Kentucky newspaper defends story on United Airlines victim’s “troubled past,” blames outrage on “the social media mob mentality.”

Louisville’s daily Courier-Journal was widely criticized by journalists on Tuesday for reporting on the criminal record of David Dao, the 69-year-old doctor who was forcibly dragged off a United Airlines plane on Sunday after refusing to abandon his seat on an overbooked flight. Dao was convicted of multiple felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud or deceit in November 2004,” Morgan Watkins wrote in her report, “and was placed on five years of supervised probation in January 2005.”

Joel Christopher, the Courier-Journal’s executive editor and vice president of news, defended the article as part of the paper’s ongoing local coverage of Dao, who had to surrender his medical license in 2005 and wasn’t allowed to resume practicing until 2015. The doctor, Christopher told me, is “familiar to people in the local market because of his previous convictions.” He said Watkins’s article was updated to make that clear.

“There’s been previous coverage of the guy,” Christopher said. “That’s how people in the newsroom knew who he was. It was a fairly high-profile case. It was a case that stuck in people’s minds because it was high-profile.”

Christopher said the article’s many critics in national media “need to make sure they’re commenting on it with full context and perspective.”

“I think there are a lot of people who are being stoked by the social media mob mentality,” he said. “It’s easy to get outraged. It’s a little bit harder to do some homework on the topic before you tweet out an opinion.”

No, the Syria bombing doesn’t erase Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Eric Trump claimed that the administration’s decision to bomb a Syrian airbase to punish Russia-backed Bashar al-Assad proves that his dad is not in league with Vladimir Putin. “If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie,” he told the Telegraph.

Eric also tried to push the humanitarian line, which the New York Times, among other media outlets, recently ate up. He claimed that his father and his sister, the more beloved Ivanka, were so moved by Assad’s atrocious chemical gas attack that they simply had to retaliate. According to Eric, “Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said, ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff.’” (It seems like Eric is not totally sure if his dear sister said anything of the sort.)

But the decision to bomb Syria does not dispel the Russia controversy. The FBI and Congress are still investigating Russia’s meddling in the election on behalf of the Trump campaign. Campaign officials, including former campaign chair Paul Manafort, had ties to the Russian regime. And administration officials, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, haven’t been honest about their dealings with Russian officials.

Bombing Syria has certainly helped shore up Trump’s standing at home. (There is nothing quite like the smell of missile exhaust to turn the media in favor of a president with a record-low approval rating.) And there is no question that the White House would like the bombing to steer the political conversation away from the investigation being conducted by Good Hair Haver Trey Gowdy, aka Devin Nunes II. But it can’t solve all his political problems.

Donald Trump is a hawk now.

One of the longest-running debates about Trump has been over his foreign policy. On the one hand, Trump adopted the mantle of “America First” and could point to three decades of criticizing American interventionism—back in 1987 he ran a full-page ad in the New York Times criticizing American foreign policy for being too involved in other countries’ affairs. Throughout the campaign he argued that the U.S. should stay out of Syria. At the same time, however, he called for “taking the oil” from Iraq and Libya, and promised to “bomb the shit out of ISIS”—two planks that do not exactly fit in the isolationist playbook.

For the first 24 hours or so after it became clear that Bashar al-Assad has used sarin gas against his own people again, in violation of a 2013 U.S.- and Russian-brokered agreement to remove chemical weapons from Syria, Trump was very much an isolationist. His immediate response was to blame Barack Obama, continuing his tradition of blaming his predecessor for everything going wrong with the world. But that changed a day later, when he was allegedly moved by pictures showing dead Syrian children (there were also the usual reports that his privately compassionate but publicly craven daughter Ivanka also helped sway him). Bombing Syria gave Trump one of the few days of good press of his presidency—pundits signaled to Trump that they will like him and treat him seriously if he bombs other countries.

To talk about a “Trump Doctrine” is absurd and his foreign policy, like everything else, seems to be a product of his whims. In Syria, in particular, there seems to be no strategy at all. As the Times reported on Tuesday, “As various officials have described it, the United States will intervene only when chemical weapons are used—or any time innocents are killed. It will push for the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria—or pursue that only after defeating the Islamic State. America’s national interest in Syria is to fight terrorism. Or to ease the humanitarian crisis there. Or to restore stability.”

But Trump has decided that he likes being congratulated and that he likes fighting dictators. Here are his tweets from Tuesday:

Trump is carrot-and-sticking with China here—dangling a trade deal in front of them on the condition that they rein in Kim Jong-un, while telling them that the United States is prepared to act unilaterally to fix a decades-old conflict on the Korean peninsula. Trump is a bluffer (as far as I can tell, it’s the only negotiation technique he uses consistently). But this is notable, coming as it does after the intervention in Syria. Seventy-five days into his administration, Trump has decided he can change the world.

