role in the drama:

In conversations Wednesday afternoon, several Trump associates described Bannon as overstretched, with multiple portfolios within the White House, and said the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has been paying close attention to how to better use Bannon’s skills as the administration works to recover from a rocky and dramatic first few months.

That Kushner, who is currently tasked with forging peace in the Middle East, bringing prosperity to America, and creating a microwave that doesn’t make pizza all soggy when you reheat it, described Bannon as overstretched is both rich and patronizing, which not coincidentally are Kushner’s principal characteristics. It also reportedly didn’t help that the whole “President Bannon” meme irked Trump, as everyone predicted it would. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that “Bannon’s Svengali-style reputation has chafed on a president who sees himself as the West Wing’s only leading man. Several associates said the president had quietly expressed annoyance over the credit Mr. Bannon had received for setting the agenda—and Mr. Trump was not pleased by the ‘President Bannon’ puppet-master theme promoted by magazines, late-night talk shows, and Twitter.”

This is funny! But it seems like a stretch to say that it played a major role in Bannon’s demotion, given that the President Bannon meme mostly ran out of steam two months ago. (That said, Trump is certainly one to hold a grudge and to wait until the right moment to act on it.)

Just as notable were Bannon’s half-assed attempts at spinning his fall. Bannon claimed that he was only on the council to “babysit” Michael Flynn, whom the administration did not trust. If this is true, it is a colossal self-own—as it suggests that the White House did not trust its own national security adviser. But it’s clearly not true because a few hours later it was reported that Bannon threatened to quit over his demotion. “If my talents aren’t needed here, I can take them somewhere else,” Bannon reportedly told his benefactor, rich crazy person Rebekah Mercer. Mercer, who has stuck with Bannon for a while now, urged him to stay at the White House, where he will presumably spend his free time plotting an elaborate, Scott Tenerman-style revenge on Jared Kushner.

April 05, 2017

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Trump says Susan Rice committed a crime and Bill O’Reilly did nothing wrong. This is completely backwards.

Today the New York Times reported that, when asked if he thought Susan Rice had committed a crime, Donald Trump said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”

This week it was revealed that Rice, who was ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser under President Obama, requested the “unmasking” of Trump campaign officials whose communications were incidentally collected in intelligence surveillance. Rice insisted in an interview that this was not for “political purposes,” and also made clear that “there is no equivalence between so-called unmasking and leaking.” One is legal, the other not so much.

Trump, however, insisted to the Times that this was the “biggest story” of our time. He failed to put forward any actual evidence to back up his claim that Rice had committed a crime, only stating that he would explain himself “at the right time.” This is peak Trump—a telling interview with Time last month revealed that the president believes that his speculations and predictions are truth even without any proof. If even quasi-corroborating evidence comes out later, Trump will use it to show that he was right all along. Remember, the whole Susan Rice thing is a way for Trump to justify his thoroughly debunked assertion that Obama had “wiretapped” him.

At the same time, Trump also felt the need to defend Bill O’Reilly, who came under fire this week when it was revealed that he had settled five sexual harassment lawsuits during his time at Fox News. Trump told the Times, “I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” and “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.” The fact that this is coming from Trump, himself accused of sexual harassment, is not exactly a great commendation. But it is especially grim when you consider that Trump recently proclaimed April to be Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Steve Bannon just got knocked down a few pegs.

Bannon is out at the National Security Council, ending the Trump administration’s short-lived attempt to remake the NSC in Bannon’s Breitbartian image. Reports indicate that Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who succeeded Michael Flynn as national security adviser, orchestrated the shake-up, undoing what had been described as an unprecedented attempt to politicize the country’s top policy-making committee. It’s possible that Bannon, who still has security clearance, could still attend NSC meetings as a representative of the president, although he would not have a formal role.

The White House (read: Bannon himself) is trying to spin the move as minor, saying that Bannon has only attended one NSC meeting and was originally placed on it to oversee Flynn. Bannon is telling reporters that his mission was to “de-operationalize” the NSC, whatever that means, and that this mission had been accomplished. But these arguments sound like desperate damage control, after the Bannon appointment attracted pushback in the press and the national security establishment.

Moreover, there’s ample reason to believe that, in light of recent policy failures and controversies, Bannon’s star is on the wane, just as Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner becomes ever more powerful.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The Fox News workplace is as cancerous as its news coverage.

After The New York Times reported on Saturday that Fox News and its biggest star Bill O’Reilly paid millions to women over sexual harassment allegations, advertisers began bailing from O’Reilly’s show. The O’Reilly Factor host has now lost at least 22 advertisers, according to ABC News:

The companies are GlaxoSmithKline, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Constant Contact, UNTUCKit, Sanofi, Allstate, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition/Rachael Ray Nutrish, T. Rowe Price, Mitsubishi, Wayfair, MileIQ, Lexus, Bayer, Esurance, Credit Karma, True Car, The Wonderful Company, Society of Human Resources Management, Coldwell Banker and Orkin.

This isn’t the only crisis facing the conservative network. On Tuesday, three women—Tichaona Brown, Tabrese Wright, and Monica Douglas—filed a lawsuit claiming “appalling discrimination” and “years-long relentless racial animus” by Judith Slater, a former senior vice president of accounting at Fox. Douglas alleged that Slater called her “one boob girl” in front of her colleagues after she had breast cancer treatment, according to ABC News. Fox said in a statement:

We take complaints of this nature very seriously and took prompt and effective remedial action in terminating Judy Slater before Ms. Brown, Ms. Wright and Ms. Douglas sued in court and even before Ms. Wright and Ms. Douglas complained through their lawyer. There is no place for conduct like this at Fox News, which is why Ms. Slater was fired.

But this conduct appears to be commonplace there. On Monday, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky was the latest in a long list of women—including high-profile on-air talent Gretchen Carlson and Andrea Tantaros—to sue Fox or its former chairman Roger Ailes over sexual harassment. (Ailes resigned from the network last year over allegations of serial sexual harassment.)

Reports of Fox News’ toxic workplace culture are nothing new, but over the past year the network has faced a public-relations crisis unlike any in its history—and it appears to be getting worse. Will it bring down Fox News, the top channel on basic cable in 2016? Not likely. But it’s clear that O’Reilly, cable’s top news program as of two weeks ago, is on the ropes. If he decides to step down, here’s hoping he does it live.

Mandel Ngan/Getty

Can you imagine how conservative media would have responded if Merrick Garland was caught plagiarizing?

Neil Gorsuch has not had a particularly taxing Supreme Court confirmation process. This is in large part because he refuses to answer any questions about his judicial philosophy or the man who nominated him. (He could have shown up in a Hawaiian shirt and done nothing but sip margaritas and quote Jimmy Buffet lyrics and he wouldn’t have lost a single Republican vote.) Yes, there will be a Democratic filibuster, but even that sort of unprecedented step is not really about Gorsuch himself; instead, it’s rightfully being framed as payback for Senate Republicans’ absolutely unprecedented refusal to hold hearings for Obama nominee Merrick Garland.

But on Tuesday evening, Gorsuch’s nomination hit its biggest spot of turbulence yet, when it was reported that he had repeatedly plagiarized other authors in his book on euthanasia. According to Politico, “several passages from the tenth chapter of his 2006 book, The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, read nearly verbatim to a 1984 article in the Indiana Law Journal. In several other instances in that book and an academic article published in 2000, Gorsuch borrowed from the ideas, quotes, and structures of scholarly and legal works without citing them.”

Gorsuch’s plagiarism seems to be limited to technical, medical language, and it happened decades ago. (The documents were also clearly provided by some sort of deep-pocketed anti-Trump group, though that’s neither here nor there.) And there is some dispute over the seriousness of the plagiarism. Syracuse University professor Rebecca Moore Howard told Politico that “each of the individual incidents constitutes a violation of academic ethics. I’ve never seen a college plagiarism code that this would not be in violation of.” But Gorsuch’s editor at Princeton University Press was dismissive, saying, “Judge Gorsuch did not attempt to steal other people’s intellectual property or pass off ideas or arguments taken from other writers as his own. In no case did he seek credit for insights or analysis that had been purloined. In short, not only is there no fire, there isn’t even any smoke.”