April 10, 2017

Prizes awarded.

Let’s get this out of the way: The Pulitzers don’t matter, though they’re slightly less chummy and corrupt than they were a few decades ago. What Alexander Cockburn wrote in 1984 is still largely true today: “Year after year this undignified prize-giving ritual goes on, without any apparent qualms on the part of my profession. Why? If bankers gave themselves prizes (‘the most reckless Third-World loan of the year’) with the same abandon as journalists, you may be sure that the public ridicule would soon force them to conduct the proceedings in secret.”

Cockburn has since passed on but Jack Shafer has taken on the mantle of cutting the Pulitzers down to size. “Who cares?” is an incredibly valuable question in journalism, but it’s one many journalists forget to ask as they salivate over Pulitzers—or, more likely, suck up to those who have won them.

For the most part, this year’s Pulitzers went where they were expected to go. Washington Post reporter David Farenthold won for his coverage of Donald Trump’s quasi-bogus charities. Colson Whitehead became the first novelist since Annie Proulx in 1990 to win both the Pulitzer and the National Book Award in the same season, though he was legally required to win the prize. Matthew Desmond won in nonfiction for Evicted, which is the exact kind of book that wins Pulitzers (it’s also, to be very clear, as good as any book that came out in 2016).

The most surprising victor was Wall Street Journal editorial writer Peggy Noonan, who won for commentary. But while Noonan is about as unserious as a newspaper columnist can get—which is saying something—her win isn’t a total shock. Peggy Noonan is like the inverse of that pitch only teens can hear—once you turn 50 you instantly begin to regard her as a serious thinker.

Martin O’Malley thinks Martin Would Have Won the election.

Bernie Would Have Won is both an argument and a joke amongst Bernie Sanders supporters. Martin Would Have Won, in contrast, is a sentiment that did not exist until Martin O’Malley, the Ann from Arrested Development of 2016 Democratic presidential candidates, said it today, on the political podcast DC/BS.

When asked whether Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, or Martin O’Malley would have beaten Donald Trump if they had clinched the nomination, O’Malley said, “I think I would have won,” as his face did an upside-down smiley emoji.

Ahh, Martin. This is the same man who had zero to one supporters show up at some primary caucuses.

Martin’s campaign also literally had to ask for pens.

And don’t forget, Martin constantly had to remind everyone what his name was. But yeah, he would have won!

The United video is just the latest proof that airline monopolization is bad.

It has not been a very good month for United Airlines. Two weeks ago, citing an obscure dress code rule, the airline removed a 10-year-old girl from a flight for wearing leggings. United got hammered for it online. (The only dress code for flying, in my opinion, should be “keep your goddamn shoes on.”)

And on Monday—following a weekend in which its rival Delta was the airline baddie of the moment for canceling hundreds of flights—United went viral again, thanks to a horrifying video of a man being dragged off a plane by police.

The passenger in question is reportedly a doctor who did not want to leave the plane because he had patients to see the following day. The man and his wife were randomly selected by United to be kicked off, after the airline overbooked the flight and no one volunteered to disembark.

This is a horrifying video. One passenger said that the man appeared to have been knocked out and was dragged “like a rag doll.” He was eventually allowed back on, but was incredibly distressed and appeared to have blood on his face. But United is sticking to its guns. In a statement, the company acted as if it bore no responsibility for the situation:

Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.

We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.

BuzzFeed tried to follow-up, but was thrown into a Kafka-esque game of phone tag (also known as “reporting”):

When asked why the airline had the man forcibly removed, and whether that was standard procedure in cases of overbooked flights, United refused to comment. Instead they told BuzzFeed News all further questions should be referred to Chicago Police. BuzzFeed News contacted Chicago Police and were told to contact the Chicago Department of Aviation. When BuzzFeed News contacted the Chicago Department of Aviation they were transferred to a TSA message bank. A TSA spokesperson later told BuzzFeed News they were not involved and to contact Chicago Police.

United’s refusal to take responsibility is not surprising. The airline industry is remarkably concentrated, which means that threats of boycotts, not to mention widespread dissatisfaction with awful treatment of passengers in general, matter less than they would in other industries. Canceled and/or delayed flights, overbookings, rotten service, the cattle-car atmosphere of your typical airline experience—all of it is symptomatic of an industry that is dominated by just four airlines.

With basically a captive consumer base, the industry had adopted a model of essentially squeezing every last dollar from its customers—which itself perpetuates making a baseline flight utterly ghastly, what Tim Wu has described as a state of “calculated misery.” Similarly, airlines are often little fiefdoms in the airports that they control, which helps explain why they can use hired goons to remove people from planes and then act as if they bear no responsibility for anything that happens.

The result is the corporatized violence you see on display here.

Everyone at the EPA is wildly depressed.