Still, these accusations reveal what a farce the Gorsuch hearings have been. Conservatives freaked out over Sonia Sotomayor’s “wise Latina” comment and forced her to apologize repeatedly, while also suggesting she was not smart enough to be a Supreme Court justice. Plagiarism is a much more serious issue, even if it has become less of a career-ender, thanks to people in Trump World and elsewhere being caught plagiarizing with zero repercussions. But it is being dismissed because Gorsuch’s credentials have been entirely irrelevant to his nomination process: Republicans only care that he is a grainy Xerox of Anton Scalia and Democrats only care that he isn’t Merrick Garland.

Ralph Freso/Getty

It’s dictator week at the Trump White House.

Trump’s eleventh week in office is the closest he’s had yet to a true foreign policy test. Tuesday was marked by news from countries that represent longstanding failures of the international community: The horrific sarin gas attack in Syria, which left at least 69 dead, and yet another missile test in North Korea. The week is also marked by two major meetings—the first, which took place on Monday, was with Egyptian military strongman Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the second, which takes place on Thursday, is with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (The North Korean missile test seems to have been timed for this second meeting.)

On the campaign trail, Trump was incoherent on foreign policy, which is either a sign of his complete lack of experience or, more charitably, of him taking Richard Nixon’s “madman theory” to a new level. But over the last few days we have seen a distinct policy take shape. Trump will be even friendlier with dictators, with the exception of Kim Jong-un and the theocratic leaders of Iran, than his predecessors.

Rex Tillerson signaled over the weekend that the U.S. is fine with Bashar al-Assad remaining in power, which may have contributed to Assad’s decision to use sarin gas on his own people. Trump embraced Sisi on Tuesday without condemning human rights abuses in Egypt, marking a shift in the U.S.’s posture. The message was clear: The Trump administration will not bother to pay lip service to human rights.

And after North Korea’s missile test, Tillerson released this curt statement: “North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.” This is a very strange statement, to put it lightly, leaving way too much room for interpretation. Is this a declaration that diplomacy has gone nowhere? Is the U.S. treating Kim like a toddler who is best ignored? Does Tillerson just hate diplomatic protocol?

The meeting with Xi is shaping up to be a historic one—while the Obama administration also tried to play down human rights in its relations with China, it looks like they will now be tossed out altogether. Instead, trade will be the main subject. Trump’s ideas about trade are very black-and-white, while Xi’s certainly are not. If Trump’s meeting with Angela Merkel and Theresa May are any indication, this will be awkward and passive-aggressive.

There seems to be no broader idea about international security or national interest in Trump’s respective actions toward Kim, Sisi, Assad, and Xi, other than that broad, universal ideas (i.e. human rights) are inconvenient and hypocritical. This is Trump’s transactional foreign policy at work—whether it will give him more leverage or less remains to be seen.

April 04, 2017

Mohamed al-Bakour/Getty

Trump on Syria gas attack: It’s Obama’s fault.

On Tuesday, scores of Syrian civilians—current estimates are as high as 58—died after helicopters dropped poison gas on civilian areas in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held city in Idlib province. The White House blamed Bashar al-Assad and his backers in Moscow and Tehran—and Barack Obama.

“Today’s chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” the president said in a statement. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack.”

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Sean Spicer also blamed Obama, saying: “President Obama said in 2012 he would establish a red line against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing.”

Blaming one’s predecessor is a longstanding presidential tradition. But Trump has taken it to new heights by first alleging that Obama “wiretapped” Trump Tower and now blaming Obama for civilian attacks in Syria—which occurred four years after a Russia-U.S. brokered deal to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons in 2013. At the same time, while Assad was slaughtering civilians, Donald Trump was advocating that the U.S. stay out of Syria altogether.

In fact, some are tying the latest gas attack to Rex Tillerson, who said over the weekend that the “longer-term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people”—which could be taken as a suggestion that the U.S. was content to let him stay in power and give him carte blanche militarily.

The fact is that there are no good options in Syria, as Obama knew all too well. Soon enough, Trump will have to own up to that himself.