Based on several interviews with current Environmental Protection Agency staffers around the country, The Washington Post concludes that it’s “a workforce demoralized by President Trump’s and [EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt]’s statements that conflict with science.” Words like “bleak” and “distressed” and “alcoholism” are peppered throughout the piece, as employees describe anxiety over the drastic proposed cuts to the agency.

All who spoke feared retaliation and would not allow their names to be used.

“It is pretty bleak,” one staffer, an environmental engineer, said about employee morale.

“It’s in the dumps,” said another.

“Pretty much everybody is updating their resumes. It’s grim,” added a third.

This reporting is pretty consistent with my own. Over the last two months, several current EPA staffers have expressed a desire to remain at the agency as long as possible, despite Trump’s pledge to cut the workforce by 3,200 people. “Most of us are here because we are deeply committed to the agency’s mission” to protect human health and the environment, one staffer at EPA’s D.C. headquarters told me last month. Others are throwing in the towel. “They’re so demoralized,” former Region 2 EPA administrator Judith Enck said of her friends still at the agency. “A whole bunch want to leave, but they can’t find jobs to pay a living wage.”

Demoralization at EPA extends beyond the more environmentalist-minded employees. At least one member of the agency’s political team has resigned, signaling that Pruitt’s aggressive deregulatory agenda hasn’t been aggressive enough. Depression, it seems, is descending on both sides.

A workforce this unhappy could negatively impact the agency’s ability to get things done, former EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman told me. “EPA career staff have ways of getting information out if they don’t like what the administrator is doing,” she said. “They have friends on the Hill they can go to. They can slow things down. They can make things really uncomfortable.”

Could Donald Trump finally have a quiet week in the White House?

Congress is home for recess. But unlike the last congressional recess—which was marked by raucous town hall meetings that recalled the death panel summer of 2009—this one looks like it will be quieter, largely because the GOP is between legislative priorities and because no one seems to know where they’re going to go next. Health care reform has refused to go away, even after Paul Ryan declared Obamacare “the law of the land”—Republicans have owned themselves on a weekly basis, coming up with health care “compromises” that always seem to make their bill even less popular, both with other members of Congress and the public. There has been little movement on both infrastructure and tax reform—and no sense that Republicans aren’t about to repeat the same mistakes on those initiatives that they did with health care.

As for Donald Trump, there have been teases that he might unveil a world-shaking trade executive order this week. He’ll most likely make a fool of himself in front of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, but that’s the only major meeting this week. And, though the White House will likely continue to be marred by infighting and leaking, reports over the weekend indicated that Reince Priebus, who has not been fired yet, brokered a truce between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.

Perhaps most importantly, Trump got a day of good press on Friday after lobbing 59 missiles into Syria in a one-off attack. The praise was totally undeserved, but it was also only the third good press day in his first 75 days in office (the other two followed his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and his address to a joint session of Congress). It was also the first that wasn’t immediately swallowed by more terrible press.

Donald Trump himself will continue to be a terrible and feckless leader, but every indication so far is that we’ve reverted to the terrible and feckless mean. The Beltway media loves a reset, however, and the bar has never been lower for a president. Trump is limping towards the arbitrary 100-day marker—he’s two and a half weeks away—but if he can slump over the finish line, he’ll probably still be praised by an elite media class that loves to give him gold stars for not, say, projectile vomiting all over the situation room during the bombing of Syria. A quiet week in office will help make Trump’s case that he’s maturing in the job, even though he isn’t.

That said, we’re talking about Donald Trump, so it will probably be reported in 36 hours that Mike Flynn met Vladimir Putin in a Pittsburgh Benihana’s.

Free college is the future of the Democratic Party.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s pathbreaking plan for free tuition at New York public colleges and universities won the backing of the state legislature over the weekend. With Cuomo’s signature, New York will become the first state in the country to fund free tuition for students at community colleges or four-year public institutions, as long as their families make less than $125,000 a year.

The approval of Cuomo’s plan, along with a similar free tuition initiative by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, is the latest evidence that Democratic Party’s best idea of the 2016 race continues to advance at the state level. Cuomo unveiled his plan in January alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, who made free tuition a signature proposal in his White House bid and prompted Hillary Clinton to embrace the idea in the general election. (Sanders and other Senate progressives introduced federal free-tuition legislation last week, but it’s going nowhere with Republicans in control.)

Albany’s support was a significant political victory for Cuomo, a Democratic centrist who can use this accomplishment to court liberals if, as expected, he runs for president in 2020. It’s also proof that free college is now a mainstream policy in the Democratic Party. Former President Barack Obama proposed funding two years of community college for students who met certain requirements, and the movement for free community college has actually drawn bipartisan support across the country.

For Democrats moving forward, though, community college is the baseline. In an interview with Rhode Island Public Radio about Raimondo’s plan last week, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez called free tuition “the wave of the present and the wave of the future.”

April 07, 2017

Sorry, Mitch McConnell, THIS was the most consequential decision of your career.

At his regular, end-of-session Capitol briefing on Friday, just before the Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell took a victory lap for himself. “As I look back on my career,” he said, “I think the most consequential decision I’ve ever been involved in was the decision to let the president being elected last year pick the Supreme Court nominee.”

That was indeed a masterstroke of power politics. But for my money, the most consequential decision of McConnell’s career (and, since this is McConnell we’re talking about, the most diabolical decision as well) came last summer—amid intense, classified, bipartisan discussions about how to respond to Russian election interference—and remained undisclosed until December.

According to several officials, McConnell raised doubts about the underlying intelligence and made clear to the administration that he would consider any effort by the White House to challenge the Russians publicly an act of partisan politics.

We learned last night from the New York Times that by the time of McConnell’s intervention, the CIA in particular was sounding its loudest alarms, and not just about nebulous “meddling.”

In an Aug. 25 briefing for Harry Reid, then the top Democrat in the Senate, [CIA Director John] Brennan indicated that Russia’s hackings appeared aimed at helping Mr. Trump win the November election, according to two former officials with knowledge of the briefing. The officials said Mr. Brennan also indicated that unnamed advisers to Mr. Trump might be working with the Russians to interfere in the election.

We can’t be certain that Brennan shared the same concerns with McConnell, but it is hard to imagine why he wouldn’t. McConnell, like Reid, was among the handful of members of Congress receive regular briefings on highly classified intelligence. In either case, the leaders of the U.S. intelligence community sought a united front ahead of the fall against Russian election interference—whatever its nature—and McConnell shot it down.

You can fault the Obama White House, to some degree, for acquiescing to McConnell, but it’s worth noting that McConnell clearly understood his threat to be more ominous than simply a promise to call Obama mean names. The claim of partisanship would have implied that Obama was using contested intelligence to meddle in the election on Hillary Clinton’s behalf. This would have invited the press to summon yet-more dark clouds over both of them, and lead, most likely, to a new, urgent congressional investigation. Consider the media and GOP congressional response to the unfounded allegation that Susan Rice spied on Donald Trump, and you can see the Obama White House had good reason to take McConnell’s threat seriously.

The upshot is that McConnell drew a protective fence around Russian efforts to sabotage Clinton’s candidacy, by characterizing any effort to stop it as partisan politicization of intelligence at Trump’s expense.

Given the outcome of the election, I’d say this move was not only far more consequential than stealing a Supreme Court seat from Democrats, it was the key to the theft itself.

Donald Trump has no strategy, no beliefs, and no principles.

The president’s surprise decision to bomb Syria, after months of declaring far and wide that he would do no such thing, is causing some whiplash. What could have motivated this abrupt change? At The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg argues that Trump has driven a stake through the heart of Obama’s foreign policy playbook:

The events of the past week also prove that a core principle of the Obama Doctrine is dead. President Trump’s governing foreign policy doctrine is not easily discernible, of course. His recent statements about Syria—kaleidoscopic in their diversity—combined with his decision to order an attack, have half-convinced me that he is something wholly unique in the history of the presidency: an isolationist interventionist.

The core of Goldberg’s argument is correct. Like it or hate it, Obama’s foreign policy did reflect discernible principles and Trump’s approach seems uniquely scatterbrained in contrast. But the term “isolationist interventionist” still implies that Trump’s actions are informed by specific political philosophies, and there’s no evidence this is true. Trump doesn’t think in terms like “isolationism v. interventionism.”

Nor is it likely that he had “a change of heart,” as Chris Cillizza suggests at CNN:

There’s no question that some of Trump’s shift is also explained by the massive difference between being a private citizen offering a critique via Twitter and being the president of the United States. The weight of the office changes people.

Trump has no political experience, no record of serious thought on foreign policy. He was for the Iraq invasion before he was against it. He has pledged to decimate ISIS while affecting an isolationist bent. This suggests that he is little more than a narcissistic con man. He lies more often than he tells the truth, and his lies typically serve one purpose: They are meant to make him look good. It is more likely that Trump did what his generals told him to do because he wants to be the sort of person who is respected by generals. It is likely he started caring about dead Syrians because the press suggested that only a monster wouldn’t. He did not bomb Syria because, in the battle between isolationism and interventionism being waged in his soul, the weight of his office tipped the field toward the latter. He’s a simple, vulgar person who makes decisions for simple, vulgar reasons.

To suggest otherwise gives Trump credit he hasn’t earned. There is no strategy. There is no grand plan. There is no moral, ethical, or philosophical calculation. There’s only Trump, and how he feels from one moment to the next.